          #NBArank All-Time Kicks: Your favorite sneakers

          Better signature sneaker line: Kobe or LeBron? (2:10)

          For sneakers, Kobe Bryant's feature the low tops and LeBron James' feature South Beach. Rachel Nichols, Amin Elhassan and Stephen Jackson spotlight which NBA superstar has the better signature shoe. (2:10)

          9:00 AM ET
          ESPN.com

          We're counting down the greatest basketball sneakers in NBA history. Our #NBArank panel of sneakerheads rated dozens of shoes, and so did you. Today, we unveil the fan vote for the 30 best kicks ever.

          All-Time Kicks
          1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6-10 | 11-15 | 16-20 | 21-30 | Honorable mentions

          1. Jordan Air Jordan XI (1995) | Michael Jordan

          2. Jordan Air Jordan 1 (1985) | Michael Jordan

          3. Jordan Air Jordan IV (1989) | Michael Jordan

          4. Jordan Air Jordan III (1988) | Michael Jordan

          5. Jordan Air Jordan XII (1996) | Michael Jordan

          6. Jordan Air Jordan VI (1991) Michael Jordan

          7. Jordan Air Jordan VII (1992) | Michael Jordan

          8. Jordan Air Jordan X (1994) | Michael Jordan

          9. Nike Air Foamposite One (1997) | Penny Hardaway

          10. Jordan Air Jordan V (1990) | Michael Jordan

          11. Jordan Air Jordan XIII (1997) | Michael Jordan

          12. Nike Zoom Kobe V (2010) | Kobe Bryant

          13. Nike Kobe VIII (2013) | Kobe Bryant

          14. Nike Air Penny I (1995) | Penny Hardaway

          15. Nike Air Force 1 (1982) | Rasheed Wallace

          16. Nike Zoom Kobe IV (2009) | Kobe Bryant

          17. Nike Air Max LeBron VII (2009) | LeBron James

          18. Jordan Air Jordan XX9 (2014) | Russell Westbrook

          19. Nike Kyrie 1 (2014) | Kyrie Irving

          20. Reebok Question (1996) | Allen Iverson

          21. Nike Air Max LeBron 8 (2010) | LeBron James

          22. Nike KD 4 (2011) | Kevin Durant

          23. Reebok Pump (1989) | Dee Brown

          24. Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star (1920) | Charles "Chuck" Taylor

          25. Nike Air Max More Uptempo (1996) | Scottie Pippen

          26. Nike KD 6 (2013) | Kevin Durant

          27. Nike LeBron 12 (2014) | LeBron James

          28. Nike KD V (2012) | Kevin Durant

          29. Nike Air Pippen 1 (1997) | Scottie Pippen

          30. Nike Air Max Sensation (1995) | Chris Webber

