21-26, 4th in Central
- 12/9W 117-90
- 12/11L 97-79
- 12/14W 95-85
- 12/16L 122-108
- 12/17L 105-90
- 12/19L 113-82
- 12/21L 98-86
- 12/23L 119-113
- 12/26W 106-90
- 12/28L 119-94
- 12/30L 105-98
- 1/1W 107-98
- 1/3L 121-116
- 1/5W 115-114
- 1/7PPD
- 1/8W 125-124
- 1/10L 100-94
- 1/12L 127-107
- 1/13L 110-77
- 1/15W 102-97
- 1/18W 118-95
- 1/21W 113-112
- 1/23L 109-104
- 1/28L 116-103
Heat extend win streak to 7, top Pistons 116-103
Goran Dragic scored 23 points, Wayne Ellington added 19 and the Miami Heat pushed the NBA's longest current winning streak to seven games by topping the Detroit Pistons 116-103 on Saturday night.
Pistons' Ellenson, Hilliard, Gbinije to D-League
The Detroit Pistons have assigned forward Henry Ellenson and guards Darrun Hilliard and Michael Gbinije to the team's Grand Rapids affiliate in the D-League.
10 things: Detroit's point-of-attack defense
The Pistons' defense has collapsed after improbably hovering in the top five in points allowed per possession over the first few weeks of the season.
Friday's Pistons News: Defense the priority during 2-day break
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pistons from around the web.
Thursday's Pistons News: Dumars hopes to become a GM again
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pistons from around the web.
Wednesday's Pistons News: Marcus Morris: 'I just think we got punked'
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pistons from around the web.
Can Pistons make playoff push?
Detroit is just outside of the No. 8 seed in the East entering Tuesday. ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives the Pistons a 60 percent chance to reach the playoffs for a second consecutive season.
Tuesday's Pistons News: Stan Van Gundy: 'Our bench got crushed'
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pistons from around the web.
Kings snap 5-game skid with 109-104 win over Pistons
DeMarcus Cousins had 22 points and 14 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings snapped a five-game losing streak with a 109-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.
Caldwell-Pope returns for Pistons against Kings
Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is back in the starting lineup after missing four games with a strained left rotator cuff.
Pistons rise two spots in Power Rankings
Detroit comes in at No. 19 this week. Marcus Morris gave the Pistons their first home win on a buzzer-beater since Chauncey Billups in March 2003, to help the Pistons get back on track after a rough stretch. Week 14 Power Rankings
Monday's Pistons News: Too soon to give up on Jackson
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pistons from around the web.
Morris' buzzer-beater lifts Pistons past Wizards 113-112
Marcus Morris scored 25 points and tipped in the winning basket at the buzzer, leading the Detroit Pistons to a 113-112 victory over Washington on Saturday night for their third straight win.
2016-17 Central Standings
Points Per Game100.624th
Rebounds Per Game43.910th
Assists Per Game21.122nd
Points Allowed101.66th
|2016-17
|21
|26
|.447
|2015-16
|44
|38
|.537
|2014-15
|32
|50
|.390
|2013-14
|29
|53
|.354
|2012-13
|29
|53
|.354
