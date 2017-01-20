Nurkic's struggles with ball control
With Kenneth Faried playing well and Nikola Jokic entrenched at center, Jusuf Nurkic is struggling to find minutes. A big part of that is his massive turnover rate. Lowe's 10 things
The Nuggets are shopping center Jusuf Nurkic prior to the NBA trade deadline, sources told ESPN.
Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points, rookie Dejounte Murray added a season-high 24 and the San Antonio Spurs overcame a pregame injury to Pau Gasol in beating the Denver Nuggets 118-104 on Thursday.
Kevin Arnovitz and David Thorpe welcome former NBA coach George Karl to talk about his new book "Furious George," PEDs, mental health and coaching.
Nikola Jokic is the 1st Nuggets player to record 3 straight games with 25 points and 10 rebounds since Carmelo Anthony on March 15-18, 2010.
The Spurs have scored 100 points in 18 consecutive games, the team's longest such streak since 1995 (22 games in a row). Kawhi Leonard has scored 30 or more points in four straight games and is the first Spurs player to do so since Tim Duncan in 2004. Can Leonard extend his streak? A player has reached 30 points against the Nuggets, the Spurs' opponent tonight, 17 times this season.
The Nuggets acquired Mo Williams in a trade with the Hawks and are expected to immediately waive the veteran guard. Atlanta signed Gary Neal.
Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 15 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets withstood a furious late rally by the Los Angeles Lakers to hold on for a 127-121 victory Tuesday night.
The Nuggets' big man scored a career-high 30 points, grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds, dished out five assists and had three steals in Monday's win over the Magic. Jokic became the first Nuggets player to have 30-10-5 and three steals in a game since Carmelo Anthony in March 2007.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Utah
|28
|16
|.636
|-
|W5
|Oklahoma City
|25
|19
|.568
|3
|L2
|Denver
|17
|24
|.415
|9.5
|L1
|Portland
|19
|27
|.413
|10
|W1
|Minnesota
|15
|28
|.349
|12.5
|W1
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|17
|24
|.415
|2015-16
|33
|49
|.402
|2014-15
|30
|52
|.366
|2013-14
|36
|46
|.439
|2012-13
|57
|25
|.695
