2017 ScheduleAll times ET
2017 Schedule
23-24, 3rd in Central
- 12/13L 99-94
- 12/15L 108-97
- 12/16L 95-69
- 12/19W 113-82
- 12/21L 107-97
- 12/23L 103-91
- 12/25L 119-100
- 12/26W 90-85
- 12/28W 101-99
- 12/30L 111-101
- 12/31L 116-96
- 1/2W 118-111
- 1/4W 106-94
- 1/7W 123-118
- 1/9L 109-94
- 1/10L 101-99
- 1/12L 104-89
- 1/14W 107-99
- 1/15W 108-104
- 1/17L 99-98
- 1/20L 102-93
- 1/21W 102-99
- 1/24W 100-92
- 1/25L 119-114
- 1/27h:mm a z, US/Eastern
- Full Schedule
Wade, Butler blast Bulls teammates after loss
Bulls stars Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler ripped into their team for a lack of heart following Wednesday night's loss, with a frustrated Wade saying he doesn't "know that they care enough."
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Without calling out either player, or Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg out by name, Butler was clearly frustrated that Niko Mirotic and Paul Zipser were the ones taking big shots late in the fourth quarter. "I understand that if you've got an open shot take it," Butler said. "But at a point in the game like that, no offense but you gotta get the ball to your best players. That's just how the game goes. Let it come down on my shoulders or D-Wade's shoulders. Let us be the reason why. I understand if you're open, yeah shoot it. But at a time and place when a guy is making shots like he was and like I was. I felt like everything was going in that I put up there, It happens man, you just got to learn from it. I'm not mad at the shot selection. I just think there's a time and place for all of that.''
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Jimmy Butler, on if losses like this one impact the Bulls' trade deadline decisions: "That's not my job," he said. "I don't give a damn about no trade deadline. I just want to win now. Not later. Now.''
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Wade on if this loss is debilitating for the Bulls: "I don't know if they care enough, so I can't say it is. I wish I could say that everyone in here is going to go home and not eat tonight. I can't say that. I wish I could, but I don't know that they care enough. Games are supposed to hurt. You're not supposed to sleep, you're not supposed to want to talk to anybody. These games are supposed to hurt. I don't know if that is in guys in this locker room. Hopefully they can prove me wrong, but I will challenge them to see if losses like this hurt. We can play bad, we can miss shots, but we're having too many of these lapses. We're having too many of these losses. This just can't be acceptable if you want to do anything besides have an NBA jersey on and make some money. That's all we're doing right now."
Schroder scores 24, Hawks end game on 19-4 run to beat Bulls
Dennis Schroder scored 24 points, Paul Millsap added 21 and the Atlanta Hawks ended the game on a 19-4 run to beat the Chicago Bulls 119-114 on Wednesday night.
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
That's 63 combined points for Butler and Wade tonight. The Hawks haven't been able to stop them all night.
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Jerian Grant struggling again from the floor. Just 1/4 from the field. Hoiberg leaving Butler on the floor with Felicio, Zipser, Mirotic, and McDermott.
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
On the second night of a back to back, Dwyane Wade is 4/6 from the field and has nine points already. Paul Zipser and Cris Felicio are the first subs off the bench tonight.
ESPN Stats and Information
The magic number for the Bulls tonight against the Hawks: 100. In its last 13 games, Chicago is 7-0 when scoring at least 100 points and 0-6 when failing to do so.
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Good note from Jacob Nitzberg of ESPN Stats and Info: "Dwyane Wade's 7 steals last night are tied for the most by a player in a game this season, joining John Wall, Kyrie Irving and Stephen Curry. He's the first Bulls player with 7 or more steals in a game since Kirk Hinrich had 7 on March 28, 2006. In the last 30 seasons, he's the 4th-oldest player with 7 or more steals in a game, behind Pablo Prigioni, John Stockton, and Jason Kidd."
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Fred Hoiberg says Jerian Grant remains in the starting lineup tonight vs. Hawks. Same starters as last night.
Kerr thinks kids relate more to Curry than MJ
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says what amazes him about Stephen Curry is how immensely popular he is with young kids -- maybe even more so than his former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan was.
Lowe pencils Jimmy Butler as All-Star
ESPN's Zach Lowe believes the voting process got it right naming the Bulls' swingman to his third consecutive All-Star roster. Butler is averaging career-highs in points (24.5) and rebounds (6.7) per game this season. Lowe’s All-Stars
ESPN Stats and Information
Dwyane Wade became the second-oldest player with at least 20 points and seven steals in a game, behind only Jerry West. West, along with the next three players on that list after Wade, are in the Hall of Fame (Dominique Wilkins, Julius Erving, Clyde Drexler), according to Elias Sports Bureau research.
Bulls' point guard carousel continues to spin in win over Magic
After starting the past 12 games, Michael Carter-Williams joined Rajon Rondo in frustration on the Bulls' bench as Jerian Grant got the starting nod.
Bulls ride Wade and Butler to win over Magic
Dwyane Wade scored 21 points, Jimmy Butler added 20 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 100-92 on Tuesday night for their second straight victory.
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Hoiberg says as of now the plan is for Jerian Grant to start tomorrow.
2016-17 Central Standings
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game101.523rd
Rebounds Per Game47.31st
Assists Per Game20.724th
Points Allowed101.56th
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|23
|24
|.489
|2015-16
|42
|40
|.512
|2014-15
|50
|32
|.610
|2013-14
|48
|34
|.585
|2012-13
|45
|37
|.549
StubHub
Find Tickets
Bulls vs Heat
United Center - Fri 1/27