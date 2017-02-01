Celtics' Jae Crowder flirting with 50-40-90 club, more interested in wins
El base de Boston atraviesa por una de las mejores rachas anotadoras en la historia de la franquicia. Leer
El gigante de 1.75 metros conduce al éxito a Boston Celtics a pesar de ser subestimado por su estatura durante su carrera. Leer
Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley returned to the practice court Tuesday but remains uncertain for Wednesday's game against the Raptors. Bradley has missed 11 of Boston's last 12 games with an Achilles injury. Said Bradley: "I wouldn't say it's at 100 percent. I hope it is. This is my first time in a real practice in two weeks. I'm going to come back tonight and go hard work out again and do the same thing tomorrow. We'll see how I feel."
Carmelo Anthony reiterates that in order for him to consider waiving his no-trade clause, the Knicks would have to want to go into a different direction and rebuild.
Isaiah Thomas scored 41 points for the Celtics in Monday night's win over the Pistons. He put up 24 of them in the fourth quarter to finish the job.
No player has been a more consistent and impressive offensive force than Isaiah Thomas over the past month. How has he done it? And where does he stand in our season-long player rankings?
Isaiah Thomas scored 24 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter and the Boston Celtics held off the Detroit Pistons 113-109 on Monday night to extend their winning streak to four games.
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas averaged 32.9 points in January, the 4th-best average scoring month in Celtics history (Paul Pierce has the best, 33.5 in February, 2006). It is the highest scoring January in Celtics history.
Celtics 113, Pistons 109: Isaiah Thomas scored 24 of his game-high 41 points in the fourth quarter. Thomas, the league's leading fourth-quarter scorer, has now scored 20 points or more in the fourth four times this season and no other player in the league has done it more than once, according to ESPN Stats and Info.
Isaiah Thomas has his 4th 40-point game in his past 21 games (he had none in his first 388 career games).
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas has scored 20 points in the 4th quarter 4 times this season. No one else in the NBA has done it more than once.
This is the NBA-leading 9th time that Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas has scored at least 15 points in the 4th quarter this season. Next most: 5 by Russell Westbrook.
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets was the league's best player last week, according to John Hollinger's game score statistic. However, an injury has since cut short the big man's roll.
How the Boston Celtics have fared this season based on the headband color worn by All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas (Thomas is wearing a white headband vs. the Pistons tonight): White: 14-3 Black: 5-5 Green: 8-7 Red (Christmas): 1-0
Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley is planning to practice Tuesday with a goal of returning to game action as early as Wednesday's visit from the Toronto Raptors. Bradley has missed 11 of Boston's last 12 games due to an Achilles injury. "It's been kind of disappointing for me for that to happen and me to feel good and then have a little setback," said Bradley. "At the same time, I'm happy that it wasn't a worse injury and I didn't rupture anything."
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas is averaging 32.3 points per game in the month of January. He'd need 50 points to vault past Paul Pierce for the best scoring month in Celtics history but he's among some pretty good company already. (via StatMuse)
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Boston
|30
|18
|.625
|-
|W4
|Toronto
|30
|19
|.612
|0.5
|W1
|New York
|21
|29
|.420
|10
|L2
|Philadelphia
|18
|29
|.383
|11.5
|W1
|Brooklyn
|9
|39
|.188
|21
|L6
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|30
|18
|.625
|2015-16
|48
|34
|.585
|2014-15
|40
|42
|.488
|2013-14
|25
|57
|.305
|2012-13
|41
|40
|.506
