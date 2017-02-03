LeBron on Melo: 'I just want him to be happy'
Whether or not Carmelo Anthony remains in New York, LeBron James said he just wants the best for his friend, whose name has been discussed in potential trades, including with LeBron's Cavs.
Despite weeks of rumors that the NBA champions have been in trade talks with the New York Knicks, Kevin Love doesn't believe the Cleveland Cavaliers will trade him.
Kevin Love told reporters Friday that he will return to the court Saturday against the New York Knicks after missing the last two games with lower back spasms. "We're hoping we got a pretty good handle on it now," Love said. "I do feel like we have it under control."
Derrick Rose was limited in practice on Friday. Knicks officially list point guard as questionable against Cavs on Saturday. Rose said he planned on running on Thursday and Friday to test sprained ankle.
Among the players who participated in the Cavaliers' free-agent minicamp on Wednesday, Jordan Farmar was the most impressive and would be willing to sign a 10-day contract, sources told ESPN.
Aaron Gordon will once again take part in the All-Star weekend's dunk contest, while the 3-point contest will feature defending champ Klay Thompson and 2013 winner Kyrie Irving,
February has gotten off to a good start for Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue.
Aaron Goldhammer was joined by ESPN NBA Analyst Brian Windhorst to discuss the week that was in Cleveland as the Cavaliers look to get things on the right track.
El astro de los Cavaliers pidió jugadores a la directiva. La forma fue equivocada pero el contenido no. Leer
Amin Elhassan, Kevin Pelton and David Thorpe ranked their top 25 players under age 25 to create this new list of the league's elite young talent. Where did Cleveland's four-time All-Star guard land?
Israel Gutierrez, Amin Elhassan & Kevin Pelton discuss the Melo for Love rumors that won't die, debate if the Celtics are for real, talk about the best young players and more.
The Cavs have been looking for a way out of their doldrums. On Wednesday, Kyrie Irving assisted in getting them going in the right direction.
Cavs win 125-97 over Minnesota with a 37-10 assist-to-turnover rate as a team, representing a season high in assists for the Cavs. LeBron James 27p on 11-for-14 shooting 12a 8r 2s; Kyrie Irving 14p 14a (career high); Tristan Thompson 18p 14r 2b; Channing Frye 18p 2b; Kyle Korver 20p (season high with CLE); Iman Shumpert 9p 7r 2s 2b. CLE held MIN to 37p on 31.3 pct in the second half.
LeBron James scored 27 points, Kyrie Irving had 14 and a career-high 14 assists and the Cavaliers, coming off a losing record in January, defeated the Timberwolves 125-97 on Wednesday night.
The Cavaliers' All-Star point guard notched a game-high 14 assists in Wednesday's 125-97 win over the Wolves. Eleven went to players not named LeBron.
Madison Square Garden - Sat 2/4