Rockets use Harden plus intangibles to beat Bulls
James Harden scored 42 points, but a battle between Dwyane Wade and Trevor Ariza -- among other things -- sealed the Rockets' overtime win.
Eric Gordon said Rockets got a needed win.
The Bulls put up a fight in Houston, but with Jimmy Butler shelved Friday, they saw a late lead evaporate in an overtime loss to the Rockets.
Before Russell Westbrook tonight, the last time a player scored the game's final 12-or-more points was Michael Jordan on Nov. 21, 1997 at the Clippers. Jordan scored the final four points of the first overtime period and all nine points in the second overtime (for a total of 13) as the Bulls won, 111-102 (via Elias Sports Bureau).
James Harden finished an assist shy of a triple-double on Friday night, the sixth time this season that he has been either one assist or one rebound shy of a triple-double. That leads the NBA this season, and Friday was the first of those six games during which he was an assist shy. The other five games, he needed one more rebound.
On Friday night, James Harden finished with 42 points, 12 rebounds and 9 assists. It's his 2nd straight game with at least 40 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. It was also Harden's 8th game this season with 40 points which leads the NBA.
James Harden had 42 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists to rally the Houston Rockets past the Chicago Bulls 121-117 in overtime Friday night.
James Harden scored 42 points, taking 33 shots to get there. But Rockets hold off the charging Bulls, 121-117, in overtime.
Overtime in Houston. Trevor Ariza forced a turnover on Dwyane Wade and James Harden hit the side of the rim at the buzzer.
Rockets lose 11-point halftime lead as the Bulls start second half with 12-2 run. The teams traded the lead for a while but after three Bulls lead 81-79.
Halftime in Houston and the Rockets lead the Bulls, 60-49, thanks to the second unit. Eric Gordon has 11, Corey Brewer with seven. Bulls with no fastbreak points. Rockets have nine.
James Harden's three-pointer gives him 10,001 point in franchise history. Harden becomes the sixth Rocket player to reach 10,000 points.
Rockets continue to struggle from the field, again, this time they're shooting 37.5 percent from the floor. Houston trails Chicago, 26-24, after one. James Harden has 11.
The Rockets were set to hold an extended halftime ceremony during their game against the Bulls to celebrate Yao Ming, whose No. 11 jersey was retired Friday night.
James Harden getting ready for Bulls.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|San Antonio
|39
|11
|.780
|-
|W3
|Houston
|37
|17
|.685
|4
|W1
|Memphis
|31
|22
|.585
|9.5
|W1
|Dallas
|20
|30
|.400
|19
|W4
|New Orleans
|19
|32
|.373
|20.5
|L4
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|37
|17
|.685
|2015-16
|41
|41
|.500
|2014-15
|56
|26
|.683
|2013-14
|54
|28
|.659
|2012-13
|45
|37
|.549
Toyota Center - Tue 2/7