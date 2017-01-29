2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
28-20, 1st in Southeast
The Knicks just can't seem to get it together (0:59)
Hawks' 4 OT win full of drama (1:39)
Schroder reflects on wild 4OT win for the Hawks (1:50)
Millsap leads Hawks past Knicks in 4 OT drama (1:55)
Porzingis finally gets his revenge on Howard in loss (0:33)
3d

Millsap, Hawks outlast Anthony, Knicks in 4 OTs

Paul Millsap had a season-high 37 points, including the go-ahead layup with 27 seconds left in the fourth overtime, and the Hawks overcame Carmelo Anthony's season-high 45 to beat the Knicks.

Clutch shots keep Knicks-Hawks playing 4 OTs (1:18)
Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

Howard's hard foul can't stop Porzingis from vicious dunk (0:31)
Atlanta crowd chants 'LA Clippers' at Melo (0:33)
Melo drops 17 points in monster 1st quarter (0:47)
Hardaway does it all with the steal and slam (0:18)
Wizards rout Hawks (1:03)
Porter takes it strong for and-1 in win (0:16)
Howard wears Falcons jersey, pretends to steal fan's drink (0:26)
ESPN Stats & Info

Rest of Eastern Conference squad named

The NBA announced the reserves for the Eastern Conference for the Feb. 19 All-Star game. Kevin Love makes his first All-Star appearance as a Cavalier while Kemba Walker makes his first overall.

Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer 

Paul Millsap will make his fourth straight All-Star appearance after the coaches voted the Hawks forward in as an East reserve. Millsap is averaging 18 points and 8.1 rebounds this season.

Team Stats

Points Per Game103.820th
Rebounds Per Game43.913th
Assists Per Game24.35th
Points Allowed104.010th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172820.583
2015-164834.585
2014-156022.732
2013-143844.463
2012-134438.537

