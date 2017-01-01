2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Tom Haberstroh ESPN Staff Writer 

LeBron with 32 points in his first game as a 32-year-old. Fact: he has more points than anyone by age-32 even if you include college. (LeBron would have more than MJ even if you tripled MJ's college total at UNC.)

Brian Windhorst ESPN Senior Writer 

Cavs beat Hornets, 121-109 without Kyrie Irving. LeBron James had 32 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists. Kevin Love had 28 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan McRae had 20 points starting in place of Irving. Kemba Walker led Charlotte with 37 points.

Brian Windhorst ESPN Senior Writer 

LeBron James (23) and Kevin Love (22) combined 55 points in first half as Cavs lead Hornets, 71-59. Cavs were 12-of-18 on 3-pointers. Kemba Walker leads Charlotte with 17 points.

Brian Windhorst ESPN Senior Writer 

LeBron James with 17 points in first quarter at Charlotte. Cavs had 12 baskets, LeBron made 6 and assisted on 4. Cavs lead 35-28.

11hBrian Windhorst

Cavs without Irving, Dunleavy in win vs. Hornets

The Cavs were down to 10 players against Charlotte on Saturday with ailing Kyrie Irving (hamstring) and Mike Dunleavy (ankle) sitting out.

ESPN Stats & Info

ESPN Stats and Information  

LeBron James turns 32 today. No one in NBA history has scored more points before turning 32.

Marc J. Spears

ESPN Stats and Information  

Three-time NBA champion and four-time regular-season MVP LeBron James turns 32 today.

