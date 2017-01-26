2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
16-29, 5th in Southwest
play
Melo's 30 not enough in Knicks' loss to Mavs (0:54)

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Mavs 103, Knicks 95 (final). Dallas has won five of its last seven games. Carmelo Anthony scored 30 but was shut out in the fourth quarter.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Mavs 78, Knicks 74 after three quarters. Dirk Nowitzki: 19 points, 8-12 FG. Kristaps Porzingis: 6 points, 2-5 FG

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Deron Williams (left great toe sprain) will not return against the Knicks.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Deron Williams isn't on the floor to start the second half after limping off just before halftime. Pierre Jackson starts in his place.

play
Melo drains a 3 (0:18)

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Deron Williams is limping and asked to come out of the game. He headed straight to the locker room.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Mavs 30, Knicks 25 after a quarter. Carmelo Anthony has shrugged off another round of trade rumors to score 14 points. Seth Curry: 12 points

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Mavs SG Wesley Matthews (hip) will miss the next two games despite his pleas to play, according to coach Rick Carlisle.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Mavs C Andrew Bogut will play tonight against the Knicks after missing the previous six games due to a strained hamstring.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

The Mavs signed G Pierre Jackson to a second 10-day contract.

ESPN Stats & Info

Mavs' playoff odds dwindling

Dallas is on pace to miss the playoffs for just the second time in the last 16 seasons. ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives the Mavericks only a three percent chance to make the postseason.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Kristaps Porzingis a day before facing Dirk Nowitzki for the second time: "I remember the last time I played him was at the Garden last season and he came out and made like five straight five shots in my face. With that guy, you have to be careful. He can shoot from anywhere at any time, and it's really hard to guard him. This time, I'll try to come out a little more ready to run through screens to get to him. But it will definitely be a challenge. Hopefully, I can have some fun."

Danny Bollinger/NBAE via Getty Images

Mavs drop two spots in Power Rankings

Dallas comes in at No. 25 this week. Seth Curry has been a solid addition for the Mavericks. The team is 4-2 since he moved into the starting lineup and he's shot 56 percent from 3 since then. Week 14 Power Rankings

Mavs win big, despite tough season

The Mavericks handed the Lakers their largest defeat in franchise history. The 49-point win was the largest by a team 15 games under .500 since 1992, when Charlotte (9-36) led by Dell Curry beat the 76ers by 52 points, notes the Elias Sports Bureau.

play
Sunday's NBA action included big dunks, clutch shots (0:52)
AP Photo/Ron Jenkins
3dTim MacMahon

Mavericks hand Lakers worst loss in team history

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a 122-73 rout at the hands of the Mavericks, the worst loss in Lakers history. Forward Julius Randle said his team should be embarrassed by the effort.

play
Mavericks hand Lakers worst loss in franchise history (0:55)
play0:20

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Luke Walton said he isn't concerned about the Lakers' culture after the most lopsided loss in franchise history: "It's just a bad game, one you take the pain, use it to motivate you and move on."

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Wesley Matthews, who sat out the second half due to a right hip strain, expects to play Wednesday against the Knicks.

Team Stats

Points Per Game96.730th
Rebounds Per Game38.130th
Assists Per Game20.227th
Points Allowed99.94th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-171629.356
2015-164240.512
2014-155032.610
2013-144933.598
2012-134141.500

Find Tickets

Mavericks @ Thunder

Chesapeake Energy Arena - Thu 1/26

293 tickets available from $19