Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer

Dwyane Wade, when asked about LeBron James' comments about Charles Barkley: "Thank God [James] finally said something. LeBron, a lot of guys take a lot of shots at him, for whatever reason. He's always been [a focal point like], all of the great players in the game. He just has kept his mouth closed, continued to focus on what he need to. But it's about time he said something. Guys ride him, especially ex-players. When you got a history, when you can go and google your history, you need to be a little careful with what you say. Sometimes when guys get on a microphone in front of their face they just talk and talk and talk and forget about their history. We all make that mistake, but especially that guy on TV. He acts like he just walked on water. I like the fact that Bron called him out and told him about it hisself a little bit. Humble yourself. LeBron is who he is. We all have flaws, but when your flaws are a little bit more then you should shut up. So I'm glad LJ finally said something and stood up for himself from that standpoint He said there's a new sheriff in town so I'm excited to see what's next."