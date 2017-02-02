2017 ScheduleAll times ET
2017 Schedule
22-27, 4th in Central
- 12/14W 95-85
- 12/16L 122-108
- 12/17L 105-90
- 12/19L 113-82
- 12/21L 98-86
- 12/23L 119-113
- 12/26W 106-90
- 12/28L 119-94
- 12/30L 105-98
- 1/1W 107-98
- 1/3L 121-116
- 1/5W 115-114
- 1/7PPD
- 1/8W 125-124
- 1/10L 100-94
- 1/12L 127-107
- 1/13L 110-77
- 1/15W 102-97
- 1/18W 118-95
- 1/21W 113-112
- 1/23L 109-104
- 1/28L 116-103
- 1/30L 113-109
- 2/1W 118-98
- 2/3LIVE!
Friday's Pistons News: Jackson, Caldwell-Pope have green-light to shoot 3-point shots
Top 25 under 25: Andre Drummond
Amin Elhassan, Kevin Pelton and David Thorpe ranked their top 25 players under age 25 to create this new list of the league's elite young talent. Where did the Pistons' big man land?
NBA Rumor Central: Aron Baynes denies he's decided to opt out
Pistons center Aron Baynes can become a free agent in July by declining his 2017-18 player option.
Thursday's Pistons News: Caldwell-Pope shines in win over Pelicans
Caldwell-Pope scores 38 in Pistons' 118-98 win over Pelicans
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a career-high 38 points, leading the Detroit Pistons to a 118-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.
Justin Verrier ESPN Staff Writer
Anthony Davis had 26 points at the half in his last game at The Palace, which ended in a career-high 59 points and 20 rebounds. He has 23 points in four fewer shots at the half this time around, but the Pelicans trail 60-54.
Wednesday's Pistons News: Barkley critical of Pistons, too
Tuesday's Pistons News: Isaiah Thomas leads Celtics to win over Pistons
Thomas scores 41 for Celtics in 113-109 win over Pistons
Isaiah Thomas scored 24 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter and the Boston Celtics held off the Detroit Pistons 113-109 on Monday night to extend their winning streak to four games.
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
Celtics 113, Pistons 109: Isaiah Thomas scored 24 of his game-high 41 points in the fourth quarter. Thomas, the league's leading fourth-quarter scorer, has now scored 20 points or more in the fourth four times this season and no other player in the league has done it more than once, according to ESPN Stats and Info.
ESPN Stats and Information
Pistons center Andre Drummond now has a season-high 4 20-point, 20-rebound games. He has 13 over the last 4 seasons. No one else has more than 8 in that span.
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
How the Boston Celtics have fared this season based on the headband color worn by All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas (Thomas is wearing a white headband vs. the Pistons tonight): White: 14-3 Black: 5-5 Green: 8-7 Red (Christmas): 1-0
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
Boston Celtics big man Al Horford is back in the starting lineup vs. the Pistons after a two-game absence due to a groin injury. Celtics starters on Monday: Isaiah Thomas, Jaylen Brown, Jae Crowder, Jonas Jerebko, and Al Horford.
Power Rankings: Pistons drop four spots
Detroit drops after a 1-2 week. The Pistons were among the ranks of the eight teams favored by five or more points last Monday who all lost.
2016-17 Central Standings
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game101.124th
Rebounds Per Game44.011th
Assists Per Game21.221st
Points Allowed101.86th
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|22
|27
|.449
|2015-16
|44
|38
|.537
|2014-15
|32
|50
|.390
|2013-14
|29
|53
|.354
|2012-13
|29
|53
|.354
Pistons @ Pacers
