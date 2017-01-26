2017 ScheduleAll times ET
34-15, 2nd in Southwest
- 12/14W 132-98
- 12/16W 122-100
- 12/17W 111-109
- 12/20L 102-100
- 12/21W 125-111
- 12/23L 115-109
- 12/26W 131-115
- 12/27W 123-107
- 12/30W 140-116
- 12/31W 129-122
- 1/2W 101-91
- 1/5W 118-116
- 1/6W 100-93
- 1/8W 129-122
- 1/10W 121-114
- 1/11L 119-105
- 1/13L 110-105
- 1/15W 137-112
- 1/17L 109-103
- 1/18W 111-92
- 1/20L 125-108
- 1/21W 119-95
- 1/23L 127-114
- 1/25L 120-109
Buried in Washington, Celtics rise against the Rockets
One night after a woeful performance, the Celtics came to life, with Al Horford having a big game and Isaiah Thomas working his usual magic.
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas asked if this was Boston's biggest win of the year: "You could say that. Three-game losing streak. A really good team in Houston coming in here with a really good player like James Harden. You could say that was the biggest win. Hopefully it gives us more confidence and we can find a rhythm and keep playing this way."
Thomas, Crowder push Celtics past Rockets, 120-109
Isaiah Thomas had 38 points and nine assists, Jae Crowder scored 23 and the Boston Celtics beat the Houston Rockets 120-109 on Wednesday night.
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
Celtics 120, Rockets 109: One night after getting embarrassed in a frustration-filled loss in Washington, the Celtics respond with a passionate effort. Al Horford with one of his best games in green (20 points, 9 assists) while Isaiah Thomas had his 15th game of 30+ points (scoring 13 of his game-high 38 points in the fourth quarter). Boston snaps a three-game losing streak.
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
This is the 15th game this season with 30+ points for Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas. He had 19 games of 30+ for his career entering this season.
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
A rare technical foul called on Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens after a series of questionable calls go against Boston. Stevens swung his arm in disbelief after one of the calls and got a tech for barking at the referee at the other end of the floor.
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
Marcus Smart, shuffled to a reserve role for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, checks in with 4:49 to play in the first quarter. Celtics coach Brad Stevens was asked about any punishment for Smart after Tuesday's bench outburst and said, "We're going to start differently tonight but that's because I want to start differently."
Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer
The Rockets Eric Gordon is a late scratch due to a stiff back and Nene will miss the Celtics game for rest.
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
Celtics shuffle their starting 5 vs. Houston: Isaiah Thomas Jaylen Brown Jonas Jerebko Jae Crowder Al Horford Jerebko started last time vs. small-ball Rockets. Stevens would say only that Smart apologized to the team for his outburst Tuesday and they handled the situation internally.
Can Rockets make run for division title?
ESPN's BPI gives Houston a four percent chance to win the Southwest division. BPI also projects the Rockets to finish with at least 50 wins for the third time in the last four seasons.
Justin Verrier ESPN Staff Writer
Alvin Gentry says Eric Gordon was on his coach's ballot for the 2017 All-Star Game. Gordon played his last season with the Pelicans under Gentry before signing with the Houston Rockets last summer.
Antetokounmpo scores 31 in Bucks' 127-114 win over Rockets
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points, Jabari Parker had 28 and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a five-game losing streak with a 127-114 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.
2016-17 Southwest Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|San Antonio
|36
|9
|.800
|-
|W5
|Houston
|34
|15
|.694
|4
|L2
|Memphis
|27
|20
|.574
|10
|W1
|New Orleans
|18
|28
|.391
|18.5
|L1
|Dallas
|16
|29
|.356
|20
|W2
Team Leaders 2016-17
Team Stats
Points Per Game114.32nd
Rebounds Per Game43.813th
Assists Per Game25.72nd
Points Allowed108.124th
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|34
|15
|.694
|2015-16
|41
|41
|.500
|2014-15
|56
|26
|.683
|2013-14
|54
|28
|.659
|2012-13
|45
|37
|.549
