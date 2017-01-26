Buried in Washington, Celtics rise against the Rockets
One night after a woeful performance, the Celtics came to life, with Al Horford having a big game and Isaiah Thomas working his usual magic.
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas asked if this was Boston's biggest win of the year: "You could say that. Three-game losing streak. A really good team in Houston coming in here with a really good player like James Harden. You could say that was the biggest win. Hopefully it gives us more confidence and we can find a rhythm and keep playing this way."
Isaiah Thomas had 38 points and nine assists, Jae Crowder scored 23 and the Boston Celtics beat the Houston Rockets 120-109 on Wednesday night.
Celtics 120, Rockets 109: One night after getting embarrassed in a frustration-filled loss in Washington, the Celtics respond with a passionate effort. Al Horford with one of his best games in green (20 points, 9 assists) while Isaiah Thomas had his 15th game of 30+ points (scoring 13 of his game-high 38 points in the fourth quarter). Boston snaps a three-game losing streak.
This is the 15th game this season with 30+ points for Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas. He had 19 games of 30+ for his career entering this season.
A rare technical foul called on Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens after a series of questionable calls go against Boston. Stevens swung his arm in disbelief after one of the calls and got a tech for barking at the referee at the other end of the floor.
Marcus Smart, shuffled to a reserve role for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, checks in with 4:49 to play in the first quarter. Celtics coach Brad Stevens was asked about any punishment for Smart after Tuesday's bench outburst and said, "We're going to start differently tonight but that's because I want to start differently."
Marcus Smart has apologized for his tirade in Tuesday's game, which prompted Celtics coach Brad Stevens to send him to the locker room. Smart was a reserve for Wednesday night's game.
Celtics shuffle their starting 5 vs. Houston: Isaiah Thomas Jaylen Brown Jonas Jerebko Jae Crowder Al Horford Jerebko started last time vs. small-ball Rockets. Stevens would say only that Smart apologized to the team for his outburst Tuesday and they handled the situation internally.
ESPN's Zach Lowe believes the Celtics point guard deserves to be named an All-Star for the second consecutive season. Thomas is a scoring machine averaging a career-high 28.9 points per game (second-most in the NBA).
The Celtics' point guard scored 25 points in Tuesday's road loss to Washington. Thomas has now scored at least 25 points in each of his last eight games. The last Celtics player to do that in eight consecutive games within one season was Larry Bird in 1987-88. (ESPN Stats & Info)
