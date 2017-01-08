Monday's Nuggets News: Alonzo Gee returns after signing 10-day contract
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Nuggets from around the web.
Russell Westbrook had 32 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists for his 17th triple-double of the season and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets 121-106 on Saturday night.
With Paul Millsap reportedly on the market, it appears the Nuggets are interested in trading Jusuf Nurkic and other veterans.
Billy Donovan says Cameron Payne will indeed play tonight against the Nuggets, his first game of the season after breaking his foot in training camp. The Thunder are looking to keep him in a range of around 20 minutes.
Nikola Jokic (illness) will not play tonight against the Thunder. Jusef Nurkic will start.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone said that frustration got the best of him, and he apologized to his veteran players for calling them out for lack of leadership after a loss to the Kings on Tuesday.
LaMarcus Aldridge scored 28 points, including 11 while sparking a third-quarter spurt, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Denver Nuggets 127-99 on Thursday night.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Utah
|23
|16
|.590
|-
|L1
|Oklahoma City
|22
|16
|.579
|0.5
|W1
|Portland
|16
|23
|.410
|7
|L1
|Denver
|14
|23
|.378
|8
|L5
|Minnesota
|11
|26
|.297
|11
|L4
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|14
|23
|.378
|2015-16
|33
|49
|.402
|2014-15
|30
|52
|.366
|2013-14
|36
|46
|.439
|2012-13
|57
|25
|.695
