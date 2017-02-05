Bulls' Jimmy Butler questionable vs. Kings
Bulls swingman Jimmy Butler did not practice on Sunday and is questionable for Monday night's game against the Kings because of a right heel injury.
Fred Hoiberg, on what he thought of the final foul call on Michael Carter-Williams in Houston on Friday night: "Honestly, I don't know. Looked like he jumped on his back and they made the call.''
Dwyane Wade shared this story about Paul Pierce after Sunday's practice: "So my rookie year, in the summer before, we all played at Tim Grover's gym in Chicago and it was very competitive," Wade said. "And we all just talking smack and Paul had a moment in the gym when he went Paul on us and he just said, ‘Wait until the season' and all this talking stuff. We played Boston the second game of the year. It was a back-to-back. I'm coming off a hip pointer in Game 1 and I decided I don't want to take it off. This is my second game in the NBA. And I gotta guard Paul Pierce with a hip pointer. Needless to say, he tore me alive and talked to me every point that he had. I think I had 5 points. And he probably had high 20s. For me, that was just like a ‘shut your mouth and just work' moment."
Fred Hoiberg says Butler is day-to-day. Butler said his heel is about a "6" on the pain tolerance scale.
Cris Felicio says he'll be out for at least a week because of a lower leg strain.
The Bulls have recalled rookie Denzel Valentine from the D-League. Bulls next game is Monday in Sacramento.
The Bulls put up a fight in Houston, but with Jimmy Butler shelved Friday, they saw a late lead evaporate in an overtime loss to the Rockets.
James Harden had 42 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists to rally the Houston Rockets past the Chicago Bulls 121-117 in overtime Friday night.
Bulls All-Star Jimmy Butler doesn't sound concerned about his heel injury, but did say he would be getting an MRI tomorrow once Bulls get to Sacramento.
Bulls were down 17 in first half, up 8 with 3:00 left in regulation. Bulls' effort was there most of the night, but they didn't execute down the stretch and it crushed them in the end.
Bulls ramped up defensive presence in 3rd. Came into quarter down 11, start 4th up 2. Michael Carter-Williams having a big night. 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists. That was one of the best quarters the Bulls have played all season.
Bulls PR says Cris Felicio has a lower left leg strain and will not return tonight.
Solid first quarter for the Bulls -- shot 12/22 from the field. Have nine assists already. Mirotic and Zipser are 4/5 combined. Bulls outscoring Rockets 14-6 in the paint.
Michael Carter-Williams will start in Jimmy Butler's place.
Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said Jimmy Butler had trouble putting pressure on his right foot, causing the team to sit him out of Friday's 121-117 loss to Houston with a right heel contusion.
Bulls PR says Jimmy Butler is out with a right heel contusion.
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|25
|26
|.490
|2015-16
|42
|40
|.512
|2014-15
|50
|32
|.610
|2013-14
|48
|34
|.585
|2012-13
|45
|37
|.549
Golden 1 Center - Mon 2/6