Jimmy Butler has been named Eastern Conference player of the week.

Valentine sounds optimistic he will play tonight.

Hoiberg says the plan right now is for Dwyane Wade to sit out Tuesday's game vs. Wizards on the second night of a back to back.

Jimmy Butler did not participate in shootaround because of a bad cold. He is a game time decision.

Hoiberg says MCW will start on Westbrook but Westbrook is a "full team problem" as far as defending him.

Fred Hoiberg said Denzel Valentine went through all of shootaround. Hoiberg is hopeful Valentine will be available tonight after missing last few games with an ankle injury.

If Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony are left off of the All-Star team, for the first time in his career LeBron James will be oldest player on either roster at 32.

Bulls rally to escape Raptors in overtime (1:22)

Good stat from Jacob Nitzberg of ESPN Stats and Info: "Tonight was Jimmy's 2nd game this season with 40+ points, 10+ rebounds & 5+ assists (also 1/2 vs CHA). Russell Westbrook is the only other player with multiple such games this season (he has 5)."

Chris Bosh in Chicago tonight checking out the Raptors and Bulls game.

Hoiberg believes Butler has done enough to elevate himself into the MVP conversation. Butler is drawing plenty of national interest with his recent play.

Butler's evolution this season is based largely on his ability to get to the line more. Bulls came back from a 19 point deficit in large part because Butler kept going to line. He was 14-for-15 from the line in the second half and OT.

Butler sinks Raptors with late dagger for Bulls in OT (0:30)

Jimmy Butler continues to carry the Bulls. 42 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists. The United Center is going nuts again. Butler's confidence is at an all-time high.

Wade caps Bulls' 14-0 run with a huge jam (0:19)

Bulls' offense really struggling in the second half here. They're only 5-for-19 in the third quarter and they aren't finding many open looks. Raptors have total control of the pace of the game.

DeRozan attacks the rim with authority (0:17)
Butler gets up for the alley-oop (0:18)

13 lead changes in this game already. Michael Carter-Williams off to a nice start for the Bulls. If he can find some consistency with his jumper, Bulls will be in good shape moving forward.

Bulls announce they have recalled Bobby Portis from the D-League.

