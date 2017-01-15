Dave McMenamin ESPN Staff Writer

Iman Shumpert on starting for the first time since Nov. 16th: "With this team it's sort of just plug guys in and we're still a team that runs off our Big Three. It's the same type of scheme every time. We go off how aggressive they are and what driving seams open up and what shots they present to us. Usually it's a wide-open shot. I think the only thing that changes is being with the group I might get a couple more wide-open ones playing with LeBron (James) and them in the first rotation and that's usually when LeBron and Kyrie (Irving) are really trying to feel out how the other team is playing them so the ball may swing a little bit more. Other than that I don't see a real difference in what I need to do."