30-9, 2nd in Southwest

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

Eric Gordon is questionable for Tuesday's game against Charlotte with a sprained left big toe.

Rockets stay red hot

Houston won its eighth consecutive game on Sunday. The Rockets have a NBA-best 19-2 record since Dec. 1, and their eight-game streak is their second-longest winning streak over the last five seasons (won 10 from Dec. 1-17 this season).

Harden does it all to earn 10th triple-double in Rockets' win (0:39)
Harden gets another triple-double as Rockets win eighth straight (1:19)

ESPN Stats and Information  

Rockets guard James Harden is the first player with a 40-point triple-double with 10 or more turnovers since turnovers became an official stat for players in the 1977-78 season (via Elias Sports Bureau).

Harden seals triple-double on block and rebound in win (0:19)

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

James Harden recorded his 10th triple double of the season and 19th of his career in a 129-122 win over Toronto. Harden finished with 40 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in 38 minutes. The last three players to record 40-10-10, 2 assists,2 steals, 2 blocks in a game: LeBron James (twice), Michael Jordan and Harden.

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

Rockets pick up their 30th win of the season, Montrezl Harrell was just shy of his career-high of 29 points as he scored 28 points while making 12 of 13 shots in 26 minutes off the bench. Eric Gordon had 19, Trevor Ariza added 17.

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

James Harden just picked up his 10th triple double of the season.

Harrell's monster block leads to Rockets 3-pointer (0:22)
Harden drains 3-pointer to beat third quarter buzzer (0:15)
ESPN Stats & Info

Rockets couldn't buy a bucket

Houston shot only .118 percent (2-of-17) from downtown in the first half against the Raptors. However, the Rockets balanced out their poor shooting by knocking down 17-of-18 from the free throw line.

Ariza beats halftime buzzer with 3-pointer (0:25)
Brewer makes the steal and the easy dunk (0:19)
Nogeuira throws down the two-handed alley-oop (0:15)
Harden makes the running circus shot and-1 (0:15)

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

Rockets send forward Kyle Wiltjer to D-League team in Rio Grande Valley.

Westbrook & Harden cara a cara

ESPN te presenta el duelo entre dos estrellas de la NBA, Westbrook y Harden en la conquista del MVP. Mirar

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

After the Rockets made a season-low six threes in a Dec. 20 loss to San Antonio, they've averaged 16.3 made threes the last nine games. Rockets opponents have made 10.3 in last nine games.

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

During the Rockets seven-game winning streak, they have an offensive rating of 120.3 with a 61.4 true shooting percentage. The Rockets offensive pace is 100.0.

Team Stats

Points Per Game114.62nd
Rebounds Per Game44.88th
Assists Per Game25.82nd
Points Allowed107.024th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-17309.769
2015-164141.500
2014-155626.683
2013-145428.659
2012-134537.549

