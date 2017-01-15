2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
15-23, 4th in Northwest
Pelton impressed with Murray

Jamal Murray could be the best of Denver's young guards, according to ESPN's Kevin Pelton. He hasn't even turned 20 yet and has shown great ability to create his own shot. Top rookies (Insider)

Should the Nuggets play in London? (2:11)
Nuggets drop 140 in win over Pacers in London (0:59)

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Nuggets led by as many as 34 points in their win over the Pacers. That was their largest lead in any game this season.

Tom Hamilton Rugby Editor 

Nuggets on fire as they beat the Pacers 140-112 in London. Jokic top scorer on 22.

Gallinari, Faried throw down big dunks on back-to-back possessions (0:19)
Mudiay's mega-slam highlights Denver's rout of Indiana (0:17)
4dTom Hamilton

NBA to mull pressing throttle on games' endings

Adam Silver revealed Thursday the NBA will take a look at speeding up the end of games, with a focus on retaining younger fans who "have increasingly short attention spans."

Barton throws no-look lob for Faried alley-oop (0:16)
Gallinari drains trio of 3's in first three minutes (0:27)

John Banks ESPN.com 

At pre-game news conference before Nuggets-Pacers in London, NBA commissioner Adam Silver touts growth of league globally. Hopes to increase number of international regular-season games in future but no concrete plans. Suns-Mavericks (today) and Suns-Spurs will be played in Mexico City (Saturday).

Tom Hamilton Rugby Editor 

The pre-game court is a sweaty, tense enclosure of anticipation and steely-eyed focus. Pacers and Nuggets players sporadically come and go as they go through their warm-ups with fans draped over the bars of the stand hoping to get autographs and photos.

John Banks ESPN.com 

Nuggets star Danilo Gallinari of Italy visits with retired Arsenal legend Thierry Henry before Denver-Indiana game in London.

John Banks ESPN.com 

Fans from Belgium, Italy at Pacers-Nuggets NBA Global Games matchup in London. 20,000 fans, a sellout, expected at The O2 arena. Tip-off 3 ET.

John Banks ESPN.com 

Pacers pre-game shootaround at Global Games in London. Tip-off at 3 p.m. ET against Nuggets.

John Banks ESPN.com 

Scene in London at The O2, a former museum, for tonight's Pacers-Nuggets game.

5dIan Chadband

NBA love aside, Brits slow to embrace basketball

The NBA's yearly appearance is a ballyhooed, star-studded event in London, but basketball in general has struggled to gain traction in a country that favors traditionally English sports.

Malone: Nuggets are here to win (1:13)
5dJim Caple

How athletes stay sharp despite toll of travel

You can't blame the Nuggets and Pacers if they feel sluggish when the play in London, but there are tricks athletes can use to reduce the impact of jet lag and sleep deprivation.

McMillan won't underestimate the Nuggets (1:14)
What's George's must-try British food? (0:20)
George: We're all for NBA going global (1:07)

Team Stats

Points Per Game108.85th
Rebounds Per Game47.12nd
Assists Per Game23.57th
Points Allowed111.228th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-171523.395
2015-163349.402
2014-153052.366
2013-143646.439
2012-135725.695

