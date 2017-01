Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer

The Celtics had Sunday off but had to like the results around the NBA. The Raptors lost to the Rockets, moving Boston within one game of Toronto for the No. 2 spot in the East. The Celtics visit the Raptors on Tuesday night. Also, the 76ers defeated the Nets, creating separation between the two teams in the basement of the league standings. Brooklyn is a league-worst 8-28; Boston can swap spots with the Nets in June's draft.