Known for his acrobatic dunks and superior athleticism, Magic PF Aaron Gordon will continue to thrive as his overall game grows. (0:37)

Aaron Gordon is more than just a dunker (0:37)

Who are the brightest young stars in the NBA? We're counting them down on ESPN.com.

And who's No. 1? Should it be Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kristaps Porzingis, Joel Embiid or another rising star?

We'll roll out our top 50 players over the next few days, leading up to the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend.

If you want to get involved in the discussion, #NBArank is the Twitter hashtag. You also can follow along @ESPNNBA and on Facebook.

On to the countdown!

#NBArank Rising Stars: 26-30

Fernando Medina/NBAE/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets | SF

Age: 23 | @MKG14

Drafted No. 2 in 2012

Stats & Info: Kidd-Gilchrist leads NBA defenders in most 3-point field goals contested per game this season (4.8).

Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

Houston Rockets | C

Age: 22 | @CapelaClint

Drafted No. 25 in 2014

Stats & Info: Opponents are shooting 49 percent at the rim against Capela this season, according to NBA.com's player tracking data. By that metric, Capela offers the same level of rim protection as reigning First Team All-Defense center DeAndre Jordan.

Fernando Medina/NBAE/Getty Images

Orlando Magic | PF

Age: 21 | @Double0AG

Drafted No. 4 in 2014

Stats & Info: Gordon leads the Magic with 44 dunks this season.

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE/Getty Images

Utah Jazz | SG

Age: 24 | @rodneyhood

Drafted No. 23 in 2014

Stats & Info: Hood has serious two-way potential. Last season, he ranked sixth among shooting guards in offensive RPM, one spot ahead of C.J. McCollum. This season, Hood ranks in the top 10 in defensive RPM among shooting guards.

Jaime Valdez/USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Pistons | SG

Age: 23 | @CaldwellPope

Drafted No. 8 in 2013

Stats & Info: Caldwell-Pope is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, and would be first Piston to average at least 2.0 made 3-pointers since Chauncey Billups in 2005-06.

Coming Friday: Rising Stars Nos. 21-25