19-15, 1st in Southeast
- 11/18W 100-96
- 11/19L 121-116
- 11/21L 105-90
- 11/23L 119-114
- 11/25L 113-111
- 11/26W 107-102
- 11/28W 104-85
- 11/29L 112-89
- 12/1W 97-87
- 12/3L 125-120
- 12/5W 109-101
- 12/7W 87-77
- 12/9W 109-88
- 12/10L 116-105
- 12/12L 110-94
- 12/14L 109-106
- 12/16L 96-88
- 12/17W 107-99
- 12/20W 117-113
- 12/23W 103-91
- 12/26L 120-118
- 12/28W 120-101
- 12/29W 91-82
- 12/31L 121-109
James, Love help Cavs end 2016 with 121-109 win over Hornets
LeBron James scored 17 of his 32 points in the first quarter, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-109 on Saturday night.
Brian Windhorst ESPN Senior Writer
Cavs beat Hornets, 121-109 without Kyrie Irving. LeBron James had 32 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists. Kevin Love had 28 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan McRae had 20 points starting in place of Irving. Kemba Walker led Charlotte with 37 points.
Brian Windhorst ESPN Senior Writer
LeBron James (23) and Kevin Love (22) combined 55 points in first half as Cavs lead Hornets, 71-59. Cavs were 12-of-18 on 3-pointers. Kemba Walker leads Charlotte with 17 points.
Cavs without Irving, Dunleavy in win vs. Hornets
The Cavs were down to 10 players against Charlotte on Saturday with ailing Kyrie Irving (hamstring) and Mike Dunleavy (ankle) sitting out.
Kemba Walker joins Hornets' 7,000 club
The former UConn point guard scored 22 points in Thursday night's victory over the Heat, allowing him to become just the fourth Charlotte player to score 7,000 points in a career -- joining Dell Curry, Gerald Wallace and Larry Johnson. (ESPN Stats & Info)
ESPN Stats and Information
Hornets guard Kemba Walker is the 4th player in Hornets history with 7,000 career points, joining Dell Curry, Gerald Wallace and Larry Johnson.
Third-quarter dominance leads Hornets past Heat, 91-82
Nicolas Batum had 16 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, providing a spark during a big third quarter that carried the Hornets to a 91-82 victory over the Heat on Thursday night.
Tom Haberstroh ESPN Staff Writer
Game ops here in Charlotte went with "Come with me" by Puff followed by Kidrock "bawitdaba" for the pregame music. Shout out to late 90s TRL.
Walker, Batum lead Hornets to 120-101 win over Magic
Kemba Walker scored 21 points, Nicolas Batum had 20 and the Charlotte Hornets used a huge third quarter to rout the Orlando Magic 120-101 on Wednesday night.
2016-17 Southeast Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Charlotte
|19
|15
|.559
|-
|L1
|Atlanta
|17
|16
|.515
|1.5
|W2
|Washington
|16
|16
|.500
|2
|W3
|Orlando
|15
|19
|.441
|4
|L1
|Miami
|10
|24
|.294
|9
|L4
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game104.916th
Rebounds Per Game45.74th
Assists Per Game23.56th
Points Allowed102.68th
Injuries
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|19
|15
|.559
|2015-16
|48
|34
|.585
|2014-15
|33
|49
|.402
|2013-14
|43
|39
|.524
|2012-13
|21
|61
|.256
