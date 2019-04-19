A's buy 'KD commits to Oakland' advertisement

Kevin Durant shot over Patrick Beverley all of Game 3 on his way to 38 points in the Warriors' dominant 132-105 win against the Clippers. (1:56)

The Oakland Athletics, in what appears to be a clever if not wry dig at soon-to-be free agent and Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant, took out a full-page advertisement in Friday's San Francisco Chronicle that reads "KD commits to Oakland."

The ad came with Durant set to hit free agency this summer and as the Warriors play their last playoff games in Oakland's Oracle Arena before moving across the San Francisco Bay to the Chase Center.

It also followed the Athletics' signing of Khris Davis on Thursday to a two-year extension that will keep him under contract through the 2021 season, for what sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan was for $33.5 million.

Absent any accompanying photos or images, the ad's message, cast in white block lettering, is set atop a rectangular color palate of A's yellow -- or one could argue, with a wink and a smile, Warriors gold.

If the advertisement was indeed a joke, the A's went all in; they're also using the graphic as the profile image and for the background scheme on their official Twitter page.