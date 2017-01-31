2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
41-7, 1st in Pacific

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Steph Curry is questionable for tomorrow's game against Charlotte, due to the flu. Zaza Pachulia, who gets an MRI today on his right shoulder, is also questionable.

ESPN Stats & Info

Last week's top-10 performers

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets was the league's best player last week, according to John Hollinger's game score statistic. However, an injury has since cut short the big man's roll.

3dChris Haynes

Kerr on travel ban: 'It's shocking, a horrible idea'

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, whose father was assassinated in an act of terrorism in 1984 in Beirut, spoke out against President Donald Trump's executive order and immigration ban.

ESPN Stats and Information  

Warriors are back on pace for a 70-win season after their win vs the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Warriors outlast Blazers 113-111. Blazers got a last shot to tie or win with 5.5 seconds, thanks to an offensive foul on Kevin Durant, drawn by Evan Turner. Turner got what would have been a game winning 3, but it missed short

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

CJ McCollum with an impressive 3 to bring Portland within 2, 17.8 seconds left

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Awesome defensive stand at the rim by Draymond Green, a 3 on the other end from Klay Thompson, and the Warriors lead 106-99 with 37 seconds left

Kevin Pelton ESPN Staff Writer 

The Warriors have had success down the stretch using off-ball screens, culminating in Klay Thompson's dagger 3.

Team Stats

Points Per Game118.01st
Rebounds Per Game45.25th
Assists Per Game31.01st
Points Allowed104.814th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-17417.854
2015-16739.890
2014-156715.817
2013-145131.622
2012-134735.573

