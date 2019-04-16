Virginia's Guy declares for NBA draft

Virginia star Kyle Guy announced in a statement Tuesday that he is declaring for the NBA draft and will sign with an agent.

"I set a goal with my brothers when we committed to UVA. Three years later we accomplished that goal of winning a National Championship," Guy said. "I also set a goal for myself to play in the NBA."

Beyond blessed. Very excited for this journey. 5 out ❤️ Thanks to everyone who had a hand in this!!! pic.twitter.com/EBSspocjcj — Kyle J Guy (@kylejguy5) April 16, 2019

The junior guard led the Cavaliers in scoring each of the past two years, including 15.4 points per game in 2018-19, and he scored 24 points in the team's national championship game win over Texas Tech on April 8.