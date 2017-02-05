Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer
Veteran center Anderson Varejao has cleared waivers, league sources tell ESPN. He's now an unrestricted free agent. Golden State waived him Friday.
Kevin Love hasn't had an ideal start to 2017 off the court, but his 23-point, 16-rebound performance at Madison Square Garden on Saturday impressed.
Kevin Love laughing about whether he let out some pent up frustration on his dunk, dealing with trade rumors and LeBron James' "unbelievable" pass.
The New York and Cleveland media surrounding LeBron James.
Marc Kestecher and Jon Barry talk about LeBron James and Kevin Love closing out the Knicks to begin a 4 game road trip
Kevin Love joins Marc Kestecher and Jon Barry after the Cavaliers beat the Knicks 111-104 at MSG
Tyronn Lue says he doesn't know when Kyrie Irving injured his thigh.
LeBron James had 32 points and 10 assists, Kevin Love added 23 points and 16 rebounds in his return from back spasms, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the New York Knicks 111-104 on Saturday.
LeBron James now has 56 career games with 30 points & 10 assists, 5th-most in NBA history (ELIAS)
Joakim Noah (sore hamstring) will not return for the Knicks. Willy Hernangomez and Kyle O'Quinn will see more minutes at center for the Knicks.
Joakim Noah has a sore left hamstring. He is considered questionable to return.
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|34
|15
|.694
|2015-16
|57
|25
|.695
|2014-15
|53
|29
|.646
|2013-14
|33
|49
|.402
|2012-13
|24
|58
|.293
