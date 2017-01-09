Dave McMenamin ESPN Staff Writer

Funny interaction pregame. About 50 minutes before tipoff, LeBron James called out to Channing Frye, "Don't you need to get your ankles taped?" Frye then looked up at the clock, saw that James was indeed correct that time was dwindling and said, "OK, Daddy." James didn't miss a beat after the jokingly patronizing response from Frye and said, "Man, you come home one day and you're all out of sorts," referring to Frye's Arizona roots. Come game time, the chemistry is paying off. James just dumped off a pass to Frye for a dunk. Frye has started the game off 3-for-3.