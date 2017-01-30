Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer

Taj Gibson said that Fred Hoiberg's main message in Friday's team meeting centered around accountability: "His message was, I'm going to hold you guys more accountable," Gibson said after Saturday's practice. "I give you guys a lot of leeway because I care about you and I understand how hard it is to be an NBA player and to go home at night with so much on your back. I was there. I've been there. But now I have to do a better job.' And I can respect that. When somebody comes forth and understands they need to do a better job, that lets you know that he's still riding with you and he's going to push himself and he's going to push you. And you have to do the same thing and push yourself and help him and help the team."