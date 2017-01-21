2017 ScheduleAll times ET
Steph and Russ, Linsanity Revisted, Asian Masculinity
Brian Yang, producer of "Linsanity," joins Cary, Ohm and Prim as we approach the five year anniversary of Jeremy Lin's amazing 2012 NBA season.
Warriors sizzling on offense
After outshooting the Rockets on Friday, 53 percent to 45 percent, Golden State has now generated a higher field-goal percentage than its opponent in 17 consecutive games. Per Elias, it's the longest such streak since Boston did it 18 straight times in 2012.
KD shows off his passing skills
Kevin Durant scored a game-high 32 points and dished out seven assists in Friday's road win over Houston. KD's teammates shot a perfect 7-of-7 off passes from the All-Star forward.
Warriors waltz into rowdy Houston and throttle Rockets
Kevin Durant and Steph Curry ignited Golden State as the Warriors turned a showdown with the Rockets into a statement road win.
Warriors are as good at defending 3-pointers as they are at shooting them. Assistant coach Chris DeMarco had the scout on the Rockets. Contesting 3-pointers was the point of emphasis for the Warriors D. Houston was 7-for-35 on Friday.
The Warriors are going have to stay over in Houston due to the weather so they'll have to head to Orlando in the morning. Tip is noon ET on Sunday.
Warriors get 6th straight win, 125-108 over Rockets
Kevin Durant scored 32 points and the Golden State Warriors used a big third quarter to build a huge lead and coast to their sixth straight victory, 125-108 over the Houston Rockets on Friday.
Warriors out scored the Rockets 37-22 in the third quarter and lead 99-79 with 12 minutes to go. Houston is ice cold from behind the 3-point arc (4-for-27)
Warriors just ran away from the Rockets. 87-69 after the Dubs score 22 in half the 3rd quarter
Steph Curry closes out the half with a step back 3 on Clint Capela. It'd be a welcome sign for Golden State if Steph starts torching bigs again. 62-57 Warriors over the Rockets
Draymond Green has been excellent defensively in this one. 3 big blocks on Rockets at the rim
Refs have been letting a lot of contact go at the rim in Rockets-Warriors
JJ Watt and Kevin Johnson braved the thunderstorm to watch this Rockets-Warriors game.
