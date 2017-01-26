2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Nuggets' Jokic set for MRI after left hip strain

Nikola Jokic suffered a left hip strain in the Nuggets' win over the Suns on Thursday. He fell to the floor, staying there for a while with the entire Nuggets team around him before limping off.

ESPN Stats and Information  

Nuggets power forward Nikola Jokic is one of five players averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds in January. The others are Russell Westbrook, DeMarcus Cousins, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Davis.

Jokic, Nelson help Nuggets beat Jazz 103-93

Nikola Jokic had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Jameer Nelson scored seven of his 17 points in the last four minutes and the Denver Nuggets held on to beat the Utah Jazz 103-93 on Tuesday night.

Points Per Game110.33rd
Rebounds Per Game46.52nd
Assists Per Game24.26th
Points Allowed111.128th

YEARWLPCT
2016-172125.457
2015-163349.402
2014-153052.366
2013-143646.439
2012-135725.695

