Monday's Hornets News: Clifford: 'Our inability to contain penetration is killing us'
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Hornets from around the web.
Joel Embiid scored 24 points, blocked three shots and led the Philadelphia 76ers to their third straight victory, 102-93 over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.
Charlotte Hornets color commentator Dell Curry joins The Pulse to discuss the team's play thus far and explain why Steve Clifford is one of the best head coaches in the NBA.
James Harden had 40 points and his second straight triple-double as the Houston Rockets defeated the Charlotte Hornets 121-114 on Tuesday night for their ninth straight win.
ESPN's Basketball Power Index likes the Hornets enough to give them a really good shot at making the playoffs. However, their 41 percent chance to win the Southeast Division is second-best to the Hawks at 52 percent.
Charlotte's five-spot drop in Marc Stein's latest assessment is the largest of the week. The Hornets haven't fared well in close games, and their next assignment probably won't be easy -- at Houston on Tuesday night. Power Rankings
Davis Bertans scored a season-high 21 points to help the San Antonio Spurs overcome a sluggish start and beat the Charlotte Hornets 102-85 on Saturday night.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Atlanta
|23
|17
|.575
|-
|W1
|Washington
|20
|19
|.513
|2.5
|W1
|Charlotte
|20
|20
|.500
|3
|L4
|Orlando
|17
|25
|.405
|7
|L1
|Miami
|11
|30
|.268
|12.5
|L4
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|20
|20
|.500
|2015-16
|48
|34
|.585
|2014-15
|33
|49
|.402
|2013-14
|43
|39
|.524
|2012-13
|21
|61
|.256
