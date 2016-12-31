2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Chris Haynes ESPN.com 

Kevin Durant has his first triple-double as a Warrior (eighth career) with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. We're still in the third quarter.

Chris Haynes ESPN.com 

Golden State blowing this game wide open now. After that last Klay Thompson three, Warriors up 85-60 on Dallas Mavericks. Wesley Matthews just throws the ball up in the air in disgust as both teams go to the bench for a timeout.

Chris Haynes ESPN.com 

At the end of one, Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are tied at 29 apiece. Stephen Curry leads all scorers with 10 points.

Chris Haynes ESPN.com 

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (illness) is active this evening against Golden State Warriors. He was listed questionable prior.

Chris Haynes ESPN.com 

Golden State Warriors G/F Patrick McCaw (flu-like symptoms) will not play tonight against Dallas Mavericks.

Chris Haynes ESPN.com 

Golden State Warriors G/F Patrick McCaw (flu-like symptoms) is questionable for tonight's game against Dallas Mavericks.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Andrew Bogut will sit out due to rest against the Warriors tonight, as was the case during the Mavs' previous visit to Oracle Arena. Dirk Nowitzki (illness) is questionable after missing last night's win over the Lakers.

ESPN Stats & Info

Mavs continue downward spiral

Dallas appears ahead to its first losing season since 1999-2000. According to ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Mavericks have a 20 percent chance to land a top-three pick.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

The Mavs have been outscored by 62 points in the 53 minutes that Andrew Bogut and Dirk Nowitzki have both been on the floor this season. They played together for only the first two minutes of Tuesday's loss to the Rockets. "It's not a great lineup having me and ‘Dirty' together," said Bogut, who was plus-7 in 11 minutes in his return after missing 11 games due to a bone bruise in his right knee. "For most of the year, it hasn't been a great lineup plus-minus-wise. … The lineup that works better now is obviously ‘Dirty' and Harrison [Barnes] and then me and Harrison together. We kind of split time in that position."

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

James Harden after the Rockets routed the Mavs: "That other team was trippin' tonight, just disrespectful, unprofessional, players and coaches. I don't know what was their problem, but I think that got us going. They wanted to throw a little cheap shot and just woke us up a little bit and it was over from there."

Team Stats

Points Per Game95.130th
Rebounds Per Game38.430th
Assists Per Game19.628th
Points Allowed100.66th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-171024.294
2015-164240.512
2014-155032.610
2013-144933.598
2012-134141.500

