Monday's Nuggets News: Jokic's wrist still healing
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Nuggets from around the web.
Jamal Murray could be the best of Denver's young guards, according to ESPN's Kevin Pelton. He hasn't even turned 20 yet and has shown great ability to create his own shot. Top rookies (Insider)
The Nuggets led by as many as 34 points in their win over the Pacers. That was their largest lead in any game this season.
Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 10 rebounds and the Nuggets emphatically ended a five-game losing streak with a 140-112 victory over the Pacers on Thursday night in the NBA's Global Games series.
Nuggets on fire as they beat the Pacers 140-112 in London. Jokic top scorer on 22.
Adam Silver revealed Thursday the NBA will take a look at speeding up the end of games, with a focus on retaining younger fans who "have increasingly short attention spans."
At pre-game news conference before Nuggets-Pacers in London, NBA commissioner Adam Silver touts growth of league globally. Hopes to increase number of international regular-season games in future but no concrete plans. Suns-Mavericks (today) and Suns-Spurs will be played in Mexico City (Saturday).
The pre-game court is a sweaty, tense enclosure of anticipation and steely-eyed focus. Pacers and Nuggets players sporadically come and go as they go through their warm-ups with fans draped over the bars of the stand hoping to get autographs and photos.
Nuggets star Danilo Gallinari of Italy visits with retired Arsenal legend Thierry Henry before Denver-Indiana game in London.
Fans from Belgium, Italy at Pacers-Nuggets NBA Global Games matchup in London. 20,000 fans, a sellout, expected at The O2 arena. Tip-off 3 ET.
Pacers pre-game shootaround at Global Games in London. Tip-off at 3 p.m. ET against Nuggets.
Scene in London at The O2, a former museum, for tonight's Pacers-Nuggets game.
The NBA's yearly appearance is a ballyhooed, star-studded event in London, but basketball in general has struggled to gain traction in a country that favors traditionally English sports.
Zach talks to George Karl about his new book, his career, and the state of the NBA.
You can't blame the Nuggets and Pacers if they feel sluggish when the play in London, but there are tricks athletes can use to reduce the impact of jet lag and sleep deprivation.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Utah
|26
|16
|.619
|-
|W3
|Oklahoma City
|25
|17
|.595
|1
|W1
|Portland
|18
|24
|.429
|8
|L1
|Denver
|15
|23
|.395
|9
|W1
|Minnesota
|14
|27
|.341
|11.5
|L1
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|15
|23
|.395
|2015-16
|33
|49
|.402
|2014-15
|30
|52
|.366
|2013-14
|36
|46
|.439
|2012-13
|57
|25
|.695
Pepsi Center - Mon 1/16