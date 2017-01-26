2017 ScheduleAll times ET
2017 Schedule
21-25, 3rd in Northwest
- 12/8L 92-85
- 12/10W 121-113
- 12/12L 112-92
- 12/15W 132-120
- 12/17W 127-114
- 12/19W 117-107
- 12/20L 119-102
- 12/23L 109-108
- 12/26W 106-102
- 12/28W 105-103
- 12/30L 124-122
- 1/2L 127-119
- 1/3L 120-113
- 1/5L 127-99
- 1/7L 121-106
- 1/12W 140-112
- 1/16W 125-112
- 1/17W 127-121
- 1/19L 118-104
- 1/21W 123-98
- 1/22L 111-108
- 1/24W 103-93
- 1/26W 127-120
- 1/28W 123-112
- 1/31
Bledsoe scores 41 but Nuggets beat Suns again, 123-112
Danilo Gallinari scored 32 points and Denver took advantage of a third-quarter parade to the free throw line to beat the Phoenix Suns for the second time in three nights, 123-112 on Saturday.
The Friday Mailbag: Please Release Me
Amin Elhassan, Ethan Strauss, Mariano Bivins, Black Tray, Cian Fahey and John Jervay answer listener questions via Twitter.
Friday's Nuggets News: Johnny O'Bryant signed to a 10-day contract
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Nuggets from around the web.
Nuggets' Jokic set for MRI after left hip strain
Nikola Jokic suffered a left hip strain in the Nuggets' win over the Suns on Thursday. He fell to the floor, staying there for a while with the entire Nuggets team around him before limping off.
Nuggets' Jokic has 27 points, 14 rebounds before late injury
Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists before leaving with an injury late in the game and the Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 127-120 on Thursday night.
ESPN Stats and Information
Nuggets power forward Nikola Jokic is one of five players averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds in January. The others are Russell Westbrook, DeMarcus Cousins, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Davis.
Towns, Embiid highlight Rising Stars rosters
If Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid aren't added to the All-Star Game roster as reserves, they'll be available to play in the Rising Stars Challenge.
Wednesday's Nuggets News: It will be a travesty if Jokic doesn't make All-Star team
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Nuggets from around the web.
Jokic, Nelson help Nuggets beat Jazz 103-93
Nikola Jokic had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Jameer Nelson scored seven of his 17 points in the last four minutes and the Denver Nuggets held on to beat the Utah Jazz 103-93 on Tuesday night.
2016-17 Northwest Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Utah
|30
|19
|.612
|-
|L1
|Oklahoma City
|28
|20
|.583
|1.5
|L1
|Denver
|21
|25
|.457
|7.5
|W3
|Portland
|21
|27
|.438
|8.5
|W3
|Minnesota
|18
|29
|.383
|11
|W1
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game110.33rd
Rebounds Per Game46.52nd
Assists Per Game24.26th
Points Allowed111.128th
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|21
|25
|.457
|2015-16
|33
|49
|.402
|2014-15
|30
|52
|.366
|2013-14
|36
|46
|.439
|2012-13
|57
|25
|.695
