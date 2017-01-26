2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
27-18, 2nd in Atlantic
play
Thomas' 38 points pushes Celtics past Rockets (1:15)

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas asked if this was Boston's biggest win of the year: "You could say that. Three-game losing streak. A really good team in Houston coming in here with a really good player like James Harden. You could say that was the biggest win. Hopefully it gives us more confidence and we can find a rhythm and keep playing this way."

play
Harden gets a flagrant after swiping Jerebko in the face (0:50)

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Celtics 120, Rockets 109: One night after getting embarrassed in a frustration-filled loss in Washington, the Celtics respond with a passionate effort. Al Horford with one of his best games in green (20 points, 9 assists) while Isaiah Thomas had his 15th game of 30+ points (scoring 13 of his game-high 38 points in the fourth quarter). Boston snaps a three-game losing streak.

play
Harden, Dekker get into animated exchange in loss (0:18)

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

This is the 15th game this season with 30+ points for Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas. He had 19 games of 30+ for his career entering this season.

play
Harrell gets two off Harden's lob (0:23)
play
Horford knocks down 3 at first-half buzzer (0:15)

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

A rare technical foul called on Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens after a series of questionable calls go against Boston. Stevens swung his arm in disbelief after one of the calls and got a tech for barking at the referee at the other end of the floor.

play
Thomas finds Horford open for the bucket (0:18)

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Marcus Smart, shuffled to a reserve role for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, checks in with 4:49 to play in the first quarter. Celtics coach Brad Stevens was asked about any punishment for Smart after Tuesday's bench outburst and said, "We're going to start differently tonight but that's because I want to start differently."

play
Harden, Capela team up for alley-oop over C's (0:22)
Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
11hChris Forsberg

Smart apologizes to Celtics after bench outburst

Marcus Smart has apologized for his tirade in Tuesday's game, which prompted Celtics coach Brad Stevens to send him to the locker room. Smart was a reserve for Wednesday night's game.

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Celtics shuffle their starting 5 vs. Houston: Isaiah Thomas Jaylen Brown Jonas Jerebko Jae Crowder Al Horford Jerebko started last time vs. small-ball Rockets. Stevens would say only that Smart apologized to the team for his outburst Tuesday and they handled the situation internally.

Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports

Lowe makes All-Star case for Isaiah Thomas

ESPN's Zach Lowe believes the Celtics point guard deserves to be named an All-Star for the second consecutive season. Thomas is a scoring machine averaging a career-high 28.9 points per game (second-most in the NBA). Lowe’s All-Stars

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
15hBaxter Holmes

Source: Nance Jr. won't be in dunk contest

The Lakers' Larry Nance Jr. won't compete in the All-Star dunk contest, sources tell ESPN. Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown also declined the invitation.

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

No dunk contest and no Rising Stars Challenge for Boston Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown. A look at the players that beat him out for the annual rookie/sophomore challenge:

ESPN Stats & Info

Isaiah Thomas extends scoring streak

The Celtics' point guard scored 25 points in Tuesday's road loss to Washington. Thomas has now scored at least 25 points in each of his last eight games. The last Celtics player to do that in eight consecutive games within one season was Larry Bird in 1987-88. (ESPN Stats & Info)

Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer 

Boston Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown in a statement to ESPN says he will not compete in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest: "I am honored to even be asked to compete in the Slam Dunk Contest on All Star Saturday. I watch the contest every year. However I decided to pass this year because I want to focus all my energy on being ready to help my team. I hope the league asks me again. I would love to show what I can do in the future"

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

The BostonCeltics formally announced GE as jersey sponsor. A look at the patch that will appear on jersey.

Darren Rovell ESPN Senior Writer 

FIRST LOOK: GE logo on Celtics uniform, which will begin for all games next season.

play
Wall puts on a show in Wizards' win over Celtics (0:49)

Team Stats

Points Per Game107.68th
Rebounds Per Game41.128th
Assists Per Game25.23rd
Points Allowed105.821st

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172718.600
2015-164834.585
2014-154042.488
2013-142557.305
2012-134140.506

Find Tickets

Celtics vs Magic

TD Garden - Fri 1/27

1,252 tickets available from $42