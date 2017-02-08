Who are the brightest young stars in the NBA? We're counting them down on ESPN.com.
And who's No. 1? Should it be Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kristaps Porzingis, Joel Embiid or another rising star?
We asked our experts to rate the league's best players under 25 years old, and we're rolling out our top 50 over the next 10 days, leading up to the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend.
If you want to get involved in the discussion, #NBArank is the Twitter hashtag. You also can follow along @ESPNNBA and on Facebook.
On to the countdown!
#NBArank Rising Stars: 31-40
40. Malcolm Brogdon
Milwaukee Bucks | SG
Age: 24 | @Bucks
Drafted No. 36 in 2016
Stats & Info: Leads 2016 draft class in PPG (9.2) and APG (4.2) this season.
39. Jusuf Nurkic
Denver Nuggets | C
Age: 22 | @nurkic23
Drafted No. 16 in 2014
Stats & Info: Has averaged more than 16 points and 11 rebounds per 36 minutes each of the past two seasons.
38. Kris Dunn
Age: 22 | @KrisDunn3
Drafted No. 5 in 2016
Stats & Info: Has made six starts this season; one of five rookies in franchise history to have at least 8 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists in a game.
37. Evan Fournier
Orlando Magic | SG
Age: 24 | @EvanFourmizz
Drafted No. 20 in 2012
Stats & Info: Scoring average has increased in each of his five NBA seasons (16.6 PPG this season).
36. Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons | SF
Age: 24 | @tobias31
Drafted No. 19 in 2011
Stats & Info: 17.4 PPG off bench this season is third-most in NBA (min. 10 games off bench).
35. Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets | SG
Age: 19 | @BeMore27
Drafted No. 7 in 2016
Stats & Info: Leads all rookies with five 20-point games.
34. Dario Saric
Philadelphia 76ers | PF
Age: 22 | @dariosaric
Drafted No. 12 in 2014
Stats & Info: Leads all rookies in scoring (9.9 PPG) -- Joel Embiid (20.2 PPG) is not eligible since he has not played in 70 percent of his team's games; was drafted 12th overall in 2014.
33. Marcus Smart
Boston Celtics | PG
Age: 22 | @smart_MS3
Drafted No. 6 in 2014
Stats & Info: Scoring average has increased in each of his three NBA seasons (10.0 PPG this season).
32. Jordan Clarkson
Los Angeles Lakers | PG
Age: 24 | @JClark5on
Drafted No. 46 in 2014
Stats & Info: Scored third-most points off the bench in 2016-17 season.
31. Nerlens Noel
Philadelphia 76ers | PF
Age: 22 | @NerlensNoel3
Drafted No. 6 in 2013
Stats & Info: Only player averaging 2.0 blocks and 2.0 steals per 36 minutes over past three seasons.
Coming Thursday: Rising Stars Nos. 26-21