Nuggets coach denies Chandler, Mudiay rumors
Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone dismissed trade rumors involving Wilson Chandler and Emmanuel Mudiay, saying that recent reports about the players are "a lot of noise."
The Nuggets' Nikola Jokic will be on a minutes restriction Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks after missing three games with a hip injury.
Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler reportedly prefers a trade out of Denver by the Feb. 23 NBA trade deadline.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Nuggets from around the web.
Amin Elhassan, Kevin Pelton and David Thorpe ranked their top 25 players under age 25 to create this new list of the league's elite young talent. Where did Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic land?
Marc Gasol scored 24 points, Mike Conley had 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the short-handed Denver Nuggets 119-99 on Wednesday night.
Rivales en la cancha, se dieron la mano al expresarse sobre la orden ejecutiva en la que el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, prohibió la entrada al país a ciudadanos y refugiados de siete naciones de mayoría musulmana. Leer
Nick Young scored 23 points, Lou Williams added 21 and the Los Angeles Lakers survived a frantic fourth quarter to snap their seven-game home losing streak against Denver with a 120-116 win.
Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari will likely opt for free agency starting on July 1.
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets was the league's best player last week, according to John Hollinger's game score statistic. However, an injury has since cut short the big man's roll.
Denver lands in the top half of this week's power rankings. Marc Stein is very excited about Nikola Jokic, who has put up huge numbers since Christmas.
Danilo Gallinari scored 32 points and Denver took advantage of a third-quarter parade to the free throw line to beat the Phoenix Suns for the second time in three nights, 123-112 on Saturday.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Utah
|31
|19
|.620
|-
|W1
|Oklahoma City
|28
|22
|.560
|3
|L3
|Portland
|22
|28
|.440
|9
|W1
|Denver
|21
|27
|.438
|9
|L2
|Minnesota
|19
|30
|.388
|11.5
|L1
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|21
|27
|.438
|2015-16
|33
|49
|.402
|2014-15
|30
|52
|.366
|2013-14
|36
|46
|.439
|2012-13
|57
|25
|.695
Pepsi Center - Fri 2/3