2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
27-20, 1st in Southeast
Entre campeones y grandes donqueos

Zach LaVine se convirtió, el pasado año, en bicampeón de volcadas de Juegos de Las Estrellas en la NBA. Mirar

Howard's hard foul can't stop Porzingis from vicious dunk (0:31)
Atlanta crowd chants 'LA Clippers' at Melo (0:33)
Melo drops 17 points in monster 1st quarter (0:47)
Hardaway does it all with the steal and slam (0:18)
Wizards rout Hawks (1:03)
Porter takes it strong for and-1 in win (0:16)
Howard wears Falcons jersey, pretends to steal fan's drink (0:26)
ESPN Stats & Info

Rest of Eastern Conference squad named

The NBA announced the reserves for the Eastern Conference for the Feb. 19 All-Star game. Kevin Love makes his first All-Star appearance as a Cavalier while Kemba Walker makes his first overall.

Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer 

Paul Millsap will make his fourth straight All-Star appearance after the coaches voted the Hawks forward in as an East reserve. Millsap is averaging 18 points and 8.1 rebounds this season.

Hawks rally in fourth quarter to top Bulls (1:26)
play
Howard's dunk puts Hawks up for good in win over Bulls (0:27)
play
Butler sinks a 3 to beat third-quarter buzzer (0:18)
play
Butler capitalizes on Hawks' turnover with nice bucket (0:19)
Does Millsap get his fourth All-Star nod?

ESPN's Zach Lowe believes Paul Millsap and Joel Embiid have both made a strong case to be an All-Star this season. Which big man does Lowe pencil in his All-Star roster? Lowe’s All-Stars

ESPN Stats & Info

Hawks on track to win division

ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects Atlanta with a 57 percent chance to win the Southeast Division for the second time in three seasons.

Clippers end two-game skid with win over Hawks (1:16)
play
Jordan blocks Schroder twice (0:18)

Team Stats

Points Per Game103.022nd
Rebounds Per Game43.416th
Assists Per Game24.17th
Points Allowed103.28th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172720.574
2015-164834.585
2014-156022.732
2013-143844.463
2012-134438.537

