Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer

Paul Pierce has played once since Christmas. Today he starts his last game in Boston. "I went to the team first and asked and they looked at me like, ‘What a dumb question.' But I thought it was the appropriate question for them," said Clippers coach Doc Rivers. "They wanted him to start, which I thought was great. Then I went to Paul and he was actually hesitant about it. He wasn't sure if he should. Then he said, ‘OK.' Then we made him practice yesterday, which is tough for him."