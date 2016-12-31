After a long December, there's reason for Celtics to believe
After taking 15 flights spanning roughly 12,000 total miles this month, the Celtics are in a good place as they reacquaint with TD Garden.
Thomas' 52-point game on Friday was the first 50-point game by a player drafted 60th or later since Michael Adams (the 66th pick in 1985) dropped 54 points in 1991, notes the Elias Sports Bureau.
Isaiah Thomas leaves TD Garden with his two sons and copies of the box score from his 52-point game.
Isaiah Thomas scored 29 of his career-high 52 points in the fourth quarter, setting a club record for points in a period and leading Boston to a 117-114 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night.
Brad Stevens on Isaiah Thomas' "remarkable" night.
Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas now with a career-high 45 points vs the Heat.
Isaiah Thomas, who needed overtime to score a career-high 44 points earlier this month, is up to 40 points behind eight 3-pointers with 5 minutes to go in Friday's game against the Heat.
Isaiah Thomas recorded his 29th 20-point game of the season tonight, which is tied for the most through a player's 1st 30 games of a season in Celtics franchise history (Kevin McHale in 1986-87).
Another big offensive quarter for Isaiah Thomas, who scored 14 of his 19 first-half points in the second quarter against the Miami Heat. Both teams playing ugly on second night of back-to-back but Thomas pushed Celtics out front at end of half. Halftime: Celtics 52, Heat 48.
