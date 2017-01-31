Wednesday's Warriors News: Steve Kerr on Patrick McCaw: 'It's Patrick's time, we need him to develop'
Steph Curry is questionable for tomorrow's game against Charlotte, due to the flu. Zaza Pachulia, who gets an MRI today on his right shoulder, is also questionable.
Two-time MVP Stephen Curry was out with a stomach ailment, but the Warriors eked out a win in Portland on the second night of a back-to-back.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr, whose father was assassinated in an act of terrorism in 1984 in Beirut, spoke out against President Donald Trump's executive order and immigration ban.
Kevin Durant had 33 points and 10 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors overcame Stephen Curry's absence to hold off the Portland Trail Blazers 113-111 on Sunday night.
Warriors are back on pace for a 70-win season after their win vs the Trail Blazers on Sunday.
Warriors outlast Blazers 113-111. Blazers got a last shot to tie or win with 5.5 seconds, thanks to an offensive foul on Kevin Durant, drawn by Evan Turner. Turner got what would have been a game winning 3, but it missed short
CJ McCollum with an impressive 3 to bring Portland within 2, 17.8 seconds left
Awesome defensive stand at the rim by Draymond Green, a 3 on the other end from Klay Thompson, and the Warriors lead 106-99 with 37 seconds left
The Warriors have had success down the stretch using off-ball screens, culminating in Klay Thompson's dagger 3.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Golden State
|41
|7
|.854
|-
|W3
|LA Clippers
|30
|18
|.625
|11
|L2
|Sacramento
|19
|30
|.388
|22.5
|L2
|LA Lakers
|17
|34
|.333
|25.5
|W1
|Phoenix
|15
|33
|.313
|26
|L4
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|41
|7
|.854
|2015-16
|73
|9
|.890
|2014-15
|67
|15
|.817
|2013-14
|51
|31
|.622
|2012-13
|47
|35
|.573
ORACLE Arena - Wed 2/1