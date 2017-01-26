Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer

Kristaps Porzingis a day before facing Dirk Nowitzki for the second time: "I remember the last time I played him was at the Garden last season and he came out and made like five straight five shots in my face. With that guy, you have to be careful. He can shoot from anywhere at any time, and it's really hard to guard him. This time, I'll try to come out a little more ready to run through screens to get to him. But it will definitely be a challenge. Hopefully, I can have some fun."