Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer

Yogi Ferrell had quite the Dallas debut: 9 points, 7 assists and 2 steals in a win over the Spurs while starting the night after signing a 10-day deal. "I made sure I was ready," said Ferrell, who hit two free throws to ice the Mavs' first win in San Antonio since 2010. "Looking over all the plays, defensive coverages, personnel and anything I could do for myself to be as prepared for the game as possible."