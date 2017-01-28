Kanter apologizes for 'mistake' in breaking arm
Thunder center Enes Kanter apologized to his teammates for his "mistake" in fracturing his right forearm by punching a chair.
The Mavs released PG Pierre Jackson and replaced him by signing PG Yogi Ferrell to a 10-day deal. Jackson started Thursday's loss in Oklahoma City with Deron Williams (toe) and J.J. Barea (calf) out but strained his hamstring. Ferrell was averaging 18.7 points and 5.8 assists for the Long Island Nets in the D-League.
Harrison Barnes scored a team-high 31 points, tied for second-most in a single game in his career, in Thursday's loss. It was his fifth 30-point game this season after having only one career 30-point game while in Golden State.
Gordon Hayward on Rudy Gobert's motivation from All-Star snub: "I don't think he needs it. He's out to prove that he's the best big man in the league."
Russell Westbrook scored 45 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the short-handed Dallas Mavericks 109-98 on Thursday night.
Justin Anderson's recent production is an encouraging development for Dallas. Anderson, who has had a rocky sophomore season after finishing his rookie year strong, has averaged 15.7 points in the last three games and was the primary defender on Carmelo Anthony during the Knicks star's scoreless fourth quarter during the Mavs' win Wednesday.
Russell Westbrook has had a triple-double in six of his last seven games. In 28 games against the Mavericks (the Thunder's opponent tonight) however, he has two triple-doubles. Westbrook is on pace for 41 triple-doubles, which would tie the NBA single-season record set by Oscar Robertson in 1961-62.
The last holdovers from the Class of '98 discuss draft-night stories, plans for life after basketball and where they rank among the best draft trios in NBA history.
Seth Curry during Mavs' 5-2 stretch: 14.4 ppg, 54.3 FG, 51.6 3s. He'll have to try to stay hot with creators Deron Williams (toe) and J.J. Barea (calf) injured, which means Curry is going to have to pick up some point guard minutes after being solely an off-ball spacer.
Harrison Barnes scored 23 points and Seth Curry had 20 as the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 103-95 on Wednesday night.
Mavs 103, Knicks 95 (final). Dallas has won five of its last seven games. Carmelo Anthony scored 30 but was shut out in the fourth quarter.
Mavs 78, Knicks 74 after three quarters. Dirk Nowitzki: 19 points, 8-12 FG. Kristaps Porzingis: 6 points, 2-5 FG
Deron Williams (left great toe sprain) will not return against the Knicks.
Deron Williams isn't on the floor to start the second half after limping off just before halftime. Pierre Jackson starts in his place.
Deron Williams is limping and asked to come out of the game. He headed straight to the locker room.
Mavs 30, Knicks 25 after a quarter. Carmelo Anthony has shrugged off another round of trade rumors to score 14 points. Seth Curry: 12 points
Mavs SG Wesley Matthews (hip) will miss the next two games despite his pleas to play, according to coach Rick Carlisle.
If there's a downside to the breakneck pace of the NBA season, it's that there's too much basketball for even a full-time basketball watcher to keep...
Mavs C Andrew Bogut will play tonight against the Knicks after missing the previous six games due to a strained hamstring.
AT&T Center - Sun 1/29