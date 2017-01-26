2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
23-23, 3rd in Southeast
play
Durant: 'We do our job by shooting and getting to the rim' (1:05)
play
KD, Curry take over in 4th quarter, Warriors prevail (1:06)
9h

Durant, Curry lead Warriors over Hornets 113-103

Kevin Durant scored 16 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry added 28 points on six 3-pointers in his annual homecoming game and the Golden State Warriors rallied to beat the Char

play
80-year-old fan's Curry wish gets granted (0:39)
play
Curry shakes off Belinelli for 3 (0:25)
play
Thompson gets hit with a tech (0:39)
play
Durant blocks Walker, Curry capitalizes (0:29)
play
Hibbert tips-in Williams' miss (0:26)

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Steph Curry blocked at the rim by Marvin Williams to end the half. Hornets end in a run, trail 53-47

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Warriors are tinkering with some different lineups. They have Kevin Durant at the 4 right now, but not with Klay Thompson + Draymond Green

play
Curry reverses with a stunning layup (0:18)

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Hot start for Stephen Curry though his teammates could have fed him a bit more. 13 points after 1, Warriors lead Hornets 29-28

play
Kidd-Gilchrist and Durant trade dunks to open game (0:38)

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

22-19 Warriors over the Hornets. Steph Curry has been impressed but, as he seemed to be heating up, didn't get the ball back on the last 2 possessions

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Steph Curry with a pull-up midrange shot and an off the dribble 3 to kick off this homecoming game in Charlotte. 9-3 Warriors so far

play
Curry's pregame turns basketball into other sports (0:39)

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Brave Hornet at Golden State versus Charlotte

ESPN Stats & Info

Dubs heavy favorites in Buzz City

ESPN's BPI projects the Warriors with a 74 percent chance to defeat the Hornets on Wednesday. Golden State has won four consecutive games against Charlotte.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Does Walker deserve an All-Star nod?

ESPN's Zach Lowe thinks so. Kemba Walker is averaging career-highs in points (23) and 3-point shooting percentage (.414) per game this season. Lowe’s All-Stars

ESPN Stats & Info

Can Hornets make a run at division title?

Entering Tuesday, Charlotte is only three games behind Atlanta in the Southeast Division race. ESPN's BPI projects the Hornets with a 22 percent chance to win their first division title in franchise history.

play
Wall leads Wizards to victory (1:30)

Team Stats

Points Per Game105.216th
Rebounds Per Game45.45th
Assists Per Game23.58th
Points Allowed103.410th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172323.500
2015-164834.585
2014-153349.402
2013-144339.524
2012-132161.256

Find Tickets

Hornets @ Knicks

Madison Square Garden - Fri 1/27

1,174 tickets available from $97