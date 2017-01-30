Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Robin Lopez looks comfortable out there tonight. He's got 10 points in 12 minutes and keeps knocking down the open looks he's getting.
Jimmy Butler is much more aggressive tonight. He is still struggling from the field -- now 2-for-17 from the field over his last two games. But he is about to go to the line for his fifth and sixth attempts of the night.
Bobby Portis gets the start for Taj Gibson. Portis hasn't played in four games.
Taj Gibson says he got a cortisone shot into his ankle. It's still sore. He's day to day. Bulls play again on Wednesday in Oklahoma City.
Taj Gibson will not play tonight because of an ankle injury.
Dwyane Wade's habit of sitting out practices to get rest has not gone over well with the Bulls' younger players, teammate Taj Gibson said.
Taj Gibson said that Fred Hoiberg's main message in Friday's team meeting centered around accountability: "His message was, I'm going to hold you guys more accountable," Gibson said after Saturday's practice. "I give you guys a lot of leeway because I care about you and I understand how hard it is to be an NBA player and to go home at night with so much on your back. I was there. I've been there. But now I have to do a better job.' And I can respect that. When somebody comes forth and understands they need to do a better job, that lets you know that he's still riding with you and he's going to push himself and he's going to push you. And you have to do the same thing and push yourself and help him and help the team."
After a few days of turmoil, Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade were taken out of the starting lineup by Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg. Butler scored only three points on 1-of-13 shooting. Meanwhile, Wade scored 15 points while shooting only 35 percent from the field.
Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry had the top-selling NBA jersey in China last season among active players. He was No. 2 overall, sandwiched between legends Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.
After a wild and emotional 48 hours, Jimmy Butler had his worst game of the season and the Bulls looked lost against the Heat.
Goran Dragic had 26 points and 11 assists, Willie Reed scored 20 points and Dion Waiters added 19 to lead the Miami Heat to a 100-88 victory over the bickering Chicago Bulls on Friday.
Did Hoiberg feel Butler and Wade got the message from being benched? "We'll see."
Hoiberg: "It's the worst game we've played all year, in my opinion."
Bulls lose 100-88 to the Heat. This was Jimmy Butler's worst game of the season. He was 1-for-13 from the field.
