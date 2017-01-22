2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
21-23, 3rd in Central
play
Cousins spins off defender for nasty slam (0:22)

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Fred Hoiberg hinted at some rotation changes after last night's game -- so far he's gone to Paul Zipser earlier than expected. Zipser has responded with 5 points and is playing with good pace.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Fred Hoiberg says there are no lineup changes. Possible rotation changes will be based on "flow of the game."

play
Butler says Bulls are playing 'terrible' (1:02)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
23hNick Friedell

Wade tweets apology to fans after Bulls' loss

Dwyane Wade tweeted an apology to fans after the Bulls' loss to the Hawks on Friday night. Jimmy Butler shared Wade's frustration, saying postgame, "I've been, we've been tired of this."

play
Hawks hold off Bulls' late rally for the win (0:58)

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Jimmy Butler was very direct in his commentary after Friday's disappointing loss to the Atlanta Hawks. "We got to come out better, man," Butler said. "We got to start playing better from the jump. 48 minutes, man. It's terrible basketball. That's not the way we're supposed to play. It's so disappointing because the way we practice isn't the way that we play in the game. Don't ask me why, I don't know. Starting from me going all the way down the line, we've got to be better as a whole, as a team. Otherwise, we're just going to keep getting our asses beat. It's bad."

nba

It was Butler and little else early

Jimmy Butler nearly scored the majority of the Bulls' points during the first half of their 102-93 loss at Atlanta on Friday night. Butler added only two points in the second half -- midway through the third quarter -- yet led Chicago with 19 points.

play
Butler and Wade team up for the oop (0:20)
play
Hardaway beats the buzzer from distance (0:39)

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Very poor effort from Bulls. No energy. Hawks getting anything they want on either end of the floor. Bulls look like they are just going through the motions tonight.

play
Is Wade smart to tie his future to Butler's? (1:58)

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Note via Jacob Nitzberg of ESPN Stats and Info: "The Bulls have lost 5 straight games against the Hawks entering tonight's matchup, their longest active losing streak against any opponent (regular season only). Their last win against the Hawks came in April of 2015."

Gary Dineen/NBAE/Getty Images

Taj Gibson's screening prowess

Gibson uses a nice little trick to get Jimmy Butler room to enter the paint. He screens and then immediately re-screens, forcing the defense into chaos and giving Butler the breathing room that he needs. Lowe's 10 things

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Taj Gibson will play tonight according to Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg.

play
LeBron headlines a young Eastern Conference starting lineup (1:27)
Caylor Arnold/USA Today Sports
2d

Westbrook odd man out among West starters

Thunder star Russell Westbrook was left out in the loaded West All-Star starting lineup, while Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis got the nod.

play
Rajon Rondo's incredible free-throw drought (1:15)

Team Stats

Points Per Game101.223rd
Rebounds Per Game47.41st
Assists Per Game20.925th
Points Allowed101.46th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172123.477
2015-164240.512
2014-155032.610
2013-144834.585
2012-134537.549

Find Tickets

Bulls @ Magic

Amway Center - Tue 1/24

373 tickets available from $68

ESPN Fan Shop Powered By

  • adidas Men's Chicago Bulls "D-Rose" #1 Black T-ShirtPrice: $32.00 Shop

  • adidas Men's Chicago Bulls Joakim Noah #13 Road Red Replica JerseyPrice: $70.00 Shop