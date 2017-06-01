2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Zeller out again for Hornets against Detroit

Hornets big man Cody Zeller is not playing Thursday night at Detroit. Zeller has been going through the NBA's concussion protocol after he took an elbow to the head against Cleveland on Saturday.

5dRoyce Young

Westbrook: Hitting ref with ball was unintentional

Russell Westbrook says he shouldn't have received a technical foul for hitting a referee with the ball, saying it was unintentional and that he'd "never, ever disrespect the game like that."

Team Stats

Points Per Game105.217th
Rebounds Per Game45.55th
Assists Per Game23.37th
Points Allowed103.511th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172018.526
2015-164834.585
2014-153349.402
2013-144339.524
2012-132161.256

