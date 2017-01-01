2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
26-9, 2nd in Southwest
play
Harden, Westbrook show off triple-double dominance (0:56)
play
Harden credits teammates and chemistry in win (0:39)
play
Carmelo admits he hates Harden's ability to score as an opponent (0:47)
Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images
3hESPN Stats & Information

Harden is first in history with 50-15-15 game

James Harden ties Wilt Chamberlain for most points in a triple-double, and that's not all. Check out the numbers from Saturday's three triple-doubles.

play
Harden's historic game leads Rockets over Knicks (1:28)

ESPN Stats and Information  

Even if James Harden hadn't scored a single point -- and he scored 53 of them -- he would have had a notable game. Only five other players in the past 30 years have put up at least 15 assists and 15 rebounds.

play
Harden puts on historic performance in Rockets' win (1:12)
play
Harden seals 53-point career high with downtown bucket in win (0:19)
4h

Harden matches Wilt with 53-point triple-double

James Harden tied Wilt Chamberlain for the most points in a triple-double in NBA history, scoring 53 points to go with 17 assists and 16 boards in the Rockets' 129-122 win over the Knicks.

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

James Harden with a career-high 53 points. Rockets beat the Knicks, 129-122. Harden also with a triple-double. He tied a career-high with 17 assists and produced 16 rebounds.

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Rockets' James Harden is the first player in NBA history with 50 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a game (source: Elias Sports Bureau).

play
Harden sets up Anderson with effortless behind-the-back pass (0:23)

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

More James Harden stats on his 40-point night. It's the fifth time in his career he's scored at least 40 points through three quarters. He most recently did it Nov. 7, 2015 against the Clippers. Harden has also tied a career-high with eight three-pointers made.

ESPN Stats and Information  

James Harden has 40 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists through three quarters. It's the fifth time in his career that he has at least 40 points through three quarters, most recently done Nov. 7, 2015, at the Clippers.

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

James Harden has a triple-double. It's the eighth time that's happened this season. Harden has 40 points and we have 12 minutes left and the Rockets lead the Knicks 99-92.

ESPN Stats and Information  

This is the first time this season that there have been three triple-doubles on one day (Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Malcolm Brogdan of the Bucks). It happened twice last season, most recently Feb. 5, when John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and Hassan Whiteside each had a triple-double.

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

James Harden with his eighth triple-double of the season and 17th of his career. Rockets are 14-2 when Harden has a triple-double.

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

Carmelo Anthony is finished for the night. He has a sore left knee, suffered Friday night at New Orleans. Anthony had seven points on three of 11 shooting.

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

Rockets lead the Knicks 69-55 at halftime. James Harden is doing what he does best: Scoring and passing. Harden has 24 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. It's been an efficient night as Harden has taken just 13 shots.

play
Jennings displays a hot hand early on against Rockets (0:33)

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

Knicks with 14 points in the paint against the Rockets. Houston struggling to keep Derrick Rose and Brandon Jennings out of the paint.

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

Houston trails New York, 32-27, after one quarter. It's the first time the Rockets have trailed after the opening quarter since Dec. 20 against San Antonio.

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

With the Rockets and Knicks missing a combined three starters, we have some lineup changes. Rockets: Trevor Ariza, Ryan Anderson, Montrezl Harrell, James Harden and Corey Brewer. Knicks: Carmelo Anthony, Lance Thomas, Joakim Noah, Brandon Jennings and Derrick Rose.

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

The Houston Rockets are 18-4 with Patrick Beverley in the starting lineup this season. Beverley is out for the New York Knicks game with right wrist pain. Without Beverley, the Rockets are 7-5.

Team Stats

Points Per Game114.52nd
Rebounds Per Game45.18th
Assists Per Game25.62nd
Points Allowed106.724th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-17269.743
2015-164141.500
2014-155626.683
2013-145428.659
2012-134537.549

Find Tickets

Rockets vs Wizards

Toyota Center - Mon 1/2

456 tickets available from $30

ESPN Fan Shop Powered By

  • adidas Youth Houston Rockets James Harden #13 Road Red Replica JerseyShop

  • adidas Men's Houston Rockets James Harden #13 Road Red Replica JerseyPrice: $70.00 Shop