2017 Schedule
40-7, 1st in Pacific
Warriors' Curry (flu) out 1st time this season

Stephen Curry will miss his first game of the season Sunday night, sitting out against the Portland Trail Blazers because of the stomach flu, the Golden State Warriors announced.

When Curry's 3-pointers rain, they pour

We all know when Steph Curry gets hot, he sizzles. But his record for games with nine 3-pointers is hard to beat. He has more than twice as many such games than any other player. (ESPN Stats & Info)

This season's loaded MVP race

Is it too early to start talking about the MVP race? Russell Westbrook's triple-double spree has him as a leading candidate, but don't sleep on James Harden. Oh yeah, and there's three former MVPs who are having big years as well.

Daugherty: Warriors are 'absolutely unstoppable' right now (1:03)
16hEthan Sherwood Strauss

Stephen Curry returns to his dominant MVP form

Stephen Curry unleashed 25 of his game-high 43 points in the third quarter, showing his top game in the Warriors' rout of the Chris Paul-less Clippers.

JVG doesn't see anyone stopping healthy Warriors team (1:01)
Unstoppable Curry lights up Clippers in win (1:18)
Curry drops 43, Warriors stroll past Clippers (2:01)

Warriors are first team in NBA history to have 40 wins before their 50th game in each of 3 straight seasons. (Via Elias Sports Bureau)

Warriors guard Stephen Curry is 1 of 3 players to make multiple shots from at least 50 feet over the last 2 seasons. The others are Vince Carter and Andre Drummond.

Wilbon: Vintage Curry was on display (1:29)

Warriors guard Stephen Curry has 43 points in 29 minutes. He's the 2nd player to have at least that many points in fewer than 30 minutes this season (Klay Thompson is the other, in his 60-point game against the Pacers). Prior to that, no one had done it since Larry Bird of the Celtics against the Cavaliers in March 1986.

The Warriors: have 3 140-point games this season. The rest of the NBA has 3. They've won 3 games by at least 40 points this season. The rest of the NBA has 3.

Curry: 'Everything seemed to go right' (1:08)

Warriors guard Stephen Curry's 5 25-point quarters are the most in the NBA over the last 15 seasons. He outscored the Clippers in the third quarter by himself.

Warriors scored 86 points in 2nd and 3rd quarter combined. Clippers had 74 points through the first 3 quarters.

Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer 

And that will likely be it for Stephen Curry. He doesn't start fourth quarter with team up 43 on Clippers, the same amount of points he has.

Warriors have 117 points through 3 quarters, the most a team has scored through 3 quarters in a game this season.

Curry nails back-to-back triples (0:30)
Rivers can't stop Curry from converting and-1 (0:23)

Warriors guard Stephen Curry's halftime buzzer-beater is listed as a 51-footer, his longest shot of the season. He was 0-of-8 on 50+ foot shots this season coming into today.

Team Stats

Points Per Game118.11st
Rebounds Per Game45.35th
Assists Per Game31.11st
Points Allowed104.7Tied-13th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-17407.851
2015-16739.890
2014-156715.817
2013-145131.622
2012-134735.573

