Nets waive former No. 1 overall pick Bennett
The Brooklyn Nets have waived former No. 1 pick Anthony Bennett.
The Brooklyn Nets have waived former No. 1 pick Anthony Bennett.
The Dallas Mavericks star talks being married to a black woman and raising biracial children
Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dennis Schroder assumed Atlanta's 3-point shooting role with Kyle Korver traded, combining for 42 points as the Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 97-82 on Saturday night.
The Timberwolves-Mavericks game on Jan. 15 has been moved up to a 1 p.m. tip to avoid a conflict with the Cowboys' playoff game.
Wes Matthews is starting to look like his old self two years after his Achilles tear. He's shooting 38 percent on almost eight 3-point tries per game. Zach Lowe fears Matthews' defense and post game might never come all the way back, but he's happy to see him playing well. Lowe's 10 things
Dirk Nowitzki says he would have no problem accepting a sixth-man role if it could help the Dallas Mavericks salvage their season.
Dirk Nowitzki on his conditioning: "It's getting better. My legs are still heavy."
Eric Bledsoe scored 26 points, including five straight to break a tie in the final two minutes, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks 102-95 on Thursday night.
Suns 102, Mavs 95 (final). Dallas (11-25) is back in the West basement. Suns PG Eric Bledsoe had 12 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter.
Lot of laughs as Dirk Nowitzki and Tyson Chandler lined up for opening tip. Chandler won despite Nowitzki soaring six inches off the floor.
Tyson Chandler, considered a legend in Dallas, interrupted Rick Carlisle's pregame TV interview to give his old coach a big hug.
Andrew Bogut: "It's unlikely I'll be here next season. If people take offense to that, so be it, but it's the honest truth."
Mavs center Andrew Bogut said he's "just waiting to see what happens" regarding a trade but "highly doubts" he'll be back with the team next season.
Does Andrew Bogut regret choosing to be traded to the Mavs (11-24) instead of the Rockets (27-9)? "I don't have any regret with the decision I made," Bogut told ESPN. "Obviously, they're playing very, very well. Look, off the court, everything here I've enjoyed. On the court, it's been tough. I didn't expect to come here and come off the bench on a team that's 11-24. If we're 10-10 and we make that move and we're on a 10-game win streak, then you can understand a little more. That's probably the frustrating thing. I'm living with it, I'm OK with it, but I don't have to be happy with it. But there's a lot of reasons why I don't want to move midseason."
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|San Antonio
|30
|7
|.811
|-
|W3
|Houston
|30
|9
|.769
|1
|W8
|Memphis
|24
|16
|.600
|7.5
|W2
|New Orleans
|14
|24
|.368
|16.5
|L3
|Dallas
|11
|26
|.297
|19
|L2
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|11
|26
|.297
|2015-16
|42
|40
|.512
|2014-15
|50
|32
|.610
|2013-14
|49
|33
|.598
|2012-13
|41
|41
|.500
Target Center - Mon 1/9