2017 Schedule
21-24, 5th in Central
- 12/6W 102-91
- 12/7L 87-77
- 12/9W 117-90
- 12/11L 97-79
- 12/14W 95-85
- 12/16L 122-108
- 12/17L 105-90
- 12/19L 113-82
- 12/21L 98-86
- 12/23L 119-113
- 12/26W 106-90
- 12/28L 119-94
- 12/30L 105-98
- 1/1W 107-98
- 1/3L 121-116
- 1/5W 115-114
- 1/7PPD
- 1/8W 125-124
- 1/10L 100-94
- 1/12L 127-107
- 1/13L 110-77
- 1/15W 102-97
- 1/18W 118-95
- 1/21W 113-112
Van Gundy: Jackson-Rubio trade not happening
Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy acknowledged the Pistons and Timberwolves had discussed a trade involving Reggie Jackson and Ricky Rubio but said he assured Jackson the deal would not happen.
Sources: Wolves, Pistons talk Rubio-Jackson deal
The Wolves and Pistons have engaged in dialogue this week on a potential multiplayer exchange that would be headlined by Ricky Rubio and Reggie Jackson, sources say.
Friday's Pistons News: Stanley Johnson aims to end slump
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pistons from around the web.
NBA Lockdown: Don't lose sight of KD's dominance
Jorge Sedano, Amin Elhassan and Kevin Pelton discuss how Kevin Durant has become the alpha in Golden State, Joel Embiid's All-Star candidacy, brutal injuries, the Knicks and more.
Pistons get it done on the boards
The Pistons grabbed a season-high 60 rebounds in Wednesday's win over the Hawks. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, their 28-rebound advantage was the largest in a game this season and the largest difference in a Pistons-Hawks game since 1964.
Thursday's Pistons News: Van Gundy explains why he benched Smith
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pistons from around the web.
ESPN Stats and Information
The Pistons outrebounded the Hawks by 28 on Wednesday night, the highest rebound differential in a game for the Pistons since Feb. 13, 1990 (Bill Laimbeer had 20 rebounds and Dennis Rodman had 17 in that game for Detroit).
Pistons cruise past Hawks 118-95
Reggie Jackson scored 26 points to lead the balanced Detroit Pistons to a 118-95 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.
ESPN Stats and Information
The Pistons led by 24 at the end of the first quarter; it's tied for their largest lead at the end of the first quarter in any game in the shot-clock era (since 1954-55). They led by 24 in a game on January 4, 1985... also against the Hawks.
NBA Rumor Central: Stan Van Gundy still doesn't see need for Pistons to make a trade
At this time, Stan Van Gundy is still looking to improve the Pistons with lineup changes and not a trade.
Wednesday's Pistons News: Drummond should play against Hawks after sitting out Tuesday's practice
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pistons from around the web.
NBA Rumor Central: Pistons owner Tom Gores aims to re-sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope becomes a restricted free agent on July 1.
Tuesday's Pistons News: Players seek consistency moving forward
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pistons from around the web.
Pistons slip four spots in Power Rankings
Detroit lands at No. 21 this week. Reggie Jackson's return has not given the Pistons an expected boost. In fact, they are 8-14 since his return after starting the season 11-10. Week 13 Power Rankings
Pistons owner backs Van Gundy after meeting
Pistons owner Tom Gores had a three-hour meeting with coach Stan Van Gundy on Saturday and both said Sunday they emerged with excitement about the Pistons' future.
Monday's Pistons News: Harris plays big in win over Lakers
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pistons from around the web.
2016-17 Central Standings
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game100.224th
Rebounds Per Game44.012th
Assists Per Game21.123rd
Points Allowed100.95th
Injuries
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|21
|24
|.467
|2015-16
|44
|38
|.537
|2014-15
|32
|50
|.390
|2013-14
|29
|53
|.354
|2012-13
|29
|53
|.354
