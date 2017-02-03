Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer

In an effort to get fans to the Toyota Center earlier, the Rockets will open doors at 5:30 local time for their game against the Bulls tonight. On Thursday night, there were plenty of empty seats in the lower bowl and upper levels and Rockets' officials attribute that to heavy traffic on local highways and numerous street closures near the arena due to Super Bowl festivities. Rockets officials will sell beer and soda for $1 until 6:45 local time as another incentive for fans to arrive early.