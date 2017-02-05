ESPN Stats and Information

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Yogi Ferrell is the first Mavericks rookie to score 30 points in a game since Roddy Beaubois dropped 40 on the Warriors in March of 2010. Since the 1994-95 season, the only Mavericks rookies with 30+ points in a game are Ferrell, Beaubois, Marquis Daniels and Jason Kidd.