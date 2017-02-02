2017 ScheduleAll times ET
23-28, 4th in Central
- 12/17L 105-90
- 12/19L 113-82
- 12/21L 98-86
- 12/23L 119-113
- 12/26W 106-90
- 12/28L 119-94
- 12/30L 105-98
- 1/1W 107-98
- 1/3L 121-116
- 1/5W 115-114
- 1/7PPD
- 1/8W 125-124
- 1/10L 100-94
- 1/12L 127-107
- 1/13L 110-77
- 1/15W 102-97
- 1/18W 118-95
- 1/21W 113-112
- 1/23L 109-104
- 1/28L 116-103
- 1/30L 113-109
- 2/1W 118-98
- 2/3W 116-108
- 2/4L 105-84
- 2/6h:mm a z, US/Eastern
George scores 21 to lead Pacers to 6th straight win
Paul George scored 21 points, helping the Indiana Pacers extend their season-best winning streak to six games with a 105-84 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.
Morris, Leuer lead Pistons over Timberwolves 116-108
Marcus Morris scored a career-high 36 points, and the Detroit Pistons held off the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-108 on Friday night.
Friday's Pistons News: Jackson, Caldwell-Pope have green-light to shoot 3-point shots
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pistons from around the web.
Top 25 under 25: Andre Drummond
Amin Elhassan, Kevin Pelton and David Thorpe ranked their top 25 players under age 25 to create this new list of the league's elite young talent. Where did the Pistons' big man land?
NBA Rumor Central: Aron Baynes denies he's decided to opt out
Pistons center Aron Baynes can become a free agent in July by declining his 2017-18 player option.
Thursday's Pistons News: Caldwell-Pope shines in win over Pelicans
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pistons from around the web.
Caldwell-Pope scores 38 in Pistons' 118-98 win over Pelicans
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a career-high 38 points, leading the Detroit Pistons to a 118-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.
Justin Verrier ESPN Staff Writer
Anthony Davis had 26 points at the half in his last game at The Palace, which ended in a career-high 59 points and 20 rebounds. He has 23 points in four fewer shots at the half this time around, but the Pelicans trail 60-54.
Wednesday's Pistons News: Barkley critical of Pistons, too
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pistons from around the web.
Tuesday's Pistons News: Isaiah Thomas leads Celtics to win over Pistons
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pistons from around the web.
Thomas scores 41 for Celtics in 113-109 win over Pistons
Isaiah Thomas scored 24 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter and the Boston Celtics held off the Detroit Pistons 113-109 on Monday night to extend their winning streak to four games.
2016-17 Central Standings
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game101.124th
Rebounds Per Game44.111th
Assists Per Game21.222nd
Points Allowed102.0Tied-6th
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|23
|28
|.451
|2015-16
|44
|38
|.537
|2014-15
|32
|50
|.390
|2013-14
|29
|53
|.354
|2012-13
|29
|53
|.354
