2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
21-16, 1st in Southeast
Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images
19hMarc J. Spears and Marc Stein

Sources: Dunleavy has yet to report to Hawks

Newly acquired Mike Dunleavy has yet to report to the Hawks, sources say. Dunleavy is seeking a buyout from the team that would enable him to immediately become a free agent.

Layne Murdoch/NBAE/Getty Images

A very happy new year for Hawks

Atlanta equaled a season-long six-game winning streak with its 97-82 victory at Dallas on Saturday night. Dennis Schroder's 20 points led the way for the Hawks, whose most recent loss came on Dec. 26. Box score

play
Millsap beats Bogut for and-1 (0:17)
AP Photo/Todd Kirkland
2dMarc Stein

What the Hawks seek in a Paul Millsap trade

The Hawks are trading Kyle Korver. Is Paul Millsap next? And who else is on the market? Marc Stein dives into the start of trade season chatter.

play
Delaney tosses over-the-head assist (0:23)
play
Which teams should pursue Millsap? (1:48)

ESPN Stats and Information  

Kyle Korver's 3-point shooting is expected to give the Cavaliers a boost, but the Hawks were much better when he sat this season, especially defensively. They allowed 106.4 points per 100 possessions when he was on the court, compared with 98.4 with him off the court. They shot roughly the same percentage on 3-pointers with Korver on the court (33.7 percent) as they did with him off (33.6 percent).

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Mike Dunleavy appears headed to Atlanta, as sources told ESPN no third team has materialized in Kyle Korver deal with Cavs.

play
McGrady says Wilcox's comments are 'so disrespectful' (1:39)
Scott Cunningham/NBAE/Getty Images
3dDave McMenamin and Marc Stein

Cavs-Blazers swap done; Korver deal pending

The Cavaliers and Hawks hope to complete their trade for Kyle Korver by Saturday at the latest, sources said, with Atlanta's effort to find a third team to take Mike Dunleavy the primary holdup.

Scott Cunningham/NBA/Getty Images
3d

Hawks GM apologizes for racially charged joke

Hawks GM Wes Wilcox has apologized for making a racially charged joke during a team-oriented discussion with close to 200 season-ticket holders and club members in December.

Play
3d

The Friday Mailbag: Sail Away

Kevin Pelton, Tom Haberstroh, BIG Wos, Zach Harper, Kaileigh Brandt and Justin Verrier answer listener questions from Twitter.

play
Stephen A. thinks Korver could be difference-maker in Finals (1:58)
play
Will Cavs' Korver acquisition close gap with Warriors? (2:05)
play
Hawks top Pelicans on the road (1:09)

Justin Verrier ESPN Staff Writer 

Dwight Howard on the mood amongst the Hawks after learning of the reported trade of Kyle Korver to Cleveland: "I think guys are pretty hurt about it," Howard said. "On one hand, you're going to be happy for him going to a really good team. On the other hand, it's like, ‘Dang, he's going to a really good team.' I am curious to see what his handshake will be. A lot of those guys give really good handshakes. … Oh, man. It's just shocking, for all of us."

play
Korver: It's hard to cut ties with Atlanta (0:36)

Team Stats

Points Per Game102.320th
Rebounds Per Game44.213th
Assists Per Game23.96th
Points Allowed102.89th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172116.568
2015-164834.585
2014-156022.732
2013-143844.463
2012-134438.537

Find Tickets

Hawks @ Nets

Barclays Center - Tue 1/10

1,266 tickets available from $14