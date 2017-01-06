Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer

Does Andrew Bogut regret choosing to be traded to the Mavs (11-24) instead of the Rockets (27-9)? "I don't have any regret with the decision I made," Bogut told ESPN. "Obviously, they're playing very, very well. Look, off the court, everything here I've enjoyed. On the court, it's been tough. I didn't expect to come here and come off the bench on a team that's 11-24. If we're 10-10 and we make that move and we're on a 10-game win streak, then you can understand a little more. That's probably the frustrating thing. I'm living with it, I'm OK with it, but I don't have to be happy with it. But there's a lot of reasons why I don't want to move midseason."