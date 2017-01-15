Top stats to know: Cavaliers at Warriors
LeBron James is chasing a legend and Stephen Curry is trying to end his recent struggles against the Cavaliers.
LeBron James is chasing a legend and Stephen Curry is trying to end his recent struggles against the Cavaliers.
Who's the real "jump-shooting team" and what does that mean for a potential Finals rematch? Kevin Pelton presents the surprising facts.
Despite facing off against the Warriors in the past two NBA Finals, Cavaliers superstar LeBron James says, "I don't think we have a rival in our game today."
Cavs finishing up practice at the Olympic Club in San Francisco. Their first practice in 18 days.
ESPN's Kevin Pelton loves the instant offense Kay Felder provides. Sometimes it turns ugly when he shoots too much, but he has averaged 21.6 points per 36 minutes on 51.0 percent effective shooting. Top rookies (Insider)
$52,088: Price paid by fan for four courtside seats on StubHub for tomorrow night's Warriors-Cavs game in Oakland.
Kyrie Irving's team-high 26 points in the Cavaliers' win over the Kings on Friday was his 17th 25-point game of the season. The Cavs are 15-2 in those games, notes ESPN Stats & Info.
On Friday, LeBron James dropped 16 points and 15 assists, while Kevin Love compiled 15 points and 18 rebounds. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the third time in Cavs history that one player totaled at least 15 points/15 rebounds and another had 15 points/15 assists in the same game.
It took a few games, but Kyle Korver found his rhythm Friday night with four 3-pointers and 18 points for Cleveland. Up next? Golden State.
LeBron James had 15 assists on Friday, the most he's ever had in a road game.
Kyrie Irving scored 26 points and Kyle Korver added 18 in his most productive game since joining the Cavaliers, who tuned up for a Finals rematch by beating the Sacramento Kings 120-108 Friday.
When LeBron James made his NBA debut in 2003, Nike went to extraordinary measures to promote not just his shoes, but the game itself.
Iman Shumpert on starting for the first time since Nov. 16th: "With this team it's sort of just plug guys in and we're still a team that runs off our Big Three. It's the same type of scheme every time. We go off how aggressive they are and what driving seams open up and what shots they present to us. Usually it's a wide-open shot. I think the only thing that changes is being with the group I might get a couple more wide-open ones playing with LeBron (James) and them in the first rotation and that's usually when LeBron and Kyrie (Irving) are really trying to feel out how the other team is playing them so the ball may swing a little bit more. Other than that I don't see a real difference in what I need to do."
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|29
|10
|.744
|2015-16
|57
|25
|.695
|2014-15
|53
|29
|.646
|2013-14
|33
|49
|.402
|2012-13
|24
|58
|.293
ORACLE Arena - Mon 1/16