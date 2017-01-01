How Kyrie Irving's season of giving reached new levels
Kyrie Irving has increasingly taken on the role of distributor, and his attention to detail offensively is making him a more dynamic playmaker.
LeBron with 32 points in his first game as a 32-year-old. Fact: he has more points than anyone by age-32 even if you include college. (LeBron would have more than MJ even if you tripled MJ's college total at UNC.)
LeBron James scored 17 of his 32 points in the first quarter, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-109 on Saturday night.
Cavs beat Hornets, 121-109 without Kyrie Irving. LeBron James had 32 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists. Kevin Love had 28 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan McRae had 20 points starting in place of Irving. Kemba Walker led Charlotte with 37 points.
LeBron James (23) and Kevin Love (22) combined 55 points in first half as Cavs lead Hornets, 71-59. Cavs were 12-of-18 on 3-pointers. Kemba Walker leads Charlotte with 17 points.
LeBron James with 17 points in first quarter at Charlotte. Cavs had 12 baskets, LeBron made 6 and assisted on 4. Cavs lead 35-28.
Los Cavaliers finalmente salieron campeones, los Warriors llegaron a 73 victorias, Russell Westbrook se destapa sin Kevin Durant y Kobe y Timmy dijeron adiós. Repasamos todo eso y mucho más en este Top 10 del Año. Leer
The Cavs were down to 10 players against Charlotte on Saturday with ailing Kyrie Irving (hamstring) and Mike Dunleavy (ankle) sitting out.
While Zach LaVine led the league in minutes per game in the month of December at 38.6, LeBron James was not far behind at 38.1 MPG. The issue: LaVine is 21 and James turned 32 on Friday. Stein's notes
ESPN NBA Insider Brian Windhorst and Emmett Golden are back for another edition of Hey Windy. They talk LeBron's minute, Kyrie's assist numbers, and more.
LeBron James won more MVP awards and went to the Finals more often than Michael Jordan before turning 32. However, Jordan played nine seasons by that age, compared to 13 for LeBron. (ESPN Stats & Info)
The King finished with 23 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds in Thursday's win over the Celtics. Cleveland is 34-2 during the past three seasons when LeBron James has double-figure assists. (ESPN Stats & Info)
With better health and less pressure on him, the Cavs' Kevin Love has big numbers and an inside track to his first Eastern Conference All-Star bid.
LeBron James turns 32 today. No one in NBA history has scored more points before turning 32.
2016 was quite a year -- but these new league developments are worth watching closely.
Three-time NBA champion and four-time regular-season MVP LeBron James turns 32 today.
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|25
|7
|.781
|2015-16
|57
|25
|.695
|2014-15
|53
|29
|.646
|2013-14
|33
|49
|.402
|2012-13
|24
|58
|.293
