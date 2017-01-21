2017 ScheduleAll times ET

37-6, 1st in Pacific
Warriors sizzling on offense

After outshooting the Rockets on Friday, 53 percent to 45 percent, Golden State has now generated a higher field-goal percentage than its opponent in 17 consecutive games. Per Elias, it's the longest such streak since Boston did it 18 straight times in 2012.

KD shows off his passing skills

Kevin Durant scored a game-high 32 points and dished out seven assists in Friday's road win over Houston. KD's teammates shot a perfect 7-of-7 off passes from the All-Star forward.

Ramona Shelburne ESPN Senior Writer 

Warriors are as good at defending 3-pointers as they are at shooting them. Assistant coach Chris DeMarco had the scout on the Rockets. Contesting 3-pointers was the point of emphasis for the Warriors D. Houston was 7-for-35 on Friday.

Ramona Shelburne ESPN Senior Writer 

The Warriors are going have to stay over in Houston due to the weather so they'll have to head to Orlando in the morning. Tip is noon ET on Sunday.

Ramona Shelburne ESPN Senior Writer 

Warriors out scored the Rockets 37-22 in the third quarter and lead 99-79 with 12 minutes to go. Houston is ice cold from behind the 3-point arc (4-for-27)

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Warriors just ran away from the Rockets. 87-69 after the Dubs score 22 in half the 3rd quarter

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Steph Curry closes out the half with a step back 3 on Clint Capela. It'd be a welcome sign for Golden State if Steph starts torching bigs again. 62-57 Warriors over the Rockets

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Draymond Green has been excellent defensively in this one. 3 big blocks on Rockets at the rim

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Refs have been letting a lot of contact go at the rim in Rockets-Warriors

Ramona Shelburne ESPN Senior Writer 

JJ Watt and Kevin Johnson braved the thunderstorm to watch this Rockets-Warriors game.

Team Stats

Points Per Game118.01st
Rebounds Per Game45.26th
Assists Per Game31.41st
Points Allowed105.018th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-17376.860
2015-16739.890
2014-156715.817
2013-145131.622
2012-134735.573

