Birds of a feather: Best sibling combos in sports

As the first set of brothers to face off in a conference finals or later, Steph and Seth Curry add to their family's storied NBA legacy. (1:30)

It's a dream come true for the Curry family.

Stephen and Seth Curry are facing off in the Western Conference finals, which marks the first time siblings have matched up in the conference championship or NBA Finals. It has been business as usual for Steph and the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors this season, while his younger brother has been a scoring threat off the Portland Trail Blazers' bench after missing last season due to a surgery on his left tibia. Their matchup got us thinking about some other sibling pairs in pro sports -- and there's no shortage of notable examples.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Venus and Serena Williams

This duo has combined for 30 Grand Slam singles titles, 14 Grand Slam doubles titles as a team, and eight Olympic gold medals. Both sisters have been ranked No. 1 at some point in their careers. In head-to-head matchups, Serena leads Venus with an 18-12 record.

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Peyton and Eli Manning

Peyton and Eli have combined for four Super Bowl titles, 899 touchdowns, more than 127,000 yards passing and two "Saturday Night Live" hosting gigs. Their older brother, Cooper, was also a highly ranked prospect before he decided to end his playing career due to a spinal stenosis diagnosis.

Joe Murphy/NBAE/Getty Images

Pau and Marc Gasol

In 2015, Pau and Marc Gasol became the first set of NBA brothers to start an All-Star Game. They were also the first set of brothers to play in the game since Tom and Dick Van Arsdale made it as reserves in the early 1970s.

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Jim and John Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh had a lengthy and notable NFL career before moving to the coaching ranks, while his brother, John, got on the coaching path immediately after his college playing career. They are the only brothers to coach against each other in the Super Bowl, with John's Baltimore Ravens bettering Jim's San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in 2013.

Getty Images

Chandler, Arthur and Jon Jones

Arthur Jones retired from the NFL in 2017 after a seven-season career, while Chandler is still a defensive terror for the Arizona Cardinals. Both brothers have won a Super Bowl, but it's their UFC fighter brother, Jon "Bones" Jones, who might have had the most success -- he's 26-1 in his UFC career (with the one loss coming via disqualification) and, despite several controversies, remains the undisputed UFC light heavyweight champion.

AP Photo/Don Ryan

Brook and Robin Lopez

The Lopez twins have had solid NBA careers after their time as teammates at Stanford. Brook has landed with the powerhouse Milwaukee Bucks, while Robin is trying to help turn the Chicago Bulls around.

Getty Images

Yadier, Jose and Bengie Molina

The Molinas have a combined 44 years of MLB experience and five World Series titles. Yadier went to seven consecutive All-Star Games with the St. Louis Cardinals, while both Jose and Bengie have retired. They are the only three brothers in MLB history to all win a World Series. Bengie and Jose were teammates with the Los Angeles Angels when they won the 2002 title. Jose won a second title with the New York Yankees in 2009. Yadier won titles in 2006 and 2011 with the Cards.

Aaron Poole/NHLI/Getty Images

Henrik and Daniel Sedin

Both Sedins were drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in 1999 and spent their entire careers with the team. They combined for 633 goals and 2,111 points. The twins retired at the end of the 2018 season, when they won the King Clancy Trophy for leadership.

AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko

Both brothers were boxing heavyweight world champions at some point in their careers. Wladimir retired in 2017 with a record of 64-5 (51 KOs), having competed in 29 world title fights. Vitali is now the mayor of Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. His boxing record was 45-2 (41 KOs).

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Bob and Mike Bryan

Known for their dominating performance in doubles competition, the Bryans are arguably the best tennis duo of all time. The pair has won 16 Grand Slam titles and several Olympic medals, including a gold at the 2012 London Olympics.

Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo

Chris and Kyle Long

The sons of NFL Hall of Famer Howie Long, both Chris and Kyle have found success in their father's footsteps. Chris has won Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles, while Kyle has made three Pro Bowls with the Chicago Bears.

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images

Cheryl and Reggie Miller

Both siblings are enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, with Cheryl becoming a coach and Reggie moving into broadcasting after their respective playing careers. Their brother, Darrell Miller, also played baseball for the Angels from 1984-88.

Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Jason and Devin McCourty

The McCourty twins became the first pair of twins to play in -- and win -- a Super Bowl, with the Patriots' victory in Super Bowl LIII. Their mom Phyllis wears custom jerseys supporting them both, and is a major reason behind their NFL success.