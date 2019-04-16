Source: Warriors' Cousins has torn left quad

Richard Jefferson and Jalen Rose evaluate the significance of DeMarcus Cousins' injury, both agreeing it makes the Warriors much more vulnerable. (0:53)

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins has a torn left quad, a source told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears on Tuesday.

Doctors are still determining the severity of Cousins' quad tear, which will determine the length of the recovery process, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. It is unclear whether he will need surgery or how long he could be out. An MRI confirmed the team's fear of a tear on Tuesday morning.

Cousins' noncontact injury occurred while he was pursuing a loose ball with 8:30 remaining in the first quarter of Monday's 135-131 loss to the LA Clippers in Game 2 of their playoff series. League sources told ESPN on Monday night that there was evidence that the injury was considered season-ending, sources told ESPN.

Cousins knocked away a pass from Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari. As he tried to chase down the ball, he fell to the floor before he could control the ball.

He tried to get up and keep going, but once he rose to his feet, he immediately called to be taken out of the game. He then gingerly made his way back to the Warriors' locker room with team medical personnel.

Cousins missed almost a full year of play with a torn left Achilles suffered last season in New Orleans. He signed a one-year deal with the Warriors, expecting that a healthy return to play would catapult him back into the free-agent market this summer.

Game 3 of the series, which is tied 1-1, is Thursday night in Los Angeles.