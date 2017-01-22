2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas did his part in the fourth quarter and overtime. The rest of his team ... well, take a look.

Isaiah Thomas joins Larry Bird as the only players in Celtics history to average 35 points over a 10-game span in one season. Bird had two 10-game stretches averaging 35 or more points that overlapped, and that happened in each of two seasons: 1984-85 and 1987-88 (via Elias Sports Bureau).

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Blazers 127, Celtics 123: Isaiah Thomas scored 21 of his game-high 41 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, producing his third game of 40+ this season, but the Celtics didn't make enough plays in crunch time and dropped their second straight at home to a sub-.500 team. CJ McCollum with 35 points, Damian Lillard with 28 for the Blazers.

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley has missed six of Boston's last seven games with a strained Achilles. With a four-game-in-five-night stretch looming next week, coach Brad Stevens doesn't sound in a rush to throw him back on the floor. "I don't anticipate Avery this week at all," said Stevens. "He's still got some soreness. Obviously, we're concerned about the long-term impact of a sore Achilles and what it means on that foot, but also what it means when you compensate off of it. He'll be back when he's ready, but I still think he's a little bit away."

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

In addition to Avery Bradley (Achilles), the Celtics will be without Jonas Jerebko, Tyler Zeller, and Demetrius Jackson due to illness on Saturday vs Blazers.

Smart's increasing versatility

Opposing teams are trying to put point guards on Marcus Smart while bigger players guard Isaiah Thomas. Zach Lowe likes Smart's developing post game as a way to punish teams for that strategy. Lowe's 10 things

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas on not being named All-Star starter: "I'll use it as motivation. I've got to get better. I'm not where I want to be."

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Boston Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown, the No. 3 pick, said he's been invited to participate in this year's dunk contest at All-Star weekend but admitted he's uncertain if he wants to participate. "It's just with your rookie year, your body, it's just a lot. It may seem foolish, all those dunks and stuff, they look cool but it takes a toll on your body for sure," said Brown. "I want to put myself in the best position to help this team. The dunk contest -- it may or may not take from it because I don't think it's good or bad. It's just something you got to decide about." Brown said he'll likely go to New Orleans if he's invited for the Rising Stars game.

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley is out for Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bradley has missed five of Boston's last six games with an Achilles strain. Celtics coach Brad Stevens: "The Achilles is structurally fine, but he has a lot of soreness around it. That's one of those things you have to be ultra-careful with." In other injury news, Tyler Zeller (illness) and James Young (ankle) both practiced Friday for the Celtics.

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Isaiah Thomas on not being elected an All-Star starter: "I can't do nothing about it. I'm trying to change it up now where I stop worrying about things I can't control. I've done everything I possibly could to put myself in a position to be able to start in the All-Star game and it didn't happen so I've just got to get back in the gym and keep working. Like I always say, I'm gonna just keep going. I appreciate everybody who voted for me, especially you guys, the media showed me some love. And then my peers, my peers showed me love too. So it hurt, but I'll be all right. I'll just use it as motivation."

Thomas should return to All-Star Game

Kevin Pelton selects Isaiah Thomas to make his second straight appearance in the mid-season gala. The East would be foolish not to have him on the court during the fourth quarter. Pelton's All-Star reserves (Insider)

