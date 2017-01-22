ESPN Stats and Information
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas did his part in the fourth quarter and overtime. The rest of his team ... well, take a look.
Damian Lillard had a three-point play with 47 seconds left in overtime and finished with 28 points to lift the Portland Trail Blazers to a 127-123 victory over the Boston Celtics on Saturday nigh
Isaiah Thomas joins Larry Bird as the only players in Celtics history to average 35 points over a 10-game span in one season. Bird had two 10-game stretches averaging 35 or more points that overlapped, and that happened in each of two seasons: 1984-85 and 1987-88 (via Elias Sports Bureau).
Blazers 127, Celtics 123: Isaiah Thomas scored 21 of his game-high 41 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, producing his third game of 40+ this season, but the Celtics didn't make enough plays in crunch time and dropped their second straight at home to a sub-.500 team. CJ McCollum with 35 points, Damian Lillard with 28 for the Blazers.
Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley has missed six of Boston's last seven games with a strained Achilles. With a four-game-in-five-night stretch looming next week, coach Brad Stevens doesn't sound in a rush to throw him back on the floor. "I don't anticipate Avery this week at all," said Stevens. "He's still got some soreness. Obviously, we're concerned about the long-term impact of a sore Achilles and what it means on that foot, but also what it means when you compensate off of it. He'll be back when he's ready, but I still think he's a little bit away."
In addition to Avery Bradley (Achilles), the Celtics will be without Jonas Jerebko, Tyler Zeller, and Demetrius Jackson due to illness on Saturday vs Blazers.
Evan Turner, who returns to Boston for the first time since signing with Portland, kept teammates and media loose -- guessing at his next move.
Kevin Pelton, Tom Haberstroh, BIG Wos, Justin Verrier, Kaileigh Brandt and Zach Harper answer listener questions on Twitter. #askWos
Jaylen Brown, who turned 20 in October, said he's unsure about participating in the NBA's dunk contest because the event "takes a toll on your body."
Opposing teams are trying to put point guards on Marcus Smart while bigger players guard Isaiah Thomas. Zach Lowe likes Smart's developing post game as a way to punish teams for that strategy. Lowe's 10 things
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas on not being named All-Star starter: "I'll use it as motivation. I've got to get better. I'm not where I want to be."
Boston Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown, the No. 3 pick, said he's been invited to participate in this year's dunk contest at All-Star weekend but admitted he's uncertain if he wants to participate. "It's just with your rookie year, your body, it's just a lot. It may seem foolish, all those dunks and stuff, they look cool but it takes a toll on your body for sure," said Brown. "I want to put myself in the best position to help this team. The dunk contest -- it may or may not take from it because I don't think it's good or bad. It's just something you got to decide about." Brown said he'll likely go to New Orleans if he's invited for the Rising Stars game.
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas said he'll be use being passed over as an All-Star starter as motivation.
Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley is out for Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bradley has missed five of Boston's last six games with an Achilles strain. Celtics coach Brad Stevens: "The Achilles is structurally fine, but he has a lot of soreness around it. That's one of those things you have to be ultra-careful with." In other injury news, Tyler Zeller (illness) and James Young (ankle) both practiced Friday for the Celtics.
Isaiah Thomas on not being elected an All-Star starter: "I can't do nothing about it. I'm trying to change it up now where I stop worrying about things I can't control. I've done everything I possibly could to put myself in a position to be able to start in the All-Star game and it didn't happen so I've just got to get back in the gym and keep working. Like I always say, I'm gonna just keep going. I appreciate everybody who voted for me, especially you guys, the media showed me some love. And then my peers, my peers showed me love too. So it hurt, but I'll be all right. I'll just use it as motivation."
Despite winning the media vote and placing second in the player balloting, Isaiah Thomas missed out on an All-Star starting spot.
The 23rd overall pick in last June's draft from Croatia is "99 percent sure" that he will join the Celtics for the 2017-18 season.
Did the NBA get things right with its new format? And what happened with Russell Westbrook and Isaiah Thomas? We answer the most pressing questions surrounding the 2017 All-Star vote.
Kevin Pelton selects Isaiah Thomas to make his second straight appearance in the mid-season gala. The East would be foolish not to have him on the court during the fourth quarter. Pelton's All-Star reserves (Insider)
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Toronto
|28
|15
|.651
|-
|L2
|Boston
|26
|17
|.605
|2
|L2
|New York
|19
|25
|.432
|9.5
|L1
|Philadelphia
|15
|26
|.366
|12
|W3
|Brooklyn
|9
|33
|.214
|18.5
|W1
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|26
|17
|.605
|2015-16
|48
|34
|.585
|2014-15
|40
|42
|.488
|2013-14
|25
|57
|.305
|2012-13
|41
|40
|.506
