Pistons owner backs Van Gundy after meeting
Pistons owner Tom Gores had a three-hour meeting with coach Stan Van Gundy on Saturday and both said Sunday they emerged with excitement about the Pistons' future.
Pistons owner Tom Gores had a three-hour meeting with coach Stan Van Gundy on Saturday and both said Sunday they emerged with excitement about the Pistons' future.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pistons from around the web.
Tobias Harris scored 23 points and hit a decisive 3-pointer with 30.5 seconds to play, and the Detroit Pistons snapped a three-game losing streak with a 102-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers
Rodney Hood scored a season-high 27 points and the Utah Jazz rolled over the Detroit Pistons, 110-77 on Friday night.
A dominant 110-77 win for the Utah Jazz over the Detroit Pistons tonight. The Jazz outscored the Pistons 65-34 after halftime behind 16-of-31 3-point shooting. Rodney Hood (27), George Hill (22) and Gordon Hayward (20) all topped 20 points for Utah, while Tobias Harris led Detroit with 13 points.
The Utah Jazz are hard to beat when they make 3s. They're 7-1 this year when they make 13 or more 3s and well on their way to 8-1 with 15 tonight.
The third quarter belonged to the Utah Jazz, who outscored Detroit 33-20 and capped the period with a Joe Johnson 3 from the backcourt at the buzzer to take a 15-point lead to the fourth.
Utah Jazz guard George Hill entered tonight shooting 48.6 percent from 3-point range and has pushed that above 50 percent by making all four of his long-distance attempts.
The Utah Jazz are slowly opening up a lead (currently nine) over the Detroit Pistons, largely because of their 3-point shooting. Utah is 9-of-17 from beyond the arc.
A first half that saw the two teams trade runs ended with the Utah Jazz leading the Detroit Pistons 45-43. The Jazz have relied heavily on their perimeter trio of George Hill, Gordon Hayward and Rodney Hill, which has combined for 37 of their 45 points.
We're lucky no bystanders were harmed when Rudy Gobert and Aron Baynes met at the rim, with Gobert blocking Baynes' dunk attempt.
Nice to see Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum, who hasn't played much lately, get to the rim off the dribble with a crossover.
Rodney Hood has carried the Jazz with his scoring alongside the second unit. Hood has made three 3-pointers and has 11 points in as many minutes, lifting Utah to a 24-23 lead over Detroit.
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|19
|24
|.442
|2015-16
|44
|38
|.537
|2014-15
|32
|50
|.390
|2013-14
|29
|53
|.354
|2012-13
|29
|53
|.354
The Palace of Auburn Hills - Wed 1/18