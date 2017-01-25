Thursday's Hawks News: Dennis Schroder plays big in win over Bulls
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Hawks from around the web.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Hawks from around the web.
Dennis Schroder scored 24 points, Paul Millsap added 21 and the Atlanta Hawks ended the game on a 19-4 run to beat the Chicago Bulls 119-114 on Wednesday night.
ESPN's Zach Lowe believes Paul Millsap and Joel Embiid have both made a strong case to be an All-Star this season. Which big man does Lowe pencil in his All-Star roster? Lowe’s All-Stars
ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects Atlanta with a 57 percent chance to win the Southeast Division for the second time in three seasons.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Hawks from around the web.
Austin Rivers scored 27 points and Jamal Crawford broke out of a shooting slump with 19, helping the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Atlanta Hawks 115-105 on Monday night.
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas on why the Patriots are a model franchise: "... they are 100 percent professional and they think championship every year."
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Hawks from around the web.
Atlanta rises five spots in this week's Power Rankings to No. 6. Hawks fans are mad at Marc Stein -- with good reason -- for putting Joel Embiid on his All-Star reserves over Paul Millsap. Week 14 Power Rankings
Hawks center and Atlanta native Dwight Howard cheered on his team in a Julio Jones jersey and is excited his city can enjoy a Super Bowl berth.
Paul Millsap scored 22 points and combined with Dwight Howard to help Atlanta dominate the boards as the Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 110-93 on Saturday night, their ninth win in 11 games.
Atlanta took care of business at home against Chicago on Friday, led by Dennis Schroder's 25 points and six assists. The Hawks have won six straight against the Bulls for the first time since January 1983-February 1984 (seven straight).
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Atlanta
|27
|19
|.587
|-
|W1
|Washington
|25
|20
|.556
|1.5
|W2
|Charlotte
|23
|23
|.500
|4
|L2
|Orlando
|18
|29
|.383
|9.5
|L2
|Miami
|16
|30
|.348
|11
|W5
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|27
|19
|.587
|2015-16
|48
|34
|.585
|2014-15
|60
|22
|.732
|2013-14
|38
|44
|.463
|2012-13
|44
|38
|.537
Philips Arena - Fri 1/27