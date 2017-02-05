Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer

Dwyane Wade shared this story about Paul Pierce after Sunday's practice: "So my rookie year, in the summer before, we all played at Tim Grover's gym in Chicago and it was very competitive," Wade said. "And we all just talking smack and Paul had a moment in the gym when he went Paul on us and he just said, ‘Wait until the season' and all this talking stuff. We played Boston the second game of the year. It was a back-to-back. I'm coming off a hip pointer in Game 1 and I decided I don't want to take it off. This is my second game in the NBA. And I gotta guard Paul Pierce with a hip pointer. Needless to say, he tore me alive and talked to me every point that he had. I think I had 5 points. And he probably had high 20s. For me, that was just like a ‘shut your mouth and just work' moment."