Warriors' Curry (flu) out 1st time this season
Stephen Curry will miss his first game of the season Sunday night, sitting out against the Portland Trail Blazers because of the stomach flu, the Golden State Warriors announced.
We all know when Steph Curry gets hot, he sizzles. But his record for games with nine 3-pointers is hard to beat. He has more than twice as many such games than any other player. (ESPN Stats & Info)
Warriors are first team in NBA history to have 40 wins before their 50th game in each of 3 straight seasons. (Via Elias Sports Bureau)
Warriors guard Stephen Curry is 1 of 3 players to make multiple shots from at least 50 feet over the last 2 seasons. The others are Vince Carter and Andre Drummond.
Warriors guard Stephen Curry has 43 points in 29 minutes. He's the 2nd player to have at least that many points in fewer than 30 minutes this season (Klay Thompson is the other, in his 60-point game against the Pacers). Prior to that, no one had done it since Larry Bird of the Celtics against the Cavaliers in March 1986.
The Warriors: have 3 140-point games this season. The rest of the NBA has 3. They've won 3 games by at least 40 points this season. The rest of the NBA has 3.
Stephen Curry scored 25 of his 43 points in the third quarter following his first halfcourt buzzer-beater of the season to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 144-98 rout of the Clippers.
Warriors guard Stephen Curry's 5 25-point quarters are the most in the NBA over the last 15 seasons. He outscored the Clippers in the third quarter by himself.
Warriors scored 86 points in 2nd and 3rd quarter combined. Clippers had 74 points through the first 3 quarters.
And that will likely be it for Stephen Curry. He doesn't start fourth quarter with team up 43 on Clippers, the same amount of points he has.
Warriors have 117 points through 3 quarters, the most a team has scored through 3 quarters in a game this season.
Warriors guard Stephen Curry's halftime buzzer-beater is listed as a 51-footer, his longest shot of the season. He was 0-of-8 on 50+ foot shots this season coming into today.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Golden State
|40
|7
|.851
|-
|W2
|LA Clippers
|30
|18
|.625
|10.5
|L2
|Sacramento
|19
|28
|.404
|21
|W1
|LA Lakers
|16
|34
|.320
|25.5
|L3
|Phoenix
|15
|32
|.319
|25
|L3
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|40
|7
|.851
|2015-16
|73
|9
|.890
|2014-15
|67
|15
|.817
|2013-14
|51
|31
|.622
|2012-13
|47
|35
|.573
Moda Center - Sun 1/29