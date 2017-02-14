Former first overall pick Andrew Wiggins has not developed as quickly as some might have hoped, but the Wolves forward continues to grow and has the makeup of an All-Star for years to come. (0:46)

Andrew Wiggins has all the tools to be a perennial All-Star (0:46)

Who are the brightest young stars in the NBA? We're counting them down on ESPN.com.

And who's No. 1? Should it be Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kristaps Porzingis, Joel Embiid or another rising star?

We asked our experts to rate the league's best players under 25 years old, and we're rolling out the rest of our top 50 over the next few days, leading up to the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend.

On to the countdown!

#NBArank Rising Stars: 11-15

Toronto Raptors | C

Age: 24 | @JValanciunas

Drafted No. 5 in 2011

Stats & Info: Valanciunas is grabbing a career-high 20.6 percent of available rebounds this season, tied for ninth in the NBA.

Oklahoma City Thunder | C

Age: 23 | @RealStevenAdams

Drafted No. 12 in 2013

Stats & Info: Over half of Adams' made field goals this season have been assisted by Russell Westbrook. Adams is shooting 66 percent off passes from Westbrook and 51 percent on all other attempts this season.

Phoenix Suns | SG

Age: 20 | @DevinBook

Drafted No. 13 in 2015

Stats & Info: Booker is averaging 21.1 PPG and is on pace to have the third-highest scoring average by a player in his age-20-or-younger season in league history.

Indiana Pacers | C

Age: 20 | @Original_Turner

Drafted No. 11 in 2015

Stats & Info: Turner is on pace to be the fifth player in league history to average at least 15 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks in his age-20-or-younger season, joining Anthony Davis, Kevin Garnett, Chris Webber and Shaquille O'Neal.

Minnesota Timberwolves | SF

Age: 21 | @22wiggins

Drafted No. 1 in 2014

Stats & Info: Minnesota is 12-6 this season in games when Wiggins scores more than 25 points. His 26.3 PPG in wins ranks just behind LeBron James and just ahead of Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.

