2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
19-15, 1st in Southeast
play
Cavs use LeBron's hot start to beat Hornets (0:57)

Brian Windhorst ESPN Senior Writer 

Cavs beat Hornets, 121-109 without Kyrie Irving. LeBron James had 32 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists. Kevin Love had 28 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan McRae had 20 points starting in place of Irving. Kemba Walker led Charlotte with 37 points.

Brian Windhorst ESPN Senior Writer 

LeBron James (23) and Kevin Love (22) combined 55 points in first half as Cavs lead Hornets, 71-59. Cavs were 12-of-18 on 3-pointers. Kemba Walker leads Charlotte with 17 points.

play
LeBron knocks down a 3 from way downtown (0:36)
play
LeBron takes a steal coast-to-coast for the score in win (0:22)
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
11hBrian Windhorst

Cavs without Irving, Dunleavy in win vs. Hornets

The Cavs were down to 10 players against Charlotte on Saturday with ailing Kyrie Irving (hamstring) and Mike Dunleavy (ankle) sitting out.

ESPN's Stats & Information

Kemba Walker joins Hornets' 7,000 club

The former UConn point guard scored 22 points in Thursday night's victory over the Heat, allowing him to become just the fourth Charlotte player to score 7,000 points in a career -- joining Dell Curry, Gerald Wallace and Larry Johnson. (ESPN Stats & Info)

play
Kemba channels his inner Swaggy P in win (0:30)
play
Walker reaches milestone in Hornets' victory (1:02)

ESPN Stats and Information  

Hornets guard Kemba Walker is the 4th player in Hornets history with 7,000 career points, joining Dell Curry, Gerald Wallace and Larry Johnson.

play
Kemba celebrates with dancing, but misses 3 in Hornets' win (0:19)
play
Johnson swats Sessions, throws it off him to get Heat possession (0:19)
play
Zeller hammers home thunderous dunk over Winslow (0:16)
play
Marvin Williams gets serious elevation on throwdown (0:17)
play
Johnson nails 3 to beat first half buzzer (0:24)
play
Winslow lobs it, Whiteside slams it (0:20)

Tom Haberstroh ESPN Staff Writer 

Game ops here in Charlotte went with "Come with me" by Puff followed by Kidrock "bawitdaba" for the pregame music. Shout out to late 90s TRL.

play
Balanced Hornets cruise by Magic (0:37)
play
Ibaka on receiving end of Zeller poster (0:21)
play
Hibbert hammers it home over Biyombo (0:19)

Team Stats

Points Per Game104.916th
Rebounds Per Game45.74th
Assists Per Game23.56th
Points Allowed102.68th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-171915.559
2015-164834.585
2014-153349.402
2013-144339.524
2012-132161.256

Find Tickets

Hornets @ Bulls

United Center - Mon 1/2

263 tickets available from $48

ESPN Fan Shop Powered By

  • Majestic Men's Charlotte Hornets Hardwood Classic Therma Base Armour Purple HoodiePrice: $65.00 Shop

  • adidas Men's Charlotte Hornets Kemba Walker #15 Teal T-ShirtPrice: $32.00 Shop