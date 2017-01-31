2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
21-26, 3rd in Northwest
ESPN Stats & Info

Last week's top-10 performers

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets was the league's best player last week, according to John Hollinger's game score statistic. However, an injury has since cut short the big man's roll.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
2dMarc Stein

Power Rankings: Nuggets rise two spots

Denver lands in the top half of this week's power rankings. Marc Stein is very excited about Nikola Jokic, who has put up huge numbers since Christmas.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
6d

Nuggets' Jokic set for MRI after left hip strain

Nikola Jokic suffered a left hip strain in the Nuggets' win over the Suns on Thursday. He fell to the floor, staying there for a while with the entire Nuggets team around him before limping off.

Team Stats

Points Per Game110.53rd
Rebounds Per Game46.62nd
Assists Per Game24.26th
Points Allowed111.328th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172126.447
2015-163349.402
2014-153052.366
2013-143646.439
2012-135725.695

