Sources: Dunleavy has yet to report to Hawks
Newly acquired Mike Dunleavy has yet to report to the Hawks, sources say. Dunleavy is seeking a buyout from the team that would enable him to immediately become a free agent.
Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dennis Schroder assumed Atlanta's 3-point shooting role with Kyle Korver traded, combining for 42 points as the Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 97-82 on Saturday night.
Atlanta equaled a season-long six-game winning streak with its 97-82 victory at Dallas on Saturday night. Dennis Schroder's 20 points led the way for the Hawks, whose most recent loss came on Dec. 26. Box score
The Hawks are trading Kyle Korver. Is Paul Millsap next? And who else is on the market? Marc Stein dives into the start of trade season chatter.
Kyle Korver's 3-point shooting is expected to give the Cavaliers a boost, but the Hawks were much better when he sat this season, especially defensively. They allowed 106.4 points per 100 possessions when he was on the court, compared with 98.4 with him off the court. They shot roughly the same percentage on 3-pointers with Korver on the court (33.7 percent) as they did with him off (33.6 percent).
The Cavaliers on Saturday traded Mike Dunleavy, Mo Williams and a future first-round pick to the Hawks in exchange for Kyle Korver.
How much will Kyle Korver help the defending champion Cavs? How did the Hawks do in the trade? Kevin Pelton grades the deal.
Mike Dunleavy appears headed to Atlanta, as sources told ESPN no third team has materialized in Kyle Korver deal with Cavs.
The Cavaliers and Hawks hope to complete their trade for Kyle Korver by Saturday at the latest, sources said, with Atlanta's effort to find a third team to take Mike Dunleavy the primary holdup.
Hawks GM Wes Wilcox has apologized for making a racially charged joke during a team-oriented discussion with close to 200 season-ticket holders and club members in December.
Dwight Howard on the mood amongst the Hawks after learning of the reported trade of Kyle Korver to Cleveland: "I think guys are pretty hurt about it," Howard said. "On one hand, you're going to be happy for him going to a really good team. On the other hand, it's like, ‘Dang, he's going to a really good team.' I am curious to see what his handshake will be. A lot of those guys give really good handshakes. … Oh, man. It's just shocking, for all of us."
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Atlanta
|21
|16
|.568
|-
|W6
|Charlotte
|20
|18
|.526
|1.5
|L2
|Washington
|18
|18
|.500
|2.5
|W2
|Orlando
|16
|23
|.410
|6
|L3
|Miami
|11
|28
|.282
|11
|L2
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|21
|16
|.568
|2015-16
|48
|34
|.585
|2014-15
|60
|22
|.732
|2013-14
|38
|44
|.463
|2012-13
|44
|38
|.537
