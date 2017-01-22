2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

After one quarter the Rockets lead the Grizzlies, 32-22. That's good. The bad is the Rockets led the Grizz after one quarter in the previous two meetings. Memphis eventually won those games.

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

Rockets getting ready for the Grizzlies.

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said Clint Capela will continue to come off the bench as his conditioning improves. Capela missed 15 games with a small fracture of his left leg. He played well in Friday's loss to Golden State, scoring 22 points in 21 minutes. "This road trip we'll try and (work) him in as much as we can," D'Antoni said. Rockets begin a five-game road trip Saturday night at Memphis.

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

Rockets second-year forward Sam Dekker will get his first career start with Ryan Anderson (stomach flu) out against Memphis. "Anytime you get a start you want to take advantage of it," Dekker said. "Embrace the opportunity and that's what I'm going to do. I kinda like coming off the bench and like being that guy, that second group is a lot of fun to play with. It's not going to change or dictate anything with my game or our team's game. They called on me I got to take advantage of it and play well." This is the 10th different starting lineup for the Rockets this season.

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

Memphis coach David Fizdale on James Harden: "He's so good I lose sleep. He's really that good."

James Harden manufacturers buckets

The Rockets' All-Star guard recorded 17 points and 11 assists in Friday's loss. Harden has scored or assisted on 15 or more FGs in each of his last 50 regular-season games (since April 7, 2016). The only other players in NBA history with 50-game streaks are Magic Johnson (51 in 1983-84) and Oscar Robertson (50 in 1963-64). (Elias Sports Bureau)

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni speaking out about the schedule. "I'm sure every coach is saying this, [but] our schedule has been ridiculous," D'Antoni said. "It's been ridiculous. We started it by going to China [in preseason] and they've been pulling and been pushing. ... That's ridiculous what they're asking these guys [to do]." Rockets have played nine games in 15 days, including three sets of back-to-back games. After Saturday, Houston will have played four games in five nights.

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Rockets shot 7-of-35 from deep (20%) against the Warriors on Friday. It was their second-lowest 3-pt percentage and second fewest makes in a game this season .

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

Rockets struggle most of the night in a 125-108 loss to the Warriors. Houston shot 20 percent from three, lost Ryan Anderson with a stomach flu in the second half and struggled to defend when necessary. James Harden finished with 17 points and struggled to find room against the swarming Warriors' defense. Eric Gordon struggled off the bench with six points missing 12 of 14 shots. Sam Dekker and Clint Capela played well of the bench combining for 39 points.

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

With Ryan Anderson out for the rest of the game with a stomach flu, you wonder if he can play Saturday at Memphis.

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Warriors just ran away from the Rockets. 87-69 after the Dubs score 22 in half the 3rd quarter

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

Ryan Anderson, coming back after a two-game absence with stomach flu, played nine minutes left for the locker room but did return. He's taken just one shot and has one rebound.

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Steph Curry closes out the half with a step back 3 on Clint Capela. It'd be a welcome sign for Golden State if Steph starts torching bigs again. 62-57 Warriors over the Rockets

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

Steph Curry hit a 3 over Clint Capela in the closing seconds as the Warriors lead the Rockets, 62-57, at halftime. James Harden with 15 points. Sam Dekker attacking the rim in this first half and he's got 12. Rockets have cut back on the turnovers. After committing six in first quarter, Houston had only three in the second quarter.

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Draymond Green has been excellent defensively in this one. 3 big blocks on Rockets at the rim

