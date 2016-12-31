KD gets quick triple-double, Warriors make quick work of Mavs
Kevin Durant needed only three quarters to record his first triple-double as a Warrior, and he got plenty of help as Golden State toppled Dallas.
Kevin Durant notched his first triple-double for Golden State with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, leading the Warriors past the Dallas Mavericks 108-99 on Friday night.
Kevin Durant has his first triple-double as a Warrior (eighth career) with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. We're still in the third quarter.
Golden State blowing this game wide open now. After that last Klay Thompson three, Warriors up 85-60 on Dallas Mavericks. Wesley Matthews just throws the ball up in the air in disgust as both teams go to the bench for a timeout.
At the end of one, Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are tied at 29 apiece. Stephen Curry leads all scorers with 10 points.
Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (illness) is active this evening against Golden State Warriors. He was listed questionable prior.
Golden State Warriors G/F Patrick McCaw (flu-like symptoms) will not play tonight against Dallas Mavericks.
Golden State Warriors G/F Patrick McCaw (flu-like symptoms) is questionable for tonight's game against Dallas Mavericks.
Andrew Bogut will sit out due to rest against the Warriors tonight, as was the case during the Mavs' previous visit to Oracle Arena. Dirk Nowitzki (illness) is questionable after missing last night's win over the Lakers.
Wesley Matthews scored 20 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to their 12th consecutive victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, 101-89 on Thursday night.
Rockets forward Trevor Ariza is moving on after his confrontation with Mavericks center Salah Mejri.
Dallas appears ahead to its first losing season since 1999-2000. According to ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Mavericks have a 20 percent chance to land a top-three pick.
The Mavs have been outscored by 62 points in the 53 minutes that Andrew Bogut and Dirk Nowitzki have both been on the floor this season. They played together for only the first two minutes of Tuesday's loss to the Rockets. "It's not a great lineup having me and ‘Dirty' together," said Bogut, who was plus-7 in 11 minutes in his return after missing 11 games due to a bone bruise in his right knee. "For most of the year, it hasn't been a great lineup plus-minus-wise. … The lineup that works better now is obviously ‘Dirty' and Harrison [Barnes] and then me and Harrison together. We kind of split time in that position."
James Harden after the Rockets routed the Mavs: "That other team was trippin' tonight, just disrespectful, unprofessional, players and coaches. I don't know what was their problem, but I think that got us going. They wanted to throw a little cheap shot and just woke us up a little bit and it was over from there."
