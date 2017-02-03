2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Among the 8 Three-Point Shootout contestants, Kemba Walker, C.J. McCollum and Nick Young rank in the top 3 in three-point percentage in 3 of the 5 shooting areas, the most among the 8 contestants.

Curry hits 2 rainbow threes (0:19)
Curry on fire from 3 in Warriors' win (2:43)

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Warriors beat Hornets 126-111. Steph Curry hits 11 3-pointers in 3 quarters of play. It was never close

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Steph Curry ends the 3rd quarter on a fadeaway 3, his 11th trey of the game. 108-83 Warriors. May garbage time commence

Curry, Thompson each put up 26 in first half (1:36)

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

94-64 Warriors over the Hornets after Steph Curry uses Spencer Hawes as a muse on that last drive

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Warriors are missing wide open 3s to begin this half. Regression to the mean

Durant throws down the easy dunk (0:21)

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Warriors go into the half up 77-56 on the Hornets. 13 made 3-pointers between Steph Curry and Klay Thompson

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Draymond Green continues to play despite shoulder bump, blocks a Kemba Walker jumper

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Draymond Green is holding his left shoulder after a collision with Spencer Hawes. Appears to be hurting

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Steph Curry made Marvin Williams fall, before unleashing yet another 3. Warriors lead 66-45

Curry on fire in the first quarter, draining 6 threes (0:54)

Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer 

Charlotte has made 13 field goals. Golden State has made 12 3-pointers. Score: 52-30.

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Warriors end the quarter in a bit of a slump. Still finish it with 41 points to Charlotte's 21. Steph Curry ends the quarter with his sixth 3 of the stanza

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

20 point lead for the Warriors. They have 33 points in the quarter with over 4 minutes left. Nearly everything is going well for them save for a Kevin Durant airball

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Steph Curry now 4-of-4 from 3. Hornets' perimeter defense has been horrible

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Warriors begin on fire, hitting 5 of 6 3s to start. Steph Curry is 3-of-3 to begin

Team Stats

Points Per Game105.216th
Rebounds Per Game45.26th
Assists Per Game23.59th
Points Allowed104.3Tied-8th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172327.460
2015-164834.585
2014-153349.402
2013-144339.524
2012-132161.256

