Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer

The Mavs have been outscored by 62 points in the 53 minutes that Andrew Bogut and Dirk Nowitzki have both been on the floor this season. They played together for only the first two minutes of Tuesday's loss to the Rockets. "It's not a great lineup having me and ‘Dirty' together," said Bogut, who was plus-7 in 11 minutes in his return after missing 11 games due to a bone bruise in his right knee. "For most of the year, it hasn't been a great lineup plus-minus-wise. … The lineup that works better now is obviously ‘Dirty' and Harrison [Barnes] and then me and Harrison together. We kind of split time in that position."