2017 Schedule
21-25, 5th in Central
Can Pistons make playoff push?

Detroit is just outside of the No. 8 seed in the East entering Tuesday. ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives the Pistons a 60 percent chance to reach the playoffs for a second consecutive season.

Cousins, Kings snap five-game losing streak (1:14)
Cousins fights off Drummond for dunk (0:17)
Tobias Harris glides to rim for dunk (0:15)
Cauley-Stein drives past Drummond for dunk (0:27)
Drummond rocks the rim on alley-oop (0:17)
Drummond follows Jackson's miss with power dunk (0:20)
Kosta Koufos finishes alley-oop with ease (0:16)
Pistons rise two spots in Power Rankings

Detroit comes in at No. 19 this week. Marcus Morris gave the Pistons their first home win on a buzzer-beater since Chauncey Billups in March 2003, to help the Pistons get back on track after a rough stretch. Week 14 Power Rankings

Harden drives for the hoop and harm (0:19)
Marcus Morris tips in game winner over his brother (0:43)

That was the first game-winning buzzer-beater in Pistons forward Marcus Morris' career. And it happened over his twin brother, Markieff. It was the Pistons' first game-winning buzzer-beater at home since current ESPN Analyst Chauncey Billups had one against the Warriors on March 3, 2003.

Wall picks the pass, gets the and-1 bucket (0:21)
play
Oubre likes to steal and dunk (0:28)
5dMarc Stein

Van Gundy: Jackson-Rubio trade not happening

Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy acknowledged the Pistons and Timberwolves had discussed a trade involving Reggie Jackson and Ricky Rubio but said he assured Jackson the deal would not happen.

5dMarc Stein and Chris Haynes

Sources: Wolves, Pistons talk Rubio-Jackson deal

The Wolves and Pistons have engaged in dialogue this week on a potential multiplayer exchange that would be headlined by Ricky Rubio and Reggie Jackson, sources say.

Team Stats

Points Per Game100.624th
Rebounds Per Game44.010th
Assists Per Game21.321st
Points Allowed101.35th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172125.457
2015-164438.537
2014-153250.390
2013-142953.354
2012-132953.354

