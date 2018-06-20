NBA draft: Best prospects, likely picks, rankings and needs

The 2018 NBA draft is Thursday night (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/WatchESPN), and no one is sure what's going to happen.
Who is going in the top five? Who will be the best player in this class? What trades can teams make?
Here's everything you need to know.
Full draft order | Trade tracker | Projections
Mock drafts
Which player should every team draft? Our experts go pick-by-pick answering that question, with deep dives into every prospect.
No. 1: Phoenix Suns | Deandre Ayton
No. 2: Sacramento Kings | Luka Doncic
No. 3: Atlanta Hawks | Jaren Jackson Jr.
No. 4: Memphis Grizzlies | Mohamed Bamba
No. 5: Dallas Mavericks | Marvin Bagley III
What about the players each team will select? You can get that right here, updated with the latest intel until the draft officially starts.
Rankings and scouting reports
ESPN Insider Jonathan Givony has been updating his top-100 rankings all season with the latest intel. See which prospects top his board.
Does your team have needs at a specific position? Insider Mike Schmitz ranks the top 10 guards, wings and bigs ...
... and Schmitz and Givony break down the draft's biggest standouts in key categories:
Best shooter
Givony: Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
Schmitz: Trae Young
Best defender
Schmitz: Jaren Jackson Jr.
Givony: Jaren Jackson Jr.
Best passer
Givony: Luka Doncic
Schmitz: Luka Doncic
Best rebounder
Schmitz: Deandre Ayton
Givony: Deandre Ayton
Best leader
Givony: Jalen Brunson
Schmitz: Devon Hall
Best athlete
Schmitz: Zhaire Smith
Givony: Zhaire Smith
Most boom-or-bust potential
Givony: Michael Porter Jr.
Schmitz: Mitchell Robinson
Better NBA than college player
Schmitz: Robert Williams
Givony: Mohamed Bamba
Best 3-and-D wing
Givony: Mikal Bridges
Schmitz: Mikal Bridges
Could've played in the 2018 Finals
Givony: Luka Doncic
Schmitz: Luka Doncic
Get full scouting reports on the likely first-round picks here.
Team needs and trade assets
Teams don't always address offseason needs at the draft -- and there's a good case that they shouldn't -- but here's how Insider Bobby Marks breaks down each team heading into the offseason.
What future picks can be combined in draft trades? We go team-by-team on all the assets.
Sleepers and steals
Plenty of long-time NBA players slip out of the first round. Our experts give five names to watch:
Givony's second-round standouts
Justin Jackson | F | Maryland
Jevon Carter | G | West Virginia
Devon Hall | G | Virginia
Hamidou Diallo | G | Kentucky
Anfernee Simons | G | Team Breakdown
Schmitz's second-round standouts
Bruce Brown | G | Miami
Shake Milton | G | SMU
Kevin Hervey | PF | UT-Arlington
Issuf Sanon | G | Olimpija Ljubljana
Rodions Kurucs F | Barcelona
Pelton
These players rank notably higher by Insider Kevin Pelton's wins above replacement player (WARP) projections than our top-100 rankings.
ESPN Analytics
Underrated prospects according to the ESPN Analytics model.
De'Anthony Melton | G | USC
Keita Bates-Diop | PF | Ohio State
Kostas Antetokounmpo | SF | Dayton
Overrated by the model:
Lonnie Walker IV | G | Miami
Elie Okobo | PG | France
Aaron Holiday | PG | UCLA
Film room
Full strengths and weaknesses, scouting reports, pre-draft videos and interviews -- get it all here.
Drafting a top-five center? Riskier than ever before
The scouting process for this draft took place against the backdrop of an NBA postseason in which traditional centers had relatively little impact. As the league trends toward more 3-pointers and switching defenses, are teams drafting for an era that no longer exists?
Six best NBA draft trades we'd like to see
Plenty of picks throughout the lottery could be in play for draft-night trades. Which moves should teams make? Our NBA Insiders give their six best deals.
Will the best player go No. 1?
Who will be the best player from the 2018 NBA draft? In many years, a clear favorite begins to stand out. But NBA teams are all over the place in how they value Deandre Ayton, Luka Doncic, Mohamed Bamba and the top tier of prospects in this class.
More:
Trae Young wants to do something that's never been done in NBA
Pelton mail: How valuable are lottery picks in draft trades?