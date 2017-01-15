2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
13-27, 5th in Southwest
play
Dirk leads Mavericks past Timberwolves (0:57)

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Dirk Nowitzki on swatting slam dunk champ Zach LaVine's layup attempt: "Those kids better learn." He smiled. "Nah, I'm kidding."

play
Curry fakes and makes a 3 (0:23)

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Mavs 98, Timberwolves 87 (final). Dallas, with six players scoring in double figures, snaps Minnesota's three-game winning streak.

play
Dieng converts a steal into points (0:26)

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Mavs 79, Timberwolves 70 after three quarters. Dirk Nowitzki (17 points) leads five Dallas players in double figures.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Mavs 56, Timberwolves 47 at the half. Dirk Nowitzki continued his recent hot streak with 12 points in 15 minutes.

play
Dirk connects on a long-range 3 (0:21)
play
Bjelica gets away with a travel (0:31)

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Mavs 27, Timberwolves 25 after a quarter. Karl Anthony Towns has 7 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists but is having a tough time defending Harrison Barnes (7 points, 3-4 FG).

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Rick Carlisle on the Timberwolves, who are riding a three-game win streak: "This is a team that's getting ready to explode. You can just see the talent. They're very close in a lot of areas. … They're a team on the rise. Their young talent is very good, and the things that Tom [Thibodeau] is doing with them are starting to take hold."

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Timberwolves SG Zach LaVine (hip) will be active today against the Mavs.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Timberwolves SG Zach LaVine hopes to play against the Mavs after missing the previous two games due to a hip contusion. The final decision will be made after he warms up.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

The Mavs re-signed Pierre Jackson to a 10-day contract. He was waived on Jan. 6 after appearing in four games with the team.

Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports
2dMichael C. Wright

Silver: Team in Mexico City possible down road

Commissioner Adam Silver said fans can expect the NBA to play more contests in Mexico and that the league also is exploring the possibility of adding a franchise in Mexico City.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Mavs C Andrew Bogut will be out "for the foreseeable near future" due to a strained right hamstring, coach Rick Carlisle told reporters. Bogut did not play in Thursday's win over the Suns. Carlisle said the Mavs don't consider the injury serious, but they plan to proceed with caution to ensure that Bogut doesn't aggravate the strain.

Michael C. Wright ESPN Staff Writer 

A couple of the Spurs guys hanging in the lobby of the hotel.

play0:55

Michael C. Wright ESPN Staff Writer 

Here's Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on the potential he saw in Earl Watson that would make him a good head coach.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dirk Nowitzki se fue de México con una sonrisa

Los 19,000 fanáticos aplaudieron al alemán no solo por su esfuerzo físico del jueves, sino también por sus logros de 19 temporadas en la duela y por su gran clase fuera de ella. Leer y mirar

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

There are encouraging signs that Dirk Nowitzki is returning to form after a tough road back from a strained right Achilles tendon. He has had his two of his three highest-scoring outings of the season in the Mavs' last two games, scoring a season-high 26 points against the Timberwolves and following it up with 18 in last night's win over the Suns. Nowitzki was 8-of-15 from 3-point range in those two games.

Daniel Becerril for ESPN
3dDavid Agren

A tale of two teams from Mexico's pro league

The contrasts of Mexico's pro basketball league were on display when a team from one of the country's wealthiest cities hosted an opponent from a troubled area plagued by drug cartels.

Team Stats

Points Per Game95.730th
Rebounds Per Game38.030th
Assists Per Game19.927th
Points Allowed100.54th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-171327.325
2015-164240.512
2014-155032.610
2013-144933.598
2012-134141.500

Find Tickets

Mavericks @ Bulls

United Center - Tue 1/17

1,824 tickets available from $28

ESPN Fan Shop Powered By

  • adidas Youth Dallas Mavericks Dirk Nowitzki #41 Alternate Navy Replica JerseyShop

  • adidas Men's Dallas Mavericks Dirk Nowitzki #41 Road Royal Replica JerseyPrice: $43.97 Shop