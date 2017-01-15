2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Boston Celtics injury updates, including Kelly Olynyk rolling an ankle when he tripped on a young child before Sunday's practice:

Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas sounds off after being asked about comments Dennis Schroder made suggesting he talked ill of his mother during Friday's game. Thomas vehemently denied it and added, "From this point on, I don't even want to talk about Dennis Schroder. He's not even on the level I'm trying to be on."

Isaiah Thomas fired back at Dennis Schroder after Schroder suggested that Thomas cursed at his mother and trash-talked his family during Friday's Celtics-Hawks game.

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas sounded off on Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder after Schroder suggested Thomas trash-talked about his family on Friday night.

The NBA announced Saturday that Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder and Washington Wizards guard John Wall were both fined for their roles in an after-the-buzzer confrontation.

Hawks, Celtics play eerily similar game

In Friday's meeting at Philips Arena, both teams shot 36 of 83 from the floor with 43 rebounds and 22 assists. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the first time since rebounds began being tracked in 1950 that opposing teams recorded the same totals in those categories.

Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder and Washington Wizards guard John Wall were both fined for their roles in an after-the-buzzer confrontation on Wednesday at TD Garden, the NBA announced Saturday. Crowder was fined $25,000 for attempting to escalate the situation after exiting the playing court. Wall was fined $15,00 for his role in the confrontation on the court. The two teams play again later this month.

Thomas comes up clutch

Isaiah Thomas' jumper with 2.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter gave the Celtics the win over the Hawks. It was Thomas' second career go-ahead FG in the final 10 seconds of the fourth quarter or overtime, notes the Elias Sports Bureau. He had missed his last eight such shots.

Celtics hold on in Horford's return to Atlanta (1:24)
Al Horford on hearing boos from fans in Atlanta during his first visit back on Friday night: "They were unexpected. I don't want to say anything, but it is what it is. I know there's a lot of fans out there that appreciated my time here, and I appreciate them."

Thomas ices Hawks with the game winner (0:51)

Celtics Isaiah Thomas scored 13 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, including the game-winning basket. He entered the day averaging 9.9 PPG in the 4th quarter, the most in the NBA.

Celtics 103, Hawks 101: The man they've dubbed "The King in the Fourth" strikes again. Isaiah Thomas scores 13 of his 28 points in the final frame and hits a step-back jumper with 2.4 seconds to play for the winner. Celtics victorious in Al Horford's first trip back to Atlanta.

Bazemore's elbow to Smart gets him a tech (0:52)

Boston Celtics players said they wanted to win Friday's game badly for Al Horford. Clearly coach Brad Stevens does, too. He's wearing a tie tonight. Brad's win/loss record this season: Tie: 11-4 No tie: 13-11

Fans in Atlanta boo loudly as a tribute video for Al Horford started rolling at the end of the first quarter but finished with a standing ovation as Horford saluted the crowd.

Horford finds Olynyk for 3-pointer (0:24)
Horford returns to Atlanta amidst boos (0:36)
Lot of boos in Atlanta during Boston Celtics lineup introductions before some cheers mix in when Al Horford is introduced.

