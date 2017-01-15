Monday's Hawks News: Dunleavy plays big off bench in win over Bucks
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Hawks from around the web.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Hawks from around the web.
Lance Thomas suffered a fractured orbital bone and has concussion-like symptoms as a result of an inadvertent elbow from Jonas Valanciunas in the Knicks' loss to the Raptors on Sunday.
Kent Bazemore scored 24 points, Mike Dunleavy added 20 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 111-98 on Sunday.
Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas sounds off after being asked about comments Dennis Schroder made suggesting he talked ill of his mother during Friday's game. Thomas vehemently denied it and added, "From this point on, I don't even want to talk about Dennis Schroder. He's not even on the level I'm trying to be on."
Isaiah Thomas fired back at Dennis Schroder after Schroder suggested that Thomas cursed at his mother and trash-talked his family during Friday's Celtics-Hawks game.
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas sounded off on Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder after Schroder suggested Thomas trash-talked about his family on Friday night.
The Atlanta Hawks worked out Gary Neal this week and are expected to sign him to a 10-day contract in the coming days, sources told ESPN.com.
In Friday's meeting at Philips Arena, both teams shot 36 of 83 from the floor with 43 rebounds and 22 assists. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the first time since rebounds began being tracked in 1950 that opposing teams recorded the same totals in those categories.
Al Horford on hearing boos from fans in Atlanta during his first visit back on Friday night: "They were unexpected. I don't want to say anything, but it is what it is. I know there's a lot of fans out there that appreciated my time here, and I appreciate them."
Isaiah Thomas scored 13 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, and Al Horford made a triumphant return to Atlanta as the Boston Celtics beat the Hawks 103-101 Friday night.
Celtics 103, Hawks 101: The man they've dubbed "The King in the Fourth" strikes again. Isaiah Thomas scores 13 of his 28 points in the final frame and hits a step-back jumper with 2.4 seconds to play for the winner. Celtics victorious in Al Horford's first trip back to Atlanta.
Boston Celtics players said they wanted to win Friday's game badly for Al Horford. Clearly coach Brad Stevens does, too. He's wearing a tie tonight. Brad's win/loss record this season: Tie: 11-4 No tie: 13-11
Fans in Atlanta boo loudly as a tribute video for Al Horford started rolling at the end of the first quarter but finished with a standing ovation as Horford saluted the crowd.
Lot of boos in Atlanta during Boston Celtics lineup introductions before some cheers mix in when Al Horford is introduced.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Atlanta
|23
|17
|.575
|-
|W1
|Washington
|20
|19
|.513
|2.5
|W1
|Charlotte
|20
|20
|.500
|3
|L4
|Orlando
|17
|25
|.405
|7
|L1
|Miami
|11
|30
|.268
|12.5
|L4
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|23
|17
|.575
|2015-16
|48
|34
|.585
|2014-15
|60
|22
|.732
|2013-14
|38
|44
|.463
|2012-13
|44
|38
|.537
Madison Square Garden - Mon 1/16