Pelicans big man Anthony Davis is improving and could be a perennial MVP candidate for years to come. (0:59)

Who are the brightest young stars in the NBA? We're counting them down on ESPN.com.

Who is No. 1? Should it be Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Joel Embiid or another rising star?

We asked our experts to rate the league's best players under 25 years old, and we've reached the thrilling conclusion of our 10-day countdown of the top 50.

On to the countdown!

#NBArank Rising Stars: 1-5

Cleveland Cavaliers | PG

Age: 24 | @KyrieIrving

Drafted No. 1 in 2011

Stats & Info: Since the start of the past season, including the regular season and playoffs, nearly 50 players have attempted at least 15 shots in the final minute of one-possession games. Irving is the only one who has made more than half of his attempts (10-for-19).

Philadelphia 76ers | C

Age: 22 | @JoelEmbiid

Drafted No. 3 in 2014

Stats & Info: The only rookie in NBA history to average more points per 36 minutes than Embiid is Wilt Chamberlain. The Sixers have the scoring margin of a 54-win team with Embiid on the floor and that of a 15-win team with him off the floor.

Minnesota Timberwolves | C

Age: 21 | @KarlTowns

Drafted No. 1 in 2015

Stats & Info: Towns is on the verge of becoming the second player age 21 or younger to average 23 PPG and 11 RPG, joining Shaquille O'Neal. Towns has the fourth-best offensive Real Plus-Minus of any post player in the NBA, behind DeMarcus Cousins, Nikola Jokic and Kevin Love.

Milwaukee Bucks | SF

Age: 22 | @Giannis_An34

Drafted No. 15 in 2013

Stats & Info: Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. Since blocks and steals became official stats, the only four players who have led their teams in all five categories are LeBron James, Kevin Garnett, Scottie Pippen and Dave Cowens. Antetokounmpo would be the youngest in that group to do it.

New Orleans Pelicans | PF

Age: 23 | @AntDavis23

Drafted No. 1 in 2012

Stats & Info: Davis is on pace to join David Robinson and Hakeem Olajuwon as the only players in NBA history to average 20 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal per game in four of their first five seasons, and he has a chance to become the first player to average 28 PPG and 12 RPG since Shaquille O'Neal in 2000-01.