Monday's Pistons News: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope plays big in OT win over Blazers
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pistons from around the web.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pistons from around the web.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a 3-pointer with 9.4 seconds left and the Detroit Pistons outlasted the Portland Trail Blazers 125-124 in double-overtime Sunday night.
The Portland Trail Blazers' game against the Detroit Pistons was among several sporting events postponed because of a winter storm that blew into Oregon on Saturday.
The Portland Trail Blazers' scheduled game Saturday night against the Detroit Pistons has been postponed until Sunday because of potential severe weather conditions.
Before Tobias Harris had 25 points and Boban Marjanovic had 19 rebounds off the bench on Thursday, the last time two Pistons came off the bench and had at least 25 points and 15 rebounds was Mark Aguirre (29 points) and Dennis Rodman (17 rebounds) in 1993, notes the Elias Sports Bureau.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pistons from around the web.
Oh, you don't know? We got you.
Marco Belinelli nearly pulled off one of the craftiest buzzer beaters in memory, but his bank shot was disallowed because it came too late, and the Detroit Pistons held on for a 115-114 victory.
Kevin Arnovitz and Ethan Strauss chat about the Warriors, the Trail Blazers, Giannis and how to tell when young players and teams are legitimate busts.
Detroit Pistons president of basketball operations and head coach Stan Van Gundy said he has no plans to trade forward Marcus Morris.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pistons from around the web.
Tom Haberstroh, Ethan Strauss, BIG Wos and Zach Harper welcome J.E. Skeets from The Starters to talk about if the Warriors have become boring, Draymond and All-Stars.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pistons from around the web.
Paul George had 32 points and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 121-116 on Tuesday night.
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|18
|21
|.462
|2015-16
|44
|38
|.537
|2014-15
|32
|50
|.390
|2013-14
|29
|53
|.354
|2012-13
|29
|53
|.354
Golden 1 Center - Tue 1/10