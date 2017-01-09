Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer
Eric Gordon is questionable for Tuesday's game against Charlotte with a sprained left big toe.
Houston won its eighth consecutive game on Sunday. The Rockets have a NBA-best 19-2 record since Dec. 1, and their eight-game streak is their second-longest winning streak over the last five seasons (won 10 from Dec. 1-17 this season).
James Harden's game was one of a kind, but if you're looking for impact, go to Montrezl Harrell and Eric Gordon.
Rockets guard James Harden is the first player with a 40-point triple-double with 10 or more turnovers since turnovers became an official stat for players in the 1977-78 season (via Elias Sports Bureau).
James Harden recorded his 10th triple double of the season and 19th of his career in a 129-122 win over Toronto. Harden finished with 40 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in 38 minutes. The last three players to record 40-10-10, 2 assists,2 steals, 2 blocks in a game: LeBron James (twice), Michael Jordan and Harden.
Rockets pick up their 30th win of the season, Montrezl Harrell was just shy of his career-high of 29 points as he scored 28 points while making 12 of 13 shots in 26 minutes off the bench. Eric Gordon had 19, Trevor Ariza added 17.
James Harden had 40 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his 10th triple-double of the season, and the Rockets beat the Raptors 129-122 on Sunday night for their eighth straight victory.
James Harden just picked up his 10th triple double of the season.
Houston shot only .118 percent (2-of-17) from downtown in the first half against the Raptors. However, the Rockets balanced out their poor shooting by knocking down 17-of-18 from the free throw line.
Rockets send forward Kyle Wiltjer to D-League team in Rio Grande Valley.
After the Rockets made a season-low six threes in a Dec. 20 loss to San Antonio, they've averaged 16.3 made threes the last nine games. Rockets opponents have made 10.3 in last nine games.
During the Rockets seven-game winning streak, they have an offensive rating of 120.3 with a 61.4 true shooting percentage. The Rockets offensive pace is 100.0.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|San Antonio
|30
|7
|.811
|-
|W3
|Houston
|30
|9
|.769
|1
|W8
|Memphis
|24
|16
|.600
|7.5
|W2
|New Orleans
|14
|24
|.368
|16.5
|L3
|Dallas
|11
|26
|.297
|19
|L2
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|30
|9
|.769
|2015-16
|41
|41
|.500
|2014-15
|56
|26
|.683
|2013-14
|54
|28
|.659
|2012-13
|45
|37
|.549
Toyota Center - Tue 1/10