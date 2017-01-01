Benched Rondo to meet with GM about future
Rajon Rondo was a spectator again Saturday night, and the veteran point guard says he will meet with Bulls GM Gar Forman to discuss his role with Chicago going forward.
Rajon Rondo says he has a meeting with Bulls GM Gar Forman later tonight. Says he will talk to Forman about his future in Chicago if he continues to stay on the bench.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points, Jabari Parker added 27 and the Milwaukee Bucks used a huge fourth quarter to beat the Chicago Bulls 116-96 on Saturday night.
Bulls get run over in 2nd half against a Bucks team that is much more athletic. Dwyane Wade and Taj Gibson finish 6-for-25 from the field. Michael Carter-Williams and Jerian Grant finish 2-for-11. Ugly performance last few weeks from Bulls.
After watching Doug McDermott not attempt a shot in the second half on Friday night, McDermott has already knocked down two triples in the third quarter.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is everywhere. He's has 15 points and just nailed a buzzer beating 3 at the end of the half. Bulls' problems against Bucks remain obvious. They don't have the athleticism to match up. They are going to have to lean hard on Butler in the second half.
Another positive sign for Hoiberg early: Niko Mirotic is 3-for-3 in 1st quarter after going 3-for-14 on Friday night.
Jerian Grant checks in for MCW. Rondo may end up getting the entire night off tonight.
Fred Hoiberg's decision to start Michael Carter-Williams paying some early dividends. Bulls playing with more pace and MCW just made a very nice pass down the floor to Wade. Bulls up 11-1 and have some momentum.
Hoiberg says the Rondo benching was "my decision." Hoiberg also notes that Dwyane Wade will play vs. Bucks on second night of a back to back.
Hoiberg says this is a "basketball decision" in regard to benching Rondo.
Hoiberg says he had a meeting with Rajon Rondo this morning and Rondo "handled it well." Unclear if Rondo will get backup minutes or if it will be Jerian Grant.
Fred Hoiberg says Michael Carter Williams will start.
Before a loss to the Pacers that left his team 16-17, Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg downplayed talk that his job was under increasing jeopardy.
Rajon Rondo didn't play in the second half for the Bulls on Friday, marking the second time in less than a week he wasn't used late in a game.
It only took a few games for Chicago's offense to descend into what was predicted before the season by Zach Lowe and other NBA observers. Zach Lowe's 10 things
Rondo said he did not get an explanation from Hoiberg as to why he was benched. Unclear if he will start or not on Saturday.
Paul George scored 32 points, including 11 in the final 4 1/2 minutes Friday, to help the Indiana Pacers snap a four-game losing streak with a 111-101 victory over the Chicago Bulls.
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|16
|18
|.471
|2015-16
|42
|40
|.512
|2014-15
|50
|32
|.610
|2013-14
|48
|34
|.585
|2012-13
|45
|37
|.549
