15-20, 5th in Central
Korver, Howard lead Hawks past Pistons, 105-98
Paul Millsap scored 26 points and Kyle Korver added a season-high 22 on Friday night to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 105-98 victory over the Detroit Pistons.
NBA Rumor Central: Stan Van Gundy not looking to blow up Pistons
At this time, coach Stan Van Gundy is looking to improve the Pistons with lineup changes and not a trade.
Friday's Pistons News: Van Gundy knows pressure is on to turn around season
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pistons from around the web.
Thursday's Pistons News: Van Gundy takes blame for blowout loss to Bucks
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pistons from around the web.
Parker scores 31 points as Bucks beat Pistons 119-94
Jabari Parker scored 31 points and Giannis Antetokuompo added 23 points and eight rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons 119-94 on Wednesday night.
Will Pistons be back in the playoffs?
Detroit snapped its five-game losing streak with a win over the Cavs on Monday. The Pistons are in striking distance of the East's top eight, and ESPN's BPI gives Andre Drummond & Co. a 77 percent chance to earn a playoff spot.
Sources: Lakers audition free agent Motiejunas
The Lakers auditioned free-agent big man Donatas Motiejunas within the past week, but it's unclear if the team plans to sign the former first-round pick.
Wednesday's Pistons News: Early on, swapping Leuer for Harris looks like a good move
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pistons from around the web.
Pistons slip in Power Rankings
Detroit drops three spots to 20th this week. The Pistons have not responded as expected to the return of Reggie Jackson, but Stan Van Gundy says the point guard won't be traded. Week 10 Power Rankings
Tuesday's Pistons News: Easy win over LeBron-less Cavs
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pistons from around the web.
Pistons rout Cavaliers 106-90 while James rests
Tobias Harris scored 21 points to help the Detroit Pistons snap a five-game losing streak by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-90 on Monday in a game LeBron James sat out.
Dave McMenamin ESPN Staff Writer
The Pistons locked arms during the pregame anthem tonight.
Team Leaders 2016-17
Team Stats
Points Per Game98.527th
Rebounds Per Game43.815th
Assists Per Game21.121st
Points Allowed98.74th
|2016-17
|15
|20
|.429
|2015-16
|44
|38
|.537
|2014-15
|32
|50
|.390
|2013-14
|29
|53
|.354
|2012-13
|29
|53
|.354
