Who are the brightest young stars in the NBA? We're counting them down on ESPN.com.
And who's No. 1? Should it be Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kristaps Porzingis, Joel Embiid or another rising star?
We asked our experts to rate the league's best players under 25 years old, and we're rolling out the rest of our top 50 over the next few days, leading up to the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend.
On to the countdown!
#NBArank Rising Stars: 21-25
25. Brandon Ingram
Los Angeles Lakers | SF
Age: 19 | @B_Ingram13
Drafted No. 2 in 2016
Stats & Info: After struggling to start the season, the Lakers rookie ranks second among all 2016 draftees in both points and rebounds since Jan. 1.
24. Victor Oladipo
Age: 24 | @VicOladipo
Drafted No. 2 in 2013
Stats & Info: The runner-up in the 2015 slam dunk content, Oladipo continues to soar. Only five guards have more dunks than him since he entered the league in 2013.
23. Julius Randle
Los Angeles Lakers | PF
Age: 22 | @J30_RANDLE
Drafted No. 7 in 2014
Stats & Info: Randle is one of seven players with multiple triple-doubles this season. Of that group, only Randle and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo are under the age of 25.
22. Enes Kanter
Age: 24 | @Enes_Kanter
Drafted No. 3 in 2011
Stats & Info: Among those to play in at least 100 games, Kanter ranks 10th in the NBA in player efficiency rating since the start of last season. He has come off the bench in 128 of those 129 games -- every other player in the top 10 has started every game.
21. Dennis Schroder
Atlanta Hawks | PG
Age: 23 | @DennisMike93
Drafted No. 17 in 2013
Stats & Info: Schroder, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook are the only players in the NBA to average at least 18 points and 7 assists per 36 minutes in each of the past three seasons.
