2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
23-24, 3rd in Central
play
Legler surprised Wade, Butler criticism directed at players, not coaches (1:56)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
7hNick Friedell

Wade, Butler blast Bulls teammates after loss

Bulls stars Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler ripped into their team for a lack of heart following Wednesday night's loss, with a frustrated Wade saying he doesn't "know that they care enough."

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Without calling out either player, or Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg out by name, Butler was clearly frustrated that Niko Mirotic and Paul Zipser were the ones taking big shots late in the fourth quarter. "I understand that if you've got an open shot take it," Butler said. "But at a point in the game like that, no offense but you gotta get the ball to your best players. That's just how the game goes. Let it come down on my shoulders or D-Wade's shoulders. Let us be the reason why. I understand if you're open, yeah shoot it. But at a time and place when a guy is making shots like he was and like I was. I felt like everything was going in that I put up there, It happens man, you just got to learn from it. I'm not mad at the shot selection. I just think there's a time and place for all of that.''

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Jimmy Butler, on if losses like this one impact the Bulls' trade deadline decisions: "That's not my job," he said. "I don't give a damn about no trade deadline. I just want to win now. Not later. Now.''

play
Wade calls out teammates after loss (1:17)
play
Hawks rally in fourth quarter to top Bulls (1:26)

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Wade on if this loss is debilitating for the Bulls: "I don't know if they care enough, so I can't say it is. I wish I could say that everyone in here is going to go home and not eat tonight. I can't say that. I wish I could, but I don't know that they care enough. Games are supposed to hurt. You're not supposed to sleep, you're not supposed to want to talk to anybody. These games are supposed to hurt. I don't know if that is in guys in this locker room. Hopefully they can prove me wrong, but I will challenge them to see if losses like this hurt. We can play bad, we can miss shots, but we're having too many of these lapses. We're having too many of these losses. This just can't be acceptable if you want to do anything besides have an NBA jersey on and make some money. That's all we're doing right now."

play
Howard's dunk puts Hawks up for good in win over Bulls (0:27)
play
Butler sinks a 3 to beat third-quarter buzzer (0:18)

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

That's 63 combined points for Butler and Wade tonight. The Hawks haven't been able to stop them all night.

play
Butler capitalizes on Hawks' turnover with nice bucket (0:19)

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Jerian Grant struggling again from the floor. Just 1/4 from the field. Hoiberg leaving Butler on the floor with Felicio, Zipser, Mirotic, and McDermott.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

On the second night of a back to back, Dwyane Wade is 4/6 from the field and has nine points already. Paul Zipser and Cris Felicio are the first subs off the bench tonight.

ESPN Stats and Information  

The magic number for the Bulls tonight against the Hawks: 100. In its last 13 games, Chicago is 7-0 when scoring at least 100 points and 0-6 when failing to do so.

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Good note from Jacob Nitzberg of ESPN Stats and Info: "Dwyane Wade's 7 steals last night are tied for the most by a player in a game this season, joining John Wall, Kyrie Irving and Stephen Curry. He's the first Bulls player with 7 or more steals in a game since Kirk Hinrich had 7 on March 28, 2006. In the last 30 seasons, he's the 4th-oldest player with 7 or more steals in a game, behind Pablo Prigioni, John Stockton, and Jason Kidd."

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Fred Hoiberg says Jerian Grant remains in the starting lineup tonight vs. Hawks. Same starters as last night.

David Sherman/NBAE/Getty Images

Lowe pencils Jimmy Butler as All-Star

ESPN's Zach Lowe believes the voting process got it right naming the Bulls' swingman to his third consecutive All-Star roster. Butler is averaging career-highs in points (24.5) and rebounds (6.7) per game this season. Lowe’s All-Stars

ESPN Stats and Information  

Dwyane Wade became the second-oldest player with at least 20 points and seven steals in a game, behind only Jerry West. West, along with the next three players on that list after Wade, are in the Hall of Fame (Dominique Wilkins, Julius Erving, Clyde Drexler), according to Elias Sports Bureau research.

play
Murray does his best MJ impersonation (0:19)
play
Bulls top Magic on road behind Wade's 21 points (1:05)

Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer 

Hoiberg says as of now the plan is for Jerian Grant to start tomorrow.

Team Stats

Points Per Game101.523rd
Rebounds Per Game47.31st
Assists Per Game20.724th
Points Allowed101.56th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172324.489
2015-164240.512
2014-155032.610
2013-144834.585
2012-134537.549

Find Tickets

Bulls vs Heat

United Center - Fri 1/27

1,408 tickets available from $39