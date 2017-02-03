2017 ScheduleAll times ET
2017 Schedule
30-21, 2nd in Southeast
- 12/19W 110-108
- 12/21L 92-84
- 12/23W 109-108
- 12/26L 104-90
- 12/28W 102-98
- 12/30W 105-98
- 1/1W 114-112
- 1/4W 111-92
- 1/5W 99-94
- 1/7W 97-82
- 1/10W 117-97
- 1/13L 103-101
- 1/15W 111-98
- 1/16W 108-107
- 1/18L 118-95
- 1/20W 102-93
- 1/21W 110-93
- 1/23L 115-105
- 1/25W 119-114
- 1/27L 112-86
- 1/29W 142-139
- 2/1L 116-93
- 2/2W 113-108
- 2/4W 113-86
- 2/6h:mm a z, US/Eastern
- Full Schedule
Millsap has 21, Hawks take 113-86 runaway win over Magic
Paul Millsap scored 21 points, all in the first three quarters, and the Atlanta Hawks never trailed in their 113-86 runaway win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.
Hawks' Prince, Heat's Johnson fined $25K each
Hawks forward Taurean Prince and Heat forward James Johnson have each been fined $25,000 by the NBA for their roles in a scuffle during Wednesday's game in Miami.
How much do you miss me, Houston?
Dwight Howard had 24 points and 23 rebounds in the Hawks' 113-108 victory over the Rockets on Thursday night. He's just the fourth player in the last 30 seasons to record at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in the first road game against his former team. (Elias Sports Bureau)
Friday's Hawks News: Hardaway Jr. plays big in win over Rockets
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Hawks from around the web.
ESPN Stats and Information
Dwight Howard had 24 points and a season-high-tying 23 rebounds; 47th career 20-20 game (that's 31 more than any other player since Howard entered the league in 2004-05).
Hardaway Jr. ices win with emphatic slam
In the final minute of the fourth quarter, Tim Hardaway Jr drives into the paint and dunks over Clint Capela. It was a part of Hardaway Jr.'s 23-point fourth quarter in the Hawks 113-108 comeback victory.
ESPN Stats and Information
The Hawks are the 1st team to overcome a 20-point deficit in the 4th quarter of a regular-season game since the Pacers did it April 9, 2013 against the Cavs. Since then, teams had lost 1,306 consecutive regular-season games entering Thursday.
ESPN Stats and Information
In the last 9 minutes of tonight's game, Hawks guard Tim Hardaway Jr outscored the Rockets, 23-14.
Howard has 24 points, 23 rebounds as Hawks rally past Rockets
Dwight Howard scored 24 points and grabbed 23 rebounds in his first game back in Houston since signing with Atlanta in the offseason, leading the Hawks to a 113-108 victory over the Rockets.
ESPN Stats and Information
The Hawks trailed 97-77 with 8:25 left, but outscored the Rockets 36-11 the rest of the way. The Hawks are the 2nd team in the NBA to have multiple wins after trailing by 20 points this season. The Pacers have also done it multiple times.
2016-17 Southeast Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Washington
|30
|20
|.600
|-
|W7
|Atlanta
|30
|21
|.588
|0.5
|W2
|Charlotte
|23
|28
|.451
|7.5
|L7
|Miami
|21
|30
|.412
|9.5
|W10
|Orlando
|20
|33
|.377
|11.5
|L1
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game103.920th
Rebounds Per Game44.210th
Assists Per Game24.27th
Points Allowed103.98th
Injuries
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|30
|21
|.588
|2015-16
|48
|34
|.585
|2014-15
|60
|22
|.732
|2013-14
|38
|44
|.463
|2012-13
|44
|38
|.537
