'Fantasy' no more: LeBron James gives Cavs' season a wake-up call
LeBron James is trying to jump-start a Cavaliers team that has now lost three in a row and has dropped six of its past eight games.
The Cavaliers have dropped six of their past eight games, and it's the first time since March 2011 that LeBron James has had a 2-6 stretch.
Arron Afflalo dropped a 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Sacramento Kings to a 116-112 win Wednesday night over the slumping Cleveland Cavaliers, who lost for the sixth t
Cavs lose 116-112 in overtime to the Kings for their 6th defeat in their last 8 games. CLE shot 17-for-34 from the FT line and had 18 turnovers. LeBron James with his second consecutive triple-double 24p 13r 11a 2s 1b; Kevin Love 21p 16r; Kyrie Irving 20p 6a 2s 2b; Iman Shumpert 16p; Kyle Korver 12p.
The Cavaliers have lost the last two games in which they held a lead entering the 4th quarter (also did it Saturday vs San Antonio). Prior to that game, the Cavaliers were 26-0 this season in games in which they entered the 4th quarter with a lead.
This is the 1st time in the last 2 seasons that the Cavs have lost consecutive home games.
The Cavaliers are 16-32 from the line heading into overtime. The most missed free throws by any team in a game this season is 18 (Hawks did it vs Kings on Oct. 31).
LeBron James has his 2nd straight triple double. Last time he did that was in March 2009, when he had 3 straight triple doubles vs Miami, at Clippers and at Suns.
Richard Jefferson was excused from the Cavs-Kings game on Wednesday to be at the birth of his baby boy, a source tells ESPN.
The Cavaliers are 8-2 in home games against Western Conference teams this season (2-5 in road games against them). Cavs host the Kings at 7 ET.
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|30
|14
|.682
|2015-16
|57
|25
|.695
|2014-15
|53
|29
|.646
|2013-14
|33
|49
|.402
|2012-13
|24
|58
|.293
Quicken Loans Arena - Fri 1/27