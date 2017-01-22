Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer

Rockets second-year forward Sam Dekker will get his first career start with Ryan Anderson (stomach flu) out against Memphis. "Anytime you get a start you want to take advantage of it," Dekker said. "Embrace the opportunity and that's what I'm going to do. I kinda like coming off the bench and like being that guy, that second group is a lot of fun to play with. It's not going to change or dictate anything with my game or our team's game. They called on me I got to take advantage of it and play well." This is the 10th different starting lineup for the Rockets this season.