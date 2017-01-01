2017 ScheduleAll times ET
2017 Schedule
26-9, 2nd in Southwest
- 11/17W 126-109
- 11/19W 111-102
- 11/21W 99-96
- 11/23L 115-102
- 11/25W 117-104
- 11/27W 130-114
- 11/29L 120-101
- 12/1W 132-127
- 12/2W 128-110
- 12/5W 107-106
- 12/7W 134-95
- 12/9W 102-99
- 12/10W 109-87
- 12/12W 122-118
- 12/14W 132-98
- 12/16W 122-100
- 12/17W 111-109
- 12/20L 102-100
- 12/21W 125-111
- 12/23L 115-109
- 12/26W 131-115
- 12/27W 123-107
- 12/30W 140-116
- 12/31W 129-122
- 1/2h:mm a z, US/Eastern
James Harden has historic night in what's looking like MVP season
James Harden posted a triple-double that is unmatched in NBA history on Saturday, showing again how well Mike D'Antoni's offense suits his game.
Harden is first in history with 50-15-15 game
James Harden ties Wilt Chamberlain for most points in a triple-double, and that's not all. Check out the numbers from Saturday's three triple-doubles.
ESPN Stats and Information
Even if James Harden hadn't scored a single point -- and he scored 53 of them -- he would have had a notable game. Only five other players in the past 30 years have put up at least 15 assists and 15 rebounds.
Harden matches Wilt with 53-point triple-double
James Harden tied Wilt Chamberlain for the most points in a triple-double in NBA history, scoring 53 points to go with 17 assists and 16 boards in the Rockets' 129-122 win over the Knicks.
Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer
James Harden with a career-high 53 points. Rockets beat the Knicks, 129-122. Harden also with a triple-double. He tied a career-high with 17 assists and produced 16 rebounds.
ESPN Stats and Information
The Rockets' James Harden is the first player in NBA history with 50 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a game (source: Elias Sports Bureau).
Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer
More James Harden stats on his 40-point night. It's the fifth time in his career he's scored at least 40 points through three quarters. He most recently did it Nov. 7, 2015 against the Clippers. Harden has also tied a career-high with eight three-pointers made.
ESPN Stats and Information
James Harden has 40 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists through three quarters. It's the fifth time in his career that he has at least 40 points through three quarters, most recently done Nov. 7, 2015, at the Clippers.
Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer
James Harden has a triple-double. It's the eighth time that's happened this season. Harden has 40 points and we have 12 minutes left and the Rockets lead the Knicks 99-92.
ESPN Stats and Information
This is the first time this season that there have been three triple-doubles on one day (Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Malcolm Brogdan of the Bucks). It happened twice last season, most recently Feb. 5, when John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and Hassan Whiteside each had a triple-double.
Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer
James Harden with his eighth triple-double of the season and 17th of his career. Rockets are 14-2 when Harden has a triple-double.
Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer
Carmelo Anthony is finished for the night. He has a sore left knee, suffered Friday night at New Orleans. Anthony had seven points on three of 11 shooting.
Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer
Rockets lead the Knicks 69-55 at halftime. James Harden is doing what he does best: Scoring and passing. Harden has 24 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. It's been an efficient night as Harden has taken just 13 shots.
Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer
Knicks with 14 points in the paint against the Rockets. Houston struggling to keep Derrick Rose and Brandon Jennings out of the paint.
Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer
Houston trails New York, 32-27, after one quarter. It's the first time the Rockets have trailed after the opening quarter since Dec. 20 against San Antonio.
Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer
With the Rockets and Knicks missing a combined three starters, we have some lineup changes. Rockets: Trevor Ariza, Ryan Anderson, Montrezl Harrell, James Harden and Corey Brewer. Knicks: Carmelo Anthony, Lance Thomas, Joakim Noah, Brandon Jennings and Derrick Rose.
Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer
The Houston Rockets are 18-4 with Patrick Beverley in the starting lineup this season. Beverley is out for the New York Knicks game with right wrist pain. Without Beverley, the Rockets are 7-5.
2016-17 Southwest Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|San Antonio
|27
|6
|.818
|-
|W4
|Houston
|26
|9
|.743
|2
|W4
|Memphis
|22
|14
|.611
|6.5
|W2
|New Orleans
|14
|21
|.400
|14
|W4
|Dallas
|10
|24
|.294
|17.5
|L1
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game114.52nd
Rebounds Per Game45.18th
Assists Per Game25.62nd
Points Allowed106.724th
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|26
|9
|.743
|2015-16
|41
|41
|.500
|2014-15
|56
|26
|.683
|2013-14
|54
|28
|.659
|2012-13
|45
|37
|.549
