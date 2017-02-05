2017 ScheduleAll times ET
2017 Schedule
22-28, 3rd in Northwest
- 12/17W 127-114
- 12/19W 117-107
- 12/20L 119-102
- 12/23L 109-108
- 12/26W 106-102
- 12/28W 105-103
- 12/30L 124-122
- 1/2L 127-119
- 1/3L 120-113
- 1/5L 127-99
- 1/7L 121-106
- 1/12W 140-112
- 1/16W 125-112
- 1/17W 127-121
- 1/19L 118-104
- 1/21W 123-98
- 1/22L 111-108
- 1/24W 103-93
- 1/26W 127-120
- 1/28W 123-112
- 1/31L 120-116
- 2/1L 119-99
- 2/3W 121-117
- 2/4L 121-97
- 2/6h:mm a z, US/Eastern
Popovich passes Sloan for most wins with 1 team
Gregg Popovich earned his 1,128th win to pass former Utah coach Jerry Sloan as the winningest coach with a single franchise in league history.
Jokic gets triple-double as Nuggets beat Bucks 121-117
Nikola Jokic returned to the lineup with the first triple-double of his career, and the Denver Nuggets beat the skidding Milwaukee Bucks 121-117 on Friday night.
Nuggets coach denies Chandler, Mudiay rumors
Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone dismissed trade rumors involving Wilson Chandler and Emmanuel Mudiay, saying that recent reports about the players are "a lot of noise."
Jokic (hip) to return after 3-game absence
The Nuggets' Nikola Jokic will be on a minutes restriction Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks after missing three games with a hip injury.
NBA Rumor Central: Could Wilson Chandler, Emmanuel Mudiay be traded?
Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler reportedly prefers a trade out of Denver by the Feb. 23 NBA trade deadline.
Top 25 under 25: Nikola Jokic
Amin Elhassan, Kevin Pelton and David Thorpe ranked their top 25 players under age 25 to create this new list of the league's elite young talent. Where did Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic land?
Gasol scores 24 as Grizzlies beat Nuggets, 119-99
Marc Gasol scored 24 points, Mike Conley had 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the short-handed Denver Nuggets 119-99 on Wednesday night.
2016-17 Northwest Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Utah
|32
|19
|.627
|-
|W2
|Oklahoma City
|29
|22
|.569
|3
|W1
|Denver
|22
|28
|.440
|9.5
|L1
|Portland
|22
|29
|.431
|10
|L1
|Minnesota
|19
|32
|.373
|13
|L3
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game110.23rd
Rebounds Per Game46.63rd
Assists Per Game24.35th
Points Allowed111.828th
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|22
|28
|.440
|2015-16
|33
|49
|.402
|2014-15
|30
|52
|.366
|2013-14
|36
|46
|.439
|2012-13
|57
|25
|.695
