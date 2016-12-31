2017 ScheduleAll times ET
2017 Schedule
17-16, 2nd in Southeast
- 11/15W 93-90
- 11/16W 107-100
- 11/18L 100-96
- 11/20L 104-94
- 11/22L 112-94
- 11/23W 96-85
- 11/25L 95-68
- 11/27L 109-94
- 11/28L 105-100
- 11/30L 109-107
- 12/2L 121-85
- 12/3L 128-84
- 12/5L 102-99
- 12/7W 103-95
- 12/9W 114-110
- 12/13L 131-120
- 12/16W 125-121
- 12/17L 107-99
- 12/19W 110-108
- 12/21L 92-84
- 12/23W 109-108
- 12/26L 104-90
- 12/28W 102-98
- 12/30W 105-98
- 1/1h:mm a z, US/Eastern
Korver, Howard lead Hawks past Pistons, 105-98
Paul Millsap scored 26 points and Kyle Korver added a season-high 22 on Friday night to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 105-98 victory over the Detroit Pistons.
Weight is great on Bazemore's shoulders
The reshaping of the Hawks' roster this season has resulted in the worst shooting of Kent Bazemore's five-year NBA career. Meanwhile, Atlanta is floundering along at 16-16 after starting 9-2. Zach Lowe's 10 things
Carmelo on ejection: Sefolosha flopped a little
Carmelo Anthony said Thursday that Thabo Sefolosha flopped on a play for which Anthony was ejected, and Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said Melo was reacting and didn't deserve to be tossed.
Howard cleans the glass against Knicks
Dwight Howard grabbed a game-high 22 rebounds in Atlanta's win on Wednesday. It was his third 20-rebound game this season. Howard became the first Hawks player with three such games in a single season since the Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo in 2000-01.
Thursday's Hawks News: Thabo Sefolosha: 'He punched me'
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Hawks from around the web.
Schroder, Howard power Hawks past Knicks in overtime
Dennis Schroder scored 27 points, Dwight Howard added 16 points and 22 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the New York Knicks 102-99 in overtime on Wednesday night.
ESPN Stats and Information
Hawks center Dwight Howard has his 3rd 20-rebound game of the season. He had 2 with the Rockets last season. Howard is the first Hawks player with 3 20-rebound games in a season since Dikembe Mutombo in 2000-2001.
Hawks' Sefolosha: Melo punched me in the face
Carmelo Anthony was assessed a flagrant foul 2 for hitting Thabo Sefolosha in the head and was automatically ejected from the Knicks' game against the Hawks.
How high can this Hawks team fly?
Atlanta will be hard-pressed to repeat its success of the past two seasons. But if the playoffs were to start today, it would qualify. ESPN's BPI projects the Hawks to make the postseason 67 percent of the time.
Hawks jump in Power Rankings
Atlanta is up three spots to No. 15. The Hawks have quietly turned around their road woes by winning four straight away games. Plus, they've been able to stay steady despite some injuries. Week 10 Power Rankings
Tuesday's Hawks News: Howard, Korver play in loss to Wolves
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Hawks from around the web.
Towns, Timberwolves roll past Hawks, 104-90
Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Zach LaVine hit six 3-pointers to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 104-90 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.
2016-17 Southeast Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Charlotte
|19
|15
|.559
|-
|L1
|Atlanta
|17
|16
|.515
|1.5
|W2
|Washington
|16
|16
|.500
|2
|W3
|Orlando
|15
|19
|.441
|4
|L1
|Miami
|10
|24
|.294
|9
|L4
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game101.921st
Rebounds Per Game43.913th
Assists Per Game24.05th
Points Allowed103.714th
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|17
|16
|.515
|2015-16
|48
|34
|.585
|2014-15
|60
|22
|.732
|2013-14
|38
|44
|.463
|2012-13
|44
|38
|.537
