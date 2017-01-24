2017 ScheduleAll times ET

21-26, 4th in Central
20h

Heat extend win streak to 7, top Pistons 116-103

Goran Dragic scored 23 points, Wayne Ellington added 19 and the Miami Heat pushed the NBA's longest current winning streak to seven games by topping the Detroit Pistons 116-103 on Saturday night.

2dZach Lowe

10 things: Detroit's point-of-attack defense

The Pistons' defense has collapsed after improbably hovering in the top five in points allowed per possession over the first few weeks of the season.

ESPN Stats & Info

Can Pistons make playoff push?

Detroit is just outside of the No. 8 seed in the East entering Tuesday. ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives the Pistons a 60 percent chance to reach the playoffs for a second consecutive season.

Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

Pistons rise two spots in Power Rankings

Detroit comes in at No. 19 this week. Marcus Morris gave the Pistons their first home win on a buzzer-beater since Chauncey Billups in March 2003, to help the Pistons get back on track after a rough stretch. Week 14 Power Rankings

Team Stats

Points Per Game100.624th
Rebounds Per Game43.910th
Assists Per Game21.122nd
Points Allowed101.66th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172126.447
2015-164438.537
2014-153250.390
2013-142953.354
2012-132953.354

