Rockets' James Harden makes a Make-A-Wish dream come true
James Harden spent time this week with 18-year-old Mamadou Diallo of Brooklyn, New York, who has been fighting sickle cell anemia since he was born.
James Harden knocked his knee early in Tuesday's win, but Ryan Anderson (25 points) and Eric Gordon (17) picked up the slack.
James Harden said he banged his knee and put on a knee brace but he's fine. He doesn't anticipate any issues.
Ryan Anderson had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Eric Gordon added 17 points and the Houston Rockets used a big second-quarter run to beat the Sacramento Kings 105-83 on Tuesday night.
It's not an excuse but Kings are playing their eighth game in 12 days, all on the road. Kings have had three sets of back-to-backs. The second back-to-back was a result of a makeup game in Philadelphia on Monday.
Rockets lead the Kings 82-57 after three quarters. Ryan Anderson with 22 for the Rockets. The Kings shooting 33.8 percent from the floor.
Kings are 8-22 this season when trailing at halftime.
Rockets rolling past the Kings, leading 54-35, at halftime. It's the fewest first-half points allowed by the Rockets this season. Eric Gordon, looking refreshed, has 13 points off the bench to lead the Rockets. DeMarcus Cousins is struggling, going 3-11 from the field with 10 points. Nene blocked his shot and the Rockets are giving him plenty of attention in the post.
Rockets got a scare less than two minutes into the game against the Kings when James Harden came down funny after throwing a lob pass to Clint Capela. Harden went down the court and laid down along the baseline forcing the Rockets to call timeout with 10:41 left. After flexing his leg during the timeout, Harden remained in the game. He scored six points had four rebounds and four assists in the first quarter, led by the Rockets, 29-24. Harden did dive for a loss ball and drove to the bucket and seems fine.
DeMarcus Cousins has recorded a double-double in the last 13 games where he's averaged 28.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 48 percent from the field. "He's a winner," Kings coach Dave Joerger said. "He puts his team on his back and he knows every game is important."
Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said center Clint Capela will return to the starting lineup against the Kings on Tuesday night. The Rockets are 21-10 when Capela starts.
Streets near the Toyota Center this week will be blocked off due to Super Bowl events at the local convention center and Discovery Green park. The following streets near the arena will be closed: Polk between Austin and La Branch, Dallas between Austin and LaBranch and La Branch between Walker and Bell. Traffic near Discovery Green will be closed. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the three home games this week starting tonight against the Kings.
After completing a five-game road trip, the Rockets will spend some time at home starting with Tuesday's game against the Kings. The road wore the Rockets down some but James Harden said the team will be fine.
We have video evidence of center Clint Capela attempting to shoot 3s.
Rockets back home.
