2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
30-14, 1st in Central
play
LeBron's triple-double can't save sinking Cavs (0:54)
play
LeBron on Melo addition: 'Can't play fantasy basketball' (0:28)
play
LeBron: We have to get better (0:28)
play
Despite LeBron's triple-double, Kings down Cavs (1:43)

Dave McMenamin ESPN Staff Writer 

Cavs lose 116-112 in overtime to the Kings for their 6th defeat in their last 8 games. CLE shot 17-for-34 from the FT line and had 18 turnovers. LeBron James with his second consecutive triple-double 24p 13r 11a 2s 1b; Kevin Love 21p 16r; Kyrie Irving 20p 6a 2s 2b; Iman Shumpert 16p; Kyle Korver 12p.

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Cavaliers have lost the last two games in which they held a lead entering the 4th quarter (also did it Saturday vs San Antonio). Prior to that game, the Cavaliers were 26-0 this season in games in which they entered the 4th quarter with a lead.

play
Afflalo's 3 sinks Cavs in OT (0:26)
play
Jalen & Jacoby: Why Cavs should have taken Carmelo (2:26)

ESPN Stats and Information  

This is the 1st time in the last 2 seasons that the Cavs have lost consecutive home games.

play
Thompson blocks Boogie in a big way (0:22)
play
Cousins' 3-point attempt gets stuck on the rim (0:17)
play
Cousins' bucket sends game to OT (0:31)

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Cavaliers are 16-32 from the line heading into overtime. The most missed free throws by any team in a game this season is 18 (Hawks did it vs Kings on Oct. 31).

play
LeBron's shooting on point with fadeaway jumper (0:20)

ESPN Stats and Information  

LeBron James has his 2nd straight triple double. Last time he did that was in March 2009, when he had 3 straight triple doubles vs Miami, at Clippers and at Suns.

play
Kings' turnover leads to a big LeBron dunk (0:19)
play
LeBron-Korver connection ends in long 3 (0:28)

Dave McMenamin ESPN Staff Writer 

Richard Jefferson was excused from the Cavs-Kings game on Wednesday to be at the birth of his baby boy, a source tells ESPN.

play
Korver's nice pass sets Love up for a dunk (0:21)
play
LeBron jams it down with one hand (0:16)
play
Lue, Cavs handling LeBron comments internally (0:53)

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Cavaliers are 8-2 in home games against Western Conference teams this season (2-5 in road games against them). Cavs host the Kings at 7 ET.

Team Stats

Points Per Game109.75th
Rebounds Per Game44.011th
Assists Per Game21.818th
Points Allowed105.117th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-173014.682
2015-165725.695
2014-155329.646
2013-143349.402
2012-132458.293

Find Tickets

Cavaliers vs Nets

Quicken Loans Arena - Fri 1/27

649 tickets available from $35