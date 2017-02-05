Sarah Barshop ESPN Staff Writer
Mark Cuban said he likes that President Donald Trump tweets, but said he doesn't think he thinks things through.
It's no secret the Cleveland Cavaliers are seeking another point guard and big man, but it might not happen through a trade.
With the Cavs in need of more depth on their bench, ESPN's Marc Stein is reporting that the team has two targets it is closely monitoring.
The Mavs, who have gone 4-0 since giving a 10-day contract to Yogi Ferrell, will sign the point guard to a 2-year deal, sources told ESPN.
Yogi Ferrell scored 32 points to help the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 108-104 on Friday night.
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Yogi Ferrell is the first Mavericks rookie to score 30 points in a game since Roddy Beaubois dropped 40 on the Warriors in March of 2010. Since the 1994-95 season, the only Mavericks rookies with 30+ points in a game are Ferrell, Beaubois, Marquis Daniels and Jason Kidd.
Yogi Ferrell is making the most out of his 10-day contract as he hits a 3-pointer with 19 seconds remaining, part of an epic 32-point night to lead the Mavericks past the Trail Blazers.
The Mavs have a season-best 4-game win streak after Yogi Ferrell scored 32 to lead them to a 108-104 win in Portland. They are 4-0 since signing Ferrell, who has started each of those games, to a 10-day deal.
Yogi Ferrell's 28 points (and counting) are the most in a game by a Mavericks player within his first 15 career games since Jamal Mashburn scored 28 points against the Bucks on December 3, 1993. Ferrell is playing his 14th career game tonight.
The Mavericks have won eight of their last 11 games and head into Portland to face a Trail Blazers team that has captured four of its last five.
Dallas takes its three-game win streak into Portland on Friday, where the Trail Blazers are averaging 107.3 points at home. ESPN's BPI gives Damian Lillard & Co. a 66 percent chance to win. Watch on ESPN/WatchESPN at 10:30 p.m. ET.
Aaron Gordon will once again take part in the All-Star weekend's dunk contest, while the 3-point contest will feature defending champ Klay Thompson and 2013 winner Kyrie Irving,
Seth Curry scored 22 points, Salah Mejri had 16 points and a career-high 17 rebounds and the Mavericks beat the 76ers 113-95 on Wednesday night for their fifth win in six games.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|San Antonio
|39
|11
|.780
|-
|W3
|Houston
|37
|17
|.685
|4
|W1
|Memphis
|31
|22
|.585
|9.5
|W1
|Dallas
|20
|30
|.400
|19
|W4
|New Orleans
|19
|32
|.373
|20.5
|L4
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|20
|30
|.400
|2015-16
|42
|40
|.512
|2014-15
|50
|32
|.610
|2013-14
|49
|33
|.598
|2012-13
|41
|41
|.500
