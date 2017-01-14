2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
19-24, 5th in Central
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
34m

Pistons owner backs Van Gundy after meeting

Pistons owner Tom Gores had a three-hour meeting with coach Stan Van Gundy on Saturday and both said Sunday they emerged with excitement about the Pistons' future.

play
Pistons hold off Lakers in back-and-forth tilt (1:03)
play
Pistons' Smith beats the buzzer (0:31)
play
Drummond heaves one up to beat the buzzer (0:42)
play
Drummond gets the steal and finishes with a fury (0:28)
play
Tobias Harris beats the buzzer with a dunk (0:23)
play
Randle battles his way to a two-handed jam (0:23)
play
Jazz roll past Pistons at home (0:54)

Kevin Pelton ESPN Staff Writer 

A dominant 110-77 win for the Utah Jazz over the Detroit Pistons tonight. The Jazz outscored the Pistons 65-34 after halftime behind 16-of-31 3-point shooting. Rodney Hood (27), George Hill (22) and Gordon Hayward (20) all topped 20 points for Utah, while Tobias Harris led Detroit with 13 points.

play
Johnson double clutches from long distance to beat the buzzer in win (0:34)

Kevin Pelton ESPN Staff Writer 

The Utah Jazz are hard to beat when they make 3s. They're 7-1 this year when they make 13 or more 3s and well on their way to 8-1 with 15 tonight.

Kevin Pelton ESPN Staff Writer 

The third quarter belonged to the Utah Jazz, who outscored Detroit 33-20 and capped the period with a Joe Johnson 3 from the backcourt at the buzzer to take a 15-point lead to the fourth.

play
Hayward's hustle leads to Hill 3-pointer (0:40)

Kevin Pelton ESPN Staff Writer 

Utah Jazz guard George Hill entered tonight shooting 48.6 percent from 3-point range and has pushed that above 50 percent by making all four of his long-distance attempts.

Kevin Pelton ESPN Staff Writer 

The Utah Jazz are slowly opening up a lead (currently nine) over the Detroit Pistons, largely because of their 3-point shooting. Utah is 9-of-17 from beyond the arc.

play
Jackson stares down crowd after drilling 3 (0:38)

Kevin Pelton ESPN Staff Writer 

A first half that saw the two teams trade runs ended with the Utah Jazz leading the Detroit Pistons 45-43. The Jazz have relied heavily on their perimeter trio of George Hill, Gordon Hayward and Rodney Hill, which has combined for 37 of their 45 points.

play
Hayward steals and wheels a dunk (0:29)

Kevin Pelton ESPN Staff Writer 

We're lucky no bystanders were harmed when Rudy Gobert and Aron Baynes met at the rim, with Gobert blocking Baynes' dunk attempt.

Kevin Pelton ESPN Staff Writer 

Nice to see Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum, who hasn't played much lately, get to the rim off the dribble with a crossover.

Kevin Pelton ESPN Staff Writer 

Rodney Hood has carried the Jazz with his scoring alongside the second unit. Hood has made three 3-pointers and has 11 points in as many minutes, lifting Utah to a 24-23 lead over Detroit.

play
Drummond submits a one-handed slam (0:29)

Team Stats

Points Per Game99.824th
Rebounds Per Game43.616th
Assists Per Game21.023rd
Points Allowed101.05th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-171924.442
2015-164438.537
2014-153250.390
2013-142953.354
2012-132953.354

Find Tickets

Pistons vs Hawks

The Palace of Auburn Hills - Wed 1/18

1,535 tickets available from $12