2017 ScheduleAll times ET
2017 Schedule
25-18, 1st in Southeast
- 12/2L 121-85
- 12/3L 128-84
- 12/5L 102-99
- 12/7W 103-95
- 12/9W 114-110
- 12/13L 131-120
- 12/16W 125-121
- 12/17L 107-99
- 12/19W 110-108
- 12/21L 92-84
- 12/23W 109-108
- 12/26L 104-90
- 12/28W 102-98
- 12/30W 105-98
- 1/1W 114-112
- 1/4W 111-92
- 1/5W 99-94
- 1/7W 97-82
- 1/10W 117-97
- 1/13L 103-101
- 1/15W 111-98
- 1/16W 108-107
- 1/18L 118-95
- 1/20W 102-93
- 1/21LIVE!
Hawks extend win streak over Bulls
Atlanta took care of business at home against Chicago on Friday, led by Dennis Schroder's 25 points and six assists. The Hawks have won six straight against the Bulls for the first time since January 1983-February 1984 (seven straight).
Schroder, Millsap pace Hawks' 102-93 win over Bulls
Dennis Schroder scored 23 points, Paul Millsap added 14 and the Atlanta Hawks held back a late scare to beat the Chicago Bulls 102-93 on Friday night.
The Friday Mailbag: We'll never let you down
Kevin Pelton, Tom Haberstroh, BIG Wos, Justin Verrier, Kaileigh Brandt and Zach Harper answer listener questions on Twitter. #askWos
Millsap not permanently off trade block?
Marc Stein is hearing murmurs that Paul Millsap could still be dealt before the Feb. 23 trade deadline. Millsap would be one of the biggest names on the market. Stein's notes
Millsap should make it 4-for-4
Kevin Pelton wants Paul Millsap on the East All-Star squad, which the forward did each of his first three seasons with the Hawks. Millsap's down numbers are no reason to exclude him this time around. Pelton's All-Star reserves (Insider)
Thursday's Hawks News: Blown out in Detroit
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Hawks from around the web.
Pistons cruise past Hawks 118-95
Reggie Jackson scored 26 points to lead the balanced Detroit Pistons to a 118-95 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.
Hawks trade Williams to Nuggets, sign Neal
The Nuggets acquired Mo Williams in a trade with the Hawks and are expected to immediately waive the veteran guard. Atlanta signed Gary Neal.
Tuesday's Hawks News: Millsap plays big in win over Knicks
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Hawks from around the web.
2016-17 Southeast Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Atlanta
|25
|18
|.581
|-
|W1
|Washington
|23
|20
|.535
|2
|L1
|Charlotte
|22
|21
|.512
|3
|W2
|Orlando
|18
|27
|.400
|8
|W1
|Miami
|13
|30
|.302
|12
|W2
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game102.821st
Rebounds Per Game43.618th
Assists Per Game24.06th
Points Allowed102.79th
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|25
|18
|.581
|2015-16
|48
|34
|.585
|2014-15
|60
|22
|.732
|2013-14
|38
|44
|.463
|2012-13
|44
|38
|.537
