2017 ScheduleAll times ET

23-25, 3rd in Southeast
play
Cousins scores 35 as Kings edge Hornets (1:34)
play
Cousins gets the go-ahead bucket to bounce in (0:27)
play
Kemba has 20-point third quarter in loss (0:35)
play
Cousins upset with lack of foul call on Hibbert (0:25)
play
Cousins and Hawes bump, get double technical foul (0:33)
play
Batum's slick bounce pass finds Belinelli for layup (0:20)
play
Melo, Knicks fend off Hornets (1:52)
play
Rose sprains ankle on awkward landing (0:40)
play
Melo hits the dagger to sink Hornets (0:26)
play
Jennings hypes up the Garden with huge 3 (0:29)
play
MKG takes it all the way for easy dunk (0:23)
play
Kemba puts Rose on skates (0:18)
play
Porzingis throws down pair of hammer slams (0:29)
play
Porzingis can't miss in first quarter (0:29)
Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Kemba Walker earns first All-Star bid

The 26-year-old guard became the Hornets' first All-Star selection since Gerald Wallace in 2009-10. Walker is the only other Hornets All-Star since the team came back to the NBA as the Bobcats in 2004.

ESPN Stats & Info

Rest of Eastern Conference squad named

The NBA announced the reserves for the Eastern Conference for the Feb. 19 All-Star game. Kevin Love makes his first All-Star appearance as a Cavalier while Kemba Walker makes his first overall.

play
The fourth quarter belongs to Durant and Curry in win (1:23)
play
Durant: 'We do our job by shooting and getting to the rim' (1:05)
play
KD, Curry take over in 4th quarter, Warriors prevail (1:06)

Team Stats

Points Per Game105.216th
Rebounds Per Game45.26th
Assists Per Game23.49th
Points Allowed103.69th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172325.479
2015-164834.585
2014-153349.402
2013-144339.524
2012-132161.256

