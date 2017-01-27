2017 ScheduleAll times ET
Cousins scores 35, Kings top Hornets 109-106
DeMarcus Cousins had 35 points and 18 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings handed the Charlotte Hornets their fourth straight loss, 109-106 on Saturday night.
Lee helps Knicks rally to 110-107 victory over Hornets
Carmelo Anthony shook off some boos and a rough shooting night to score 18 points, Courtney Lee added 16 against his ex-team and the New York Knicks beat the Charlotte Hornets 110-107 on Friday.
Kemba Walker earns first All-Star bid
The 26-year-old guard became the Hornets' first All-Star selection since Gerald Wallace in 2009-10. Walker is the only other Hornets All-Star since the team came back to the NBA as the Bobcats in 2004.
Ex-NC State star Shackleford, 50, found dead
Former NC State star Charles Shackleford was found dead in Kinston, North Carolina, on Friday, police confirmed. He was 50.
Friday's Hornets News: Kemba Walker on All-Star nod: 'It's special'
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Hornets from around the web.
Rest of Eastern Conference squad named
The NBA announced the reserves for the Eastern Conference for the Feb. 19 All-Star game. Kevin Love makes his first All-Star appearance as a Cavalier while Kemba Walker makes his first overall.
Hayward, Jordan garner first NBA All-Star nods
Gordon Hayward and DeAndre Jordan were among 14 reserves selected by the league's coaches for the All-Star Game that will be played in New Orleans on Feb. 19.
Thursday's Hornets News: Curry plays big in return to Charlotte
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Hornets from around the web.
2016-17 Southeast Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Atlanta
|28
|20
|.583
|-
|W1
|Washington
|26
|20
|.565
|1
|W3
|Charlotte
|23
|25
|.479
|5
|L4
|Orlando
|18
|30
|.375
|10
|L3
|Miami
|18
|30
|.375
|10
|W7
Points Per Game105.216th
Rebounds Per Game45.26th
Assists Per Game23.49th
Points Allowed103.69th
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|23
|25
|.479
|2015-16
|48
|34
|.585
|2014-15
|33
|49
|.402
|2013-14
|43
|39
|.524
|2012-13
|21
|61
|.256
