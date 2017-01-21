2017 ScheduleAll times ET
23-21, 3rd in Southeast
- 12/5W 109-101
- 12/7W 87-77
- 12/9W 109-88
- 12/10L 116-105
- 12/12L 110-94
- 12/14L 109-106
- 12/16L 96-88
- 12/17W 107-99
- 12/20W 117-113
- 12/23W 103-91
- 12/26L 120-118
- 12/28W 120-101
- 12/29W 91-82
- 12/31L 121-109
- 1/2L 118-111
- 1/4W 123-112
- 1/5L 115-114
- 1/7L 102-85
- 1/10L 121-114
- 1/13L 102-93
- 1/16L 108-98
- 1/18W 107-85
- 1/20W 113-78
- 1/21W 112-105
- 1/23h:mm a z, US/Eastern
Kidd-Gilchrist, Batum lead Hornets past Nets 112-105
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had 17 points and 14 rebounds, Nic Batum made two clutch 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Brooklyn Nets 112-105 on Saturday night.
Kemba Walker, Hornets sting Raptors
Charlotte breezed past Toronto at home on Friday, led by Walker's game-high 32 points. The Hornets' All-Star hopeful outscored the Raptors 16-15 in the third quarter, tied his career high in points through three quarters and watched the game from the bench in the fourth.
Walker scores 32, Hornets rout Raptors 113-78
Kemba Walker scored 32 points on 11-of-16 shooting, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Toronto Raptors 113-78 on Friday night.
Hornets one step ahead of the defense
Zach Lowe likes a small bit in Charlotte's offense, where they used the expectation of a pick-and-roll against the defense. Kemba Walker does a great job of being opportunistic. Lowe's 10 things
Friday's Hornets News: Walker focused on winning, not All-Star spot
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Hornets from around the web.
Time for Kemba Walker's All-Star debut
Kevin Pelton wants the sixth-year point guard on the court in New Orleans. Pelton notes that Walker boasts a WARP number better than the East's starting backcourt. Pelton's All-Star reserves (Insider)
Thursday's Hornets News: Hibbert plays big in win over Blazers
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Hornets from around the web.
Walker, Hibbert lead Hornets past Blazers 107-85
Kemba Walker scored 23 points, Roy Hibbert provided a huge boost off the bench, and the Charlotte Hornets stopped a five-game slide with a 107-85 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Tuesday's Hornets News: Losing streak now at five games
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Hornets from around the web.
What Athletes Eat: For Kidd-Gilchrist, it's Mom's spaghetti
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, five-year NBA vet‚ is still a rookie in the kitchen. So we got his mom to coach the forward on making his favorite dish.
Thomas' big 4th quarter carries Celtics past Hornets 108-98
Isaiah Thomas scored 17 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter, and the surging Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets 108-98 on Monday night for their ninth victory in 11 games.
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
Celtics 108, Hornets 98: Mr. Fourth Quarter Isaiah Thomas scored 17 of his game-high 35 points in the final frame as Boston won for the 13th time in 16 games. Thomas now averages more points in the fourth quarter of games than 11 of his teammates do overall this season.
2016-17 Southeast Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Atlanta
|26
|18
|.591
|-
|W2
|Washington
|23
|20
|.535
|2.5
|L1
|Charlotte
|23
|21
|.523
|3
|W3
|Orlando
|18
|27
|.400
|8.5
|W1
|Miami
|14
|30
|.318
|12
|W3
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game105.216th
Rebounds Per Game45.54th
Assists Per Game23.48th
Points Allowed103.010th
Injuries
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|23
|21
|.523
|2015-16
|48
|34
|.585
|2014-15
|33
|49
|.402
|2013-14
|43
|39
|.524
|2012-13
|21
|61
|.256
