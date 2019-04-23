Michigan says Jordan Poole staying in draft

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan says guard Jordan Poole is staying in the NBA draft.

The school announced earlier this month that Poole, Charles Matthews and Iggy Brazdeikis were declaring for the draft, though they had the option of coming back to the Wolverines. Since then, Matthews has announced that he will indeed be leaving school, and now Poole is departing.

Poole, a sophomore, was second on the team in scoring this past season, with 12.8 points per game. His most memorable moment for the Wolverines came as a freshman, when he made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat Houston and send Michigan to the Sweet 16. The Wolverines ended up going all the way to the national title game in 2018.

Poole is ranked No. 68 in ESPN's list of the best available players.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.