Yao gives himself credit for McGrady's 13 points in 35 seconds (0:34)

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Bulls ramped up defensive presence in 3rd. Came into quarter down 11, start 4th up 2. Michael Carter-Williams having a big night. 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists. That was one of the best quarters the Bulls have played all season.

Yao's jersey retired (0:46)
Harden reaches 10,000 points with Rockets on 3 (0:20)

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Bulls PR says Cris Felicio has a lower left leg strain and will not return tonight.

Felicio races in for the swat on Gordon (0:22)

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Solid first quarter for the Bulls -- shot 12/22 from the field. Have nine assists already. Mirotic and Zipser are 4/5 combined. Bulls outscoring Rockets 14-6 in the paint.

Okafor to the Bulls realistic? (0:30)

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Michael Carter-Williams will start in Jimmy Butler's place.

3hNick Friedell

Bulls' Butler has bruised heel, out at Houston

Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler has a bruised heel that will keep him out of Friday's game at Houston. It isn't known when the injury happened.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Bulls PR says Jimmy Butler is out with a right heel contusion.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Mike D'Antoni says Nene is out tonight.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Yao: "The Bulls had a big impact on China." Notes popularity that Bulls had during second three-peat and the love many had for Michael Jordan.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Yao taking some questions before his jersey retirement. NBA commissioner Adam Silver watching from the front row.

When MJ dunked from the foul line in '87 (1:00)

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Fred Hoiberg, when asked about his memories of Yao: "I remember the very first time I played him I had a jump ball, I tied him up. I went down and tied him up on a jump ball and I kind of approached it the way DWade approaches his jump balls -- I didn't jump. But for a guy that size, most guys of that height are skinny and slender build. He was just a massive presence out there on the floor. And great for the game. Globally, you could argue he was as good for the game as anybody."

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Fred Hoiberg, on almost playing for Mike D'Antoni in Phoenix: "I almost played for him after my first open heart surgery. I went down and visited and we pretty much agreed to terms. And then doctors stepped in and said, "What are you doing?" Unfortunately, I never got that chance to play in that system, but would have loved it."

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Dwyane Wade smiled when he saw Yao. "It's your night," Wade said to him as Bulls walked to the floor for shootaround.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade exchange handshakes with Yao on the day he gets his number retired in Houston.

Bulls post season-high 128 points in win over Thunder (1:28)
play1:16

Royce Young ESPN Staff Writer 

Russell Westbrook didn't have much to say after the Thunder's ugly 128-100 loss to the Bulls.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Good stat from Jacob Nitzberg of ESPN stats and info: "The Bulls have scored 120 or more points in back-to-back games for the first time since doing so in 3 straight games in January of 1993."

Team Stats

Points Per Game102.123rd
Rebounds Per Game47.11st
Assists Per Game20.924th
Points Allowed101.65th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172525.500
2015-164240.512
2014-155032.610
2013-144834.585
2012-134537.549

