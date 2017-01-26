Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer

Boston Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown in a statement to ESPN says he will not compete in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest: "I am honored to even be asked to compete in the Slam Dunk Contest on All Star Saturday. I watch the contest every year. However I decided to pass this year because I want to focus all my energy on being ready to help my team. I hope the league asks me again. I would love to show what I can do in the future"