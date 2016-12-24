        <
        >

          For the holiday season, tales of the NBA doing good

          play
          That time Shaq brought a winter wonderland to LA (1:01)

          During the 1996 holiday season, Shaquille O'Neal had to move mountains to bring one boy a Merry Shaqmas. (1:01)

          Dec 23, 2016
          • ESPN.com

          'Tis the season of giving, and players around the Association are getting in the spirit. Here at ESPN.com, we are sharing holiday tales from all across the league:

          Secret Santa Dirk Nowitzki

          The Mavericks star makes his from-the-heart annual trip to a Dallas children's hospital. Tim MacMahon

          Shaq moved a mountain to deliver one special gift

          When Shaq-a-Claus comes to town, he brings holiday gifts to kids -- even snow in Los Angeles. Jackie MacMullan

          Kevin Love is sharing the swagger

          It's tough to feel great when you're dealing with cancer. But for one night, Kevin Love is working to help kids at least look great -- and have fun doing it. Dave McMenamin

          The night Billy Kennedy went back to work

          One year ago, NBA referee Billy Kennedy opened himself up to the world -- and the NBA community embraced him. Kevin Arnovitz

          The Anthonys' kindness gives hope to one boy and his family

          The friendship of La La and Carmelo Anthony has meant the world to Anthony Skipper and his family during the 11-year-old's battle with a brain injury. Ian Begley

          Giving season at hand for the Beard

          Who's that jingling down the aisles of a Houston Target store? It must be James Harden and his mom, bringing Christmas cheer to 20 single moms and their children. Calvin Watkins

          Langston Galloway stands with Baton Rouge

          The Pelicans guard was blessed with his first non-minimum NBA contract in 2016. Now, he's passing that blessing on to his hometown in Louisiana. Justin Verrier

          Marcus Smart's promise to the kids

          The Celtics' third-year guard is devoted to understanding the challenges of pediatric cancer after losing a brother and young friend to the disease. Jackie MacMullan

          This Spur's greatest mentor is a Clipper

          A close bond with NBA veteran Jamal Crawford has been a big factor in rookie Dejounte Murray's success. Michael C. Wright

          Zach gives back

          Zach Randolph feels the presence of his departed mother as he makes his charity rounds this season. Tim MacMahon

          Christmas with DeMarcus Cousins

          For five years now, DeMarcus Cousins has been hosting the Santa Cuz holiday event to help underprivileged families in Sacramento, California. Marc J. Spears

          When Austin Rivers got an autograph at Walmart

          The Austin Rivers Foundation held its first charity event -- a $100 shopping spree -- for neglected, abused and at-risk kids. Andrew Han