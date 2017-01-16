2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
21-21, 4th in Central
play
On this date: Jordan scores 64 in loss to Shaq's Magic (1:19)
play
McDermott drops career-high 31 in win over Grizzlies (1:05)

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Butler wearing an ice pack around his left hand after the game. He seems in good spirits. Bulls players enjoying the fact they won their first back to back.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Hoiberg says this was Michael Cater-Williams' best game in a Bulls uniform.

play
Butler splits two defenders, knocks down game winner (0:21)
play
Gibson throws one down plus the foul (0:20)
play
Gibson throws it down after assist from Lopez's face (0:24)
play
Lopez rises up for big block (0:23)
play
Rondo finds McDermott on a nice bounce pass (0:25)

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Doug McDermott looks more aggressive tonight. He already has seven points and is trying to get to the rim. He's been in a bad shooting slump and needs to find ways to space Bulls' offense.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

We've seen some ugly quarters this season -- this is one of the worst for the Bulls. They are 5-for-17 from the field and 2-for-9 from the foul line. No offensive rhythm at all.

Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images
15hNick Friedell

Bulls' annual 'circus trip' schedule quirk to end

Ringling Bros.' traveling circus would take over the United Center in November, forcing the Bulls on an annual two-week road trip. With the circus shutting down, that schedule quirk now ends.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Fred Hoiberg says he is hopeful Niko Mirotic will play on Tuesday. Mirotic got a little workout in today. He has missed the last four games because of an illness.

play
Butler, Wade carry Bulls past Pelicans (0:51)
play
Wade spins around Galloway, finishes over Davis for and-1 (0:23)

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Jimmy Butler again proves to be the stabilizer for the Bulls. He finishes with 28 points in 39 minutes. He goes 7-for-10 from the free throw line. Bulls snap a three game losing skid.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Dwyane Wade is 7-for-10 in the fourth quarter after going 2-for-13 in the first three. He has put the Bulls on his back down the stretch here.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Stat of the night for the Bulls is that they are just dominating the Pelicans on the boards. Bulls out-rebounding the Pelicans 61-40 with just over two minutes left in regulation.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Over his last five games, Doug McDermott is now 13-for-48 from the field. 5-for-22 from beyond the arc. Not playing with much confidence at the moment.

play
Wade dazzles with dish to Butler for alley-oop (0:32)

Team Stats

Points Per Game101.523rd
Rebounds Per Game47.71st
Assists Per Game20.924th
Points Allowed101.56th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172121.500
2015-164240.512
2014-155032.610
2013-144834.585
2012-134537.549

