Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer

Boston Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown, the No. 3 pick, said he's been invited to participate in this year's dunk contest at All-Star weekend but admitted he's uncertain if he wants to participate. "It's just with your rookie year, your body, it's just a lot. It may seem foolish, all those dunks and stuff, they look cool but it takes a toll on your body for sure," said Brown. "I want to put myself in the best position to help this team. The dunk contest -- it may or may not take from it because I don't think it's good or bad. It's just something you got to decide about." Brown said he'll likely go to New Orleans if he's invited for the Rising Stars game.