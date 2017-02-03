2017 ScheduleAll times ET

43-7, 1st in Pacific
Kareem: Cavs-Warriors building a rivalry (1:01)
Draymond plans to get McGee back (1:03)
5hChris Haynes

Warriors waive Varejao; will sign guard Weber

The Warriors have waived center Anderson Varejao, the team said Friday. Golden State will fill the open roster spot by signing D-League point guard Briante Weber to a 10-day deal.

McGee gets Warriors a special gift (0:55)
Curry, Durant get double-doubles in win over Clippers (2:05)
Warriors' passing becomes contagious (0:55)
Speights denied hard ... by the rim (0:19)
Durant says Warriors grinded to get win over Clippers (1:10)
Iguodala scoops in improbable buzzer-beater (0:15)
Curry makes magic on wild and-1 in victory (0:15)

ESPN Stats and Information  

Warriors guard Stephen Curry has scored at least 20 points in 15 straight games. It's the longest streak by a Warriors player since Chris Mullin (21 games, 1991-92) (via Elias Sports Bureau).

The Warriors are 43-7. Their record is 3 games worse than last season's record through 50 games (46-4).

Jovan Buha ESPN Editor 

A Warriors-heavy crowd broke out a "War-riors!" chant in the final moments of Golden State's 133-120 win over the Clippers. It was met with scant boos.

Griffin flies in for dunk on Looney in loss (0:18)
Jordan levels Curry when drawing the pick (0:27)

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

65-55 Warriors over the Clippers at halftime. GSW run was interrupted by Blake Griffin flying over Kevon Looney for a majestic jam

Jordan preparing for the dunk contest with an alley-oop jam (0:20)

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Warriors lead the Clippers 50-43. Clips have stayed close thanks to some great play from JJ Redick (4 3-pointers so far)

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

45-34 Warriors over the Clippers and everyone's getting involved. James Michael McAdoo just threw down a jam from the dunker position (baseline). He's 3-of-3

Team Stats

Points Per Game118.41st
Rebounds Per Game45.25th
Assists Per Game31.21st
Points Allowed105.316th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-17437.860
2015-16739.890
2014-156715.817
2013-145131.622
2012-134735.573

