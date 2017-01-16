2017 ScheduleAll times ET
21-21, 4th in Central
- 12/3L 107-82
- 12/5L 112-110
- 12/6L 102-91
- 12/8W 95-91
- 12/10W 105-100
- 12/13L 99-94
- 12/15L 108-97
- 12/16L 95-69
- 12/19W 113-82
- 12/21L 107-97
- 12/23L 103-91
- 12/25L 119-100
- 12/26W 90-85
- 12/28W 101-99
- 12/30L 111-101
- 12/31L 116-96
- 1/2W 118-111
- 1/4W 106-94
- 1/7W 123-118
- 1/9L 109-94
- 1/10L 101-99
- 1/12L 104-89
- 1/14W 107-99
- 1/15W 108-104
Heckling fan gets Butler going late on McDermott's career night
Jimmy Butler, who had struggled for much of the evening, suddenly came alive in the fourth quarter and helped lead the Bulls to a win over Memphis.
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Butler wearing an ice pack around his left hand after the game. He seems in good spirits. Bulls players enjoying the fact they won their first back to back.
McDermott scores career-best 31 to lead Bulls past Grizzlies
Doug McDemott scored a career-high 31 points, Jimmy Butler had a pair of key baskets in the closing minute and the Chicago Bulls beat the Memphis Grizzlies 108-104 on Sunday night.
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Hoiberg says this was Michael Cater-Williams' best game in a Bulls uniform.
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Doug McDermott looks more aggressive tonight. He already has seven points and is trying to get to the rim. He's been in a bad shooting slump and needs to find ways to space Bulls' offense.
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
We've seen some ugly quarters this season -- this is one of the worst for the Bulls. They are 5-for-17 from the field and 2-for-9 from the foul line. No offensive rhythm at all.
Bulls' annual 'circus trip' schedule quirk to end
Ringling Bros.' traveling circus would take over the United Center in November, forcing the Bulls on an annual two-week road trip. With the circus shutting down, that schedule quirk now ends.
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Fred Hoiberg says he is hopeful Niko Mirotic will play on Tuesday. Mirotic got a little workout in today. He has missed the last four games because of an illness.
Recovery act: Jimmy Butler returns with a healthy outcome
After missing two games with a stomach illness, Jimmy Butler returned and scored 28 points in a Bulls victory over the Pelicans.
Dwyane Wade has big 4th quarter, leads Bulls past Pelicans
Jimmy Butler scored 28 points in his return from flu, and Dwyane Wade had 17 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter in the Chicago Bulls' 107-99 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Jimmy Butler again proves to be the stabilizer for the Bulls. He finishes with 28 points in 39 minutes. He goes 7-for-10 from the free throw line. Bulls snap a three game losing skid.
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Dwyane Wade is 7-for-10 in the fourth quarter after going 2-for-13 in the first three. He has put the Bulls on his back down the stretch here.
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Stat of the night for the Bulls is that they are just dominating the Pelicans on the boards. Bulls out-rebounding the Pelicans 61-40 with just over two minutes left in regulation.
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Over his last five games, Doug McDermott is now 13-for-48 from the field. 5-for-22 from beyond the arc. Not playing with much confidence at the moment.
2016-17 Central Standings
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game101.523rd
Rebounds Per Game47.71st
Assists Per Game20.924th
Points Allowed101.56th
Injuries
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|21
|21
|.500
|2015-16
|42
|40
|.512
|2014-15
|50
|32
|.610
|2013-14
|48
|34
|.585
|2012-13
|45
|37
|.549
