The Lonzo Ball experiment didn't get off to the best of starts, as he finished with just three points in the Los Angeles Lakers' opening night loss to the LA Clippers.

But the rookie point guard sent a reminder to all as to why he was the No. 2 pick in this year's draft after recording 29 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in the Lakers' 132-130 victory over the Phoenix Suns Friday night.

Following the game, Ball felt it was the perfect time to release his new single "Super Saiyan" to fans on Twitter.

The song is available to download on iTunes, Apple Music, Tidal and Spotify.

The hook stands out most: "Triple B's, I'm the man. I'm leveled up, I'm Super Saiyan. You said I can't, but I can. Triple B's got the plan. I had to stunt on my haters, I had to show 'em who's boss. I had to flex on my haters, diamonds they drippin' in sauce."

It's uncommon to see a first-year player show a musical side so early in his career. But there have been a handful of NBA players, including, most recently, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, who have showcased their rapping skills while playing in the league.

So, yes, Ball not only has his own shoe as part of a family-owned business (Big Baller Brand), but he's also getting his feet wet in the music industry. The 19-year-old is leaving his mark on the NBA, and he has played in only two regular-season games.

-- Josiah Turner