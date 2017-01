Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer

With guard Eric Gordon expected to miss his second consecutive game with tightness in his lower back, Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said Friday he might give some minutes to K.J. McDaniels. D'Antoni said he doesn't like giving spot minutes to players but of McDaniels, "he's ready to roll if we need him." McDaniels is averaging just eight minutes per game and hasn't played more than ten minutes in a game since November. D'Antoni said McDaniels needs to be more forceful on the defensive end. Rockets visit the 76ers tonight on ESPN.