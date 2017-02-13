        <
          #NBArank Rising Stars: Nos. 16-20

          Harrison Barnes is thriving in Dallas (0:46)

          There were ups and downs for Harrison Barnes when he played for Golden State, but since signing with the Mavs this past offseason, he's elevated his game to another level. (0:46)

          11:19 AM ET
          Who are the brightest young stars in the NBA? We're counting them down on ESPN.com.

          And who's No. 1? Should it be Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kristaps Porzingis, Joel Embiid or another rising star?

          We asked our experts to rate the league's best players under 25 years old, and we're rolling out the rest of our top 50 over the next few days, leading up to the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend.

          On to the countdown!

          #NBArank Rising Stars

          20. Otto Porter Jr.

          Stats & Info: Porter currently leads the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting a career-high 46 percent from long range. Tim Legler is the only player in Wizards history to lead the league in 3-point percentage for an entire season (1995-96).

          19. Harrison Barnes

          Stats & Info: Barnes has increased his scoring average by 8.7 points per game from a season ago. That's the largest increase in the NBA this season.

          18. D'Angelo Russell

          Stats & Info: At 20 years old, Russell has an assist percentage of 29.6 this season. He is the youngest Laker in team history with an assist percentage that high.

          17. Zach LaVine

          Stats & Info: Before going down with a season-ending ACL injury, LaVine ran an average of 2.69 miles on the court per game this season -- the most in the NBA.

          16. Ben Simmons

          Stats & Info: Simmons has yet to play in the NBA, but in his one season at LSU he averaged more PPG than Paul George (19.2 to 16.8), more RPG than Kevin Love (11.8 to 10.6) and more APG than Russell Westbrook (4.8 to 4.3) in each of their final college seasons.

