Entre campeones y grandes donqueos
Zach LaVine se convirtió, el pasado año, en bicampeón de volcadas de Juegos de Las Estrellas en la NBA. Mirar
Derrick Rose, who sprained his left ankle on Friday, will miss the Knicks' game Sunday against the Hawks, and he could be out longer.
The Atlanta Hawks have signed Lamar Patterson to a 10-day contract, giving the team depth at point guard and on the wing.
Otto Porter Jr. had 21 points and 11 rebounds, John Wall scored 19 and the Wizards moved within a half-game of the Southeast Division lead with an easy 112-86 victory over the Hawks on Friday.
The NBA announced the reserves for the Eastern Conference for the Feb. 19 All-Star game. Kevin Love makes his first All-Star appearance as a Cavalier while Kemba Walker makes his first overall.
Paul Millsap will make his fourth straight All-Star appearance after the coaches voted the Hawks forward in as an East reserve. Millsap is averaging 18 points and 8.1 rebounds this season.
Gordon Hayward and DeAndre Jordan were among 14 reserves selected by the league's coaches for the All-Star Game that will be played in New Orleans on Feb. 19.
Dennis Schroder scored 24 points, Paul Millsap added 21 and the Atlanta Hawks ended the game on a 19-4 run to beat the Chicago Bulls 119-114 on Wednesday night.
ESPN's Zach Lowe believes Paul Millsap and Joel Embiid have both made a strong case to be an All-Star this season. Which big man does Lowe pencil in his All-Star roster? Lowe’s All-Stars
ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects Atlanta with a 57 percent chance to win the Southeast Division for the second time in three seasons.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Atlanta
|27
|20
|.574
|-
|L1
|Washington
|26
|20
|.565
|0.5
|W3
|Charlotte
|23
|25
|.479
|4.5
|L4
|Orlando
|18
|30
|.375
|9.5
|L3
|Miami
|18
|30
|.375
|9.5
|W7
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|27
|20
|.574
|2015-16
|48
|34
|.585
|2014-15
|60
|22
|.732
|2013-14
|38
|44
|.463
|2012-13
|44
|38
|.537
AmericanAirlines Arena - Wed 2/1