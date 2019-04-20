Source: Auburn's Okeke declares for NBA draft

Auburn Tigers sophomore Chuma Okeke has submitted paperwork to the league office to make himself eligible for the 2019 NBA draft, a source told ESPN. He intends on hiring an agent, as permitted by NCAA rules, and will maintain his eligibility while rehabbing his injury at Auburn.

Okeke, the No. 41 prospect in the ESPN 100, was projected as a first round draft pick when he suffered a knee injury in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 against North Carolina. He had 20 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals when he went down with the injury midway through the second half. The injury was later diagnosed as a torn ACL.

Okeke averaged 12.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks in 29 minutes per game for Auburn, shooting 39 percent for three. Despite the injury, he is intriguing to NBA teams due to his 7'1 wingspan and defensive versatility, as he regularly was tasked with slowing down guards and big men alike. His three-point shooting ability and positive assist to turnover ratios gives the ability to operate on the perimeter effectively thanks to his high basketball IQ. Several NBA teams told ESPN they are unlikely to be deterred by Okeke's injury due to his long-term potential and the likelihood of him making a full recovery.