Boston coach Brad Stevens on Celtics and Lakers being tied in all-time wins: "It's unbelievable. It's a unique enough rivalry that, 100 years from now, it will probably be tied again."

Celtics guard Avery Bradley is out again for Boston on Friday night. Bradley has missed 13 of the Boston's last 14 games due to an Achilles injury. Said coach Brad Stevens: "Avery did a few workouts Wednesday, was really sore yesterday so he didn't do as much yesterday. But feels good today. … We're still progressing at a conservative rate. We want him feeling 110 percent." The Celtics will have Kelly Olynyk back after he missed Wednesday's game with a shoulder strain.

Isaiah Thomas can be the first Celtics player to score 40 points in 3 straight games. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he's 1 of 4 players to do it in consecutive games (1984-85 Kevin McHale, 1986-87 Larry Bird, 2000-01 Paul Pierce). Lakers at Celtics, 8 ET, ESPN.

The Celtics passed out some pretty impressive stats leading up to tonight's game against the Lakers (8 p.m. ET on ESPN). Specifically, they noted that the probability of both teams entering today with an equal number of all-time wins -- as each team does at 3,252 each, tied for the most in NBA history -- is 1 in 8,292.

ESPN Stats & Info

Celtics favored over Lakers at home

The Lakers have played the Celtics tough lately, posting a 4-2 record over the past three seasons. However, ESPN's BPI projects Boston with an 86 percent chance to win tonight. Watch on ESPN/WatchESPN at 8 p.m. ET.

10hChad Ford and Kevin Pelton

What if Lakers and Celtics win the NBA draft lottery?

Would the Celtics and Lakers draft star PGs Lonzo Ball and Markelle Fultz? Or stick with Isaiah Thomas and D'Angelo Russell? Chad Ford and Kevin Pelton debate.

Most all-time wins in NBA history: Celtics: 3,252 Lakers: 3,252 They face off Friday night in Boston on ESPN.

1d

ASG: Gordon to dunk; Thompson in 3-pt. contest

Aaron Gordon will once again take part in the All-Star weekend's dunk contest, while the 3-point contest will feature defending champ Klay Thompson and 2013 winner Kyrie Irving,

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas back in the Skills Challenge at All-Star weekend.

The Lakers enter Thursday's game at Washington tied with the Celtics for the most wins by a franchise in NBA history: 3,252. Los Angeles enters the game having lost 10 consecutive road games, whereas the Wizards have won 15 home games in succession. It seems highly possible that the Lakers and Celtics will break their tie for most wins when they meet Friday (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/WatchESPN).

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant named Co-Western Conference Players of the Month for January. Isaiah Thomas gets honor in East.

Isaiah Thomas is the East's Player of the Month for January. Thomas is first Celtics player to win award since Paul Pierce in March 2012. Thomas is only the fourth player in team history to earn the award (Pierce, Walker, Bird). It's only the 13th time that a Boston player has earned honor since 1979.

Celtics 109, Raptors 104: Isaiah Thomas scored 19 of his 44 points in the fourth quarter. His seven assists led to 18 points. IT's fingerprints on 62 points. Boston rallies from 18 down to beat Toronto. Brad Stevens one step closer to coaching All-Star weekend.

