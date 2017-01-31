Wednesday's Pistons News: Barkley critical of Pistons, too
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pistons from around the web.
Isaiah Thomas scored 24 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter and the Boston Celtics held off the Detroit Pistons 113-109 on Monday night to extend their winning streak to four games.
Celtics 113, Pistons 109: Isaiah Thomas scored 24 of his game-high 41 points in the fourth quarter. Thomas, the league's leading fourth-quarter scorer, has now scored 20 points or more in the fourth four times this season and no other player in the league has done it more than once, according to ESPN Stats and Info.
Pistons center Andre Drummond now has a season-high 4 20-point, 20-rebound games. He has 13 over the last 4 seasons. No one else has more than 8 in that span.
How the Boston Celtics have fared this season based on the headband color worn by All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas (Thomas is wearing a white headband vs. the Pistons tonight): White: 14-3 Black: 5-5 Green: 8-7 Red (Christmas): 1-0
Boston Celtics big man Al Horford is back in the starting lineup vs. the Pistons after a two-game absence due to a groin injury. Celtics starters on Monday: Isaiah Thomas, Jaylen Brown, Jae Crowder, Jonas Jerebko, and Al Horford.
Detroit drops after a 1-2 week. The Pistons were among the ranks of the eight teams favored by five or more points last Monday who all lost.
Goran Dragic scored 23 points, Wayne Ellington added 19 and the Miami Heat pushed the NBA's longest current winning streak to seven games by topping the Detroit Pistons 116-103 on Saturday night.
The Detroit Pistons have assigned forward Henry Ellenson and guards Darrun Hilliard and Michael Gbinije to the team's Grand Rapids affiliate in the D-League.
The Pistons' defense has collapsed after improbably hovering in the top five in points allowed per possession over the first few weeks of the season.
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|21
|27
|.438
|2015-16
|44
|38
|.537
|2014-15
|32
|50
|.390
|2013-14
|29
|53
|.354
|2012-13
|29
|53
|.354
The Palace of Auburn Hills - Wed 2/1