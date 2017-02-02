2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
22-27, 4th in Central
play
Thibodeau tears into his team (0:28)
Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
1dNBA Insiders

Top 25 under 25: Andre Drummond

Amin Elhassan, Kevin Pelton and David Thorpe ranked their top 25 players under age 25 to create this new list of the league's elite young talent. Where did the Pistons' big man land?

play
Caldwell-Pope's 38 points lead Pistons past Pelicans (1:00)
play
Caldwell-Pope cuts baseline for two-handed jam (0:26)
play
Davis swats Drummond twice (0:17)
play
Davis drops 23 points in the first half (1:10)

Justin Verrier ESPN Staff Writer 

Anthony Davis had 26 points at the half in his last game at The Palace, which ended in a career-high 59 points and 20 rebounds. He has 23 points in four fewer shots at the half this time around, but the Pelicans trail 60-54.

play
Johnson drives baseline for jam (0:20)
play
Caldwell-Pope starts out hot in first quarter (0:22)
play
Thomas' huge 4th quarter powers Celtics to win (1:30)

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Celtics 113, Pistons 109: Isaiah Thomas scored 24 of his game-high 41 points in the fourth quarter. Thomas, the league's leading fourth-quarter scorer, has now scored 20 points or more in the fourth four times this season and no other player in the league has done it more than once, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

ESPN Stats and Information  

Pistons center Andre Drummond now has a season-high 4 20-point, 20-rebound games. He has 13 over the last 4 seasons. No one else has more than 8 in that span.

play
Smart tosses football pass to Crowder for layup (0:28)
play
Caldwell-Pope drives around defender for dunk (0:15)
play
Horford electrifies with one-handed dunk in win (0:21)

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

How the Boston Celtics have fared this season based on the headband color worn by All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas (Thomas is wearing a white headband vs. the Pistons tonight): White: 14-3 Black: 5-5 Green: 8-7 Red (Christmas): 1-0

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Boston Celtics big man Al Horford is back in the starting lineup vs. the Pistons after a two-game absence due to a groin injury. Celtics starters on Monday: Isaiah Thomas, Jaylen Brown, Jae Crowder, Jonas Jerebko, and Al Horford.

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images
4dMarc Stein

Power Rankings: Pistons drop four spots

Detroit drops after a 1-2 week. The Pistons were among the ranks of the eight teams favored by five or more points last Monday who all lost.

Team Stats

Points Per Game101.124th
Rebounds Per Game44.011th
Assists Per Game21.221st
Points Allowed101.86th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172227.449
2015-164438.537
2014-153250.390
2013-142953.354
2012-132953.354

Find Tickets

Pistons @ Pacers

Bankers Life Fieldhouse - Sat 2/4

1,250 tickets available from $20