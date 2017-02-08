Despite not having an elite level skill set, Denver PG Jamal Murray's craft is what's pushing him forward. (1:07)

Who are the brightest young stars in the NBA? We're counting them down on ESPN.com.

And who's No. 1? Should it be Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kristaps Porzingis, Joel Embiid or another rising star?

We asked our experts to rate the league's best players under 25 years old, and we're rolling out our top 50 over the next 10 days, leading up to the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend.

#NBArank Rising Stars: 31-40

Milwaukee Bucks | SG

Age: 24 | @Bucks

Drafted No. 36 in 2016

Stats & Info: Leads 2016 draft class in PPG (9.2) and APG (4.2) this season.

Denver Nuggets | C

Age: 22 | @nurkic23

Drafted No. 16 in 2014

Stats & Info: Has averaged more than 16 points and 11 rebounds per 36 minutes each of the past two seasons.

Minnesota Timberwolves | PG

Age: 22 | @KrisDunn3

Drafted No. 5 in 2016

Stats & Info: Has made six starts this season; one of five rookies in franchise history to have at least 8 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists in a game.

Orlando Magic | SG

Age: 24 | @EvanFourmizz

Drafted No. 20 in 2012

Stats & Info: Scoring average has increased in each of his five NBA seasons (16.6 PPG this season).

Detroit Pistons | SF

Age: 24 | @tobias31

Drafted No. 19 in 2011

Stats & Info: 17.4 PPG off bench this season is third-most in NBA (min. 10 games off bench).

Denver Nuggets | SG

Age: 19 | @BeMore27

Drafted No. 7 in 2016

Stats & Info: Leads all rookies with five 20-point games.

Philadelphia 76ers | PF

Age: 22 | @dariosaric

Drafted No. 12 in 2014

Stats & Info: Leads all rookies in scoring (9.9 PPG) -- Joel Embiid (20.2 PPG) is not eligible since he has not played in 70 percent of his team's games; was drafted 12th overall in 2014.

Boston Celtics | PG

Age: 22 | @smart_MS3

Drafted No. 6 in 2014

Stats & Info: Scoring average has increased in each of his three NBA seasons (10.0 PPG this season).

Los Angeles Lakers | PG

Age: 24 | @JClark5on

Drafted No. 46 in 2014

Stats & Info: Scored third-most points off the bench in 2016-17 season.

Philadelphia 76ers | PF

Age: 22 | @NerlensNoel3

Drafted No. 6 in 2013

Stats & Info: Only player averaging 2.0 blocks and 2.0 steals per 36 minutes over past three seasons.

Coming Thursday: Rising Stars Nos. 26-21