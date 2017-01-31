2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
21-27, 5th in Central
play
The NBA's rising stars will be judged (0:55)
play
Thomas sets new Celtics benchmark in win (2:02)
play
Thomas' huge 4th quarter powers Celtics to win (1:30)

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Celtics 113, Pistons 109: Isaiah Thomas scored 24 of his game-high 41 points in the fourth quarter. Thomas, the league's leading fourth-quarter scorer, has now scored 20 points or more in the fourth four times this season and no other player in the league has done it more than once, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

ESPN Stats and Information  

Pistons center Andre Drummond now has a season-high 4 20-point, 20-rebound games. He has 13 over the last 4 seasons. No one else has more than 8 in that span.

play
Smart tosses football pass to Crowder for layup (0:28)
play
Caldwell-Pope drives around defender for dunk (0:15)
play
Horford electrifies with one-handed dunk in win (0:21)

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

How the Boston Celtics have fared this season based on the headband color worn by All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas (Thomas is wearing a white headband vs. the Pistons tonight): White: 14-3 Black: 5-5 Green: 8-7 Red (Christmas): 1-0

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Boston Celtics big man Al Horford is back in the starting lineup vs. the Pistons after a two-game absence due to a groin injury. Celtics starters on Monday: Isaiah Thomas, Jaylen Brown, Jae Crowder, Jonas Jerebko, and Al Horford.

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images
2dMarc Stein

Power Rankings: Pistons drop four spots

Detroit drops after a 1-2 week. The Pistons were among the ranks of the eight teams favored by five or more points last Monday who all lost.

play
Heat win seventh straight with victory over Pistons (1:34)
4d

Heat extend win streak to 7, top Pistons 116-103

Goran Dragic scored 23 points, Wayne Ellington added 19 and the Miami Heat pushed the NBA's longest current winning streak to seven games by topping the Detroit Pistons 116-103 on Saturday night.

play
Reed's jam puts the cherry on top of Johnson's perfect pass (0:27)
play
Drummond hangs on the rim just a bit too long (0:36)
play
Whiteside comes up with big rejection on Drummond (0:17)
Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images
5dZach Lowe

10 things: Detroit's point-of-attack defense

The Pistons' defense has collapsed after improbably hovering in the top five in points allowed per possession over the first few weeks of the season.

Team Stats

Points Per Game100.825th
Rebounds Per Game44.110th
Assists Per Game21.023rd
Points Allowed101.96th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172127.438
2015-164438.537
2014-153250.390
2013-142953.354
2012-132953.354

Find Tickets

Pistons vs Pelicans

The Palace of Auburn Hills - Wed 2/1

1,407 tickets available from $12