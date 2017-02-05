2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer 

Veteran center Anderson Varejao has cleared waivers, league sources tell ESPN. He's now an unrestricted free agent. Golden State waived him Friday.

LeBron: 'I saw Porzingis clock me like a highway patrolman' (0:51)
Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer 

Kevin Love laughing about whether he let out some pent up frustration on his dunk, dealing with trade rumors and LeBron James' "unbelievable" pass.

LeBron, Cavs top Melo, Knicks at MSG (1:32)

Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer 

The New York and Cleveland media surrounding LeBron James.

Cavs will be ready when it matters most (0:57)
Carmelo wags finger at booing MSG crowd (0:26)

Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer 

Tyronn Lue says he doesn't know when Kyrie Irving injured his thigh.

ESPN Stats and Information  

LeBron James now has 56 career games with 30 points & 10 assists, 5th-most in NBA history (ELIAS)

LeBron feeds Love for dagger 3 (0:31)
LeBron drives for basket and foul (0:26)
LeBron flies past Porzingis for layup (0:20)

Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer 

Joakim Noah (sore hamstring) will not return for the Knicks. Willy Hernangomez and Kyle O'Quinn will see more minutes at center for the Knicks.

Love's posterizer gets Cavs' bench on their feet (0:21)
LeBron youngest to reach 28,000 points (0:36)
LeBron's spin moves sets up Frye 3 (0:16)
Jennings finds O'Quinn for wide-open dunk (0:17)

Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer 

Joakim Noah has a sore left hamstring. He is considered questionable to return.

LeBron drains 3 over Porzingis (0:16)
What's best for Melo? (2:15)
Who do the Cavs not want to face in the East? (1:54)

Team Stats

Points Per Game110.04th
Rebounds Per Game44.39th
Assists Per Game22.118th
Points Allowed104.813th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-173415.694
2015-165725.695
2014-155329.646
2013-143349.402
2012-132458.293

