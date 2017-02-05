2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
43-8, 1st in Pacific
Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports
13hEthan Sherwood Strauss

Stephen Curry, Warriors come up short against Kings

The two-time MVP missed two big shots late and Kevin Durant was off his game as DeMarcus Cousins and the Kings beat the West's leaders in overtime.

play
Kerr ejected in Warriors' OT loss to Kings (1:45)
play
Kerr: 'I deserved to be ejected' (0:53)
play
Curry fails to sink go-ahead shot in loss (0:28)
play
Durant's dunk is first basket of second half (0:23)
Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports
15h

Furious Kerr tossed for arguing calls midcourt

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, irate and swearing after a pair of loose-ball fouls on Kevon Looney, was ejected for walking onto the court and arguing with an official.

play
Warriors sink back-to-back 3-pointers after Kerr's ejection (0:58)
play
Draymond picks ball, scores breakaway jam (0:17)
play
Kerr furious with referees, gets ejected (0:50)

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

And Draymond checks back into the game

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Draymond Green is back on the bench, jogging around at the timeout to warm himself up

Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer 

Golden State forward Draymond Green suffered a right knee contusion and is questionable to return in tonight's game versus Sacramento.

play
Cousins asserts his authority with dunk (0:24)
play
Draymond leaves game after landing awkwardly (0:40)

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Draymond Green to the locker room, with a limp. All tied at halftime 56-56

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Draymond Green is rocking back and forth in pain down by the stanchion after falling during a missed layup

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Not much going for the Warriors right now. Shaun Livingston is generating some offense but everything else is stalled. Kings lead 47-45

play
Lawson feeds Cauley-Stein for dunk (0:18)

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Warriors run a lineup where James McAdoo is the tallest player. Willy Cauley Stein starts dominating, Kings lead 40-37

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Kevon Looney does better after a timeout, gets a block that leads to a Steph Curry 3. Curry with 14 points, Warriors lead 31-27 after 1

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Kevon Looney is having a difficult time doing anything to contain DeMarcus Cousins. Warriors up 23-22

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Fun, fast paced action in Warriors-Kings. JaVale McGee has held his own defensively when matched up on DeMarcus Cousins. 16-14 Warriors so far

Team Stats

Points Per Game118.21st
Rebounds Per Game45.15th
Assists Per Game31.11st
Points Allowed105.315th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-17438.843
2015-16739.890
2014-156715.817
2013-145131.622
2012-134735.573

Find Tickets

Warriors vs Bulls

ORACLE Arena - Wed 2/8

932 tickets available from $109