2017 Schedule
16-29, 5th in Southwest
- 12/9W 111-103
- 12/10L 109-87
- 12/12W 112-92
- 12/14L 95-85
- 12/16L 103-100
- 12/18W 99-79
- 12/19L 117-107
- 12/21W 96-95
- 12/23W 90-88
- 12/26L 111-104
- 12/27L 123-107
- 12/29W 101-89
- 12/30L 108-99
- 1/3W 113-105
- 1/5L 102-95
- 1/7L 97-82
- 1/9L 101-92
- 1/12W 113-108
- 1/15W 98-87
- 1/17W 99-98
- 1/19L 99-95
- 1/20L 112-107
- 1/22W 122-73
- 1/25W 103-95
Barnes scores 23 to lead Mavericks over Knicks, 103-95
Harrison Barnes scored 23 points and Seth Curry had 20 as the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 103-95 on Wednesday night.
Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer
Mavs 103, Knicks 95 (final). Dallas has won five of its last seven games. Carmelo Anthony scored 30 but was shut out in the fourth quarter.
Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer
Mavs 78, Knicks 74 after three quarters. Dirk Nowitzki: 19 points, 8-12 FG. Kristaps Porzingis: 6 points, 2-5 FG
Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer
Deron Williams (left great toe sprain) will not return against the Knicks.
Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer
Deron Williams isn't on the floor to start the second half after limping off just before halftime. Pierre Jackson starts in his place.
Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer
Deron Williams is limping and asked to come out of the game. He headed straight to the locker room.
Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer
Mavs 30, Knicks 25 after a quarter. Carmelo Anthony has shrugged off another round of trade rumors to score 14 points. Seth Curry: 12 points
Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer
Mavs SG Wesley Matthews (hip) will miss the next two games despite his pleas to play, according to coach Rick Carlisle.
Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer
Mavs C Andrew Bogut will play tonight against the Knicks after missing the previous six games due to a strained hamstring.
Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer
The Mavs signed G Pierre Jackson to a second 10-day contract.
Mavs' playoff odds dwindling
Dallas is on pace to miss the playoffs for just the second time in the last 16 seasons. ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives the Mavericks only a three percent chance to make the postseason.
Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer
Kristaps Porzingis a day before facing Dirk Nowitzki for the second time: "I remember the last time I played him was at the Garden last season and he came out and made like five straight five shots in my face. With that guy, you have to be careful. He can shoot from anywhere at any time, and it's really hard to guard him. This time, I'll try to come out a little more ready to run through screens to get to him. But it will definitely be a challenge. Hopefully, I can have some fun."
Mavs drop two spots in Power Rankings
Dallas comes in at No. 25 this week. Seth Curry has been a solid addition for the Mavericks. The team is 4-2 since he moved into the starting lineup and he's shot 56 percent from 3 since then. Week 14 Power Rankings
Mavs win big, despite tough season
The Mavericks handed the Lakers their largest defeat in franchise history. The 49-point win was the largest by a team 15 games under .500 since 1992, when Charlotte (9-36) led by Dell Curry beat the 76ers by 52 points, notes the Elias Sports Bureau.
Mavericks hand Lakers worst loss in team history
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a 122-73 rout at the hands of the Mavericks, the worst loss in Lakers history. Forward Julius Randle said his team should be embarrassed by the effort.
Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer
Luke Walton said he isn't concerned about the Lakers' culture after the most lopsided loss in franchise history: "It's just a bad game, one you take the pain, use it to motivate you and move on."
Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer
Wesley Matthews, who sat out the second half due to a right hip strain, expects to play Wednesday against the Knicks.
Nowitzki starts Mavericks toward 122-73 rout of Lakers
Justin Anderson scored 19 points and Dirk Nowitzki added 13 to help the Dallas Mavericks rout the Los Angeles Lakers 122-73 on Sunday.
2016-17 Southwest Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|San Antonio
|36
|9
|.800
|-
|W5
|Houston
|34
|15
|.694
|4
|L2
|Memphis
|27
|20
|.574
|10
|W1
|New Orleans
|18
|28
|.391
|18.5
|L1
|Dallas
|16
|29
|.356
|20
|W2
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game96.730th
Rebounds Per Game38.130th
Assists Per Game20.227th
Points Allowed99.94th
Injuries
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|16
|29
|.356
|2015-16
|42
|40
|.512
|2014-15
|50
|32
|.610
|2013-14
|49
|33
|.598
|2012-13
|41
|41
|.500
