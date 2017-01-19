2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
21-24, 5th in Central
Wall picks the pass, gets the and-1 bucket (0:21)
Oubre likes to steal and dunk (0:28)
4hMarc Stein

Van Gundy: Jackson-Rubio trade not happening

Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy acknowledged the Pistons and Timberwolves had discussed a trade involving Reggie Jackson and Ricky Rubio but said he assured Jackson the deal would not happen.

1dMarc Stein and Chris Haynes

Sources: Wolves, Pistons talk Rubio-Jackson deal

The Wolves and Pistons have engaged in dialogue this week on a potential multiplayer exchange that would be headlined by Ricky Rubio and Reggie Jackson, sources say.

Pistons get it done on the boards

The Pistons grabbed a season-high 60 rebounds in Wednesday's win over the Hawks. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, their 28-rebound advantage was the largest in a game this season and the largest difference in a Pistons-Hawks game since 1964.

Pistons come out strong early in win over Hawks (0:38)

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Pistons outrebounded the Hawks by 28 on Wednesday night, the highest rebound differential in a game for the Pistons since Feb. 13, 1990 (Bill Laimbeer had 20 rebounds and Dennis Rodman had 17 in that game for Detroit).

3d

Pistons cruise past Hawks 118-95

Reggie Jackson scored 26 points to lead the balanced Detroit Pistons to a 118-95 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

Drummond shows off handles but misses big dunk (0:25)
Millsap knocks down a bucket with opposite hand (0:28)
play
Bazemore slides in for a layup (0:22)

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Pistons led by 24 at the end of the first quarter; it's tied for their largest lead at the end of the first quarter in any game in the shot-clock era (since 1954-55). They led by 24 in a game on January 4, 1985... also against the Hawks.

Harris helps Pistons score 42 in the first (0:37)
play
From bad to worse beats (6:04)
Pistons slip four spots in Power Rankings

Detroit lands at No. 21 this week. Reggie Jackson's return has not given the Pistons an expected boost. In fact, they are 8-14 since his return after starting the season 11-10. Week 13 Power Rankings

5d

Pistons owner backs Van Gundy after meeting

Pistons owner Tom Gores had a three-hour meeting with coach Stan Van Gundy on Saturday and both said Sunday they emerged with excitement about the Pistons' future.

Pistons hold off Lakers in back-and-forth tilt (1:03)

Team Stats

Points Per Game100.224th
Rebounds Per Game44.012th
Assists Per Game21.123rd
Points Allowed100.95th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172124.467
2015-164438.537
2014-153250.390
2013-142953.354
2012-132953.354

