2017 ScheduleAll times ET

37-17, 2nd in Southwest
In front of Yao, Harden makes Rockets history (0:54)
Daugherty gives MVP edge to Westbrook (1:10)
Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

Eric Gordon said Rockets got a needed win.

Harden puts on a show for Yao (0:53)

ESPN Stats and Information  

Before Russell Westbrook tonight, the last time a player scored the game's final 12-or-more points was Michael Jordan on Nov. 21, 1997 at the Clippers. Jordan scored the final four points of the first overtime period and all nine points in the second overtime (for a total of 13) as the Bulls won, 111-102 (via Elias Sports Bureau).

ESPN Stats and Information  

James Harden finished an assist shy of a triple-double on Friday night, the sixth time this season that he has been either one assist or one rebound shy of a triple-double. That leads the NBA this season, and Friday was the first of those six games during which he was an assist shy. The other five games, he needed one more rebound.

Rockets honor Yao, prevail in OT (1:28)

ESPN Stats and Information  

On Friday night, James Harden finished with 42 points, 12 rebounds and 9 assists. It's his 2nd straight game with at least 40 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists. It was also Harden's 8th game this season with 40 points which leads the NBA.

Harden sinks the dagger in overtime (0:35)

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

James Harden scored 42 points, taking 33 shots to get there. But Rockets hold off the charging Bulls, 121-117, in overtime.

Harden throws one-handed laser pass to Gordon in OT (0:26)

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

Overtime in Houston. Trevor Ariza forced a turnover on Dwyane Wade and James Harden hit the side of the rim at the buzzer.

Yao gives himself credit for McGrady's 13 points in 35 seconds (0:34)

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

Rockets lose 11-point halftime lead as the Bulls start second half with 12-2 run. The teams traded the lead for a while but after three Bulls lead 81-79.

Yao's jersey retired (0:46)
Harden reaches 10,000 points with Rockets on 3 (0:20)

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

Halftime in Houston and the Rockets lead the Bulls, 60-49, thanks to the second unit. Eric Gordon has 11, Corey Brewer with seven. Bulls with no fastbreak points. Rockets have nine.

Felicio races in for the swat on Gordon (0:22)

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

James Harden's three-pointer gives him 10,001 point in franchise history. Harden becomes the sixth Rocket player to reach 10,000 points.

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

Rockets continue to struggle from the field, again, this time they're shooting 37.5 percent from the floor. Houston trails Chicago, 26-24, after one. James Harden has 11.

2dCalvin Watkins

Yao Ming's No. 11 jersey retired by Rockets

The Rockets were set to hold an extended halftime ceremony during their game against the Bulls to celebrate Yao Ming, whose No. 11 jersey was retired Friday night.

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

James Harden getting ready for Bulls.

