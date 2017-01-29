Power Rankings: Steph finding MVP form; Heat making sudden surge
Led by Steph Curry's red-hot January, Golden State continues to pull away at No. 1. And where do streaking Miami and four-overtime survivor Atlanta land in this week's rankings?
It took longer than the Australian Open final, but the 4OT classic was worth it in the end for the Hawks, who won another tight game versus the Knicks.
Hawks PF Paul Millsap shares his thoughts on the quadruple-OT win over the Knicks, his performance in scoring 37 points, trade rumors and much more.
Paul Millsap had a season-high 37 points, including the go-ahead layup with 27 seconds left in the fourth overtime, and the Hawks overcame Carmelo Anthony's season-high 45 to beat the Knicks.
Zach LaVine se convirtió, el pasado año, en bicampeón de volcadas de Juegos de Las Estrellas en la NBA. Mirar
Derrick Rose, who sprained his left ankle on Friday, will miss the Knicks' game Sunday against the Hawks, and he could be out longer.
The Atlanta Hawks have signed Lamar Patterson to a 10-day contract, giving the team depth at point guard and on the wing.
Otto Porter Jr. had 21 points and 11 rebounds, John Wall scored 19 and the Wizards moved within a half-game of the Southeast Division lead with an easy 112-86 victory over the Hawks on Friday.
The NBA announced the reserves for the Eastern Conference for the Feb. 19 All-Star game. Kevin Love makes his first All-Star appearance as a Cavalier while Kemba Walker makes his first overall.
Paul Millsap will make his fourth straight All-Star appearance after the coaches voted the Hawks forward in as an East reserve. Millsap is averaging 18 points and 8.1 rebounds this season.
Gordon Hayward and DeAndre Jordan were among 14 reserves selected by the league's coaches for the All-Star Game that will be played in New Orleans on Feb. 19.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Washington
|28
|20
|.583
|-
|W5
|Atlanta
|28
|20
|.583
|-
|W1
|Charlotte
|23
|26
|.469
|5.5
|L5
|Miami
|19
|30
|.388
|9.5
|W8
|Orlando
|19
|31
|.380
|10
|L1
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|28
|20
|.583
|2015-16
|48
|34
|.585
|2014-15
|60
|22
|.732
|2013-14
|38
|44
|.463
|2012-13
|44
|38
|.537
AmericanAirlines Arena - Wed 2/1