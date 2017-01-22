ESPN Stats and Information

The Spurs' 14-of-17 (82 percent) shooting in the second quarter against the Cavaliers is tied for their best in any quarter this season. Of the 17 shots the Spurs took in the second quarter, 11 were created by a teammate's pass. They were 10-of-11 on those shots. The Spurs made all seven of their uncontested shots, resulting in 15 points.