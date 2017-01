Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer

Celtics GM Danny Ainge said Thursday he believes Avery Bradley could be out another week. Asked for an update, Brad Stevens said Friday, "It's just a matter of soreness and making sure that that Achilles feels really good … Especially when you're talking about all these games being bang-bang-bang right after each other. That's the thing about Al [Horford sitting out Friday]. We play [Saturday] night, we play Monday night, we play Wednesday. If [Horford] aggravates it tonight, he could be out for a while. So just being conservative is probably the right move with those guys."