Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer

Rockets got a scare less than two minutes into the game against the Kings when James Harden came down funny after throwing a lob pass to Clint Capela. Harden went down the court and laid down along the baseline forcing the Rockets to call timeout with 10:41 left. After flexing his leg during the timeout, Harden remained in the game. He scored six points had four rebounds and four assists in the first quarter, led by the Rockets, 29-24. Harden did dive for a loss ball and drove to the bucket and seems fine.