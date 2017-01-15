Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki shows signs of life
It's been a rough season for Dirk Nowitzki, but he's finally worked his way into a good groove. "I have a decent rhythm now," he says.
It's been a rough season for Dirk Nowitzki, but he's finally worked his way into a good groove. "I have a decent rhythm now," he says.
Dirk Nowitzki on swatting slam dunk champ Zach LaVine's layup attempt: "Those kids better learn." He smiled. "Nah, I'm kidding."
Wesley Matthews scored 19 points and Dirk Nowitzki added 17 and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 98-87 Sunday.
Mavs 98, Timberwolves 87 (final). Dallas, with six players scoring in double figures, snaps Minnesota's three-game winning streak.
Mavs 79, Timberwolves 70 after three quarters. Dirk Nowitzki (17 points) leads five Dallas players in double figures.
Mavs 56, Timberwolves 47 at the half. Dirk Nowitzki continued his recent hot streak with 12 points in 15 minutes.
Mavs 27, Timberwolves 25 after a quarter. Karl Anthony Towns has 7 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists but is having a tough time defending Harrison Barnes (7 points, 3-4 FG).
Former Baylor guard Pierre Jackson is returning for a second stint in Dallas after signing a 10-day contract with the Mavericks.
Rick Carlisle on the Timberwolves, who are riding a three-game win streak: "This is a team that's getting ready to explode. You can just see the talent. They're very close in a lot of areas. … They're a team on the rise. Their young talent is very good, and the things that Tom [Thibodeau] is doing with them are starting to take hold."
Timberwolves SG Zach LaVine (hip) will be active today against the Mavs.
Timberwolves SG Zach LaVine hopes to play against the Mavs after missing the previous two games due to a hip contusion. The final decision will be made after he warms up.
The Mavs re-signed Pierre Jackson to a 10-day contract. He was waived on Jan. 6 after appearing in four games with the team.
Commissioner Adam Silver said fans can expect the NBA to play more contests in Mexico and that the league also is exploring the possibility of adding a franchise in Mexico City.
Mavs C Andrew Bogut will be out "for the foreseeable near future" due to a strained right hamstring, coach Rick Carlisle told reporters. Bogut did not play in Thursday's win over the Suns. Carlisle said the Mavs don't consider the injury serious, but they plan to proceed with caution to ensure that Bogut doesn't aggravate the strain.
A couple of the Spurs guys hanging in the lobby of the hotel.
Here's Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on the potential he saw in Earl Watson that would make him a good head coach.
Los 19,000 fanáticos aplaudieron al alemán no solo por su esfuerzo físico del jueves, sino también por sus logros de 19 temporadas en la duela y por su gran clase fuera de ella. Leer y mirar
Dallas took the game, but Phoenix's Devin Booker won the fourth quarter, when the 20-year-old poured in 28 of his 39 points.
There are encouraging signs that Dirk Nowitzki is returning to form after a tough road back from a strained right Achilles tendon. He has had his two of his three highest-scoring outings of the season in the Mavs' last two games, scoring a season-high 26 points against the Timberwolves and following it up with 18 in last night's win over the Suns. Nowitzki was 8-of-15 from 3-point range in those two games.
The contrasts of Mexico's pro basketball league were on display when a team from one of the country's wealthiest cities hosted an opponent from a troubled area plagued by drug cartels.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|San Antonio
|31
|9
|.775
|-
|L1
|Houston
|32
|11
|.744
|0.5
|W1
|Memphis
|25
|18
|.581
|7.5
|L1
|New Orleans
|16
|25
|.390
|15.5
|L1
|Dallas
|13
|27
|.325
|18
|W2
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|13
|27
|.325
|2015-16
|42
|40
|.512
|2014-15
|50
|32
|.610
|2013-14
|49
|33
|.598
|2012-13
|41
|41
|.500
United Center - Tue 1/17