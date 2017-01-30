2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Robin Lopez looks comfortable out there tonight. He's got 10 points in 12 minutes and keeps knocking down the open looks he's getting.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Jimmy Butler is much more aggressive tonight. He is still struggling from the field -- now 2-for-17 from the field over his last two games. But he is about to go to the line for his fifth and sixth attempts of the night.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Bobby Portis gets the start for Taj Gibson. Portis hasn't played in four games.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Taj Gibson says he got a cortisone shot into his ankle. It's still sore. He's day to day. Bulls play again on Wednesday in Oklahoma City.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Taj Gibson will not play tonight because of an ankle injury.

1dNick Friedell

Younger Bulls want Wade to practice more

Dwyane Wade's habit of sitting out practices to get rest has not gone over well with the Bulls' younger players, teammate Taj Gibson said.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Taj Gibson said that Fred Hoiberg's main message in Friday's team meeting centered around accountability: "His message was, I'm going to hold you guys more accountable," Gibson said after Saturday's practice. "I give you guys a lot of leeway because I care about you and I understand how hard it is to be an NBA player and to go home at night with so much on your back. I was there. I've been there. But now I have to do a better job.' And I can respect that. When somebody comes forth and understands they need to do a better job, that lets you know that he's still riding with you and he's going to push himself and he's going to push you. And you have to do the same thing and push yourself and help him and help the team."

ESPN Stats & Info

Butler, Wade struggle off the bench

After a few days of turmoil, Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade were taken out of the starting lineup by Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg. Butler scored only three points on 1-of-13 shooting. Meanwhile, Wade scored 15 points while shooting only 35 percent from the field.

1dMichael Yuan

Kobe, Curry, MJ top NBA jersey sales in China

Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry had the top-selling NBA jersey in China last season among active players. He was No. 2 overall, sandwiched between legends Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Did Hoiberg feel Butler and Wade got the message from being benched? "We'll see."

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Hoiberg: "It's the worst game we've played all year, in my opinion."

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Bulls lose 100-88 to the Heat. This was Jimmy Butler's worst game of the season. He was 1-for-13 from the field.

Team Stats

Points Per Game101.223rd
Rebounds Per Game47.21st
Assists Per Game20.624th
Points Allowed101.55th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172325.479
2015-164240.512
2014-155032.610
2013-144834.585
2012-134537.549

