Who are the brightest young stars in the NBA? We're counting them down on ESPN.com.

And who's No. 1? Should it be Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kristaps Porzingis, Joel Embiid or another rising star?

We'll roll out our top 50 players over the next 10 days, leading up to the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend.

On to the countdown!

#NBArank Rising Stars: 41-50

Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

Orlando Magic | PG

Age: 22 | @elfrid

Drafted No. 10 in 2014

Stats & Info: Payton has posted career highs in PPG (12.5) and FG% (45.5). He's 12th in the NBA in potential assists per game (12.8), ahead of Kyle Lowry, Isaiah Thomas and Kyrie Irving.

Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

Orlando Magic | C

Age: 24 | @bismackbiyombo

Drafted No. 7 in 2011

Stats & Info: Biyombo is one of just 10 players to average one block per game each of the past six seasons. He is by far the youngest of that group, including four years younger than DeAndre Jordan, who is the second-youngest of the group.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers | PF

Age: 24 | @Larrydn22

Drafted No. 27 in 2015

Stats & Info: For the second straight season, Nance ranks among the top 25 power forwards in Defensive Real-Plus Minus. His 1.2 steals per game lead all frontcourt players who have not started any games this season.

Jordan Johnson/NBAE/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns | SF

Age: 23 | @TonyWarrenJr

Drafted No. 14 in 2014

Stats & Info: Warren has nine 20-point games this season (had three in his first two years combined), posting career highs in PPG (13.1), RPG (3.9), APG (1.0) and steals (1.2) this season.

Issac Baldizon/NBAE/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets | SG

Age: 22 | @thats_G_

Drafted No. 19 in 2014

Stats & Info: Harris has made 51.5 percent of his 2-point FGs during his three-year career, third-best among players 6-foot-4 or shorter in that time behind Steph Curry (54.6 percent) and Goran Dragic (52.8 percent).

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns | PF

Age: 19 | @Quese_22

Drafted No. 8 in 2016

Stats & Info: Chriss' 44 starts this season are the second-most among the 2016 draft class.

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets | C

Age: 24 | @CodyZeller

Drafted No. 4 in 2013

Stats & Info: Zeller increased his scoring, FG percentage, rebounding and blocks per game in each of his four seasons. He has the fourth-highest net rating among players selected in the 2013 draft (12.7).

Joe Murphy/NBAE/Getty Images

Stats & Info: Okafor has the fourth-highest PPG (15.1) and third-highest FG% (.510 -- minimum 500 FGM) among players selected in the 2015 draft class. He has second-most points scored by a 76er since being drafted (1,315).

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets | PG

Age: 20 | @emmanuelmudiay

Drafted No. 7 in 2015

Stats & Info: After shooting 67 percent from the free throw line as a rookie, Mudiay has upped that to 77.5 percent entering Feb. 6. The 10.5 percentage point increase from last season to this season is the largest increase among any of the 69 players who have attempted as many free throws as Mudiay has this season (142).

Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

Boston Celtics | SF

Age: 20 | @FCHWPO

Drafted No. 3 in 2016

Stats & Info: Brown (20 years, 95 days) is the third-youngest Celtics player to score 20 points in a game in the past 50 seasons. Only Gerald Green and Antoine Walker achieved that mark sooner in Boston during that span.

Coming Wednesday: Rising Stars Nos. 31-40