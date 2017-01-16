Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer

When asked what he thinks now that he sees much of the NBA playing the way he's known for, Mike D'Antoni interrupted and said with a chuckle, "(The way) that got me fired? I thought that Is what you were going to say (smiling). It is always nice to know that you are not completely crazy when you are doing things. But a lot of people have been doing it before me and a lot of people will do it after and do it better. That is just the way I thought we should play, the way the game should look and you do have to have the players, talent and management and everybody has to go on that, the star players, the management, coaches, owner. Everybody wants to play a certain way because it is different and it was weird and now it is catching on a little bit."