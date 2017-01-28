2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

The Mavs released PG Pierre Jackson and replaced him by signing PG Yogi Ferrell to a 10-day deal. Jackson started Thursday's loss in Oklahoma City with Deron Williams (toe) and J.J. Barea (calf) out but strained his hamstring. Ferrell was averaging 18.7 points and 5.8 assists for the Long Island Nets in the D-League.

Barnes not enough for Mavs to get win

Harrison Barnes scored a team-high 31 points, tied for second-most in a single game in his career, in Thursday's loss. It was his fifth 30-point game this season after having only one career 30-point game while in Golden State.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Gordon Hayward on Rudy Gobert's motivation from All-Star snub: "I don't think he needs it. He's out to prove that he's the best big man in the league."

Westbrook dominates in win, triple-double not required (1:12)
Westbrook scores 45 as Thunder top Mavericks (1:28)

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Justin Anderson's recent production is an encouraging development for Dallas. Anderson, who has had a rocky sophomore season after finishing his rookie year strong, has averaged 15.7 points in the last three games and was the primary defender on Carmelo Anthony during the Knicks star's scoreless fourth quarter during the Mavs' win Wednesday.

Kanter fractures forearm by punching chair (0:19)

ESPN Stats and Information  

Russell Westbrook has had a triple-double in six of his last seven games. In 28 games against the Mavericks (the Thunder's opponent tonight) however, he has two triple-doubles. Westbrook is on pace for 41 triple-doubles, which would tie the NBA single-season record set by Oscar Robertson in 1961-62.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Seth Curry during Mavs' 5-2 stretch: 14.4 ppg, 54.3 FG, 51.6 3s. He'll have to try to stay hot with creators Deron Williams (toe) and J.J. Barea (calf) injured, which means Curry is going to have to pick up some point guard minutes after being solely an off-ball spacer.

Carter, Nowitzki and Pierce form historic trio (1:57)
Melo's 30 not enough in Knicks' loss to Mavs (0:54)

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Mavs 103, Knicks 95 (final). Dallas has won five of its last seven games. Carmelo Anthony scored 30 but was shut out in the fourth quarter.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Mavs 78, Knicks 74 after three quarters. Dirk Nowitzki: 19 points, 8-12 FG. Kristaps Porzingis: 6 points, 2-5 FG

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Deron Williams (left great toe sprain) will not return against the Knicks.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Deron Williams isn't on the floor to start the second half after limping off just before halftime. Pierre Jackson starts in his place.

Melo drains a 3 (0:18)

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Deron Williams is limping and asked to come out of the game. He headed straight to the locker room.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Mavs 30, Knicks 25 after a quarter. Carmelo Anthony has shrugged off another round of trade rumors to score 14 points. Seth Curry: 12 points

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Mavs SG Wesley Matthews (hip) will miss the next two games despite his pleas to play, according to coach Rick Carlisle.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Mavs C Andrew Bogut will play tonight against the Knicks after missing the previous six games due to a strained hamstring.

