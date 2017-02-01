2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
23-26, 3rd in Southeast

Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer 

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who missed Monday's win over Portland Trail Blazers with a stomach flu, will play tonight vs. Charlotte Hornets.

ESPN Stats and Information  

Kemba Walker is 15 points shy of passing Gerald Wallace for second on the Hornets' all-time scoring list. Walker would then trail only Dell Curry. The Hornets play Dell's son, Stephen Curry, and the Warriors Wednesday night. Dell is a TV analyst for the Hornets.

play
Blazers hand Hornets fifth consecutive defeat (0:59)
play
McCollum steals and scores with ease (0:19)
play
Plumlee scores on the reverse jam (0:16)
play
Lillard slides under Hornets' D for layup (0:15)

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Steph Curry is questionable for tomorrow's game against Charlotte, due to the flu. Zaza Pachulia, who gets an MRI today on his right shoulder, is also questionable.

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images
2dMarc Stein

Power Rankings: Hornets slide down

Charlotte dropped five spots this week. Kemba Walker's successful All-Star bid has ably distracted from the Hornets' recent struggles as they have lost 11 of their last 15.

play
Cousins scores 35 as Kings edge Hornets (1:34)
play
Cousins gets the go-ahead bucket to bounce in (0:27)
play
Kemba has 20-point third quarter in loss (0:35)
play
Cousins upset with lack of foul call on Hibbert (0:25)
play
Cousins and Hawes bump, get double technical foul (0:33)
play
Batum's slick bounce pass finds Belinelli for layup (0:20)
play
Melo, Knicks fend off Hornets (1:52)
play
Rose sprains ankle on awkward landing (0:40)
play
Melo hits the dagger to sink Hornets (0:26)
play
Jennings hypes up the Garden with huge 3 (0:29)

Team Stats

Points Per Game105.116th
Rebounds Per Game45.26th
Assists Per Game23.310th
Points Allowed103.98th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172326.469
2015-164834.585
2014-153349.402
2013-144339.524
2012-132161.256

Find Tickets

Hornets @ Warriors

ORACLE Arena - Wed 2/1

509 tickets available from $68