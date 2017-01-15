Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer

Rick Carlisle on the Timberwolves, who are riding a three-game win streak: "This is a team that's getting ready to explode. You can just see the talent. They're very close in a lot of areas. … They're a team on the rise. Their young talent is very good, and the things that Tom [Thibodeau] is doing with them are starting to take hold."