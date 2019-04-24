NBA draft: 233 early-entry prospects declare for 2019

The NBA informed teams Tuesday that 233 players have filed as early-entry candidates for the 2019 NBA draft, including 175 from the college ranks and a record 58 internationals.

The deadline for underclassmen and international players to submit paperwork to the league office making themselves eligible for the draft was Sunday night.

This number is down slightly from last year, when 236 early entrants declared, including 181 from American colleges and postgraduate institutions plus 55 internationals. For the first time, NCAA players are allowed to hire certified agents to guide them through the draft process.

The NBA has also provided an additional platform for underclassmen to showcase themselves in front of teams with the newly revamped G League Elite Camp. This camp, held May 12-14 in Chicago just prior to the NBA draft combine May 15, will allow approximately 40 NCAA seniors and underclassmen to work out and scrimmage in front of scouts and executives, with the top performers advancing to join the ranks of the 60 players participating at the main combine. Editor's Picks How the NBA draft lottery works: Zion favorites, new odds

On the international front, several agents told ESPN they put their clients' names on the NBA draft early-entry list solely due to their desire to ensure they are able to participate in the NBA Global Camp, which debuted for the first time last year under the NBA's umbrella. This year's camp is tentatively slated to be held in Monaco from May 30 through June 2. This might partially account for the record number of internationals who made themselves eligible.

The NBA told agents last year after the release of the early-entry list that they would be inviting to the camp only players who had previously made themselves eligible for the NBA draft. While no official policy has been announced this year, and the camp itself has yet to be finalized, many agents preferred to err on the side of caution and make their players eligible to avoid being shut out of the prestigious platform.

The number of players testing the waters has steadily grown since the NCAA made sweeping changes to its early-entry rules prior to the 2016 draft, allowing players to enter the draft, attend the combine, work out for teams and withdraw their names within 10 days of the conclusion of the combine in late May. From 2009 to 2015, any player whose name appeared on the NBA draft early-entry list immediately became ineligible to return to college.

Prospects testing the draft waters (by year) Year NCAA INTL TOTAL 2019 175 58 233 2018 181 55 236 2017 137 45 182 2016 117 45 162 2015 48 43 91 2014 45 30 75 2013 46 31 77 2012 49 17 66 2011 69 20 89 2010 80 23 103 2009 74 29 103 2008 69 22 91 2007 58 25 83 2006 63 30 93 2005 73 35 108 2004 56 38 94

According to NCAA rules, players who wish to maintain their collegiate eligibility must withdraw from the draft by May 29 by informing both the NBA and their schools' athletic directors. International players must withdraw from the draft by June 10 at 5 p.m. ET.

The NBA draft will be held June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Here is the list of college players who have applied for early entry into the 2019 draft:

