2017 Schedule
23-28, 4th in Central
Pacers make easy work of Pistons (1:01)
Tobias Harris breaks his own ankles (0:15)
Robinson III turning up for the dunk competition (0:27)
Pistons hold off Timberwolves for victory (1:40)
Tobias Harris drains 3 at the buzzer (0:19)
Towns races to the rim for the jam (0:18)
Thibodeau tears into his team (0:28)
Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
3dNBA Insiders

Top 25 under 25: Andre Drummond

Amin Elhassan, Kevin Pelton and David Thorpe ranked their top 25 players under age 25 to create this new list of the league's elite young talent. Where did the Pistons' big man land?

Caldwell-Pope's 38 points lead Pistons past Pelicans (1:00)
Caldwell-Pope cuts baseline for two-handed jam (0:26)
Davis swats Drummond twice (0:17)
play
Davis drops 23 points in the first half (1:10)

Justin Verrier ESPN Staff Writer 

Anthony Davis had 26 points at the half in his last game at The Palace, which ended in a career-high 59 points and 20 rebounds. He has 23 points in four fewer shots at the half this time around, but the Pelicans trail 60-54.

Johnson drives baseline for jam (0:20)
Caldwell-Pope starts out hot in first quarter (0:22)
Thomas' huge 4th quarter powers Celtics to win (1:30)

Team Stats

Points Per Game101.124th
Rebounds Per Game44.111th
Assists Per Game21.222nd
Points Allowed102.0Tied-6th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172328.451
2015-164438.537
2014-153250.390
2013-142953.354
2012-132953.354

