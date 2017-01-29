2017 ScheduleAll times ET

ESPN Stats and Information  

Cavaliers have won the last 16 regular-season games in which Kyrie Irving had at least 10 assists (as he did today against the Thunder).

ESPN Stats and Information  

Cavaliers forward LeBron James is now 17-3 head-to-head against Russell Westbrook (including playoffs).

Dave McMenamin ESPN Staff Writer 

Cavs dominate Thunder 107-91. Kyrie Irving 29p 10a; LeBron James 25p 14r 8a; Tristan Thompson 19p 12r 4s 4b; Iman Shumpert 16p on 5-of-8 from 3; Richard Jefferson 8p 4r. Russell Westbrook gets a triple-double (20p 12r 10a) but shot just 7-for-26. Cleveland had just 10 turnovers and held OKC to 37 pct shooting as a team.

Dave McMenamin ESPN Staff Writer 

Tristan Thompson talks to ESPN Radio after perhaps his best game of the season: 19 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 blocks, 1 pair of bright orange kicks.

Dave McMenamin ESPN Staff Writer 

A simple request.

Royce Young ESPN Staff Writer 

Russell Westbrook got his 24th triple-double of the season (20-12-10), but didn't shoot the ball well (7-26) and didn't get much help either as the Thunder couldn't keep up with the Cavs, 107-91. The Thunder are now 18-6 when Westbrook triple-doubles.

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Cleveland Cavaliers' starting backcourt of Kyrie Irving and Iman Shumpert has held the Oklahoma City Thunder to 4-of-21 shooting, including 1-of-16 on contested shots.

ESPN Stats and Information  

Iman Shumpert is limiting Russell Westbrook to 2-of-10 shooting as his primary defender, contesting nine of the 10 attempts (1-9 on those shots).

Dave McMenamin

Love (back) to undergo MRI, won't play in Dallas

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love was ruled out for the second half of Sunday's game against Oklahoma City with lower back spasms and will remain in Cleveland to undergo an MRI, coach Ty Lue said.

Royce Young ESPN Staff Writer 

It didn't take long for it to become apparent the Thunder miss Enes Kanter as their second unit melted down after Russell Westbrook went to the bench. Westbrook has 10-8-6, but OKC trails the Cavs at half 58-45. The Thunder are 0-12 from 3.

