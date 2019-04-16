        <
          Virginia's Guy declares for NBA draft

          3:39 PM ET

            Virginia star Kyle Guy announced in a statement Tuesday that he is declaring for the NBA draft and will sign with an agent.

            "I set a goal with my brothers when we committed to UVA. Three years later we accomplished that goal of winning a National Championship," Guy said. "I also set a goal for myself to play in the NBA."

            The junior guard led the Cavaliers in scoring each of the past two years, including 15.4 points per game in 2018-19, and he scored 24 points in the team's national championship game win over Texas Tech on April 8.

