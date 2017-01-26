2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
39-7, 1st in Pacific
play
The fourth quarter belongs to Durant and Curry in win (1:23)
play
Durant: 'We do our job by shooting and getting to the rim' (1:05)
play
KD, Curry take over in 4th quarter, Warriors prevail (1:06)
7h

Durant, Curry lead Warriors over Hornets 113-103

Kevin Durant scored 16 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry added 28 points on six 3-pointers in his annual homecoming game and the Golden State Warriors rallied to beat the Char

play
80-year-old fan's Curry wish gets granted (0:39)
play
Curry shakes off Belinelli for 3 (0:25)
play
Thompson gets hit with a tech (0:39)
play
Durant blocks Walker, Curry capitalizes (0:29)
play
Hibbert tips-in Williams' miss (0:26)

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Steph Curry blocked at the rim by Marvin Williams to end the half. Hornets end in a run, trail 53-47

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Warriors are tinkering with some different lineups. They have Kevin Durant at the 4 right now, but not with Klay Thompson + Draymond Green

play
Curry reverses with a stunning layup (0:18)

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Hot start for Stephen Curry though his teammates could have fed him a bit more. 13 points after 1, Warriors lead Hornets 29-28

play
Kidd-Gilchrist and Durant trade dunks to open game (0:38)

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

22-19 Warriors over the Hornets. Steph Curry has been impressed but, as he seemed to be heating up, didn't get the ball back on the last 2 possessions

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Steph Curry with a pull-up midrange shot and an off the dribble 3 to kick off this homecoming game in Charlotte. 9-3 Warriors so far

play
Curry's pregame turns basketball into other sports (0:39)

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Brave Hornet at Golden State versus Charlotte

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Warriors have a league-best 30 games with 30 assists this season. The only team in NBA history with more 30-assist games before the All-Star break is the 1982-83 Lakers (had 31), per the Elias Sports Bureau.

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Warriors lost their last game against the Heat. They have gone 131 regular-season games without back-to-back losses (longest streak in NBA history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau). Golden State visits the Hornets at 8 ET on ESPN.

ESPN Stats & Info

Dubs heavy favorites in Buzz City

ESPN's BPI projects the Warriors with a 74 percent chance to defeat the Hornets on Wednesday. Golden State has won four consecutive games against Charlotte.

Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

Lowe shakes up All-Star starters

ESPN's Zach Lowe believes the Warriors will send three players to New Orleans for the All-Star games. But does he agree with the voting process that Steph Curry should be a starter? And will Draymond Green or Klay Thompson be left out? Lowe’s All-Stars

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
13h

Kerr thinks kids relate more to Curry than MJ

Warriors coach Steve Kerr says what amazes him about Stephen Curry is how immensely popular he is with young kids -- maybe even more so than his former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan was.

Team Stats

Points Per Game117.51st
Rebounds Per Game45.26th
Assists Per Game31.01st
Points Allowed104.814th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-17397.848
2015-16739.890
2014-156715.817
2013-145131.622
2012-134735.573

Find Tickets

Warriors vs Clippers

ORACLE Arena - Sat 1/28

933 tickets available from $147