2017 ScheduleAll times ET
2017 Schedule
32-18, 1st in Atlantic
- 12/18W 105-95
- 12/20W 112-109
- 12/22W 109-102
- 12/23L 117-112
- 12/25W 119-114
- 12/27W 113-103
- 12/29L 124-118
- 12/30W 117-114
- 1/3W 115-104
- 1/6W 110-106
- 1/7W 117-108
- 1/10L 114-106
- 1/11W 117-108
- 1/13W 103-101
- 1/16W 108-98
- 1/18L 117-106
- 1/21L 127-123
- 1/24L 123-108
- 1/25W 120-109
- 1/27W 128-98
- 1/28W 112-108
- 1/30W 113-109
- 2/1W 109-104
- 2/3W 113-107
- 2/5LIVE!
- Full Schedule
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
Multiple "We want Paul!" chants from the TD Garden crowd during the third quarter. Celtics up 14 heading to the fourth quarter and Boston fans hoping for a few more minutes of Pierce, who hasn't played since a five-minute stint to start the game.
Celts letting it fly from downtown
Boston came out with a long-distance shooting barrage in the first half against the Clippers. The Celtics knocked down nine of their 30 3-pointers, one shy of the NBA record for most 3-point field-goal attempts in a half. Watch on ABC/WatchESPN
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
Paul Pierce can't hold back tears as video celebrating his career in Boston rolls during first timeout. Pierce blew kisses to the Garden crowd, which chanted, "Thank you, Paul!" as play resumed.
It's the Truth: Pierce starts in Boston farewell
Clippers forward Paul Pierce was in the starting lineup against the Celtics on Sunday as coach Doc Rivers gave him a chance to say farewell to the Boston fans.
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
Paul Pierce on walking into TD Garden for his final game in Boston today: "It was chills. It was a lot of chills. I'm still a little nervous right now so who knows what's going to happen when I get out there on the court and all the fans are out there. It was a lot easier going out there and warming up without the fans, but it'll probably be a totally different reaction once I see the fans and the crowd."
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
Paul Pierce has played once since Christmas. Today he starts his last game in Boston. "I went to the team first and asked and they looked at me like, ‘What a dumb question.' But I thought it was the appropriate question for them," said Clippers coach Doc Rivers. "They wanted him to start, which I thought was great. Then I went to Paul and he was actually hesitant about it. He wasn't sure if he should. Then he said, ‘OK.' Then we made him practice yesterday, which is tough for him."
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
Paul Pierce will start vs. Celtics.
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
Avery Bradley remains out with an Achilles injury. Will sit for 14th time in last 15 games. Plan is for him to travel west with Celtics.
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
Boston Celtics giving out No. 34 headbands for Paul Pierce's final game at TD Garden.
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
2016-17 Atlantic Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Boston
|32
|18
|.640
|-
|W6
|Toronto
|31
|21
|.596
|2
|W1
|New York
|22
|30
|.423
|11
|L1
|Philadelphia
|18
|32
|.360
|14
|L3
|Brooklyn
|9
|42
|.176
|23.5
|L9
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game108.37th
Rebounds Per Game41.428th
Assists Per Game25.43rd
Points Allowed105.720th
Injuries
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|32
|18
|.640
|2015-16
|48
|34
|.585
|2014-15
|40
|42
|.488
|2013-14
|25
|57
|.305
|2012-13
|41
|40
|.506
