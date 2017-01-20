ESPN Stats and Information

The Spurs have scored 100 points in 18 consecutive games, the team's longest such streak since 1995 (22 games in a row). Kawhi Leonard has scored 30 or more points in four straight games and is the first Spurs player to do so since Tim Duncan in 2004. Can Leonard extend his streak? A player has reached 30 points against the Nuggets, the Spurs' opponent tonight, 17 times this season.