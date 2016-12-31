2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
17-16, 2nd in Southeast
play
Hawks edge Pistons (0:50)
play
Howard gets help from the rim over three defenders (0:36)
play
Leuer drops a slam over two defenders (0:23)
play
Howard gets pushed down by Drummond (0:28)
play
Howard falls after foul, Schroder lifts him up with CPR (0:32)
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Weight is great on Bazemore's shoulders

The reshaping of the Hawks' roster this season has resulted in the worst shooting of Kent Bazemore's five-year NBA career. Meanwhile, Atlanta is floundering along at 16-16 after starting 9-2. Zach Lowe's 10 things

2d

Carmelo on ejection: Sefolosha flopped a little

Carmelo Anthony said Thursday that Thabo Sefolosha flopped on a play for which Anthony was ejected, and Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said Melo was reacting and didn't deserve to be tossed.

EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Howard cleans the glass against Knicks

Dwight Howard grabbed a game-high 22 rebounds in Atlanta's win on Wednesday. It was his third 20-rebound game this season. Howard became the first Hawks player with three such games in a single season since the Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo in 2000-01.

play
Is the NBA too soft now? (1:58)
play
Carmelo ejected in Knicks' OT loss to Hawks (1:29)
play
Porzinigis shows his authority on both ends (0:36)

ESPN Stats and Information  

Hawks center Dwight Howard has his 3rd 20-rebound game of the season. He had 2 with the Rockets last season. Howard is the first Hawks player with 3 20-rebound games in a season since Dikembe Mutombo in 2000-2001.

play
Knicks' O'Quinn swats Humphries' shot away (0:22)
AP Photo/Todd Kirkland
3dIan Begley

Hawks' Sefolosha: Melo punched me in the face

Carmelo Anthony was assessed a flagrant foul 2 for hitting Thabo Sefolosha in the head and was automatically ejected from the Knicks' game against the Hawks.

play
Carmelo ejected after altercation with Sefolosha in OT loss (0:50)
play
D-Rose flies to the rim for reverse layup (0:20)
play
Howard rocks the rim twice early (0:16)
ESPN's Basketball Power Index

How high can this Hawks team fly?

Atlanta will be hard-pressed to repeat its success of the past two seasons. But if the playoffs were to start today, it would qualify. ESPN's BPI projects the Hawks to make the postseason 67 percent of the time.

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Hawks jump in Power Rankings

Atlanta is up three spots to No. 15. The Hawks have quietly turned around their road woes by winning four straight away games. Plus, they've been able to stay steady despite some injuries. Week 10 Power Rankings

play
Towns' double-double lifts Timberwolves past Hawks (0:56)
5d

Towns, Timberwolves roll past Hawks, 104-90

Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Zach LaVine hit six 3-pointers to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 104-90 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

Team Stats

Points Per Game101.921st
Rebounds Per Game43.913th
Assists Per Game24.05th
Points Allowed103.714th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-171716.515
2015-164834.585
2014-156022.732
2013-143844.463
2012-134438.537

Find Tickets

Hawks vs Spurs

Philips Arena - Sun 1/1

714 tickets available from $35