Wednesday's Nuggets News: Poor defense disappoints Malone
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Nuggets from around the web.
Nick Young scored 23 points, Lou Williams added 21 and the Los Angeles Lakers survived a frantic fourth quarter to snap their seven-game home losing streak against Denver with a 120-116 win.
Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari will likely opt for free agency starting on July 1.
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets was the league's best player last week, according to John Hollinger's game score statistic. However, an injury has since cut short the big man's roll.
Denver lands in the top half of this week's power rankings. Marc Stein is very excited about Nikola Jokic, who has put up huge numbers since Christmas.
Danilo Gallinari scored 32 points and Denver took advantage of a third-quarter parade to the free throw line to beat the Phoenix Suns for the second time in three nights, 123-112 on Saturday.
Amin Elhassan, Ethan Strauss, Mariano Bivins, Black Tray, Cian Fahey and John Jervay answer listener questions via Twitter.
Nikola Jokic suffered a left hip strain in the Nuggets' win over the Suns on Thursday. He fell to the floor, staying there for a while with the entire Nuggets team around him before limping off.
Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists before leaving with an injury late in the game and the Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 127-120 on Thursday night.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Utah
|30
|19
|.612
|-
|L1
|Oklahoma City
|28
|21
|.571
|2
|L2
|Denver
|21
|26
|.447
|8
|L1
|Portland
|22
|28
|.440
|8.5
|W1
|Minnesota
|19
|29
|.396
|10.5
|W2
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|21
|26
|.447
|2015-16
|33
|49
|.402
|2014-15
|30
|52
|.366
|2013-14
|36
|46
|.439
|2012-13
|57
|25
|.695
Pepsi Center - Wed 2/1