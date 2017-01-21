2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Kemba Walker, Hornets sting Raptors

Charlotte breezed past Toronto at home on Friday, led by Walker's game-high 32 points. The Hornets' All-Star hopeful outscored the Raptors 16-15 in the third quarter, tied his career high in points through three quarters and watched the game from the bench in the fourth.

Hornets one step ahead of the defense

Zach Lowe likes a small bit in Charlotte's offense, where they used the expectation of a pick-and-roll against the defense. Kemba Walker does a great job of being opportunistic. Lowe's 10 things

Time for Kemba Walker's All-Star debut

Kevin Pelton wants the sixth-year point guard on the court in New Orleans. Pelton notes that Walker boasts a WARP number better than the East's starting backcourt. Pelton's All-Star reserves (Insider)

3d

Walker, Hibbert lead Hornets past Blazers 107-85

Kemba Walker scored 23 points, Roy Hibbert provided a huge boost off the bench, and the Charlotte Hornets stopped a five-game slide with a 107-85 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Celtics 108, Hornets 98: Mr. Fourth Quarter Isaiah Thomas scored 17 of his game-high 35 points in the final frame as Boston won for the 13th time in 16 games. Thomas now averages more points in the fourth quarter of games than 11 of his teammates do overall this season.

Team Stats

Points Per Game105.216th
Rebounds Per Game45.54th
Assists Per Game23.48th
Points Allowed103.010th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172321.523
2015-164834.585
2014-153349.402
2013-144339.524
2012-132161.256

