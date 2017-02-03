2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
29-21, 2nd in Southeast
Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports
3h

Hawks' Prince, Heat's Johnson fined $25K each

Hawks forward Taurean Prince and Heat forward James Johnson have each been fined $25,000 by the NBA for their roles in a scuffle during Wednesday's game in Miami.

Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

How much do you miss me, Houston?

Dwight Howard had 24 points and 23 rebounds in the Hawks' 113-108 victory over the Rockets on Thursday night. He's just the fourth player in the last 30 seasons to record at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in the first road game against his former team. (Elias Sports Bureau)

play
Hawks refusing to throw in the towel (2:11)
play
Beverley says Howard is 'all talk,' then Howard gets revenge (0:40)
play
Hardaway Jr. hits 3 and skips down court (0:29)
play
Hardaway revives the Hawks in the fourth with 23 (1:10)
play
Hawks rally past Rockets behind Hardaway's epic fourth-quarter (1:23)

ESPN Stats and Information  

Dwight Howard had 24 points and a season-high-tying 23 rebounds; 47th career 20-20 game (that's 31 more than any other player since Howard entered the league in 2004-05).

play0:36

Hardaway Jr. ices win with emphatic slam

In the final minute of the fourth quarter, Tim Hardaway Jr drives into the paint and dunks over Clint Capela. It was a part of Hardaway Jr.'s 23-point fourth quarter in the Hawks 113-108 comeback victory.

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Hawks are the 1st team to overcome a 20-point deficit in the 4th quarter of a regular-season game since the Pacers did it April 9, 2013 against the Cavs. Since then, teams had lost 1,306 consecutive regular-season games entering Thursday.

ESPN Stats and Information  

In the last 9 minutes of tonight's game, Hawks guard Tim Hardaway Jr outscored the Rockets, 23-14.

play
Hardaway Jr. ices win with thunderous slam (0:36)
play
Harden hits a 3 from far away (0:28)

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Hawks trailed 97-77 with 8:25 left, but outscored the Rockets 36-11 the rest of the way. The Hawks are the 2nd team in the NBA to have multiple wins after trailing by 20 points this season. The Pacers have also done it multiple times.

play
Howard has back-to-back dunks to start game (0:19)
play
Harden delivers a long alley-oop to Capela (0:27)
play
Harden steals but gets ball stolen, Millsap finishes with dunk (0:24)
play
Howard gets booed in return to Houston in win (0:22)
Bill Baptist/Getty Images
1dCalvin Watkins

Howard shrugs off boo-birds in Houston return

Hawks center Dwight Howard received a mix of boos and cheers Thursday, but said he didn't have added motivation to win Thursday because it was his first game back in Houston.

play0:45

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

Hawks center Dwight Howard said he's picking the Falcons over the Patriots because Tom Brady has enough rings.

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

Hawks center Dwight Howard said he grew up a Patriots fan but has now adopted the Falcons. Howard, who will attend Super Bowl LI, said he's picking the Falcons to win.

Team Stats

Points Per Game103.720th
Rebounds Per Game44.110th
Assists Per Game24.17th
Points Allowed104.3Tied-8th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172921.580
2015-164834.585
2014-156022.732
2013-143844.463
2012-134438.537

Find Tickets

Hawks vs Magic

Philips Arena - Sat 2/4

591 tickets available from $24