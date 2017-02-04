2017 ScheduleAll times ET
25-25, 3rd in Central
- 12/19W 113-82
- 12/21L 107-97
- 12/23L 103-91
- 12/25L 119-100
- 12/26W 90-85
- 12/28W 101-99
- 12/30L 111-101
- 12/31L 116-96
- 1/2W 118-111
- 1/4W 106-94
- 1/7W 123-118
- 1/9L 109-94
- 1/10L 101-99
- 1/12L 104-89
- 1/14W 107-99
- 1/15W 108-104
- 1/17L 99-98
- 1/20L 102-93
- 1/21W 102-99
- 1/24W 100-92
- 1/25L 119-114
- 1/27L 100-88
- 1/29W 121-108
- 2/1W 128-100
- 2/3LIVE!
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Bulls ramped up defensive presence in 3rd. Came into quarter down 11, start 4th up 2. Michael Carter-Williams having a big night. 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists. That was one of the best quarters the Bulls have played all season.
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Bulls PR says Cris Felicio has a lower left leg strain and will not return tonight.
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Solid first quarter for the Bulls -- shot 12/22 from the field. Have nine assists already. Mirotic and Zipser are 4/5 combined. Bulls outscoring Rockets 14-6 in the paint.
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Michael Carter-Williams will start in Jimmy Butler's place.
Bulls' Butler has bruised heel, out at Houston
Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler has a bruised heel that will keep him out of Friday's game at Houston. It isn't known when the injury happened.
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Bulls PR says Jimmy Butler is out with a right heel contusion.
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Mike D'Antoni says Nene is out tonight.
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Yao: "The Bulls had a big impact on China." Notes popularity that Bulls had during second three-peat and the love many had for Michael Jordan.
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Yao taking some questions before his jersey retirement. NBA commissioner Adam Silver watching from the front row.
The Friday Mailbag: Roll It Back
Kevin Pelton, BIG Wos, Zach Harper, Mariano Bivins, Kaileigh Brandt and Justin Verrier answer questions from Twitter.
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Fred Hoiberg, when asked about his memories of Yao: "I remember the very first time I played him I had a jump ball, I tied him up. I went down and tied him up on a jump ball and I kind of approached it the way DWade approaches his jump balls -- I didn't jump. But for a guy that size, most guys of that height are skinny and slender build. He was just a massive presence out there on the floor. And great for the game. Globally, you could argue he was as good for the game as anybody."
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Fred Hoiberg, on almost playing for Mike D'Antoni in Phoenix: "I almost played for him after my first open heart surgery. I went down and visited and we pretty much agreed to terms. And then doctors stepped in and said, "What are you doing?" Unfortunately, I never got that chance to play in that system, but would have loved it."
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Dwyane Wade smiled when he saw Yao. "It's your night," Wade said to him as Bulls walked to the floor for shootaround.
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade exchange handshakes with Yao on the day he gets his number retired in Houston.
Jimmy Butler leads Bulls to one of their most impressive wins of the year
Jimmy Butler's standout performance gave the Bulls a dominating, and much-needed, win on the road against the Thunder.
Royce Young ESPN Staff Writer
Russell Westbrook didn't have much to say after the Thunder's ugly 128-100 loss to the Bulls.
Nick Friedell ESPN Staff Writer
Good stat from Jacob Nitzberg of ESPN stats and info: "The Bulls have scored 120 or more points in back-to-back games for the first time since doing so in 3 straight games in January of 1993."
