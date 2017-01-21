Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer

Dirk Nowitzki's 1-of-13 outing in Friday's loss to the Jazz could be considered the worst shooting performance of his career. It's the most field goal attempts he's ever had in a game in which he scored only one bucket. "Well, we were on a back-to- back," said Nowitzki, who managed to match his season high with 10 rebounds. "I'm fighting my way back still from injury. I'm just not where it's at right now, but I battled." Nowitzki, 38, who was sidelined for most of the first two months of the season by a strained right Achilles tendon, played full games in a back-to-back for the first time this season.