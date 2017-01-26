Thursday's Hornets News: Curry plays big in return to Charlotte
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Hornets from around the web.
Kevin Durant scored 16 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry added 28 points on six 3-pointers in his annual homecoming game and the Golden State Warriors rallied to beat the Char
Steph Curry blocked at the rim by Marvin Williams to end the half. Hornets end in a run, trail 53-47
Warriors are tinkering with some different lineups. They have Kevin Durant at the 4 right now, but not with Klay Thompson + Draymond Green
Hot start for Stephen Curry though his teammates could have fed him a bit more. 13 points after 1, Warriors lead Hornets 29-28
22-19 Warriors over the Hornets. Steph Curry has been impressed but, as he seemed to be heating up, didn't get the ball back on the last 2 possessions
Steph Curry with a pull-up midrange shot and an off the dribble 3 to kick off this homecoming game in Charlotte. 9-3 Warriors so far
The Warriors travel to Charlotte on Wednesday to take on the Hornets, who they've beaten in the past four matchups between the two teams.
ESPN's BPI projects the Warriors with a 74 percent chance to defeat the Hornets on Wednesday. Golden State has won four consecutive games against Charlotte.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says what amazes him about Stephen Curry is how immensely popular he is with young kids -- maybe even more so than his former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan was.
ESPN's Zach Lowe thinks so. Kemba Walker is averaging career-highs in points (23) and 3-point shooting percentage (.414) per game this season. Lowe’s All-Stars
Entering Tuesday, Charlotte is only three games behind Atlanta in the Southeast Division race. ESPN's BPI projects the Hornets with a 22 percent chance to win their first division title in franchise history.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Atlanta
|27
|19
|.587
|-
|W1
|Washington
|25
|20
|.556
|1.5
|W2
|Charlotte
|23
|23
|.500
|4
|L2
|Orlando
|18
|29
|.383
|9.5
|L2
|Miami
|16
|30
|.348
|11
|W5
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|23
|23
|.500
|2015-16
|48
|34
|.585
|2014-15
|33
|49
|.402
|2013-14
|43
|39
|.524
|2012-13
|21
|61
|.256
