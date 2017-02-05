2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Nuggets coach denies Chandler, Mudiay rumors

Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone dismissed trade rumors involving Wilson Chandler and Emmanuel Mudiay, saying that recent reports about the players are "a lot of noise."

Jokic (hip) to return after 3-game absence

The Nuggets' Nikola Jokic will be on a minutes restriction Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks after missing three games with a hip injury.

Top 25 under 25: Nikola Jokic

Amin Elhassan, Kevin Pelton and David Thorpe ranked their top 25 players under age 25 to create this new list of the league's elite young talent. Where did Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic land?

Team Stats

Points Per Game110.23rd
Rebounds Per Game46.63rd
Assists Per Game24.35th
Points Allowed111.828th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172228.440
2015-163349.402
2014-153052.366
2013-143646.439
2012-135725.695

