Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer

James Harden recorded his 10th triple double of the season and 19th of his career in a 129-122 win over Toronto. Harden finished with 40 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in 38 minutes. The last three players to record 40-10-10, 2 assists,2 steals, 2 blocks in a game: LeBron James (twice), Michael Jordan and Harden.