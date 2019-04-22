        <
        >

          Guy staying in draft, won't return to Virginia

          6:29 PM ET
          Jeff Borzello
            Close
            • Basketball recruiting insider.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Graduate of University of Delaware.
            Follow on Twitter

          Virginia guard Kyle Guy announced Monday he plans to keep his name in the NBA draft and will not return to the Cavaliers for his senior season.

          Guy announced last week he was declaring for the draft, but left the door open to a possible return. He is one of four Virginia players to enter their names into the NBA draft, along with Ty Jerome, De'Andre Hunter and Mamadi Diakite.

          The 6-foot-2 Guy earned NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player honors after leading Virginia to a national championship. After a slow start to the tournament, Guy scored 25 points in the regional final against Purdue, hit three free throws to beat Auburn, then scored 24 points in the title game win over Texas Tech.

          Guy averaged 15.4 points and 4.5 rebounds this past season, shooting 42.6 percent from 3-point range.

