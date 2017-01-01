2017 ScheduleAll times ET

16-18, 3rd in Central
6hNick Friedell

Benched Rondo to meet with GM about future

Rajon Rondo was a spectator again Saturday night, and the veteran point guard says he will meet with Bulls GM Gar Forman to discuss his role with Chicago going forward.

Antetokounmpo, Brogdon leads Bucks past Bulls (0:59)

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Rajon Rondo says he has a meeting with Bulls GM Gar Forman later tonight. Says he will talk to Forman about his future in Chicago if he continues to stay on the bench.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Bulls get run over in 2nd half against a Bucks team that is much more athletic. Dwyane Wade and Taj Gibson finish 6-for-25 from the field. Michael Carter-Williams and Jerian Grant finish 2-for-11. Ugly performance last few weeks from Bulls.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

After watching Doug McDermott not attempt a shot in the second half on Friday night, McDermott has already knocked down two triples in the third quarter.

Antetokounmpo soars for alley-oop jam (0:17)
Greek Freak has a first-half block party (0:30)

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Giannis Antetokounmpo is everywhere. He's has 15 points and just nailed a buzzer beating 3 at the end of the half. Bulls' problems against Bucks remain obvious. They don't have the athleticism to match up. They are going to have to lean hard on Butler in the second half.

Carter-Williams' wild pass finds Wade for layup (0:28)

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Another positive sign for Hoiberg early: Niko Mirotic is 3-for-3 in 1st quarter after going 3-for-14 on Friday night.

Antetokounmpo blocks two shots in a single possession (0:20)

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Jerian Grant checks in for MCW. Rondo may end up getting the entire night off tonight.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Fred Hoiberg's decision to start Michael Carter-Williams paying some early dividends. Bulls playing with more pace and MCW just made a very nice pass down the floor to Wade. Bulls up 11-1 and have some momentum.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Hoiberg says the Rondo benching was "my decision." Hoiberg also notes that Dwyane Wade will play vs. Bucks on second night of a back to back.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Hoiberg says this is a "basketball decision" in regard to benching Rondo.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Hoiberg says he had a meeting with Rajon Rondo this morning and Rondo "handled it well." Unclear if Rondo will get backup minutes or if it will be Jerian Grant.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Fred Hoiberg says Michael Carter Williams will start.

Teague dishes out 17 assists in Pacers win (0:40)
1dNick Friedell

Bulls keep Rondo on bench again in second half

Rajon Rondo didn't play in the second half for the Bulls on Friday, marking the second time in less than a week he wasn't used late in a game.

Fast-paced Bull run didn't last long

It only took a few games for Chicago's offense to descend into what was predicted before the season by Zach Lowe and other NBA observers. Zach Lowe's 10 things

ESPN Stats & Info

Happy 32nd birthday to King James

LeBron James won more MVP awards and went to the Finals more often than Michael Jordan before turning 32. However, Jordan played nine seasons by that age, compared to 13 for LeBron. (ESPN Stats & Info)

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Rondo said he did not get an explanation from Hoiberg as to why he was benched. Unclear if he will start or not on Saturday.

