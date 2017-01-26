2017 ScheduleAll times ET

34-15, 2nd in Southwest
Harden's emotions get the best of him in loss (0:56)
Thomas' 38 points pushes Celtics past Rockets (1:15)

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas asked if this was Boston's biggest win of the year: "You could say that. Three-game losing streak. A really good team in Houston coming in here with a really good player like James Harden. You could say that was the biggest win. Hopefully it gives us more confidence and we can find a rhythm and keep playing this way."

Harden gets a flagrant after swiping Jerebko in the face (0:50)

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Celtics 120, Rockets 109: One night after getting embarrassed in a frustration-filled loss in Washington, the Celtics respond with a passionate effort. Al Horford with one of his best games in green (20 points, 9 assists) while Isaiah Thomas had his 15th game of 30+ points (scoring 13 of his game-high 38 points in the fourth quarter). Boston snaps a three-game losing streak.

Harden, Dekker get into animated exchange in loss (0:18)

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

This is the 15th game this season with 30+ points for Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas. He had 19 games of 30+ for his career entering this season.

Harrell gets two off Harden's lob (0:23)
Horford knocks down 3 at first-half buzzer (0:15)

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

A rare technical foul called on Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens after a series of questionable calls go against Boston. Stevens swung his arm in disbelief after one of the calls and got a tech for barking at the referee at the other end of the floor.

Thomas finds Horford open for the bucket (0:18)

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Marcus Smart, shuffled to a reserve role for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, checks in with 4:49 to play in the first quarter. Celtics coach Brad Stevens was asked about any punishment for Smart after Tuesday's bench outburst and said, "We're going to start differently tonight but that's because I want to start differently."

Harden, Capela team up for alley-oop over C's (0:22)

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

The Rockets Eric Gordon is a late scratch due to a stiff back and Nene will miss the Celtics game for rest.

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Celtics shuffle their starting 5 vs. Houston: Isaiah Thomas Jaylen Brown Jonas Jerebko Jae Crowder Al Horford Jerebko started last time vs. small-ball Rockets. Stevens would say only that Smart apologized to the team for his outburst Tuesday and they handled the situation internally.

ESPN Stats & Info

Can Rockets make run for division title?

ESPN's BPI gives Houston a four percent chance to win the Southwest division. BPI also projects the Rockets to finish with at least 50 wins for the third time in the last four seasons.

Justin Verrier ESPN Staff Writer 

Alvin Gentry says Eric Gordon was on his coach's ballot for the 2017 All-Star Game. Gordon played his last season with the Pelicans under Gentry before signing with the Houston Rockets last summer.

Antetokounmpo outshines Harden in Bucks' win (1:01)
Greek Freak nails dagger 3, imitates Harden's shimmy (0:44)
Giannis reaches behind his head for absurd alley-oop in win (0:27)
Parker rises up for fast break slam (0:17)
Parker lobs to Plumlee for one-handed slam (0:19)

