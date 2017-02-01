2017 ScheduleAll times ET

21-27, 3rd in Northwest
Nuggets coach denies Chandler, Mudiay rumors

Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone dismissed trade rumors involving Wilson Chandler and Emmanuel Mudiay, saying that recent reports about the players are "a lot of noise."

Jokic (hip) to return after 3-game absence

The Nuggets' Nikola Jokic will be on a minutes restriction Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks after missing three games with a hip injury.

Top 25 under 25: Nikola Jokic

Amin Elhassan, Kevin Pelton and David Thorpe ranked their top 25 players under age 25 to create this new list of the league's elite young talent. Where did Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic land?

Faried y Deng alzan su voz por los refugiados y musulmanes en L.A.

Rivales en la cancha, se dieron la mano al expresarse sobre la orden ejecutiva en la que el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, prohibió la entrada al país a ciudadanos y refugiados de siete naciones de mayoría musulmana. Leer

ESPN Stats & Info

Last week's top-10 performers

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets was the league's best player last week, according to John Hollinger's game score statistic. However, an injury has since cut short the big man's roll.

Power Rankings: Nuggets rise two spots

Denver lands in the top half of this week's power rankings. Marc Stein is very excited about Nikola Jokic, who has put up huge numbers since Christmas.

Team Stats

Points Per Game110.23rd
Rebounds Per Game46.63rd
Assists Per Game24.25th
Points Allowed111.528th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172127.438
2015-163349.402
2014-153052.366
2013-143646.439
2012-135725.695

