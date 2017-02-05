2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
25-26, 3rd in Central
Layne Murdoch/NBAE/Getty Images
49mNick Friedell

Bulls' Jimmy Butler questionable vs. Kings

Bulls swingman Jimmy Butler did not practice on Sunday and is questionable for Monday night's game against the Kings because of a right heel injury.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Fred Hoiberg, on what he thought of the final foul call on Michael Carter-Williams in Houston on Friday night: "Honestly, I don't know. Looked like he jumped on his back and they made the call.''

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Dwyane Wade shared this story about Paul Pierce after Sunday's practice: "So my rookie year, in the summer before, we all played at Tim Grover's gym in Chicago and it was very competitive," Wade said. "And we all just talking smack and Paul had a moment in the gym when he went Paul on us and he just said, ‘Wait until the season' and all this talking stuff. We played Boston the second game of the year. It was a back-to-back. I'm coming off a hip pointer in Game 1 and I decided I don't want to take it off. This is my second game in the NBA. And I gotta guard Paul Pierce with a hip pointer. Needless to say, he tore me alive and talked to me every point that he had. I think I had 5 points. And he probably had high 20s. For me, that was just like a ‘shut your mouth and just work' moment."

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Fred Hoiberg says Butler is day-to-day. Butler said his heel is about a "6" on the pain tolerance scale.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Cris Felicio says he'll be out for at least a week because of a lower leg strain.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Jimmy Butler did not go through practice because of a right heel injury. He is a game time decision vs. Kings on Monday.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

The Bulls have recalled rookie Denzel Valentine from the D-League. Bulls next game is Monday in Sacramento.

play
Harden puts on a show for Yao (0:53)
play
Rockets honor Yao, prevail in OT (1:28)

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Bulls All-Star Jimmy Butler doesn't sound concerned about his heel injury, but did say he would be getting an MRI tomorrow once Bulls get to Sacramento.

play
Harden sinks the dagger in overtime (0:35)

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Bulls were down 17 in first half, up 8 with 3:00 left in regulation. Bulls' effort was there most of the night, but they didn't execute down the stretch and it crushed them in the end.

play
Harden throws one-handed laser pass to Gordon in OT (0:26)

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Bulls ramped up defensive presence in 3rd. Came into quarter down 11, start 4th up 2. Michael Carter-Williams having a big night. 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists. That was one of the best quarters the Bulls have played all season.

play
Yao's jersey retired (0:46)
play
Harden reaches 10,000 points with Rockets on 3 (0:20)

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Bulls PR says Cris Felicio has a lower left leg strain and will not return tonight.

play
Felicio races in for the swat on Gordon (0:22)

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Solid first quarter for the Bulls -- shot 12/22 from the field. Have nine assists already. Mirotic and Zipser are 4/5 combined. Bulls outscoring Rockets 14-6 in the paint.

play
Okafor to the Bulls realistic? (0:30)

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Michael Carter-Williams will start in Jimmy Butler's place.

Layne Murdoch/NBAE/Getty Images
2dNick Friedell

Bulls' Butler sits with bruised heel; MRI on Sat.

Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said Jimmy Butler had trouble putting pressure on his right foot, causing the team to sit him out of Friday's 121-117 loss to Houston with a right heel contusion.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Bulls PR says Jimmy Butler is out with a right heel contusion.

Team Stats

Points Per Game102.423rd
Rebounds Per Game47.21st
Assists Per Game21.123rd
Points Allowed102.0Tied-6th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172526.490
2015-164240.512
2014-155032.610
2013-144834.585
2012-134537.549

Find Tickets

Bulls @ Kings

Golden 1 Center - Mon 2/6

459 tickets available from $30