20. Otto Porter Jr.
Washington Wizards | SF
Age: 23 | @OttoPorter
Drafted No. 3 in 2013
Stats & Info: Porter currently leads the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting a career-high 46 percent from long range. Tim Legler is the only player in Wizards history to lead the league in 3-point percentage for an entire season (1995-96).
19. Harrison Barnes
Dallas Mavericks | SF
Age: 24 | @hbarnes
Drafted No. 7 in 2012
Stats & Info: Barnes has increased his scoring average by 8.7 points per game from a season ago. That's the largest increase in the NBA this season.
18. D'Angelo Russell
Los Angeles Lakers | PG
Age: 20 | @Dloading
Drafted No. 2 in 2015
Stats & Info: At 20 years old, Russell has an assist percentage of 29.6 this season. He is the youngest Laker in team history with an assist percentage that high.
17. Zach LaVine
Age: 21 | @ZachLaVine
Drafted No. 13 in 2014
Stats & Info: Before going down with a season-ending ACL injury, LaVine ran an average of 2.69 miles on the court per game this season -- the most in the NBA.
16. Ben Simmons
Philadelphia 76ers | SF
Age: 20 | @BenSimmons25
Drafted No. 1 in 2016
Stats & Info: Simmons has yet to play in the NBA, but in his one season at LSU he averaged more PPG than Paul George (19.2 to 16.8), more RPG than Kevin Love (11.8 to 10.6) and more APG than Russell Westbrook (4.8 to 4.3) in each of their final college seasons.
