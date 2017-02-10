Brandon Ingram came into the NBA skinny and undersized, but the Lakers forward is growing into a noticeable presence on the court this season. (0:43)

Who are the brightest young stars in the NBA? We're counting them down on ESPN.com.

And who's No. 1? Should it be Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kristaps Porzingis, Joel Embiid or another rising star?

We asked our experts to rate the league's best players under 25 years old, and we're rolling out the rest of our top 50 over the next few days, leading up to the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend.

#NBArank Rising Stars: 21-25

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers | SF

Age: 19 | @B_Ingram13

Drafted No. 2 in 2016

Stats & Info: After struggling to start the season, the Lakers rookie ranks second among all 2016 draftees in both points and rebounds since Jan. 1.

Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder | SG

Age: 24 | @VicOladipo

Drafted No. 2 in 2013

Stats & Info: The runner-up in the 2015 slam dunk content, Oladipo continues to soar. Only five guards have more dunks than him since he entered the league in 2013.

Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers | PF

Age: 22 | @J30_RANDLE

Drafted No. 7 in 2014

Stats & Info: Randle is one of seven players with multiple triple-doubles this season. Of that group, only Randle and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo are under the age of 25.

Scott Cunningham/NBAE/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder | C

Age: 24 | @Enes_Kanter

Drafted No. 3 in 2011

Stats & Info: Among those to play in at least 100 games, Kanter ranks 10th in the NBA in player efficiency rating since the start of last season. He has come off the bench in 128 of those 129 games -- every other player in the top 10 has started every game.

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks | PG

Age: 23 | @DennisMike93

Drafted No. 17 in 2013

Stats & Info: Schroder, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook are the only players in the NBA to average at least 18 points and 7 assists per 36 minutes in each of the past three seasons.

