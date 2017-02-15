Who are the brightest young stars in the NBA? We're counting them down on ESPN.com.
Who's No. 1? Should it be Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kristaps Porzingis, Joel Embiid or another rising star?
We asked our experts to rate the league's best players under 25 years old, and we're rolling out the rest of our top 50 over the next two days, leading up to the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend.
#NBArank Rising Stars: 6-10
10. Jabari Parker
Milwaukee Bucks | PF
Age: 21 | @JabariParker
Drafted No. 2 in 2014
Stats & Info: Before his season-ending ACL injury, Parker was averaging a career-high 20.1 PPG this season. He increased his scoring by 6.0 PPG from last season, the fourth-largest increase by a frontcourt player.
9. Bradley Beal
Washington Wizards | SG
Age: 23 | @RealDealBeal23
Drafted No. 3 in 2012
Stats & Info: Beal is averaging a career-high 22.3 PPG this season. His 17.0 PPG career scoring average is third-highest among all players drafted in 2012.
8. Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets | PF
Age: 21 | @JokicNikola15
Drafted No. 41 in 2014
Stats & Info: Jokic is tied for second among all centers in APG (4.2) this season, and he is one of six players -- and the only center -- averaging at least 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game this season.
7. Rudy Gobert
Utah Jazz | C
Age: 24 | @rudygobert27
Drafted No. 27 in 2013
Stats & Info: Since the start of last season, opponents are shooting just 42 percent on shots within 5 feet of the basket against Gobert, the lowest figure allowed by any player.
6. Kristaps Porzingis
New York Knicks | PF
Age: 21 | @kporzee
Drafted No. 4 in 2015
Stats & Info: Porzingis is threatening to become the first player in NBA history to average two blocks per game and two made 3-pointers per game. Despite missing eight games, Porzingis is on pace to hit more 3-pointers than any 7-footer not named Dirk Nowitzki.
