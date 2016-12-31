2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Mr. Irrelevant now very relevant

Thomas' 52-point game on Friday was the first 50-point game by a player drafted 60th or later since Michael Adams (the 66th pick in 1985) dropped 54 points in 1991, notes the Elias Sports Bureau.

Thomas' record-breaking quarter

Isaiah Thomas' 29 points in the fourth quarter broke a franchise record for points in a quarter en route to a 52-point night. Thomas did a lot of his damage by shooting a sizzling 6-of-8 from 3-point range.

Thomas makes Celtics history with 29-point fourth quarter in win (0:59)
Thomas goes off for 52 in win over Heat (1:25)
Furious finish for Isaiah Thomas

Of all the greats who have worn Celtic green, Thomas' fourth-quarter production en route to scoring a career-high 52 points in Friday night's three-point win over the Heat set a franchise record.

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Isaiah Thomas leaves TD Garden with his two sons and copies of the box score from his 52-point game.

ESPN Stats and Information  

Isaiah Thomas' performance Friday was the 16th occurrence in NBA history of a player scoring 50+ points with 0 assists in a game. It's the first such game since Carmelo Anthony did it in the 2013-14 season.

Stevens on Thomas' 'remarkable' night (0:52)
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Brad Stevens on Isaiah Thomas' "remarkable" night.

ESPN Stats and Information  

Thomas drains ninth 3-pointer, gets to 50 points in Celtics' win (0:53)

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Isaiah Thomas has scored a team-record 27 fourth-quarter points and now has 50 points. Thomas has six fourth-quarter 3-pointers.

Rozier's steal leads to Brown's dunk (0:23)

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas now with a career-high 45 points vs the Heat.

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Isaiah Thomas, who needed overtime to score a career-high 44 points earlier this month, is up to 40 points behind eight 3-pointers with 5 minutes to go in Friday's game against the Heat.

Richardson steals the ball and rises for the slam (0:21)

ESPN Stats and Information  

Isaiah Thomas recorded his 29th 20-point game of the season tonight, which is tied for the most through a player's 1st 30 games of a season in Celtics franchise history (Kevin McHale in 1986-87).

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Another big offensive quarter for Isaiah Thomas, who scored 14 of his 19 first-half points in the second quarter against the Miami Heat. Both teams playing ugly on second night of back-to-back but Thomas pushed Celtics out front at end of half. Halftime: Celtics 52, Heat 48.

Brown shakes off McGruder and finishes with the layup (0:20)
Richardson stuffs Thomas' layup against the glass (0:19)

Team Stats

Points Per Game106.110th
Rebounds Per Game41.329th
Assists Per Game24.93rd
Points Allowed104.316th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172014.588
2015-164834.585
2014-154042.488
2013-142557.305
2012-134140.506

