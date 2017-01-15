2017 ScheduleAll times ET

16hDave McMenamin

LeBron: Warriors 'dangerous,' but not Cavs' rival

Despite facing off against the Warriors in the past two NBA Finals, Cavaliers superstar LeBron James says, "I don't think we have a rival in our game today."

LeBron says Warriors 'are even more dangerous' than last season (1:31)

Dave McMenamin ESPN Staff Writer 

Cavs finishing up practice at the Olympic Club in San Francisco. Their first practice in 18 days.

Felder not afraid to shoot it

ESPN's Kevin Pelton loves the instant offense Kay Felder provides. Sometimes it turns ugly when he shoots too much, but he has averaged 21.6 points per 36 minutes on 51.0 percent effective shooting. Top rookies (Insider)

Darren Rovell ESPN Senior Writer 

$52,088: Price paid by fan for four courtside seats on StubHub for tomorrow night's Warriors-Cavs game in Oakland.

When Kyrie rains, it pours for opponents

Kyrie Irving's team-high 26 points in the Cavaliers' win over the Kings on Friday was his 17th 25-point game of the season. The Cavs are 15-2 in those games, notes ESPN Stats & Info.

Irving says society has made tremendous steps due to MLK (0:40)
James and Love each go 15-and-15

On Friday, LeBron James dropped 16 points and 15 assists, while Kevin Love compiled 15 points and 18 rebounds. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the third time in Cavs history that one player totaled at least 15 points/15 rebounds and another had 15 points/15 assists in the same game.

LeBron jokes Shumpert's hot shooting is because of retro shoes (0:34)
Balanced Cavs handle Kings (1:11)
LeBron: Warriors are just 'the next game' (0:35)
Korver makes presence known with four 3-pointers in win (0:32)

ESPN Stats and Information  

LeBron James had 15 assists on Friday, the most he's ever had in a road game.

2d

Irving, Korver lead Cavaliers past Kings 120-108

Kyrie Irving scored 26 points and Kyle Korver added 18 in his most productive game since joining the Cavaliers, who tuned up for a Finals rematch by beating the Sacramento Kings 120-108 Friday.

Jefferson slams it just out of reach of Cousins (0:17)
LeBron's block springs Kyrie for and-1 (0:27)
Kyrie fends off Collison for bucket and foul (0:19)
Kyrie puts it up, LeBron hammers it down (0:19)
Korver sinks first 3-pointer as a Cavalier (0:17)
LeBron livid after no goaltending call, gets tech (0:34)

Dave McMenamin ESPN Staff Writer 

Iman Shumpert on starting for the first time since Nov. 16th: "With this team it's sort of just plug guys in and we're still a team that runs off our Big Three. It's the same type of scheme every time. We go off how aggressive they are and what driving seams open up and what shots they present to us. Usually it's a wide-open shot. I think the only thing that changes is being with the group I might get a couple more wide-open ones playing with LeBron (James) and them in the first rotation and that's usually when LeBron and Kyrie (Irving) are really trying to feel out how the other team is playing them so the ball may swing a little bit more. Other than that I don't see a real difference in what I need to do."

