Who are the brightest young stars in the NBA? We're counting them down on ESPN.com.
And who's No. 1? Should it be Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kristaps Porzingis, Joel Embiid or another rising star?
We'll roll out our top 50 players over the next few days, leading up to the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend.
If you want to get involved in the discussion, #NBArank is the Twitter hashtag. You also can follow along @ESPNNBA and on Facebook.
On to the countdown!
#NBArank Rising Stars: 26-30
30. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
Charlotte Hornets | SF
Age: 23 | @MKG14
Drafted No. 2 in 2012
Stats & Info: Kidd-Gilchrist leads NBA defenders in most 3-point field goals contested per game this season (4.8).
29. Clint Capela
Houston Rockets | C
Age: 22 | @CapelaClint
Drafted No. 25 in 2014
Stats & Info: Opponents are shooting 49 percent at the rim against Capela this season, according to NBA.com's player tracking data. By that metric, Capela offers the same level of rim protection as reigning First Team All-Defense center DeAndre Jordan.
28. Aaron Gordon
Orlando Magic | PF
Age: 21 | @Double0AG
Drafted No. 4 in 2014
Stats & Info: Gordon leads the Magic with 44 dunks this season.
27. Rodney Hood
Utah Jazz | SG
Age: 24 | @rodneyhood
Drafted No. 23 in 2014
Stats & Info: Hood has serious two-way potential. Last season, he ranked sixth among shooting guards in offensive RPM, one spot ahead of C.J. McCollum. This season, Hood ranks in the top 10 in defensive RPM among shooting guards.
26. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Detroit Pistons | SG
Age: 23 | @CaldwellPope
Drafted No. 8 in 2013
Stats & Info: Caldwell-Pope is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, and would be first Piston to average at least 2.0 made 3-pointers since Chauncey Billups in 2005-06.
Coming Friday: Rising Stars Nos. 21-25