2017 ScheduleAll times ET
21-23, 3rd in Central
- 12/6L 102-91
- 12/8W 95-91
- 12/10W 105-100
- 12/13L 99-94
- 12/15L 108-97
- 12/16L 95-69
- 12/19W 113-82
- 12/21L 107-97
- 12/23L 103-91
- 12/25L 119-100
- 12/26W 90-85
- 12/28W 101-99
- 12/30L 111-101
- 12/31L 116-96
- 1/2W 118-111
- 1/4W 106-94
- 1/7W 123-118
- 1/9L 109-94
- 1/10L 101-99
- 1/12L 104-89
- 1/14W 107-99
- 1/15W 108-104
- 1/17L 99-98
- 1/20L 102-93
- 1/21LIVE!
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Fred Hoiberg hinted at some rotation changes after last night's game -- so far he's gone to Paul Zipser earlier than expected. Zipser has responded with 5 points and is playing with good pace.
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Fred Hoiberg says there are no lineup changes. Possible rotation changes will be based on "flow of the game."
Dwyane Wade tweeted an apology to fans after the Bulls' loss to the Hawks on Friday night. Jimmy Butler shared Wade's frustration, saying postgame, "I've been, we've been tired of this."
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Jimmy Butler was very direct in his commentary after Friday's disappointing loss to the Atlanta Hawks. "We got to come out better, man," Butler said. "We got to start playing better from the jump. 48 minutes, man. It's terrible basketball. That's not the way we're supposed to play. It's so disappointing because the way we practice isn't the way that we play in the game. Don't ask me why, I don't know. Starting from me going all the way down the line, we've got to be better as a whole, as a team. Otherwise, we're just going to keep getting our asses beat. It's bad."
Dennis Schroder scored 23 points, Paul Millsap added 14 and the Atlanta Hawks held back a late scare to beat the Chicago Bulls 102-93 on Friday night.
It was Butler and little else early
Jimmy Butler nearly scored the majority of the Bulls' points during the first half of their 102-93 loss at Atlanta on Friday night. Butler added only two points in the second half -- midway through the third quarter -- yet led Chicago with 19 points.
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Very poor effort from Bulls. No energy. Hawks getting anything they want on either end of the floor. Bulls look like they are just going through the motions tonight.
Changes to All-Star voting this season led to some controversial results, but it's all part of the NBA's "evolution," Bulls star Dwyane Wade says.
We've got all you need to know about the NBA's All-Star Weekend in New Orleans (Feb. 17-19).
While talk is out there that Chris Bosh and the Bulls might be a fit, Dwyane Wade cautions that his friend's health issues are his top priority.
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Note via Jacob Nitzberg of ESPN Stats and Info: "The Bulls have lost 5 straight games against the Hawks entering tonight's matchup, their longest active losing streak against any opponent (regular season only). Their last win against the Hawks came in April of 2015."
Gibson uses a nice little trick to get Jimmy Butler room to enter the paint. He screens and then immediately re-screens, forcing the defense into chaos and giving Butler the breathing room that he needs. Lowe's 10 things
Chicago's Jimmy Butler, who puts more time into his game than most players, considers being named an All-Star starter a reward for his extra work.
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Taj Gibson will play tonight according to Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg.
With the trade deadline just over a month away, Marc Stein delivers the freshest chatter from around the league.
In his first year away from Miami, Dwyane Wade has been a mentor for this young Chicago team as well as a dominant force on the court.
Thunder star Russell Westbrook was left out in the loaded West All-Star starting lineup, while Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis got the nod.
2016-17 Central Standings
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game101.223rd
Rebounds Per Game47.41st
Assists Per Game20.925th
Points Allowed101.46th
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|21
|23
|.477
|2015-16
|42
|40
|.512
|2014-15
|50
|32
|.610
|2013-14
|48
|34
|.585
|2012-13
|45
|37
|.549
