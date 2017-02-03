2017 ScheduleAll times ET
2017 Schedule
23-28, 3rd in Southeast
- 12/17W 107-99
- 12/20W 117-113
- 12/23W 103-91
- 12/26L 120-118
- 12/28W 120-101
- 12/29W 91-82
- 12/31L 121-109
- 1/2L 118-111
- 1/4W 123-112
- 1/5L 115-114
- 1/7L 102-85
- 1/10L 121-114
- 1/13L 102-93
- 1/16L 108-98
- 1/18W 107-85
- 1/20W 113-78
- 1/21W 112-105
- 1/23L 109-99
- 1/25L 113-103
- 1/27L 110-107
- 1/28L 109-106
- 1/31L 115-98
- 2/1L 126-111
- 2/4L 105-98
Hayward scores 33, Jazz rally for 105-98 win over Hornets
Gordon Hayward scored 33 points and the Utah Jazz rallied to defeat the Charlotte Hornets 105-98 on Saturday night.
Friday's Hornets News: Acquiring Plumlee is a big gamble
ESPN Stats and Information
Among the 8 Three-Point Shootout contestants, Kemba Walker, C.J. McCollum and Nick Young rank in the top 3 in three-point percentage in 3 of the 5 shooting areas, the most among the 8 contestants.
ASG: Gordon to dunk; Thompson in 3-pt. contest
Aaron Gordon will once again take part in the All-Star weekend's dunk contest, while the 3-point contest will feature defending champ Klay Thompson and 2013 winner Kyrie Irving,
Trade grades: Who wins Bucks-Hornets deal?
Is Miles Plumlee (and his big contract) a good gamble for the Hornets? How did the Bucks do in the deal? Kevin Pelton grades the trade.
Hornets get Plumlee; Hawes, Hibbert to Bucks
The Hornets traded Spencer Hawes and Roy Hibbert to the Bucks in exchange for Miles Plumlee.
Thursday's Hornets News: Kemba Walker to be honored for making All-Star team
Stephen Curry's 3-point clinic leads Warriors past Hornets
Stephen Curry hit 11 3-pointers and scored 39 points in three quarters to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Charlotte Hornets 126-111 on Wednesday night.
Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer
Warriors beat Hornets 126-111. Steph Curry hits 11 3-pointers in 3 quarters of play. It was never close
Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer
Steph Curry ends the 3rd quarter on a fadeaway 3, his 11th trey of the game. 108-83 Warriors. May garbage time commence
Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer
94-64 Warriors over the Hornets after Steph Curry uses Spencer Hawes as a muse on that last drive
Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer
Warriors are missing wide open 3s to begin this half. Regression to the mean
Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer
Warriors go into the half up 77-56 on the Hornets. 13 made 3-pointers between Steph Curry and Klay Thompson
Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer
Draymond Green continues to play despite shoulder bump, blocks a Kemba Walker jumper
Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer
Draymond Green is holding his left shoulder after a collision with Spencer Hawes. Appears to be hurting
Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer
Steph Curry made Marvin Williams fall, before unleashing yet another 3. Warriors lead 66-45
Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer
Charlotte has made 13 field goals. Golden State has made 12 3-pointers. Score: 52-30.
Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer
Warriors end the quarter in a bit of a slump. Still finish it with 41 points to Charlotte's 21. Steph Curry ends the quarter with his sixth 3 of the stanza
2016-17 Southeast Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Washington
|30
|20
|.600
|-
|W7
|Atlanta
|30
|21
|.588
|0.5
|W2
|Charlotte
|23
|28
|.451
|7.5
|L7
|Miami
|21
|30
|.412
|9.5
|W10
|Orlando
|20
|33
|.377
|11.5
|L1
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game105.117th
Rebounds Per Game45.06th
Assists Per Game23.59th
Points Allowed104.39th
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|23
|28
|.451
|2015-16
|48
|34
|.585
|2014-15
|33
|49
|.402
|2013-14
|43
|39
|.524
|2012-13
|21
|61
|.256
