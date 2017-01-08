2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
14-23, 4th in Northwest
play
Westbrook's 17th triple-double boosts Thunder to victory (1:11)
play
Westbrook sets Grant up for enormous dunk (0:31)

Royce Young ESPN Staff Writer 

Russell Westbrook finishes with 32 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists while also hitting 7-of-12 from 3 as the Thunder roll past the Nuggets 121-106. Westbrook now has 17 triple-doubles on the season, one away from his total from last season.

play
Westbrook amped after hitting seventh 3-pointer (0:30)
play
Westbrook clinches 17th triple-double of season (0:24)

Royce Young ESPN Staff Writer 

Russell Westbrook has his 17th triple-double of the season, 20-14-10 with 7:59 left in the fourth quarter.

play
Westbrook tallies pair of assists to Adams (0:32)
play
Gallinari can't stop Roberson's Euro step (0:27)
play
Westbrook shows off his fastball on dish to Adams (0:22)
play
Grant comes up with major block on Hernangomez (0:23)
play
Adams swats away Mudiay's shot into the stands (0:15)
play
Adams gets crafty with up-and-under finish (0:20)

Royce Young ESPN Staff Writer 

Billy Donovan says Cameron Payne will indeed play tonight against the Nuggets, his first game of the season after breaking his foot in training camp. The Thunder are looking to keep him in a range of around 20 minutes.

Royce Young ESPN Staff Writer 

Nikola Jokic (illness) will not play tonight against the Thunder. Jusef Nurkic will start.

play
Kawhi steals it from his own teammate and scores (0:23)
Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports
4d

Malone sorry for calling out Nuggets veterans

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said that frustration got the best of him, and he apologized to his veteran players for calling them out for lack of leadership after a loss to the Kings on Tuesday.

play
Leonard, Spurs roll to 127-99 win over Nuggets (0:42)
play
Leonard switches hands in midair for one-handed slam in win (0:36)
play
Gasol knocks down jumper following rejection (0:39)
play
Barton makes reverse dunk look easy (0:17)

Team Stats

Points Per Game108.06th
Rebounds Per Game47.22nd
Assists Per Game23.18th
Points Allowed111.227th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-171423.378
2015-163349.402
2014-153052.366
2013-143646.439
2012-135725.695

Find Tickets

Nuggets vs Pacers

O2 ARENA - Thu 1/12

261 tickets available from $111

ESPN Fan Shop Powered By

  • adidas Youth Denver Nuggets Danillo Gallinari #8 Light Blue Replica JerseyShop

  • adidas Youth Denver Nuggets Kenneth Faried #35 Light Blue Replica JerseyShop