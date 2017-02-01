Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer

Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley returned to the practice court Tuesday but remains uncertain for Wednesday's game against the Raptors. Bradley has missed 11 of Boston's last 12 games with an Achilles injury. Said Bradley: "I wouldn't say it's at 100 percent. I hope it is. This is my first time in a real practice in two weeks. I'm going to come back tonight and go hard work out again and do the same thing tomorrow. We'll see how I feel."