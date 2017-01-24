Towns, Embiid highlight Rising Stars rosters
If Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid aren't added to the All-Star Game roster as reserves, they'll be available to play in the Rising Stars Challenge.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Nuggets from around the web.
Nikola Jokic had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Jameer Nelson scored seven of his 17 points in the last four minutes and the Denver Nuggets held on to beat the Utah Jazz 103-93 on Tuesday night.
Entering Tuesday, Denver has a half-game lead over Portland for the No. 8 seed in the West. ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives the Nuggets a 37 percent chance to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
The Nuggets claimed veteran guard Mo Williams off waivers Monday just days after releasing him, sources told ESPN's Marc Stein.
Denver comes in at No. 16 in this week's Power Rankings. Marc Stein realizes it's way too early but asks, "will we be thinking about Nikola Jokic as an All-Star next season?" He's averaging 23.4 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists in January in under 30 MPG. Week 14 Power Rankings
Kenneth Faried has not progressed much since he entered the league, but he's a great rebounder and finisher inside. He's could fit nicely on a contender next to a center with range. Bargain trade targets (Insider)
Karl-Anthony Towns had 32 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists and hit the go-ahead shot with 42.5 seconds left to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 111-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Utah
|29
|18
|.617
|-
|L2
|Oklahoma City
|27
|19
|.587
|1.5
|W2
|Denver
|19
|25
|.432
|8.5
|W1
|Portland
|20
|27
|.426
|9
|W2
|Minnesota
|17
|28
|.378
|11
|W3
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|19
|25
|.432
|2015-16
|33
|49
|.402
|2014-15
|30
|52
|.366
|2013-14
|36
|46
|.439
|2012-13
|57
|25
|.695
Pepsi Center - Thu 1/26