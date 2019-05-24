Brew-haha: Yelich, Rodgers chug at Bucks game

Christian Yelich joins in on the beer-chug battle between Aaron Rodgers and David Bakhtiari during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals. (1:14)

Green Bay Packers lineman David Bakhtiari was back to his beer-chugging ways courtside at the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA playoff game Thursday night -- and this time he got a pair of local MVPs to join in.

Neither Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers nor Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich could down a beer quite as quickly as Bakhtiari, though they tried their best.

While being shown on the video screens at the Fiserv Forum, Bakhtiari put back two beers in a matter of seconds then pointed toward Rodgers.

The two-time NFL MVP couldn't get through his entire beer in one go, and Bakhtiari, who has slammed beers during other games in the Bucks' playoff run this season, proceeded to show him how it's done with a third cold one.

Rodgers did offer somewhat of an explanation, implying in a tweet that he would prefer a different libation.

Later in the game, a fan wearing a Bakhtiari jersey was shown downing a beer on the big screen, prompting the lineman to empty a can into his own mouth.

HE'S NOT DONE!! 🍻



This time @DavidBakhtiari has a chugging competition with a fan!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/GfxFMnfpHX — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 24, 2019

Soon after, Yelich -- the reigning National League MVP who was seated next to Bakhtiari -- got in on the fun by finishing his own beer, much to the delight of the crowd.

Yelich was a bit faster than Rodgers, but the quarterback wasn't impressed and indicated that Yelich's cup had been slightly less than full.

Their antics couldn't inspire the Bucks to a win, however, as the Toronto Raptors prevailed 105-99 to take a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.