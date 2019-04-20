        <
          Missouri's Jontay Porter will enter NBA draft

          8:31 PM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
          Missouri Tigers sophomore Jontay Porter announced Friday he would be entering the NBA draft.

          Porter missed the entire 2018-19 season after tearing his right ACL and MCL in October during a closed preseason scrimmage against Southern Illinois. Porter then re-tore his right ACL in March, a school spokesman told ESPN at the time.

          The 6-foot-11 Porter is the younger brother of Michael Porter Jr., who was selected No. 14 in the 2018 draft despite playing just three games at Missouri due to a back injury.

          Jontay Porter averaged 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks as a freshman, but returned to the Tigers for his sophomore season despite being projected as a late first-round pick in 2018. He's now ranked No. 42 in ESPN's NBA draft rankings, slotting in as the No. 8 center.

