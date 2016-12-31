2017 ScheduleAll times ET
2017 Schedule
14-19, 3rd in Northwest
- 11/13L 112-105
- 11/16W 120-104
- 11/18L 113-111
- 11/20W 105-91
- 11/22W 110-107
- 11/23L 108-83
- 11/25L 132-129
- 11/27W 120-114
- 11/30L 106-98
- 12/2L 128-110
- 12/3L 105-98
- 12/5W 106-98
- 12/7L 116-111
- 12/8L 92-85
- 12/10W 121-113
- 12/12L 112-92
- 12/15W 132-120
- 12/17W 127-114
- 12/19W 117-107
- 12/20L 119-102
- 12/23L 109-108
- 12/26W 106-102
- 12/28W 105-103
- 12/30L 124-122
- 1/2h:mm a z, US/Eastern
76ers survive late flurry to beat Nuggets 124-122
Ersan Ilyasova had a career-high 23 points and 13 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers survived a flurry in the final seconds to beat the Denver Nuggets 124-122 on Friday night.
2016-17 Northwest Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Utah
|21
|13
|.618
|-
|W3
|Oklahoma City
|21
|13
|.618
|-
|W1
|Denver
|14
|19
|.424
|6.5
|L1
|Portland
|14
|21
|.400
|7.5
|L1
|Minnesota
|11
|22
|.333
|9.5
|W1
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game107.86th
Rebounds Per Game47.62nd
Assists Per Game22.810th
Points Allowed109.726th
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|14
|19
|.424
|2015-16
|33
|49
|.402
|2014-15
|30
|52
|.366
|2013-14
|36
|46
|.439
|2012-13
|57
|25
|.695
