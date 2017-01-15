Cavs or Warriors: Who are the real 3-point shooting stars?
Who's the real "jump-shooting team" and what does that mean for a potential Finals rematch? Kevin Pelton presents the surprising facts.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Warriors from around the web.
Between the lost 3-1 lead, a Christmas Day defeat and that Halloween party prop, the Warriors should have plenty to fuel them Monday against the Cavs.
Warriors star Stephen Curry told the Mercury News it doesn't bother him that he's the fourth-highest paid player on the team.
Despite facing off against the Warriors in the past two NBA Finals, Cavaliers superstar LeBron James says, "I don't think we have a rival in our game today."
$52,088: Price paid by fan for four courtside seats on StubHub for tomorrow night's Warriors-Cavs game in Oakland.
Tom Haberstroh, Kevin Pelton, Justin Verrier, BIG Wos, Kaileigh Brandt and Zach Harper answer listener questions from Twitter.
Up two points at halftime, Golden State outscored Detroit 41-19 in the third quarter to pull away for the win on Thursday. It was the Warriors' ninth 40-point quarter this season (including twice in one game). No other team has done it more than four times.
Detroit found itself down only two at the half, but a lack of outside shooting eventually caught up. That wasn't an issue for 3-happy Golden State.
Klay Thompson returned from a one-game absence for rest and scored 23 points with four 3-pointers in another balanced Golden State performance as the Warriors beat the Pistons 127-107 on Thursday
Warriors win handily over the Pistons, 127-107. Balanced scoring attack as Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson all score in the 20s
This game has gone like more than a few Warriors jaunts against lotto level opponents. Close for awhile, followed by a 3rd quarter push
Entering tonight, the Warriors are 12-0 in games that Draymond Green finishes with 10 or more assists. He has 10 so far on Thursday night.
The first half of the Warriors game featured 21 lead changes, the most in a game involving the Warriors this season. The previous high was also against the Pistons (18 on Dec. 23).
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Golden State
|34
|6
|.850
|-
|W3
|LA Clippers
|28
|14
|.667
|7
|W6
|Sacramento
|16
|24
|.400
|18
|L2
|LA Lakers
|15
|30
|.333
|21.5
|L4
|Phoenix
|13
|27
|.325
|21
|W1
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|34
|6
|.850
|2015-16
|73
|9
|.890
|2014-15
|67
|15
|.817
|2013-14
|51
|31
|.622
|2012-13
|47
|35
|.573
ORACLE Arena - Mon 1/16