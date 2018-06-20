        <
          NBA draft: Best prospects, likely picks, rankings and needs

          Prospect Profile: Deandre Ayton (0:48)

          Deandre Ayton has "the most potential to be great in this NBA draft," according to Jay Bilas. (0:48)

          Jun 20, 2018
          The 2018 NBA draft is Thursday night (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/WatchESPN), and no one is sure what's going to happen.

          Who is going in the top five? Who will be the best player in this class? What trades can teams make?

          Here's everything you need to know.

          Mock drafts

          Which player should every team draft? Our experts go pick-by-pick answering that question, with deep dives into every prospect.

          • No. 1: Phoenix Suns | Deandre Ayton

          • No. 2: Sacramento Kings | Luka Doncic

          • No. 3: Atlanta Hawks | Jaren Jackson Jr.

          • No. 4: Memphis Grizzlies | Mohamed Bamba

          • No. 5: Dallas Mavericks | Marvin Bagley III

          What about the players each team will select? You can get that right here, updated with the latest intel until the draft officially starts.Insider

          Rankings and scouting reports

          ESPN Insider Jonathan Givony has been updating his top-100 rankings all season with the latest intel. See which prospects top his board.

          Does your team have needs at a specific position? Insider Mike Schmitz ranks the top 10 guards, wings and bigs ...

          ... and Schmitz and Givony break down the draft's biggest standouts in key categories:

          Best shooter

          Givony: Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
          Schmitz: Trae Young

          Best defender

          Schmitz: Jaren Jackson Jr.
          Givony: Jaren Jackson Jr.

          Best passer

          Givony: Luka Doncic
          Schmitz: Luka Doncic

          Best rebounder

          Schmitz: Deandre Ayton
          Givony: Deandre Ayton

          Best leader

          ​Givony: Jalen Brunson
          Schmitz: Devon Hall

          Best athlete

          Schmitz: Zhaire Smith
          Givony: Zhaire Smith

          Most boom-or-bust potential

          Givony: Michael Porter Jr.
          Schmitz: Mitchell Robinson

          Better NBA than college player

          Schmitz: Robert Williams
          Givony: Mohamed Bamba

          Best 3-and-D wing

          Givony: Mikal Bridges
          Schmitz: Mikal Bridges

          Could've played in the 2018 Finals

          Givony: Luka Doncic
          Schmitz: Luka Doncic

          Get full scouting reports on the likely first-round picks here.Insider

          Team needs and trade assets

          Teams don't always address offseason needs at the draft -- and there's a good case that they shouldn't -- but here's how Insider Bobby Marks breaks down each team heading into the offseason.

          What future picks can be combined in draft trades? We go team-by-team on all the assets.Insider

          Sleepers and steals

          Plenty of long-time NBA players slip out of the first round. Our experts give five names to watch:

          Givony's second-round standouts

          • Justin Jackson | F | Maryland

          • Jevon Carter | G | West Virginia

          • Devon Hall | G | Virginia

          • Hamidou Diallo | G | Kentucky

          • Anfernee Simons | G | Team Breakdown

          Schmitz's second-round standouts

          • Bruce Brown | G | Miami

          • Shake Milton | G | SMU

          • Kevin Hervey | PF | UT-Arlington

          • Issuf Sanon | G | Olimpija Ljubljana

          • Rodions Kurucs F | Barcelona

          Pelton

          These players rank notably higher by Insider Kevin Pelton's wins above replacement player (WARP) projections than our top-100 rankings. Insider

          ESPN Analytics

          Underrated prospects according to the ESPN Analytics model.

          • De'Anthony Melton | G | USC

          • Keita Bates-Diop | PF | Ohio State

          • Kostas Antetokounmpo | SF | Dayton

          Overrated by the model:

          • Lonnie Walker IV | G | Miami

          • Elie Okobo | PG | France

          • Aaron Holiday | PG | UCLA

          Film room

          Full strengths and weaknesses, scouting reports, pre-draft videos and interviews -- get it all here.

          Drafting a top-five center? Riskier than ever before

          The scouting process for this draft took place against the backdrop of an NBA postseason in which traditional centers had relatively little impact. As the league trends toward more 3-pointers and switching defenses, are teams drafting for an era that no longer exists?

          Six best NBA draft trades we'd like to see

          Plenty of picks throughout the lottery could be in play for draft-night trades. Which moves should teams make? Our NBA Insiders give their six best deals.

          Will the best player go No. 1?

          Who will be the best player from the 2018 NBA draft? In many years, a clear favorite begins to stand out. But NBA teams are all over the place in how they value Deandre Ayton, Luka Doncic, Mohamed Bamba and the top tier of prospects in this class.

          More:

