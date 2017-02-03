Friday's Hornets News: Acquiring Plumlee is a big gamble
Among the 8 Three-Point Shootout contestants, Kemba Walker, C.J. McCollum and Nick Young rank in the top 3 in three-point percentage in 3 of the 5 shooting areas, the most among the 8 contestants.
Aaron Gordon will once again take part in the All-Star weekend's dunk contest, while the 3-point contest will feature defending champ Klay Thompson and 2013 winner Kyrie Irving,
Is Miles Plumlee (and his big contract) a good gamble for the Hornets? How did the Bucks do in the deal? Kevin Pelton grades the trade.
The Hornets traded Spencer Hawes and Roy Hibbert to the Bucks in exchange for Miles Plumlee.
Stephen Curry hit 11 3-pointers and scored 39 points in three quarters to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Charlotte Hornets 126-111 on Wednesday night.
Warriors beat Hornets 126-111. Steph Curry hits 11 3-pointers in 3 quarters of play. It was never close
Steph Curry ends the 3rd quarter on a fadeaway 3, his 11th trey of the game. 108-83 Warriors. May garbage time commence
94-64 Warriors over the Hornets after Steph Curry uses Spencer Hawes as a muse on that last drive
Warriors are missing wide open 3s to begin this half. Regression to the mean
Warriors go into the half up 77-56 on the Hornets. 13 made 3-pointers between Steph Curry and Klay Thompson
Draymond Green continues to play despite shoulder bump, blocks a Kemba Walker jumper
Draymond Green is holding his left shoulder after a collision with Spencer Hawes. Appears to be hurting
Steph Curry made Marvin Williams fall, before unleashing yet another 3. Warriors lead 66-45
Charlotte has made 13 field goals. Golden State has made 12 3-pointers. Score: 52-30.
Warriors end the quarter in a bit of a slump. Still finish it with 41 points to Charlotte's 21. Steph Curry ends the quarter with his sixth 3 of the stanza
20 point lead for the Warriors. They have 33 points in the quarter with over 4 minutes left. Nearly everything is going well for them save for a Kevin Durant airball
Steph Curry now 4-of-4 from 3. Hornets' perimeter defense has been horrible
Warriors begin on fire, hitting 5 of 6 3s to start. Steph Curry is 3-of-3 to begin
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Washington
|29
|20
|.592
|-
|W6
|Atlanta
|29
|21
|.580
|0.5
|W1
|Charlotte
|23
|27
|.460
|6.5
|L6
|Miami
|20
|30
|.400
|9.5
|W9
|Orlando
|20
|32
|.385
|10.5
|W1
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|23
|27
|.460
|2015-16
|48
|34
|.585
|2014-15
|33
|49
|.402
|2013-14
|43
|39
|.524
|2012-13
|21
|61
|.256
