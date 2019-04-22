Guy staying in draft, won't return to Virginia

Virginia guard Kyle Guy announced Monday he plans to keep his name in the NBA draft and will not return to the Cavaliers for his senior season.

Saying goodbye twice is not easy.. Charlottesville I just want to say thank you so much. I'll never forget this. One day I will have the words. I am officially keeping my name in the draft. I know it's the right step after much prayer and thought with my family 🙏🏼 #NoParachute pic.twitter.com/GMej9BrxBu — Kyle J Guy (@kylejguy5) April 22, 2019

Guy announced last week he was declaring for the draft, but left the door open to a possible return. He is one of four Virginia players to enter their names into the NBA draft, along with Ty Jerome, De'Andre Hunter and Mamadi Diakite.

The 6-foot-2 Guy earned NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player honors after leading Virginia to a national championship. After a slow start to the tournament, Guy scored 25 points in the regional final against Purdue, hit three free throws to beat Auburn, then scored 24 points in the title game win over Texas Tech.

Guy averaged 15.4 points and 4.5 rebounds this past season, shooting 42.6 percent from 3-point range.