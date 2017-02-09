Charles Oakley tells Stephen A. Smith he never said a word to James Dolan, Dolan refuses to meet with him and that it's protocol for him to be watched every time he comes to Madison Square Garden. (2:10)

The removal and arrest of former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden didn't sit well with current and former NBA players, who were shocked at his treatment.

Oakley -- a fan favorite known for his toughness, defense and rebounding alongside Patrick Ewing during the 1990s -- was removed from MSG by security and then was charged with three misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault and another third-degree misdemeanor.

A handful of current and former NBA players reacted to the incident on social media, supporting Oakley.

10years!!! 10 years Oak gave everything he had for this organization and the image everyone will be left with won't be this picture. It will be the imagine of him being taken down to the ground last night in the same arena he gave his all 2 as a player by the guards! This Could happen to any of us!!! #StayWoke We are not above this treatment! A photo posted by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:02am PST

Hope that he gets some help soon? Not the right way to portray Oak...always had my back and the realest person our league has seen #UncleOak — Chris Paul (@CP3) February 9, 2017

Mood!! #Legend A photo posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:23pm PST

If true James Dolan hasn't wanted @CharlesOakley34 around organization, DAMN SHAME. Oak sweated ❤ for Knicks.. Pacers respect ya brotha.. — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) February 9, 2017

Oak... — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) February 9, 2017

Always take care of your own. — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) February 9, 2017

Oak had the Garden poppin like it was '94 😭😭 — Anthony Morrow (@MrAnthonyMorrow) February 9, 2017

Hope my guy @CharlesOakley34 is ok. I don't know the whole story on what happened tonight but I do know he's one of the realist dudes I know — Stacey King (@Stacey21King) February 9, 2017

Even the world's most famous Knicks fan had a view:

Just Had A Great Lunch With My Brother Mr. Charles Oakley Of The Beloved Orange And Blue. Last Night At Da Garden Was Not A Good Look For All Involved. Last Thing Oak Said To Me Is "All I Want To Do Is Sit Down With Mr. Dolan, Man To Man And Work This Out". Once Knick Always A Knick? A photo posted by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:52am PST

Oakley wasn't backing down on Thursday and told The Undefeated's Mike Wise that Knicks owner James Dolan "won't even shake his hand."

