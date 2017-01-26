2017 ScheduleAll times ET
2017 Schedule
39-7, 1st in Pacific
- 12/8W 106-99
- 12/10L 110-89
- 12/11W 116-108
- 12/13W 113-109
- 12/15W 103-90
- 12/17W 135-90
- 12/20W 104-74
- 12/22W 117-101
- 12/23W 119-113
- 12/25L 109-108
- 12/28W 121-111
- 12/30W 108-99
- 1/2W 127-119
- 1/4W 125-117
- 1/6L 128-119
- 1/8W 117-106
- 1/10W 107-95
- 1/12W 127-107
- 1/16W 126-91
- 1/18W 121-100
- 1/20W 125-108
- 1/22W 118-98
- 1/23L 105-102
- 1/25W 113-103
- 1/28h:mm a z, US/Eastern
- Full Schedule
Kevin Durant's spree finishes Hornets in Stephen Curry's homecoming
On a trip to Stephen Curry's hometown, Kevin Durant provided a late spark against the Hornets, with 16 of his game-high 33 points in the fourth.
Durant, Curry lead Warriors over Hornets 113-103
Kevin Durant scored 16 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry added 28 points on six 3-pointers in his annual homecoming game and the Golden State Warriors rallied to beat the Char
Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer
Steph Curry blocked at the rim by Marvin Williams to end the half. Hornets end in a run, trail 53-47
Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer
Warriors are tinkering with some different lineups. They have Kevin Durant at the 4 right now, but not with Klay Thompson + Draymond Green
Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer
Hot start for Stephen Curry though his teammates could have fed him a bit more. 13 points after 1, Warriors lead Hornets 29-28
Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer
22-19 Warriors over the Hornets. Steph Curry has been impressed but, as he seemed to be heating up, didn't get the ball back on the last 2 possessions
Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer
Steph Curry with a pull-up midrange shot and an off the dribble 3 to kick off this homecoming game in Charlotte. 9-3 Warriors so far
Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer
Brave Hornet at Golden State versus Charlotte
ESPN Stats and Information
The Warriors have a league-best 30 games with 30 assists this season. The only team in NBA history with more 30-assist games before the All-Star break is the 1982-83 Lakers (had 31), per the Elias Sports Bureau.
ESPN Stats and Information
The Warriors lost their last game against the Heat. They have gone 131 regular-season games without back-to-back losses (longest streak in NBA history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau). Golden State visits the Hornets at 8 ET on ESPN.
Game Preview: Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Warriors travel to Charlotte on Wednesday to take on the Hornets, who they've beaten in the past four matchups between the two teams.
Dubs heavy favorites in Buzz City
ESPN's BPI projects the Warriors with a 74 percent chance to defeat the Hornets on Wednesday. Golden State has won four consecutive games against Charlotte.
Lowe shakes up All-Star starters
ESPN's Zach Lowe believes the Warriors will send three players to New Orleans for the All-Star games. But does he agree with the voting process that Steph Curry should be a starter? And will Draymond Green or Klay Thompson be left out? Lowe’s All-Stars
Kerr thinks kids relate more to Curry than MJ
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says what amazes him about Stephen Curry is how immensely popular he is with young kids -- maybe even more so than his former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan was.
2016-17 Pacific Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Golden State
|39
|7
|.848
|-
|W1
|LA Clippers
|30
|17
|.638
|9.5
|L1
|Sacramento
|18
|27
|.400
|20.5
|W2
|Phoenix
|15
|30
|.333
|23.5
|L1
|LA Lakers
|16
|33
|.327
|24.5
|L2
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game117.51st
Rebounds Per Game45.26th
Assists Per Game31.01st
Points Allowed104.814th
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|39
|7
|.848
|2015-16
|73
|9
|.890
|2014-15
|67
|15
|.817
|2013-14
|51
|31
|.622
|2012-13
|47
|35
|.573
StubHub
Find Tickets
Warriors vs Clippers
ORACLE Arena - Sat 1/28