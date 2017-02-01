2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
30-18, 1st in Atlantic
Isaiah Thomas y su enero para recordar con los Celtics

El base de Boston atraviesa por una de las mejores rachas anotadoras en la historia de la franquicia. Leer

Isaiah Thomas, la revolución de los pequeños

El gigante de 1.75 metros conduce al éxito a Boston Celtics a pesar de ser subestimado por su estatura durante su carrera. Leer

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley returned to the practice court Tuesday but remains uncertain for Wednesday's game against the Raptors. Bradley has missed 11 of Boston's last 12 games with an Achilles injury. Said Bradley: "I wouldn't say it's at 100 percent. I hope it is. This is my first time in a real practice in two weeks. I'm going to come back tonight and go hard work out again and do the same thing tomorrow. We'll see how I feel."

Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer 

Carmelo Anthony reiterates that in order for him to consider waiving his no-trade clause, the Knicks would have to want to go into a different direction and rebuild.

Musburger calls iconic Celtics 3OT victory in NBA Finals (0:25)
Thomas sets new Celtics benchmark in win (2:02)
1dMicah Adams

Player rankings: Unstoppable Isaiah Thomas, KD and more

No player has been a more consistent and impressive offensive force than Isaiah Thomas over the past month. How has he done it? And where does he stand in our season-long player rankings?

Thomas' fourth-quarter prowess on display in Celtics' win (0:56)
Soldier surprises family at Celtics game (0:18)
Thomas' huge 4th quarter powers Celtics to win (1:30)

ESPN Stats and Information  

Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas averaged 32.9 points in January, the 4th-best average scoring month in Celtics history (Paul Pierce has the best, 33.5 in February, 2006). It is the highest scoring January in Celtics history.

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Celtics 113, Pistons 109: Isaiah Thomas scored 24 of his game-high 41 points in the fourth quarter. Thomas, the league's leading fourth-quarter scorer, has now scored 20 points or more in the fourth four times this season and no other player in the league has done it more than once, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

ESPN Stats and Information  

Isaiah Thomas has his 4th 40-point game in his past 21 games (he had none in his first 388 career games).

ESPN Stats and Information  

Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas has scored 20 points in the 4th quarter 4 times this season. No one else in the NBA has done it more than once.

ESPN Stats and Information  

This is the NBA-leading 9th time that Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas has scored at least 15 points in the 4th quarter this season. Next most: 5 by Russell Westbrook.

Smart tosses football pass to Crowder for layup (0:28)
ESPN Stats & Info

Last week's top-10 performers

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets was the league's best player last week, according to John Hollinger's game score statistic. However, an injury has since cut short the big man's roll.

Caldwell-Pope drives around defender for dunk (0:15)
Horford electrifies with one-handed dunk in win (0:21)

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

How the Boston Celtics have fared this season based on the headband color worn by All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas (Thomas is wearing a white headband vs. the Pistons tonight): White: 14-3 Black: 5-5 Green: 8-7 Red (Christmas): 1-0

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley is planning to practice Tuesday with a goal of returning to game action as early as Wednesday's visit from the Toronto Raptors. Bradley has missed 11 of Boston's last 12 games due to an Achilles injury. "It's been kind of disappointing for me for that to happen and me to feel good and then have a little setback," said Bradley. "At the same time, I'm happy that it wasn't a worse injury and I didn't rupture anything."

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas is averaging 32.3 points per game in the month of January. He'd need 50 points to vault past Paul Pierce for the best scoring month in Celtics history but he's among some pretty good company already. (via StatMuse)

Team Stats

Points Per Game108.26th
Rebounds Per Game41.428th
Assists Per Game25.43rd
Points Allowed105.719th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-173018.625
2015-164834.585
2014-154042.488
2013-142557.305
2012-134140.506

