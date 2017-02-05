Stephen Curry, Warriors come up short against Kings
The two-time MVP missed two big shots late and Kevin Durant was off his game as DeMarcus Cousins and the Kings beat the West's leaders in overtime.
DeMarcus Cousins scored six of his 32 points in overtime and overcame several key mistakes as the Kings snapped a 13-game losing streak to the Warriors with a wild 109-106 win Saturday night.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr, irate and swearing after a pair of loose-ball fouls on Kevon Looney, was ejected for walking onto the court and arguing with an official.
And Draymond checks back into the game
Draymond Green is back on the bench, jogging around at the timeout to warm himself up
Golden State forward Draymond Green suffered a right knee contusion and is questionable to return in tonight's game versus Sacramento.
Draymond Green to the locker room, with a limp. All tied at halftime 56-56
Draymond Green is rocking back and forth in pain down by the stanchion after falling during a missed layup
Not much going for the Warriors right now. Shaun Livingston is generating some offense but everything else is stalled. Kings lead 47-45
Warriors run a lineup where James McAdoo is the tallest player. Willy Cauley Stein starts dominating, Kings lead 40-37
Kevon Looney does better after a timeout, gets a block that leads to a Steph Curry 3. Curry with 14 points, Warriors lead 31-27 after 1
Kevon Looney is having a difficult time doing anything to contain DeMarcus Cousins. Warriors up 23-22
Fun, fast paced action in Warriors-Kings. JaVale McGee has held his own defensively when matched up on DeMarcus Cousins. 16-14 Warriors so far
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Golden State
|43
|8
|.843
|-
|L1
|LA Clippers
|31
|19
|.620
|11.5
|L1
|Sacramento
|20
|31
|.392
|23
|W1
|LA Lakers
|17
|36
|.321
|27
|L2
|Phoenix
|16
|35
|.314
|27
|L1
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|43
|8
|.843
|2015-16
|73
|9
|.890
|2014-15
|67
|15
|.817
|2013-14
|51
|31
|.622
|2012-13
|47
|35
|.573
ORACLE Arena - Wed 2/8