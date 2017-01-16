2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Sunday marked the first time that 2 different players recorded a triple-double, while also tallying 7 turnovers on the same day (Harden, Westbrook), since individual turnovers were first tracked in the 1977-78 season (via Elias Sports Bureau).

Houston's 32 victories are second-most in the league and the Rockets are two back in the loss column from the No.2 seeded Spurs. The Rockets road victory at the Nets was their 16th of the season, tied for second-most in NBA.

After scoring 105 points in each of the previous two losses, Houston exploded for 137 points in its win at Brooklyn.

The Rockets and Nets combined for 88 three-point attempts on Sunday, tying the NBA record for most combined attempts. The Rockets have been involved in all 3 games tied with 88 attempts according to ESPN stats and info.

Rockets are 19-2 when James Harden records a triple-double in his career with the team.

Rockets end two-game losing streak with 137-112 victory over the Nets. James Harden recorded his 12th triple-double of the season. All five Rockets scored in double figures. Rockets have scored at least 130 points seven times this season. Rockets are 7-0 when scoring at least 130-points.

Entering this season, Hakeem Olajuwon owned the Rockets career record for triple-doubles with 14. James Harden is now three triple-doubles away from having more triple-doubles this season than any Rocket had in their entire Houston career.

With his seventh assist tonight, James Harden is tied for the second-fewest games to reach 1,000 points and 500 assists in a single season in NBA history. He's the quickest to do it since Tiny Archibald in 1972-73 according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Against the Nets on Sunday, the Rockets put up their fifth 70-point first half of the season. They have the most 70-point first halves in the NBA this season.

When asked what he thinks now that he sees much of the NBA playing the way he's known for, Mike D'Antoni interrupted and said with a chuckle, "(The way) that got me fired? I thought that Is what you were going to say (smiling). It is always nice to know that you are not completely crazy when you are doing things. But a lot of people have been doing it before me and a lot of people will do it after and do it better. That is just the way I thought we should play, the way the game should look and you do have to have the players, talent and management and everybody has to go on that, the star players, the management, coaches, owner. Everybody wants to play a certain way because it is different and it was weird and now it is catching on a little bit."

Mike D'Antoni on whether he looks back on his time with Jeremy Lin and thinks it was kind of fun: "It wasn't kind of fun. It was really fun. As a coach, it was fun doing it. Was really proud of him and what he has done and it couldn't happen to a better person. It goes deep. That is why you coach for a guy, moments like that and people like him."

Kenny Atkinson on Mike D'Antoni's offensive mind: "He was ahead of the game, even before analytics."

Brook Lopez will not play tonight against Houston due to rest. Jeremy Lin (hamstring) remains out as well.

All about double-doubles

James Harden recorded a double-double in 19 consecutive games before his streak came to an end Friday night. That's the fourth-most in Rockets history behind Elvin Hayes, Moses Malone and Hakeem Olajuwon.

MVP race starts to heat up

Both Russell Westbrook and James Harden are playing some of the best basketball of their careers. Westbrook is averaging a triple-double, while Harden has notched 11 of his own and leads the NBA in assists per game.

Team Stats

Points Per Game114.92nd
Rebounds Per Game44.39th
Assists Per Game25.72nd
Points Allowed107.624th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-173211.744
2015-164141.500
2014-155626.683
2013-145428.659
2012-134537.549

