2017 Schedule
2017 Schedule
20-18, 2nd in Southeast
- 1/10h:mm a z, US/Eastern
- Full Schedule
Rookie Bertans' 21 points lead Spurs over Hornets, 102-85
Davis Bertans scored a season-high 21 points to help the San Antonio Spurs overcome a sluggish start and beat the Charlotte Hornets 102-85 on Saturday night.
The Undefeated: What Had Happened Was: 1/6/17
Oh, you don't know? We got you.
Friday's Hornets News: Fourth quarter comeback against Pistons falls short
Pistons hold off Hornets when Belinelli's shot is too late
Marco Belinelli nearly pulled off one of the craftiest buzzer beaters in memory, but his bank shot was disallowed because it came too late, and the Detroit Pistons held on for a 115-114 victory.
Zeller out again for Hornets against Detroit
Hornets big man Cody Zeller is not playing Thursday night at Detroit. Zeller has been going through the NBA's concussion protocol after he took an elbow to the head against Cleveland on Saturday.
Thursday's Hornets News: Batum leads way in win over Westbrook, OKC
Westbrook: Hitting ref with ball was unintentional
Russell Westbrook says he shouldn't have received a technical foul for hitting a referee with the ball, saying it was unintentional and that he'd "never, ever disrespect the game like that."
Batum scores 28 points, Hornets beat Thunder 123-112
Nicolas Batum had a season-high 28 points, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma Thunder 123-112 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game losing streak.
Patrick Ewing: "We feel good about our team"
Charlotte Hornets assistant coach Patrick Ewing stopped by The Pulse to preview tonight's match up against the Thunder and discuss the play of Kemba Walker this season.
Tuesday's Hornets News: Aaron Harrison waived, roster now at 14
Butler has 52 to help Bulls top Walker, Hornets
Jimmy Butler scored 52 points and outdueled Kemba Walker, carrying the Chicago Bulls in a 118-111 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.
2016-17 Southeast Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Atlanta
|21
|16
|.568
|-
|W6
|Charlotte
|20
|18
|.526
|1.5
|L2
|Washington
|18
|18
|.500
|2.5
|W2
|Orlando
|16
|23
|.410
|6
|L3
|Miami
|11
|28
|.282
|11
|L2
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game105.217th
Rebounds Per Game45.55th
Assists Per Game23.37th
Points Allowed103.511th
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|20
|18
|.526
|2015-16
|48
|34
|.585
|2014-15
|33
|49
|.402
|2013-14
|43
|39
|.524
|2012-13
|21
|61
|.256
