2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
17-24, 3rd in Northwest
Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

Nurkic's struggles with ball control

With Kenneth Faried playing well and Nikola Jokic entrenched at center, Jusuf Nurkic is struggling to find minutes. A big part of that is his massive turnover rate. Lowe's 10 things

play
Spurs overcome Gasol injury, Pop ejection in win (1:32)

ESPN Stats and Information  

Nikola Jokic is the 1st Nuggets player to record 3 straight games with 25 points and 10 rebounds since Carmelo Anthony on March 15-18, 2010.

play
Lee has fun with Murray on rebound (0:37)
play
Murray threads the needle on pass to Green (0:22)
play
Leonard throws it down in the face of Faried (0:24)
play
Mudiay sends Popovich packing after ejection in Spurs' win (0:48)
play
Simmons slams it before the quarter ends (0:21)
play
Barton skies for nasty rejection (0:15)
play
Aldridge's no-look feed finds Leonard for layup (0:25)

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Spurs have scored 100 points in 18 consecutive games, the team's longest such streak since 1995 (22 games in a row). Kawhi Leonard has scored 30 or more points in four straight games and is the first Spurs player to do so since Tim Duncan in 2004. Can Leonard extend his streak? A player has reached 30 points against the Nuggets, the Spurs' opponent tonight, 17 times this season.

play
Nuggets hand Lakers fifth consecutive loss (1:00)
play
Chandler throws down epic posterizer in win (0:22)
play
Lakers' Zubac rocks the rim with two hands (0:30)
play
Ingram throws the hammer down after steal (0:19)
play
Clarkson finds Randle for nifty layup plus the foul (0:23)
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Nikola Jokic fills stat sheet in win

The Nuggets' big man scored a career-high 30 points, grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds, dished out five assists and had three steals in Monday's win over the Magic. Jokic became the first Nuggets player to have 30-10-5 and three steals in a game since Carmelo Anthony in March 2007.

Team Stats

Points Per Game109.64th
Rebounds Per Game46.82nd
Assists Per Game24.07th
Points Allowed111.628th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-171724.415
2015-163349.402
2014-153052.366
2013-143646.439
2012-135725.695

Find Tickets

Nuggets vs Clippers

Pepsi Center - Sat 1/21

4 tickets available from $101

ESPN Fan Shop Powered By

  • adidas Youth Denver Nuggets Danillo Gallinari #8 Light Blue Replica JerseyShop

  • adidas Youth Denver Nuggets Kenneth Faried #35 Light Blue Replica JerseyShop