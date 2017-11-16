Joel Embiid scored a career-high 46 points, nabbed 15 rebounds, posted 7 assists and swatted 7 blocks to lead the 76ers past the Los Angeles Lakers 115-109 on Wednesday night.

The 76ers big man had a memorable night on social media, too.

Shortly after his career performance, Embiid posted a photo of himself lofting up a shot over a stumbling Lonzo Ball, with the caption "WHAT A NIGHT !!!". And his choice of location tag? Lavar, Fars, Iran.

WHAT A NIGHT !!!!! #TheProcess A post shared by Joel "The Process" Embiid (@joelembiid) on Nov 15, 2017 at 10:56pm PST

The 7-foot center later tweeted that he meant no disrespect towards Lonzo.

I like Lonzo's game... no shots towards him #TrustIt — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 16, 2017

On draft night, Embiid and fellow Sixer Ben Simmons took jabs at Ball family on Twitter after the Lakers selected Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 overall pick.

Embiid, 23, told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne earlier this week that he "loves" Lonzo, and that his social media posts are just trash talk.

"The whole situation with them, I think it's just fun. I love what he's doing, especially with his own shoe. He's staking his own place. People think I hate him, but I love him," said Embiid.

-- Sarah Scrivens