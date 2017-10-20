One of the worst firestorms in history has recently swept its way through Northern California, scorching more than 240,000 acres, killing 42 people, and causing more than $1 billion worth of insured losses, per the Los Angeles Times.

In the wake of all the damage the wildfires have caused, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson has decided to step up to the plate and offer some assistance.

The three-time All-Star has pledged to donate $1,000 to the North Bay fire relief for every point he scores in the Warriors' next three games at Oracle Arena.

During our next 3 home games, I'm pledging $1000 per point to North Bay fire relief. Join me by pledging any amount: https://t.co/IRUXEdItDM pic.twitter.com/oTAbssc1I5 — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) October 20, 2017

He is also encouraging fans to pledge an amount of their own for every point he scores.

This is just the latest act of kindness from a professional athlete to help assist families who are victims of natural disasters. The Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt and the Green Bay Packers' Martellus Bennett are among NFL players who have played roles in helping those impacted by Hurricane Harvey. LA Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan recently pledged $100 himself for every rebound he grabs this season to help rebuild his hometown of Houston.

The Warriors' three-game homestand will begin Wednesday when they face the Toronto Raptors. Then they host the Washington Wizards on Friday, Oct. 27, and the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, Oct. 29.

-- Josiah Turner