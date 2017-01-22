Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer

Jimmy Butler was very direct in his commentary after Friday's disappointing loss to the Atlanta Hawks. "We got to come out better, man," Butler said. "We got to start playing better from the jump. 48 minutes, man. It's terrible basketball. That's not the way we're supposed to play. It's so disappointing because the way we practice isn't the way that we play in the game. Don't ask me why, I don't know. Starting from me going all the way down the line, we've got to be better as a whole, as a team. Otherwise, we're just going to keep getting our asses beat. It's bad."