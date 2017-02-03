2017 ScheduleAll times ET
2017 Schedule
43-7, 1st in Pacific
- 12/15W 103-90
- 12/17W 135-90
- 12/20W 104-74
- 12/22W 117-101
- 12/23W 119-113
- 12/25L 109-108
- 12/28W 121-111
- 12/30W 108-99
- 1/2W 127-119
- 1/4W 125-117
- 1/6L 128-119
- 1/8W 117-106
- 1/10W 107-95
- 1/12W 127-107
- 1/16W 126-91
- 1/18W 121-100
- 1/20W 125-108
- 1/22W 118-98
- 1/23L 105-102
- 1/25W 113-103
- 1/28W 144-98
- 1/29W 113-111
- 2/1W 126-111
- 2/2W 133-120
- 2/4h:mm a z, US/Eastern
The Friday Mailbag: Roll It Back
Kevin Pelton, BIG Wos, Zach Harper, Mariano Bivins, Kaileigh Brandt and Justin Verrier answer questions from Twitter.
Warriors waive Varejao; will sign guard Weber
The Warriors have waived center Anderson Varejao, the team said Friday. Golden State will fill the open roster spot by signing D-League point guard Briante Weber to a 10-day deal.
The maturation and ascension of Luke Walton
Kevin Arnovitz and Baxter Holmes on the unique story of Luke Walton's rise from NBA player brat to the head coach of the Lakers.
Friday's Warriors News: Another easy win over Clippers
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Warriors from around the web.
It's déjà vu all over again as Warriors beat Clippers
While it wasn't the 46-point rout from five days prior, the Warriors -- sans two starters -- rolled to a ninth straight win against the Clippers.
ESPN Stats and Information
Warriors guard Stephen Curry has scored at least 20 points in 15 straight games. It's the longest streak by a Warriors player since Chris Mullin (21 games, 1991-92) (via Elias Sports Bureau).
Warriors beat Clippers 133-120 for 9th straight win over LA
Stephen Curry scored 29 points despite making just three 3-pointers, Kevin Durant added 26 points and 10 assists, and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 133-120 Thursday.
ESPN Stats and Information
The Warriors are 43-7. Their record is 3 games worse than last season's record through 50 games (46-4).
Jovan Buha ESPN Editor
A Warriors-heavy crowd broke out a "War-riors!" chant in the final moments of Golden State's 133-120 win over the Clippers. It was met with scant boos.
Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer
65-55 Warriors over the Clippers at halftime. GSW run was interrupted by Blake Griffin flying over Kevon Looney for a majestic jam
Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer
Warriors lead the Clippers 50-43. Clips have stayed close thanks to some great play from JJ Redick (4 3-pointers so far)
Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer
45-34 Warriors over the Clippers and everyone's getting involved. James Michael McAdoo just threw down a jam from the dunker position (baseline). He's 3-of-3
2016-17 Pacific Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Golden State
|43
|7
|.860
|-
|W5
|LA Clippers
|31
|19
|.620
|12
|L1
|Sacramento
|19
|30
|.388
|23.5
|L2
|LA Lakers
|17
|35
|.327
|27
|L1
|Phoenix
|15
|34
|.306
|27.5
|L5
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game118.41st
Rebounds Per Game45.25th
Assists Per Game31.21st
Points Allowed105.316th
Injuries
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|43
|7
|.860
|2015-16
|73
|9
|.890
|2014-15
|67
|15
|.817
|2013-14
|51
|31
|.622
|2012-13
|47
|35
|.573
