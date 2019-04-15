        <
          Virginia's Hunter, Jerome opting for NBA draft

          6:15 PM ET
          Myron Medcalf
          Virginia's De'Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome will enter this year's NBA draft, they both announced Monday.

          Hunter is likely to be a lottery pick should he keep his name in the draft as expected. The 6-foot-7 redshirt sophomore is ranked as the No. 5 overall player by ESPN and the No. 2 power forward behind only Duke's Zion Williamson. Jerome is ranked No. 29 overall and the No. 8 shooting guard.

          The two teamed up on one the most memorable plays in the national championship: Jerome penetrated the lane against Texas Tech and found Hunter for a 3-pointer that sent the game to overtime.

          "Winning a national championship has always been a dream of mine and accomplishing that with this team is something I will never forget," Hunter wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to all the fans for your tremendous support. You guys will always be in my heart. "

          Hunter was the national champions' second-leading scorer at 15.2 points per game. He was an All-Atlantic Coast Conference first team selection and the league's defensive player of the year. He shot 52% from the field overall and 43.8% on 3-pointers.

          "Playing NBA was always a lifelong dream, with that being said I would like to announce that I will be entering the NBA draft and signing an agent," he wrote. "UVA will always be a special place to me. Wahoowa!"

          Jerome averaged 16.5 points per game during the NCAA tournament while connecting on 40 percent of his 3-point attempts. The 6-foot-5 wing finished with 16 points, eight assists and six rebounds in Virginia's 85-77 overtime win against Texas Tech in the title game.

          "After talking to my family, coaching staff and thinking about it a lot, I've decided to forego my senior year of college and declare for the 2019 NBA draft," Jerome said in a video. "From Day 1, I always dreamed about playing at this level since I picked up a basketball, playing in the ACC, playing against Duke and (North) Carolina. This program was everything I could have possibly dreamed of."

          Under new rules for potential draftees, both players can still return to school next season as long as they hire an NCAA-certified agent (agents can now pay a player's expenses, such as meals and travel for NBA workouts), request an "evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee" and withdraws by the NCAA's May 29 deadline for early entrants.

          If a player decides to remain in the draft beyond that deadline, however, he can return to school only if he has participated in the NBA combine and gone undrafted.

