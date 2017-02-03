2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
19-30, 4th in Southwest
Will Mavericks keep it rolling?

Dallas takes its three-game win streak into Portland on Friday, where the Trail Blazers are averaging 107.3 points at home. ESPN's BPI gives Damian Lillard & Co. a 66 percent chance to win. Watch on ESPN/WatchESPN at 10:30 p.m. ET.

ASG: Gordon to dunk; Thompson in 3-pt. contest

Aaron Gordon will once again take part in the All-Star weekend's dunk contest, while the 3-point contest will feature defending champ Klay Thompson and 2013 winner Kyrie Irving,

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Dirk Nowitzki hasn't lit it up during Dallas' 7-3 run (13.6 ppg), but his plus-minus (plus-95) has more than doubled any other Mav's.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

The Mavs managed to pull off back-to-back wins over the Spurs and Cavs with a starting point guard on a 10-day deal. "I am living the dream right now," said Yogi Ferrell, who had 19 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals while outplaying All-Star Kyrie Irving on Monday night.

Dave McMenamin ESPN Staff Writer 

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban as he walks off the floor after Dallas goes 2-0 in a back-to-back with San Antonio and Cleveland: "Break up the Mavs!"

Dave McMenamin ESPN Staff Writer 

Ty Lue says Richard Jefferson will start in place of the injured Kevin Love, to guard Harrison Barnes. We're still waiting on an official update on Love's back. Lue says there will be match-up based starter replacements for as long Love is out.

Dave McMenamin ESPN Staff Writer 

Rick Carlisle on Kyrie Irving: "I've never seen a guy do the things off the dribble that he can do. And I played against Isiah Thomas"

4dMarc Stein

Power Rankings: Mavericks rise one spot

Dallas inches back up our rankings after slipping last week. The Mavericks' recent strong play has been in big part due to Seth Curry, posting a 6-3 record since he entered the starting lineup.

Team Stats

Points Per Game97.430th
Rebounds Per Game38.530th
Assists Per Game20.127th
Points Allowed100.04th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-171930.388
2015-164240.512
2014-155032.610
2013-144933.598
2012-134141.500

