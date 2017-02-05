2017 ScheduleAll times ET

32-18, 1st in Atlantic
play
Brown takes it right at Griffin (0:28)
play
Thomas clinches 35th straight game with 20 points (0:21)
play
Griffin caps fastbreak with alley-oop to Jordan (0:19)

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Multiple "We want Paul!" chants from the TD Garden crowd during the third quarter. Celtics up 14 heading to the fourth quarter and Boston fans hoping for a few more minutes of Pierce, who hasn't played since a five-minute stint to start the game.

play
TD Garden chants 'We want Paul' (0:21)
ESPN Stats & Info

Celts letting it fly from downtown

Boston came out with a long-distance shooting barrage in the first half against the Clippers. The Celtics knocked down nine of their 30 3-pointers, one shy of the NBA record for most 3-point field-goal attempts in a half. Watch on ABC/WatchESPN

play
Crowder reads Griffin's pass all the way (0:19)
play
Thomas' no-look dish sets up Horford 3 (0:22)
play
Brown's spin move too much for Redick (0:22)
play
Griffin takes page out of CP3's playbook with nifty pass (0:20)
play
Pierce emotional after ovation (0:34)
play
Thomas drills 3 over Pierce (0:18)
play
Pierce kisses center court prior to start of final game in Boston (0:20)

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Paul Pierce can't hold back tears as video celebrating his career in Boston rolls during first timeout. Pierce blew kisses to the Garden crowd, which chanted, "Thank you, Paul!" as play resumed.

play
Pierce receives rousing ovation in return to TD Garden (0:32)
Brian Babineau/NBAE/Getty Images
2h

It's the Truth: Pierce starts in Boston farewell

Clippers forward Paul Pierce was in the starting lineup against the Celtics on Sunday as coach Doc Rivers gave him a chance to say farewell to the Boston fans.

play
The story behind Isaiah Thomas' name (3:35)

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Paul Pierce on walking into TD Garden for his final game in Boston today: "It was chills. It was a lot of chills. I'm still a little nervous right now so who knows what's going to happen when I get out there on the court and all the fans are out there. It was a lot easier going out there and warming up without the fans, but it'll probably be a totally different reaction once I see the fans and the crowd."

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Paul Pierce has played once since Christmas. Today he starts his last game in Boston. "I went to the team first and asked and they looked at me like, ‘What a dumb question.' But I thought it was the appropriate question for them," said Clippers coach Doc Rivers. "They wanted him to start, which I thought was great. Then I went to Paul and he was actually hesitant about it. He wasn't sure if he should. Then he said, ‘OK.' Then we made him practice yesterday, which is tough for him."

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Paul Pierce will start vs. Celtics.

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Avery Bradley remains out with an Achilles injury. Will sit for 14th time in last 15 games. Plan is for him to travel west with Celtics.

play
Pierce's Celtics legacy among the team's greatest (1:28)

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Paul Pierce showered Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas with praise on Saturday, saying, "The game looks easy for him. He's easily the best point guard in the Eastern Conference." Thomas and Pierce crossed paths later that night as Thomas posted a picture of the two together to his Instagram page.

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Boston Celtics giving out No. 34 headbands for Paul Pierce's final game at TD Garden.

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Paul Pierce showered Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas with praise on Saturday, saying, "The game looks easy for him. He's easily the best point guard in the Eastern Conference." Thomas and Pierce crossed paths later that night as Thomas posted a picture of the two together to his Instagram page.

