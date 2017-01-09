2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
28-8, 1st in Central

Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer 

‪Golden State would consider Mike Dunleavy as a possible free-agent target if he secures buyout from Atlanta, league sources tell ESPN.‬

Play
2h

Jay Crawford w/ The Really Big Show

ESPN's Jay Crawford checks in with The Really Big Show to talk about hosting the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards after an unforgettable 2016 in Cleveland.

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

When Big 3 shoulder the load, Cavs win

LeBron James scored a team-high 28 points with eight boards Sunday, followed by Kryie Irving's 27 points and Kevin Love's double-double (25 points, 10 rebounds). It's the third time in three seasons each scored 25 points in a game, all of them wins. (ESPN Stats & Info)

Liam Kyle/NBAE/Getty Images
15hDave McMenamin

LeBron to Phelps: 'Just recognizing greatness'

LeBron James acknowledged the presence of the 23-time gold medalist Michael Phelps at the Cavaliers-Suns game in Phoenix on Sunday night after a monster dunk in the fourth quarter.

Dave McMenamin ESPN Staff Writer 

A couple of sports guys talking sports.

play
LeBron, Cavaliers hold off Suns (1:15)

Dave McMenamin ESPN Staff Writer 

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James cough up 7 turnovers apiece but Cleveland outlasts Phoenix 120-116. James 28p 8r 4a; Irving 27p 7a; Kevin Love 25p 10r; Iman Shumpert 10p; Channing Frye 10p 4r.

play
LeBron makes an amazing block...that does not count (0:26)
play
LeBron drives in for a two-handed jam (0:15)
play
Irving's long shot beats the buzzer (0:16)
play
Chandler dunks it home off alley-oop (0:15)

Dave McMenamin ESPN Staff Writer 

Standing ovation for 28-time Olympic swimming medalist Michael Phelps during a 3rd Q timeout.

play
LeBron sinks 10,000th field goal of career (0:21)

ESPN Stats and Information  

LeBron James has become the 14th player in NBA history with 10,000 career field goals.

Dave McMenamin ESPN Staff Writer 

Funny interaction pregame. About 50 minutes before tipoff, LeBron James called out to Channing Frye, "Don't you need to get your ankles taped?" Frye then looked up at the clock, saw that James was indeed correct that time was dwindling and said, "OK, Daddy." James didn't miss a beat after the jokingly patronizing response from Frye and said, "Man, you come home one day and you're all out of sorts," referring to Frye's Arizona roots. Come game time, the chemistry is paying off. James just dumped off a pass to Frye for a dunk. Frye has started the game off 3-for-3.

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images
21hMarc J. Spears and Marc Stein

Sources: Dunleavy has yet to report to Hawks

Newly acquired Mike Dunleavy has yet to report to the Hawks, sources say. Dunleavy is seeking a buyout from the team that would enable him to immediately become a free agent.

Dave McMenamin ESPN Staff Writer 

Kyle Korver is with the Cavs in Phoenix but is unable to play or even watch the game from the bench because Mike Dunleavy's physical hasn't been completed by Atlanta yet. The Cavs hope the medicals will be completed by tomorrow so Korver can go through his first practice with the team in PHX.

Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer 

If Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony are left off of the All-Star team, for the first time in his career LeBron James will be oldest player on either roster at 32.

play
J.R. Smith, wife reveal daughter born five months premature (1:04)
Brandon Dill/AP Images
2d

Cavs' Smith reveals daughter born prematurely

Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith's wife gave birth prematurely to the couple's daughter, named Dakota, and said the baby came five months early and weighs 1 pound.

Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer 

Cleveland Cavaliers will keep guard Jordan McRae past cut deadline, league sources tell ESPN. His contract fully guaranteed for season.

Team Stats

Points Per Game110.34th
Rebounds Per Game44.311th
Assists Per Game21.818th
Points Allowed103.612th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-17288.778
2015-165725.695
2014-155329.646
2013-143349.402
2012-132458.293

Find Tickets

Cavaliers @ Jazz

Vivint Smart Home Arena - Tue 1/10

224 tickets available from $61

ESPN Fan Shop Powered By

  • adidas Youth Cleveland Cavaliers Kyrie Irving #2 Road Burgundy Replica JerseyShop

  • adidas Men's Cleveland Cavaliers Kyrie Irving #2 Gold T-ShirtPrice: $29.99 Shop