2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
11-26, 5th in Southwest
Millsap beats Bogut for and-1 (0:17)
Delaney tosses over-the-head assist (0:23)

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

The Timberwolves-Mavericks game on Jan. 15 has been moved up to a 1 p.m. tip to avoid a conflict with the Cowboys' playoff game.

Matthews shows signs of prior form

Wes Matthews is starting to look like his old self two years after his Achilles tear. He's shooting 38 percent on almost eight 3-point tries per game. Zach Lowe fears Matthews' defense and post game might never come all the way back, but he's happy to see him playing well. Lowe's 10 things

Bledsoe's 26 points gives Suns the win over Mavs (0:45)
Dirk working to improve conditioning (0:51)
Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Dirk Nowitzki on his conditioning: "It's getting better. My legs are still heavy."

Bledsoe knocks down five crucial points for Suns (0:42)

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Suns 102, Mavs 95 (final). Dallas (11-25) is back in the West basement. Suns PG Eric Bledsoe had 12 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter.

Bogut blocks, Barnes finishes with lay up (0:36)
Booker gets ball stolen, gets payback with a block (0:21)
Chandler starts the game off strong (0:21)

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Lot of laughs as Dirk Nowitzki and Tyson Chandler lined up for opening tip. Chandler won despite Nowitzki soaring six inches off the floor.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Tyson Chandler, considered a legend in Dallas, interrupted Rick Carlisle's pregame TV interview to give his old coach a big hug.

Andrew Bogut: "It's unlikely I'll be here next season (1:10)
Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Andrew Bogut: "It's unlikely I'll be here next season. If people take offense to that, so be it, but it's the honest truth."

4dTim MacMahon

Mavs' Bogut: Don't want trade, won't beg to stay

Mavs center Andrew Bogut said he's "just waiting to see what happens" regarding a trade but "highly doubts" he'll be back with the team next season.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Does Andrew Bogut regret choosing to be traded to the Mavs (11-24) instead of the Rockets (27-9)? "I don't have any regret with the decision I made," Bogut told ESPN. "Obviously, they're playing very, very well. Look, off the court, everything here I've enjoyed. On the court, it's been tough. I didn't expect to come here and come off the bench on a team that's 11-24. If we're 10-10 and we make that move and we're on a 10-game win streak, then you can understand a little more. That's probably the frustrating thing. I'm living with it, I'm OK with it, but I don't have to be happy with it. But there's a lot of reasons why I don't want to move midseason."

Andrew Bogut: 'I don't want to be traded' (0:58)

Team Stats

Points Per Game95.230th
Rebounds Per Game38.530th
Assists Per Game19.527th
Points Allowed100.64th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-171126.297
2015-164240.512
2014-155032.610
2013-144933.598
2012-134141.500

