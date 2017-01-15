2017 ScheduleAll times ET

34-6, 1st in Pacific
Wednesday night is a star-studded affair in the NBA (1:34)
Warriors look to weather tough week ahead (3:08)
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
14hDave McMenamin

LeBron: Warriors 'dangerous,' but not Cavs' rival

Despite facing off against the Warriors in the past two NBA Finals, Cavaliers superstar LeBron James says, "I don't think we have a rival in our game today."

Darren Rovell ESPN Senior Writer 

$52,088: Price paid by fan for four courtside seats on StubHub for tomorrow night's Warriors-Cavs game in Oakland.

LeBron: Warriors are just 'the next game' (0:35)
Beadle asks fans to think before voting for Zaza Pachulia (0:49)
What you missed when Steph and Klay fast-broke the Pistons right out of Oracle (1:01)
ESPN Stats & Info

Dubs explode in the third quarter

Up two points at halftime, Golden State outscored Detroit 41-19 in the third quarter to pull away for the win on Thursday. It was the Warriors' ninth 40-point quarter this season (including twice in one game). No other team has done it more than four times.

Warriors take down Pistons for third straight win (1:08)
Klay has no regard for Curry's warmup trick (0:34)

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Warriors win handily over the Pistons, 127-107. Balanced scoring attack as Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson all score in the 20s

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

This game has gone like more than a few Warriors jaunts against lotto level opponents. Close for awhile, followed by a 3rd quarter push

McGee shows off tremendous reach on alley-oop (0:32)

ESPN Stats and Information  

Entering tonight, the Warriors are 12-0 in games that Draymond Green finishes with 10 or more assists. He has 10 so far on Thursday night.

ESPN Stats and Information  

The first half of the Warriors game featured 21 lead changes, the most in a game involving the Warriors this season. The previous high was also against the Pistons (18 on Dec. 23).

Curry splits the D, finishes over Drummond in Warriors' win (0:28)
Curry catches Pistons sleeping (0:24)

Team Stats

Points Per Game117.51st
Rebounds Per Game45.07th
Assists Per Game31.21st
Points Allowed105.420th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-17346.850
2015-16739.890
2014-156715.817
2013-145131.622
2012-134735.573

