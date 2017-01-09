Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer
Golden State would consider Mike Dunleavy as a possible free-agent target if he secures buyout from Atlanta, league sources tell ESPN.
ESPN's Jay Crawford checks in with The Really Big Show to talk about hosting the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards after an unforgettable 2016 in Cleveland.
LeBron James scored a team-high 28 points with eight boards Sunday, followed by Kryie Irving's 27 points and Kevin Love's double-double (25 points, 10 rebounds). It's the third time in three seasons each scored 25 points in a game, all of them wins. (ESPN Stats & Info)
A fourth-quarter collapse to the Grizzlies has the Warriors losing ground, while the return of Chris Paul has pushed the Clips back into the top 10. See where all 30 teams land this week.
The Brooklyn Nets have waived former No. 1 pick Anthony Bennett.
Although the Cavaliers nearly blew Sunday's game against the Suns, there were enough positives to take with them on their current road trip.
LeBron James acknowledged the presence of the 23-time gold medalist Michael Phelps at the Cavaliers-Suns game in Phoenix on Sunday night after a monster dunk in the fourth quarter.
Kyrie Irving and LeBron James cough up 7 turnovers apiece but Cleveland outlasts Phoenix 120-116. James 28p 8r 4a; Irving 27p 7a; Kevin Love 25p 10r; Iman Shumpert 10p; Channing Frye 10p 4r.
LeBron James scored 12 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers fought off Phoenix down the stretch to beat the Suns 120-116 on Sunday night.
Standing ovation for 28-time Olympic swimming medalist Michael Phelps during a 3rd Q timeout.
LeBron James has become the 14th player in NBA history with 10,000 career field goals.
Funny interaction pregame. About 50 minutes before tipoff, LeBron James called out to Channing Frye, "Don't you need to get your ankles taped?" Frye then looked up at the clock, saw that James was indeed correct that time was dwindling and said, "OK, Daddy." James didn't miss a beat after the jokingly patronizing response from Frye and said, "Man, you come home one day and you're all out of sorts," referring to Frye's Arizona roots. Come game time, the chemistry is paying off. James just dumped off a pass to Frye for a dunk. Frye has started the game off 3-for-3.
Newly acquired Mike Dunleavy has yet to report to the Hawks, sources say. Dunleavy is seeking a buyout from the team that would enable him to immediately become a free agent.
Kyle Korver is with the Cavs in Phoenix but is unable to play or even watch the game from the bench because Mike Dunleavy's physical hasn't been completed by Atlanta yet. The Cavs hope the medicals will be completed by tomorrow so Korver can go through his first practice with the team in PHX.
If Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony are left off of the All-Star team, for the first time in his career LeBron James will be oldest player on either roster at 32.
Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith's wife gave birth prematurely to the couple's daughter, named Dakota, and said the baby came five months early and weighs 1 pound.
Cleveland Cavaliers will keep guard Jordan McRae past cut deadline, league sources tell ESPN. His contract fully guaranteed for season.
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|28
|8
|.778
|2015-16
|57
|25
|.695
|2014-15
|53
|29
|.646
|2013-14
|33
|49
|.402
|2012-13
|24
|58
|.293
Vivint Smart Home Arena - Tue 1/10