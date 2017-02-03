Game Preview: Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers
The Mavericks have won eight of their last 11 games and head into Portland to face a Trail Blazers team that has captured four of its last five.
Dallas takes its three-game win streak into Portland on Friday, where the Trail Blazers are averaging 107.3 points at home. ESPN's BPI gives Damian Lillard & Co. a 66 percent chance to win. Watch on ESPN/WatchESPN at 10:30 p.m. ET.
Aaron Gordon will once again take part in the All-Star weekend's dunk contest, while the 3-point contest will feature defending champ Klay Thompson and 2013 winner Kyrie Irving,
Seth Curry scored 22 points, Salah Mejri had 16 points and a career-high 17 rebounds and the Mavericks beat the 76ers 113-95 on Wednesday night for their fifth win in six games.
Mark Cuban said he is proud of the response from Raptors guard Kyle Lowry and coaches Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr, who criticized Donald Trump's order.
Dirk Nowitzki hasn't lit it up during Dallas' 7-3 run (13.6 ppg), but his plus-minus (plus-95) has more than doubled any other Mav's.
The Mavs managed to pull off back-to-back wins over the Spurs and Cavs with a starting point guard on a 10-day deal. "I am living the dream right now," said Yogi Ferrell, who had 19 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals while outplaying All-Star Kyrie Irving on Monday night.
Harrison Barnes scored 24 points and the last-place Mavericks knocked off a title contender for the second straight night, beating LeBron James and the Cavaliers 104-97 on Monday.
Mavericks owner Mark Cuban as he walks off the floor after Dallas goes 2-0 in a back-to-back with San Antonio and Cleveland: "Break up the Mavs!"
Ty Lue says Richard Jefferson will start in place of the injured Kevin Love, to guard Harrison Barnes. We're still waiting on an official update on Love's back. Lue says there will be match-up based starter replacements for as long Love is out.
Rick Carlisle on Kyrie Irving: "I've never seen a guy do the things off the dribble that he can do. And I played against Isiah Thomas"
Dallas inches back up our rankings after slipping last week. The Mavericks' recent strong play has been in big part due to Seth Curry, posting a 6-3 record since he entered the starting lineup.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|San Antonio
|38
|11
|.776
|-
|W2
|Houston
|36
|17
|.679
|4
|L1
|Memphis
|30
|21
|.588
|9
|W3
|Dallas
|19
|30
|.388
|19
|W3
|New Orleans
|19
|31
|.380
|19.5
|L3
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|19
|30
|.388
|2015-16
|42
|40
|.512
|2014-15
|50
|32
|.610
|2013-14
|49
|33
|.598
|2012-13
|41
|41
|.500
Moda Center - Fri 2/3