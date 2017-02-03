Hawks' Prince, Heat's Johnson fined $25K each
Hawks forward Taurean Prince and Heat forward James Johnson have each been fined $25,000 by the NBA for their roles in a scuffle during Wednesday's game in Miami.
Dwight Howard had 24 points and 23 rebounds in the Hawks' 113-108 victory over the Rockets on Thursday night. He's just the fourth player in the last 30 seasons to record at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in the first road game against his former team. (Elias Sports Bureau)
Dwight Howard had 24 points and a season-high-tying 23 rebounds; 47th career 20-20 game (that's 31 more than any other player since Howard entered the league in 2004-05).
In the final minute of the fourth quarter, Tim Hardaway Jr drives into the paint and dunks over Clint Capela. It was a part of Hardaway Jr.'s 23-point fourth quarter in the Hawks 113-108 comeback victory.
The Hawks are the 1st team to overcome a 20-point deficit in the 4th quarter of a regular-season game since the Pacers did it April 9, 2013 against the Cavs. Since then, teams had lost 1,306 consecutive regular-season games entering Thursday.
In the last 9 minutes of tonight's game, Hawks guard Tim Hardaway Jr outscored the Rockets, 23-14.
Dwight Howard scored 24 points and grabbed 23 rebounds in his first game back in Houston since signing with Atlanta in the offseason, leading the Hawks to a 113-108 victory over the Rockets.
The Hawks trailed 97-77 with 8:25 left, but outscored the Rockets 36-11 the rest of the way. The Hawks are the 2nd team in the NBA to have multiple wins after trailing by 20 points this season. The Pacers have also done it multiple times.
Hawks center Dwight Howard received a mix of boos and cheers Thursday, but said he didn't have added motivation to win Thursday because it was his first game back in Houston.
Hawks center Dwight Howard said he's picking the Falcons over the Patriots because Tom Brady has enough rings.
Hawks center Dwight Howard said he grew up a Patriots fan but has now adopted the Falcons. Howard, who will attend Super Bowl LI, said he's picking the Falcons to win.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Washington
|29
|20
|.592
|-
|W6
|Atlanta
|29
|21
|.580
|0.5
|W1
|Charlotte
|23
|27
|.460
|6.5
|L6
|Miami
|20
|30
|.400
|9.5
|W9
|Orlando
|19
|32
|.373
|11
|L2
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|29
|21
|.580
|2015-16
|48
|34
|.585
|2014-15
|60
|22
|.732
|2013-14
|38
|44
|.463
|2012-13
|44
|38
|.537
