14-29, 5th in Southwest
Michael Goldberg, longtime NBCA leader, dies

Michael Goldberg, who served as executive director of the National Basketball Coaches Association for nearly four decades and was revered by many within the game, has died.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Dirk Nowitzki's 1-of-13 outing in Friday's loss to the Jazz could be considered the worst shooting performance of his career. It's the most field goal attempts he's ever had in a game in which he scored only one bucket. "Well, we were on a back-to- back," said Nowitzki, who managed to match his season high with 10 rebounds. "I'm fighting my way back still from injury. I'm just not where it's at right now, but I battled." Nowitzki, 38, who was sidelined for most of the first two months of the season by a strained right Achilles tendon, played full games in a back-to-back for the first time this season.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

J.J. Barea is expected to miss several games after straining his left calf for the third time this season. "Same calf, different area," Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said. "Just unlucky. It's going to be a while. It's going to be likely weeks and not days."

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Jazz 112, Mavs 107 (final in OT). Rudy Gobert (27 points, 25 rebounds) dominated. Dirk Nowitzki (1-of-13 FG) had one of his worst nights.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Rudy Gobert (27 points, 25 rebounds) has the first 25-25 night of this NBA season. Both are career highs.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Rudy Gobert has career highs in points (25) and rebounds (24).

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Mavs PG J.J. Barea strained his left calf again and will not return.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Mavs 98, Jazz 98 headed to OT. George Hill has fouled out. Dirk Nowitzki is 1-of-12 from the floor.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Jazz PG George Hill fouls out of a tie game with 1:17 remaining. Utah in jeopardy of suffering its second loss with Hill/Gordon Hayward duo.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Jazz 72, Mavs 68 after three quarters. Dallas briefly took the lead but gave up five points the following possession (flagrant 1 foul, defensive 3 seconds, Joe Johnson bucket).

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Jazz 46, Mavs 41 at the half. Gordon Hayward leads all scorers with 15 points despite the pain in his left ring finger (which he broke during preseason) flaring up badly enough to force him to call a timeout at one point.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Mavs 22, Jazz 19 after a quarter. Devin Harris has 8 points in 4 minutes off the Dallas bench.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Mark Cuban said NBA office fined him $25,000 earlier this season after he criticized officiating after a no-call in a Nets-Clippers game.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Mark Cuban kind of softens his stance on Russell Westbrook: "If he's not a superstar, he's the closest thing to it."

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Mark Cuban on MVP: "If it would end today, as much as I hate the Rockets, I would vote for [James] Harden."

Harrison Barnes, power forward

Many wing players refuse to move permanently to the 4; Harrison Barnes has done it without complaining. Zach Lowe is concerned how Barnes will hold up if he's always taking the tougher defensive assignment. Lowe's 10 things

