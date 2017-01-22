2017 ScheduleAll times ET
2017 Schedule
30-11, 1st in Central
- 12/2L 111-105
- 12/5W 116-112
- 12/7W 126-94
- 12/9W 114-84
- 12/10W 116-105
- 12/13W 103-86
- 12/14L 93-85
- 12/17W 119-108
- 12/20W 114-108
- 12/21W 113-102
- 12/23W 119-99
- 12/25W 109-108
- 12/26L 106-90
- 12/29W 124-118
- 12/31W 121-109
- 1/2W 90-82
- 1/4L 106-94
- 1/6W 116-108
- 1/8W 120-116
- 1/10L 100-92
- 1/11L 102-86
- 1/13W 120-108
- 1/16L 126-91
- 1/19W 118-103
- 1/21LIVE!
- Full Schedule
ESPN Stats and Information
Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard has 30 points for the sixth consecutive game. The only player in Spurs history to score 30 points in more consecutive games than Leonard is Hall of Famer George Gervin. The Ice Man had separate streaks of nine and 10 games in the 1979-80 season -- before Leonard was born.
Watch: Cavs, Spurs do battle at the Q
Cleveland is 8–1 this season in home games against Western Conference teams, but they must find a way to slow down Kawhi Leonard. San Antonio's All-Star forward is seeking his sixth straight game with at least 30 points. Live on ABC/WatchESPN
ESPN Stats and Information
The Spurs' 14-of-17 (82 percent) shooting in the second quarter against the Cavaliers is tied for their best in any quarter this season. Of the 17 shots the Spurs took in the second quarter, 11 were created by a teammate's pass. They were 10-of-11 on those shots. The Spurs made all seven of their uncontested shots, resulting in 15 points.
ESPN Stats and Information
LeBron James was 1-for-3 shooting against the Spurs' Kawhi Leonard in the first quarter and 2-for-2 when guarded by anyone else.
Dave McMenamin ESPN Staff Writer
A courtside look at the Spurs' pregame routine.
Infographic: Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James
The San Antonio Spurs visit the Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday night. A look inside the LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard matchup.
Ty Lue 1 Year on the Job
Recapping the full calendar year since Ty Lue took over as the Cavs head coach.
Dave McMenamin ESPN Staff Writer
LeBron James getting up shots before the Spurs game. He stepped on the court around 5:45 for the 8:30 tipoff.
Choque de poderes: Cavaliers vs. Spurs
No te pierdas esta noche por ESPN uno de los mejores enfrentamientos de la actualidad de la NBA Link. Mirar
Kyle Korver Pregame Interview
Two weeks after being traded from the Hawks to the Cavs, Kyle Korver speaks with Marc Kestecher about what he's learned from LeBron James.
Ty Lue Pregame Interview
Ty Lue reflects on his first year as the head coach of the Cavs ahead of their game vs. the Spurs.
LeBron: Pop 'factors a lot' into 2020 decision
LeBron James said Saturday that the chance to play for new USA Basketball head coach Gregg Popovich will be a big consideration in his decision to participate in the 2020 Olympics.
Dave McMenamin ESPN Staff Writer
Kevin Love fully participated in Cavs shootaround on Saturday but remains questionable for the Spurs game.
Dave McMenamin ESPN Staff Writer
LeBron James, Channing Frye and Kyle Korver getting up shots at the Cavs' morning shootaround to prep for the Spurs
Predicting the best remaining NBA games this season
With the season halfway over, we use the Basketball Power Index to project the five best remaining games, predict the winners and determine what's at stake for the playoffs and more.
2016-17 Central Standings
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game109.25th
Rebounds Per Game43.815th
Assists Per Game21.520th
Points Allowed104.112th
Injuries
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|30
|11
|.732
|2015-16
|57
|25
|.695
|2014-15
|53
|29
|.646
|2013-14
|33
|49
|.402
|2012-13
|24
|58
|.293
