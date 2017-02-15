Rudy Gobert is arguably the best center in the NBA and, believe it or not, the Jazz's big man still has room to grow on the court. (0:46)

Why Rudy Gobert is the best defensive player in the NBA (0:46)

Who are the brightest young stars in the NBA? We're counting them down on ESPN.com.

Who's No. 1? Should it be Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kristaps Porzingis, Joel Embiid or another rising star?

We asked our experts to rate the league's best players under 25 years old, and we're rolling out the rest of our top 50 over the next two days, leading up to the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend.

#NBArank Rising Stars: 6-10

Milwaukee Bucks | PF

Age: 21 | @JabariParker

Drafted No. 2 in 2014

Stats & Info: Before his season-ending ACL injury, Parker was averaging a career-high 20.1 PPG this season. He increased his scoring by 6.0 PPG from last season, the fourth-largest increase by a frontcourt player.

Washington Wizards | SG

Age: 23 | @RealDealBeal23

Drafted No. 3 in 2012

Stats & Info: Beal is averaging a career-high 22.3 PPG this season. His 17.0 PPG career scoring average is third-highest among all players drafted in 2012.

Denver Nuggets | PF

Age: 21 | @JokicNikola15

Drafted No. 41 in 2014

Stats & Info: Jokic is tied for second among all centers in APG (4.2) this season, and he is one of six players -- and the only center -- averaging at least 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game this season.

Utah Jazz | C

Age: 24 | @rudygobert27

Drafted No. 27 in 2013

Stats & Info: Since the start of last season, opponents are shooting just 42 percent on shots within 5 feet of the basket against Gobert, the lowest figure allowed by any player.

New York Knicks | PF

Age: 21 | @kporzee

Drafted No. 4 in 2015

Stats & Info: Porzingis is threatening to become the first player in NBA history to average two blocks per game and two made 3-pointers per game. Despite missing eight games, Porzingis is on pace to hit more 3-pointers than any 7-footer not named Dirk Nowitzki.

