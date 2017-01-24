2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
19-25, 3rd in Northwest
play
Murray does his best MJ impersonation (0:19)
play
Murray channels inner MJ on nifty layup (0:18)
play
Nuggets hand Jazz second straight loss (0:53)
1d

Jokic, Nelson help Nuggets beat Jazz 103-93

Nikola Jokic had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Jameer Nelson scored seven of his 17 points in the last four minutes and the Denver Nuggets held on to beat the Utah Jazz 103-93 on Tuesday night.

play
Gallinari with the double-pump jam (0:17)
play
Jokic feeds Harris for the jam (0:16)
play
George Hill lobs it up to Alec Burks (0:21)
play
Nikola Jokic throws it down (0:19)
ESPN Stats & Info

Can Nuggets hang on to playoff spot?

Entering Tuesday, Denver has a half-game lead over Portland for the No. 8 seed in the West. ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives the Nuggets a 37 percent chance to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

play
How Gary Harris brings fantasy value back to the court (0:41)
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Nuggets rise three spots this week

Denver comes in at No. 16 in this week's Power Rankings. Marc Stein realizes it's way too early but asks, "will we be thinking about Nikola Jokic as an All-Star next season?" He's averaging 23.4 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists in January in under 30 MPG. Week 14 Power Rankings

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE/Getty Images

Faried could be a fit in the right place

Kenneth Faried has not progressed much since he entered the league, but he's a great rebounder and finisher inside. He's could fit nicely on a contender next to a center with range. Bargain trade targets (Insider)

play
Towns, Timberwolves power past Nuggets (1:26)
3d

Towns carries Wolves past Nuggets, 111-108

Karl-Anthony Towns had 32 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists and hit the go-ahead shot with 42.5 seconds left to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 111-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

play
Towns drains go-ahead jumper in win (0:33)
play
Towns posterizes Jokic (0:15)
play
Shabazz Muhammad intercepts pass, breaks away for dunk (0:28)
play
Towns drives baseline for dunk and foul (0:25)
play
Towns finishes alley-oop with ease for 1000 career FG (0:24)
play
Towns breezes by Faried for hammer dunk (0:15)

Team Stats

Points Per Game109.74th
Rebounds Per Game46.52nd
Assists Per Game24.26th
Points Allowed110.928th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-171925.432
2015-163349.402
2014-153052.366
2013-143646.439
2012-135725.695

Find Tickets

Nuggets vs Suns

Pepsi Center - Thu 1/26

604 tickets available from $22