2017 Schedule
14-19, 3rd in Northwest
Embiid quiets Nuggets crowd after free throw (0:19)
Covington throws up a wild 3 to beat the shot clock (0:20)
Mudiay gets CPR treatment from teammate (0:19)
76ers' Cabarrot gets double blocked (0:20)
Nuggets finally recognize Jokic's role

It took longer than Zach Lowe would have wanted, but he applauds Denver transforming versatile Nikola Jokic into a serious playmaker. Zach Lowe's 10 things

Martin calls Karl 'a negative person' (1:30)
Towns records triple-double in loss to Nuggets (1:30)
Chandler comes up huge with game-saving block on Wiggins (0:36)
Gallinari banks home game winner for Nuggets (0:34)
Towns regains control of ball in mid-air and dunks it (0:18)
Dunn stuffs it over Chandler (0:26)
Mudiay shakes off Rubio, rises up for throwdown (0:18)
Dieng finishes with poster dunk over two Nuggets (0:20)
Jokic leads Chandler for flush (0:20)
Will Nuggets overcome the odds?

Denver is hovering around the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, but ESPN's BPI only projects Mike Malone's bunch with a 23 percent chance to reach the postseason.

Will Nuggets explore trade options?

Kevin Pelton notes that Denver's frontcourt depth opens the door for many different trade routes. The Nuggets could be one deal away from reaching the postseason for the first time since the 2012-13 season. West teams needing trades (Insider)

Nuggets remain 19th in Power Rankings

Denver's week included the good (a comeback win over the Mavericks) and the bad (a meltdown resulting in a one-point loss to the Hawks). The Nuggets get to close 2016 with winnable home games against the Sixers and Timberwolves. Week 10 Power Rankings

Shorthanded Clippers come up short vs. Nuggets (1:06)

Team Stats

Points Per Game107.86th
Rebounds Per Game47.62nd
Assists Per Game22.810th
Points Allowed109.726th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-171419.424
2015-163349.402
2014-153052.366
2013-143646.439
2012-135725.695

