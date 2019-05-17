Making a splash: How Klay Thompson styles the Dubs

How would you describe your style?

I'd describe it as simple. I don't like to wear anything too crazy. I typically stick to the neutral colors: black, white, gray.

How do you keep up with the trends?

I don't, really. I wear what I like and what's comfortable. I probably got that from my dad.

What kinds of clothes make you feel good?

Jeans and a nice new T-shirt always feels pretty good, or just a simple sweatsuit.

Want to dress like Klay? Here's a start: Dior sweatshirt, Paige jeans and Daniel Patrick kicks. Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images

What do you wear on your wrist?

Tissot. One of the models I've been rocking recently is their Tissot Chrono XL NBA Collector [$615]. The band is made of the official Spalding basketball leather.

How long does it take you to decide what to wear on game day?

Honestly, not very long. I either set it out the night before, or I decide quickly after my pregame nap.

What's the biggest shopping mistake you've ever made?

I wouldn't say I've had a shopping mistake, but earlier in my career people made fun of me for the way I dressed. But I can confidently say my style has gotten better over the years.

Who is the best dressed on your team and why?

Andre [Iguodala], for sure. My mom and his wife go shopping together for us. ... They have good senses of style.

What's your favorite road city to shop in?

Portland. No sales tax!

Thompson's closet includes this Alba jacket and Saint Laurent pants and sneakers. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

How long does it take you to pack?

Not long at all -- 10 to 15 minutes, if that. I pretty much do it right before I walk out the door to catch the plane.

Who is your favorite designer?

I don't have a favorite designer, but I like wearing Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Common Projects, Amiri, James Perse and Paige denim.

We know you have a dog, Rocco. Have you ever dressed him up?

Yeah, I've dressed up Rocco before. Anta sent us a personalized sweater for him, and we've bought some outfits for him. ... He never likes when we dress him up, though. He'll stand like a statue and not move at all.

* Will Giannis and the Bucks dethrone the Warriors and start their own dynasty? The NBA Finals begin on May 30 on ABC.