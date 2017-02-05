2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Sarah Barshop ESPN Staff Writer 

Mark Cuban said he likes that President Donald Trump tweets, but said he doesn't think he thinks things through.

Can Ferrell last with the Mavs? (0:54)
Mavs lean on Ferrell as he drains nine 3s (0:55)
Ferrell shines in Mavs' thrilling win (1:34)

ESPN Stats and Information  

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Yogi Ferrell is the first Mavericks rookie to score 30 points in a game since Roddy Beaubois dropped 40 on the Warriors in March of 2010. Since the 1994-95 season, the only Mavericks rookies with 30+ points in a game are Ferrell, Beaubois, Marquis Daniels and Jason Kidd.

Yogi Ferrell drains an exhilarating 3

Yogi Ferrell is making the most out of his 10-day contract as he hits a 3-pointer with 19 seconds remaining, part of an epic 32-point night to lead the Mavericks past the Trail Blazers.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

The Mavs have a season-best 4-game win streak after Yogi Ferrell scored 32 to lead them to a 108-104 win in Portland. They are 4-0 since signing Ferrell, who has started each of those games, to a 10-day deal.

Ferrell drains an exhilarating 3 to propel Mavs past Blazers (0:46)
Aminu ties game with 3, Dirk answers with his own (0:24)
McCollum hits a last-second 3 to end third (0:29)

ESPN Stats and Information  

Yogi Ferrell's 28 points (and counting) are the most in a game by a Mavericks player within his first 15 career games since Jamal Mashburn scored 28 points against the Bucks on December 3, 1993. Ferrell is playing his 14th career game tonight.

Lillard misses twice but Plumlee puts back both (0:21)
McCollum hits a buzzer-beater to end the half (0:37)
Mavs sink seven 3's in the first (0:52)
Mavs off to hot start from distance (0:37)
ESPN Stats & Info

Will Mavericks keep it rolling?

Dallas takes its three-game win streak into Portland on Friday, where the Trail Blazers are averaging 107.3 points at home. ESPN's BPI gives Damian Lillard & Co. a 66 percent chance to win. Watch on ESPN/WatchESPN at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Mavericks roll past 76ers (1:16)
Mejri fakes handoff, drives for dunk (0:24)

