Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who missed Monday's win over Portland Trail Blazers with a stomach flu, will play tonight vs. Charlotte Hornets.
Kemba Walker is 15 points shy of passing Gerald Wallace for second on the Hornets' all-time scoring list. Walker would then trail only Dell Curry. The Hornets play Dell's son, Stephen Curry, and the Warriors Wednesday night. Dell is a TV analyst for the Hornets.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Hornets from around the web.
Damian Lillard scored 27 points and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Charlotte Hornets their fifth straight loss with a 115-98 victory on Tuesday night.
Steph Curry is questionable for tomorrow's game against Charlotte, due to the flu. Zaza Pachulia, who gets an MRI today on his right shoulder, is also questionable.
Charlotte dropped five spots this week. Kemba Walker's successful All-Star bid has ably distracted from the Hornets' recent struggles as they have lost 11 of their last 15.
DeMarcus Cousins had 35 points and 18 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings handed the Charlotte Hornets their fourth straight loss, 109-106 on Saturday night.
Carmelo Anthony shook off some boos and a rough shooting night to score 18 points, Courtney Lee added 16 against his ex-team and the New York Knicks beat the Charlotte Hornets 110-107 on Friday.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Washington
|28
|20
|.583
|-
|W5
|Atlanta
|28
|20
|.583
|-
|W1
|Charlotte
|23
|26
|.469
|5.5
|L5
|Miami
|19
|30
|.388
|9.5
|W8
|Orlando
|19
|31
|.380
|10
|L1
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|23
|26
|.469
|2015-16
|48
|34
|.585
|2014-15
|33
|49
|.402
|2013-14
|43
|39
|.524
|2012-13
|21
|61
|.256
ORACLE Arena - Wed 2/1