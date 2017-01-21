2017 ScheduleAll times ET

25-18, 1st in Southeast
Hawks extend win streak over Bulls

Atlanta took care of business at home against Chicago on Friday, led by Dennis Schroder's 25 points and six assists. The Hawks have won six straight against the Bulls for the first time since January 1983-February 1984 (seven straight).

Millsap not permanently off trade block?

Marc Stein is hearing murmurs that Paul Millsap could still be dealt before the Feb. 23 trade deadline. Millsap would be one of the biggest names on the market. Stein's notes

Millsap should make it 4-for-4

Kevin Pelton wants Paul Millsap on the East All-Star squad, which the forward did each of his first three seasons with the Hawks. Millsap's down numbers are no reason to exclude him this time around. Pelton's All-Star reserves (Insider)

3d

Pistons cruise past Hawks 118-95

Reggie Jackson scored 26 points to lead the balanced Detroit Pistons to a 118-95 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

Team Stats

Points Per Game102.821st
Rebounds Per Game43.618th
Assists Per Game24.06th
Points Allowed102.79th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172518.581
2015-164834.585
2014-156022.732
2013-143844.463
2012-134438.537

