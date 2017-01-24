Thursday's Pistons News: Dumars hopes to become a GM again
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pistons from around the web.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pistons from around the web.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pistons from around the web.
Detroit is just outside of the No. 8 seed in the East entering Tuesday. ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives the Pistons a 60 percent chance to reach the playoffs for a second consecutive season.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pistons from around the web.
DeMarcus Cousins had 22 points and 14 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings snapped a five-game losing streak with a 109-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.
Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is back in the starting lineup after missing four games with a strained left rotator cuff.
Detroit comes in at No. 19 this week. Marcus Morris gave the Pistons their first home win on a buzzer-beater since Chauncey Billups in March 2003, to help the Pistons get back on track after a rough stretch. Week 14 Power Rankings
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pistons from around the web.
Marcus Morris scored 25 points and tipped in the winning basket at the buzzer, leading the Detroit Pistons to a 113-112 victory over Washington on Saturday night for their third straight win.
That was the first game-winning buzzer-beater in Pistons forward Marcus Morris' career. And it happened over his twin brother, Markieff. It was the Pistons' first game-winning buzzer-beater at home since current ESPN Analyst Chauncey Billups had one against the Warriors on March 3, 2003.
Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy acknowledged the Pistons and Timberwolves had discussed a trade involving Reggie Jackson and Ricky Rubio but said he assured Jackson the deal would not happen.
The Wolves and Pistons have engaged in dialogue this week on a potential multiplayer exchange that would be headlined by Ricky Rubio and Reggie Jackson, sources say.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pistons from around the web.
Jorge Sedano, Amin Elhassan and Kevin Pelton discuss how Kevin Durant has become the alpha in Golden State, Joel Embiid's All-Star candidacy, brutal injuries, the Knicks and more.
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|21
|25
|.457
|2015-16
|44
|38
|.537
|2014-15
|32
|50
|.390
|2013-14
|29
|53
|.354
|2012-13
|29
|53
|.354
AmericanAirlines Arena - Sat 1/28