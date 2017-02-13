There were ups and downs for Harrison Barnes when he played for Golden State, but since signing with the Mavs this past offseason, he's elevated his game to another level. (0:46)

Who are the brightest young stars in the NBA? We're counting them down on ESPN.com.

And who's No. 1? Should it be Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kristaps Porzingis, Joel Embiid or another rising star?

We asked our experts to rate the league's best players under 25 years old, and we're rolling out the rest of our top 50 over the next few days, leading up to the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend.

If you want to get involved in the discussion, #NBArank is the Twitter hashtag. You also can follow along @ESPNNBA and on Facebook.

On to the countdown!

#NBArank Rising Stars

Issac Baldizon/NBAE/Getty Images

Washington Wizards | SF

Age: 23 | @OttoPorter

Drafted No. 3 in 2013

Stats & Info: Porter currently leads the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting a career-high 46 percent from long range. Tim Legler is the only player in Wizards history to lead the league in 3-point percentage for an entire season (1995-96).

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks | SF

Age: 24 | @hbarnes

Drafted No. 7 in 2012

Stats & Info: Barnes has increased his scoring average by 8.7 points per game from a season ago. That's the largest increase in the NBA this season.

Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers | PG

Age: 20 | @Dloading

Drafted No. 2 in 2015

Stats & Info: At 20 years old, Russell has an assist percentage of 29.6 this season. He is the youngest Laker in team history with an assist percentage that high.

NBAE/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves | PG

Age: 21 | @ZachLaVine

Drafted No. 13 in 2014

Stats & Info: Before going down with a season-ending ACL injury, LaVine ran an average of 2.69 miles on the court per game this season -- the most in the NBA.

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers | SF

Age: 20 | @BenSimmons25

Drafted No. 1 in 2016

Stats & Info: Simmons has yet to play in the NBA, but in his one season at LSU he averaged more PPG than Paul George (19.2 to 16.8), more RPG than Kevin Love (11.8 to 10.6) and more APG than Russell Westbrook (4.8 to 4.3) in each of their final college seasons.

Coming Tuesday: Rising Stars 11-15 | Full list