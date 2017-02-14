Who are the brightest young stars in the NBA? We're counting them down on ESPN.com.
And who's No. 1? Should it be Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kristaps Porzingis, Joel Embiid or another rising star?
We asked our experts to rate the league's best players under 25 years old, and we're rolling out the rest of our top 50 over the next few days, leading up to the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend.
On to the countdown!
#NBArank Rising Stars: 11-15
15. Jonas Valanciunas
Toronto Raptors | C
Age: 24 | @JValanciunas
Drafted No. 5 in 2011
Stats & Info: Valanciunas is grabbing a career-high 20.6 percent of available rebounds this season, tied for ninth in the NBA.
14. Steven Adams
Age: 23 | @RealStevenAdams
Drafted No. 12 in 2013
Stats & Info: Over half of Adams' made field goals this season have been assisted by Russell Westbrook. Adams is shooting 66 percent off passes from Westbrook and 51 percent on all other attempts this season.
13. Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns | SG
Age: 20 | @DevinBook
Drafted No. 13 in 2015
Stats & Info: Booker is averaging 21.1 PPG and is on pace to have the third-highest scoring average by a player in his age-20-or-younger season in league history.
12. Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers | C
Age: 20 | @Original_Turner
Drafted No. 11 in 2015
Stats & Info: Turner is on pace to be the fifth player in league history to average at least 15 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks in his age-20-or-younger season, joining Anthony Davis, Kevin Garnett, Chris Webber and Shaquille O'Neal.
11. Andrew Wiggins
Age: 21 | @22wiggins
Drafted No. 1 in 2014
Stats & Info: Minnesota is 12-6 this season in games when Wiggins scores more than 25 points. His 26.3 PPG in wins ranks just behind LeBron James and just ahead of Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.