NCAA prospects Player School Height Status Milan Acquaah California Baptist 6-3 Sophomore Bryce Aiken Harvard 6-0 Junior Nickeil Alexander-Walker Virginia Tech 6-5 Sophomore Al-Wajid Aminu North Florida 6-7 Junior Desmond Bane TCU 6-5 Junior RJ Barrett Duke 6-7 Freshman Charles Bassey Western Kentucky 6-11 Freshman Tyus Battle Syracuse 6-6 Junior Troy Baxter Jr. FGCU 6-8 Sophomore Darius Bazley Princeton HS (OH) 6-9 Post-Graduate Kerry Blackshear Jr. Virginia Tech 6-10 Junior Phil Bledsoe Glenville State (WV) 6-6 Junior Bol Bol Oregon 7-2 Freshman Marques Bolden Duke 6-11 Junior Jordan Bone Tennessee 6-3 Junior Ky Bowman Boston College 6-1 Junior DaQuan Bracey Louisiana Tech 5-11 Junior Keith Braxton St. Francis (PA) 6-4 Junior Ignas Brazdeikis Michigan 6-7 Freshman Oshae Brissett Syracuse 6-8 Sophomore Armoni Brooks Houston 6-3 Junior Charlie Brown Jr. St. Joseph's 6-7 Sophomore Moses Brown UCLA 7-1 Freshman Nico Carvacho Colorado State 6-11 Junior Yoeli Childs BYU 6-8 Junior Brandon Clarke Gonzaga 6-8 Junior Nicolas Claxton Georgia 6-11 Sophomore Amir Coffey Minnesota 6-8 Junior RJ Cole Howard 6-1 Sophomore Tyler Cook Iowa 6-9 Junior Anthony Cowan Jr. Maryland 6-0 Junior Jarrett Culver Texas Tech 6-5 Sophomore Jarron Cumberland Cincinnati 6-5 Junior Caleb Daniels Tulane 6-4 Sophomore Tulio Da Silva Missouri State 6-8 Junior Aubrey Dawkins UCF 6-6 Junior Javin DeLaurier Duke 6-10 Junior Silvio De Sousa Kansas 6-9 Sophomore Mamadi Diakite Virginia 6-9 Junior Alpha Diallo Providence 6-7 Junior James Dickey UNCG 6-10 Junior David DiLeo Central Michigan 6-7 Junior Davon Dillard Shaw (NC) 6-5 Junior Luguentz Dort Arizona State 6-4 Freshman Devon Dotson Kansas 6-2 Freshman Jason Draggs Lee College (TX) 6-9 Freshman Aljami Durham Indiana 6-4 Sophomore Carsen Edwards Purdue 6-1 Junior CJ Elleby Washington State 6-6 Freshman Steven Enoch Louisville 6-10 Junior Bruno Fernando Maryland 6-10 Sophomore Jaylen Fisher TCU 6-2 Junior Savion Flagg Texas A&M 6-7 Sophomore Daniel Gafford Arkansas 6-11 Sophomore Darius Garland Vanderbilt 6-2 Freshman Eugene German Northern Illinois 6-0 Junior TJ Gibbs Notre Dame 6-3 Junior Quentin Goodin Xavier 6-4 Junior Tony Goodwin II Redemption Christian Acad. (MA) 6-6 Post-Graduate Kellan Grady Davidson 6-5 Sophomore Devonte Green Indiana 6-3 Junior Quentin Grimes Kansas 6-5 Freshman Jon Axel Gudmundsson Davidson 6-4 Junior Kyle Guy Virginia 6-2 Junior Rui Hachimura Gonzaga 6-8 Junior Jaylen Hands UCLA 6-3 Sophomore Jerrick Harding Weber State 6-1 Junior Jared Harper Auburn 5-11 Junior Kevon Harris Stephen F. Austin 6-6 Junior Jaxson Hayes Texas 6-11 Freshman Dewan Hernandez Miami 6-11 Junior Tyler Herro Kentucky 6-5 Freshman Amir Hinton Shaw (NC) 6-5 Junior Jaylen Hoard Wake Forest 6-8 Freshman Daulton Hommes Point Loma Nazarene (CA) 6-8 Junior Talen Horton-Tucker Iowa State 6-4 Freshman De'Andre Hunter Virginia 6-7 Sophomore Ty Jerome Virginia 6-5 Junior Jayce Johnson Utah 7-0 Junior Keldon Johnson Kentucky 6-6 Freshman Markell Johnson North Carolina State 6-1 Junior Tyrique Jones Xavier 6-9 Junior Mfiondu Kabengele Florida State 6-10 Sophomore Sacha Killeya-Jones NC State 6-11 Junior Louis King Oregon 6-9 Freshman V.J. King Louisville 6-6 Junior Nathan Knight William & Mary 6-10 Junior Sagaba Konate West Virginia 6-8 Junior Martin Krampelj Creighton 6-9 Junior Romeo Langford Indiana 6-6 Freshman Cameron Lard Iowa State 6-9 Sophomore A.J. Lawson South Carolina 6-6 Freshman Dedric Lawson Kansas 6-9 Junior Jalen Lecque Brewster Academy (NH) 6-3 Post-Graduate Jacob Ledoux Texas-Permian Basin 6-3 Junior Nassir Little North Carolina 6-6 Freshman Tevin Mack Alabama 6-6 Junior Malik Maitland Bethune-Cookman 5-9 Guard Trevor Manuel Olivet (MI) 6-9 Junior Jermaine Marrow Hampton 6-0 Junior Naji Marshall Xavier 6-7 Sophomore Charles Matthews Michigan 6-6 Junior Skylar Mays LSU 6-4 Junior Jalen McDaniels San Diego State 6-10 Sophomore Davion Mintz Creighton 6-3 Junior EJ Montgomery Kentucky 6-10 Freshman Ja Morant Murray State 6-3 Sophomore Andrew Nembhard Florida 6-5 Freshman Kouat Noi TCU 6-7 Sophomore Zach Norvell Jr. Gonzaga 6-5 Sophomore Jaylen Nowell Washington 6-4 Sophomore Joel Ntambwe UNLV 6-9 Freshman Jordan Nwora Louisville 6-8 Sophomore Chuma Okeke Auburn 6-8 Sophomore KZ Okpala Stanford 6-9 Sophomore Miye Oni Yale 6-6 Junior Devonte Patterson Prairie View A&M 6-7 Junior Reggie Perry Mississippi State 6-10 Freshman Lamar Peters Mississippi State 6-0 Junior Filip Petrusev Gonzaga 6-11 Freshman Jalen Pickett Siena 6-4 Freshman Shamorie Ponds St. John's 6-1 Junior Jordan Poole Michigan 6-5 Sophomore Cletrell Pope Bethune-Cookman 6-9 Junior Nik Popovic Boston College 6-11 Junior Jontay Porter Missouri 6-11 Sophomore Kevin Porter Jr. USC 6-6 Freshman Myles Powell Seton Hall 6-2 Junior Payton Pritchard Oregon 6-2 Junior Neemias Queta Utah State 6-11 Freshman Brandon Randolph Arizona 6-6 Sophomore Cam Reddish Duke 6-8 Freshman Isaiah Reese Canisius 6-5 Junior Naz Reid LSU 6-10 Freshman Nick Richards Kentucky 6-11 Sophomore LaQuincy Rideau South Florida 6-1 Junior Austin Robinson Kentucky Christian 6-2 Sophomore Isaiah Roby Nebraska 6-8 Junior Ayinde Russell Morehouse 6-3 Junior Kevin Samuel TCU 6-11 Freshman Paul Scruggs Xavier 6-3 Sophomore Samir Sehic Tulane 6-9 Junior Josh Sharkey Samford 5-10 Junior Simisola Shittu Vanderbilt 6-10 Freshman Nike Sibande Miami (OH) 6-4 Sophomore Justin Simon St. John's 6-5 Junior D'Marcus Simonds Georgia State 6-3 Junior Ja'Vonte Smart LSU 6-4 Freshman Justin Smith Indiana 6-7 Sophomore Derrik Smits Valparaiso 7-1 Junior Lamar Stevens Penn State 6-8 Junior Jalen Sykes St. Clair College (Canada) 6-5 Junior Marlon Taylor LSU 6-6 Junior Ethan Thompson Oregon State 6-5 Sophomore Killian Tillie Gonzaga 6-10 Junior Donnie Tillman Utah 6-7 Sophomore Tres Tinkle Oregon State 6-8 Junior Obi Toppin Dayton 6-9 Freshman Rayjon Tucker Arkansas-Little Rock 6-5 Junior Justin Turner Bowling Green 6-4 Sophomore Nick Ward Michigan State 6-8 Junior PJ Washington Jr. Kentucky 6-8 Sophomore Tremont Waters LSU 5-11 Sophomore Kaleb Wesson Ohio State 6-9 Sophomore Coby White North Carolina 6-5 Freshman Jimmy Whitt Jr. SMU 6-3 Junior Joe Wieskamp Iowa 6-6 Freshman Lindell Wigginton Iowa State 6-2 Sophomore Kris Wilkes UCLA 6-8 Sophomore Charles Williams Howard 6-6 Junior Emmitt Williams LSU 6-7 Freshman Grant Williams Tennessee 6-7 Junior Zion Williamson Duke 6-7 Freshman Holland Woods II Portland State 6-0 Sophomore Kenny Wooten Oregon 6-9 Sophomore

