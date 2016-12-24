During the 1996 holiday season, Shaquille O'Neal had to move mountains to bring one boy a Merry Shaqmas. (1:01)

'Tis the season of giving, and players around the Association are getting in the spirit. Here at ESPN.com, we are sharing holiday tales from all across the league:

Secret Santa Dirk Nowitzki

The Mavericks star makes his from-the-heart annual trip to a Dallas children's hospital. Tim MacMahon

Shaq moved a mountain to deliver one special gift

When Shaq-a-Claus comes to town, he brings holiday gifts to kids -- even snow in Los Angeles. Jackie MacMullan

Kevin Love is sharing the swagger

It's tough to feel great when you're dealing with cancer. But for one night, Kevin Love is working to help kids at least look great -- and have fun doing it. Dave McMenamin

The night Billy Kennedy went back to work

One year ago, NBA referee Billy Kennedy opened himself up to the world -- and the NBA community embraced him. Kevin Arnovitz

The Anthonys' kindness gives hope to one boy and his family

The friendship of La La and Carmelo Anthony has meant the world to Anthony Skipper and his family during the 11-year-old's battle with a brain injury. Ian Begley

Giving season at hand for the Beard

Who's that jingling down the aisles of a Houston Target store? It must be James Harden and his mom, bringing Christmas cheer to 20 single moms and their children. Calvin Watkins

Langston Galloway stands with Baton Rouge

The Pelicans guard was blessed with his first non-minimum NBA contract in 2016. Now, he's passing that blessing on to his hometown in Louisiana. Justin Verrier

Marcus Smart's promise to the kids

The Celtics' third-year guard is devoted to understanding the challenges of pediatric cancer after losing a brother and young friend to the disease. Jackie MacMullan

This Spur's greatest mentor is a Clipper

A close bond with NBA veteran Jamal Crawford has been a big factor in rookie Dejounte Murray's success. Michael C. Wright

Zach gives back

Zach Randolph feels the presence of his departed mother as he makes his charity rounds this season. Tim MacMahon

Christmas with DeMarcus Cousins

For five years now, DeMarcus Cousins has been hosting the Santa Cuz holiday event to help underprivileged families in Sacramento, California. Marc J. Spears

When Austin Rivers got an autograph at Walmart

The Austin Rivers Foundation held its first charity event -- a $100 shopping spree -- for neglected, abused and at-risk kids. Andrew Han