Wade: My relationship with LeBron 'different' than KD/Russ breakup
Dwyane Wade talks about his relationship with LeBron James and how their situation differs from that of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.
Fred Hoiberg, on what Michael Carter-Williams has to do to get back in the rotation: "The big thing for him similar to what has happened to some of the other guys who have been out of the rotation is it starts with practice. You have to go out with great energy every day. When the opportunity comes and your name is called go out and take advantage of it when it happens. There certainly are times on this trip where anybody's name could get called, including Michael's. Just go out there and be ready for it. He's done a good job, he's getting extra work in, he's keeping himself prepared similar to what other guys have done when they've gone out of the rotation for a couple of games. Just be ready when that opportunity comes about."
Jimmy Butler, on how much he thinks his play has shocked the front office over time: "You couldn't say I would pan out this way," Butler said. "I couldn't say that either. I just work hard. Crazy part is I think I can still surprise them even more because I continue to work. Continue to be myself, do what's asked of me. do what I can to the best of my ability. Yeah, they were shocked, surprised, excited for me and the future. But nobody could see this coming."
Jimmy Butler, on his relationship with Bulls executives Gar Forman and John Paxson: "It's good. They're my bosses. We talk like men if I have a problem, if they have a problem we talk like we're supposed to. I think it's very professional."
Butler: "I'll tell it to you like this. That [stuff] happened so long ago I didn't think it was a matter of anything. We went into contract negotiations. I said I would hoop and play the year out. I did that, had a decent little year. We won't go into detail about what was said, what wasn't said, it's not anybody's business. We got a deal done, I thought it was a fair deal. That's that. But for anybody to say this or say that...I don't know. to tell you the truth, I don't remember what went on. My agent was in there handling the majority of it. And then, my main thing was to just worry about basketball so I can't tell you what was said or what wasn't. One, because it was so long ago, and two because it ain't y'all business anyways."
Hoiberg says Taj Gibson will play tonight.
Charles Barkley joins Waddle and Silvy to discuss LeBron James' comments, the current state of the Bulls, why Charles Oakley 'hates' him and his Super Bowl pick.
Dwyane Wade, when asked about LeBron James' comments about Charles Barkley: "Thank God [James] finally said something. LeBron, a lot of guys take a lot of shots at him, for whatever reason. He's always been [a focal point like], all of the great players in the game. He just has kept his mouth closed, continued to focus on what he need to. But it's about time he said something. Guys ride him, especially ex-players. When you got a history, when you can go and google your history, you need to be a little careful with what you say. Sometimes when guys get on a microphone in front of their face they just talk and talk and talk and forget about their history. We all make that mistake, but especially that guy on TV. He acts like he just walked on water. I like the fact that Bron called him out and told him about it hisself a little bit. Humble yourself. LeBron is who he is. We all have flaws, but when your flaws are a little bit more then you should shut up. So I'm glad LJ finally said something and stood up for himself from that standpoint He said there's a new sheriff in town so I'm excited to see what's next."
Hoiberg says Denzel Valentine will be in the D-League for the next three games. The Bulls will re-evaluate his status on the roster after that.
Fred Hoiberg says Taj Gibson (ankle) went through all of practice. Hoiberg is hopeful Gibson will play Wednesday vs. Thunder.
Bulls have assigned Denzel Valentine back to the Windy City Bulls of the D-League.
Zach talks to ESPN Chicago's Nick Friedell about Chicago Bulls drama.
Chicago rounds out the top 20 for the second week in a row. Early-season promise has turned into midseason malaise for the Bulls, but they could take advantage of a soft middle of the Eastern Conference.
ESPN NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy delves into Fred Hoiberg's coaching approach in light of the Bulls' drama, the futures of Jimmy Butler and Carmelo Anthony and the Warriors' dominance.
ESPN Chicago's Nick Friedell gives his takes on the Bulls' handling of their recent drama, the futures of Fred Hoiberg and Jimmy Butler and why Chicago could move on from Butler.
In a game they badly needed, Bulls players, coaches and staff all wore a similar look on their faces as they headed out of the United Center -- relief.
Hoiberg: "I thought our pace was pretty good all night long." Hoiberg praises Bulls for dishing out 29 assists.
Jimmy Butler scored 28 points and Robin Lopez added a season-high 21 points and had 10 rebounds as the Chicago Bulls defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 121-108 on Sunday night.
Bulls get a much needed 121-108 win over the Sixers. Six Bulls finish in double figures. The Bulls finish with 29 assists. Jimmy Butler leads the Bulls with 28 points. Robin Lopez added 21 points and 10 rebounds.