And here are the international players:

International prospects Player Team/Country of Team Height Status Dikembe Andre Paulistano (Brazil) 6-9 1999 DOB Darko Bajo Cedevita (Croatia) 6-10 1999 DOB Aleksander Balcerowski Gran Canaria (Spain) 7-1 2000 DOB Goga Bitadze Buducnost (Montenegro) 7-0 1999 DOB Vrenz Bleijenbergh Antwerp (Belgium) 6-9 2000 DOB Adrian Bogucki Radom (Poland) 7-1 1999 DOB Leandro Bolmaro Barcelona (Spain) 6-6 2000 DOB Ognjen Carapic Mega Bemax (Serbia) 6-4 1998 DOB Leo Cizmic Girona (Spain) 6-8 1998 DOB Digue Diawara Pau Orthez (France) 6-9 1998 DOB Nenad Dimitrijevic Joventut (Spain) 6-1 1998 DOB Felipe Dos Anjos Melilla (Spain) 7-2 1998 DOB Yago Dos Santos Paulistano (Brazil) 5-10 1999 DOB Sekou Doumbouya Limoges (France) 6-8 2000 DOB Henri Drell Baunach (Germany) 6-9 2000 DOB Paul Eboua Roseto (Italy) 6-8 2000 DOB Osas Ehigiator Fuenlabrada (Spain) 6-10 1999 DOB Biram Faye Avila (Spain) 6-9 2000 DOB Ivan Fevrier Levallois (France) 6-9 1999 DOB Aleix Font Barcelona (Spain) 6-4 1998 DOB Philipp Herkenhoff Vechta (Germany) 6-10 1999 DOB Dalibor Ilic Igokea (Bosnia) 6-8 2000 DOB Matas Jogela Dzukija (Lithuania) 6-6 1998 DOB Panagiotis Kalaitzakis Holargos (Greece) 6-6 1999 DOB Mate Kalajzic Split (Croatia) 6-2 1998 DOB Lukasz Kolenda Trefl Sopot (Poland) 6-5 1999 DOB Marcos Louzada Silva Franca (Brazil) 6-5 1999 DOB Andrija Marjanovic Mega Bemax (Serbia) 6-8 1999 DOB Gytis Masiulis Neptunas (Lithuania) 6-9 1998 DOB Jonas Mattisseck Alba Berlin (Germany) 6-5 2000 DOB William McDowell-White Baunach (Germany) 6-5 1998 DOB Nikita Mikhailovskii Avtodor (Russia) 6-6 2000 DOB Nikola Miskovic Mega Bemax (Serbia) 6-10 1999 DOB Adam Mokoka Mega Bemax (Serbia) 6-5 1998 DOB Muhaymin Mustafa Tofas (Turkey) 6-5 1999 DOB Toni Nakic Sibenik (Croatia) 6-8 1999 DOB Abdoulaye N'Doye Cholet (France) 6-7 1998 DOB Tanor Ngom Ryerson (Canada) 7-2 1998 DOB Joshua Obiesie Wurzburg (Germany) 6-6 2000 DOB David Okeke Fiat Torino (Italy) 6-8 1998 DOB Louis Olinde Brose Baskets (Germany) 6-9 1998 DOB Zoran Paunovic FMP (Serbia) 6-7 2000 DOB Dino Radoncic Murcia (Spain) 6-8 1999 DOB Sander Raieste Baskonia (Spain) 6-8 1999 DOB Neal Sako Levallois (France) 6-10 1998 DOB Luka Samanic Olimpija (Slovenia) 6-10 2000 DOB Tadas Sedekerskis Baskonia (Spain) 6-8 1998 DOB Njegos Sikiras Tormes (Spain) 6-9 1999 DOB Borisa Simanic Crvena Zvezda (Serbia) 6-11 1998 DOB Deividas Sirvydis Rytas (Lithuania) 6-7 2000 DOB Khadim Sow ASVEL (France) 6-11 1999 DOB Filip Stanic Mega Bemax (Serbia) 6-10 1998 DOB Michael Uchendu Coruna (Spain) 6-10 1998 DOB Bastien Vautier Nancy (France) 6-11 1998 DOB Arnas Velicka Tartu Ulikool (Estonia) 6-4 1999 DOB Warren Woghiren Cholet (France) 6-10 1998 DOB Arturs Zagars Joventut (Spain) 6-3 2000 DOB Yovel Zoosman Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 6-7 1998 DOB

Additionally, the NBA sent teams a list of 16 players who are automatically eligible for the 2019 draft. These are international players (as defined in the collective bargaining agreement) who might have signed professional basketball contracts with teams in leagues other than the NBA prior to Jan. 1, 2019. If this information is correct, these players would also be eligible for selection in the 2019 NBA draft. Because this information has not been verified, though, teams will have to do their own due diligence (as with any other draft selection).