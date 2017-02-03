Yao Ming's No. 11 jersey retired by Rockets
The Rockets were set to hold an extended halftime ceremony during their game against the Bulls to celebrate Yao Ming, whose No. 11 jersey was retired Friday night.
James Harden getting ready for Bulls.
Mike D'Antoni said Nene (groin) will not play against the Bulls.
Rockets owner Leslie Alexander with Yao Ming at his jersey retirement news conference.
Yao taking some questions before his jersey retirement. NBA commissioner Adam Silver watching from the front row.
There were eight plays under review in the Rockets-Hawks game in the NBA's Last Two Minute Report, released Friday. The league stated Dwight Howard should have been called for a shooting foul on James Harden with 57.3 seconds to play in the game. Howard hit Harden in the face while swiping for the ball but the officials didn't whistle for a foul. Atlanta would go on to win the game, 113-108.
Rockets tonight, UFC Saturday and Super Bowl LI Sunday.
Fans will get a Yao Ming t-shirt tonight for the jersey retirement ceremony.
Dwight Howard had 24 points and 23 rebounds in the Hawks' 113-108 victory over the Rockets on Thursday night. He's just the fourth player in the last 30 seasons to record at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in the first road game against his former team. (Elias Sports Bureau)
In an effort to get fans to the Toyota Center earlier, the Rockets will open doors at 5:30 local time for their game against the Bulls tonight. On Thursday night, there were plenty of empty seats in the lower bowl and upper levels and Rockets' officials attribute that to heavy traffic on local highways and numerous street closures near the arena due to Super Bowl festivities. Rockets officials will sell beer and soda for $1 until 6:45 local time as another incentive for fans to arrive early.
The Houston Rockets are explosive on offense and boast one of the league's most dynamic talents in James Harden. But are their strengths enough to challenge the mighty Warriors out West?
Dwight Howard's return to Houston was a success, thanks to teammate Tim Hardaway Jr.'s career night -- and the Rockets squandering a 20-point lead.
Dikembe Mutombo joking in the Hawks locker room, "I didn't know who to cheer for." Mutombo has played for the Hawks and Rockets.
In the final minute of the fourth quarter, Tim Hardaway Jr drives into the paint and dunks over Clint Capela. It was a part of Hardaway Jr.'s 23-point fourth quarter in the Hawks 113-108 comeback victory.
Mike D'Antoni on the loss to the Hawks: "We messed up royally. It's tough to swallow."
Dwight Howard scored 24 points and grabbed 23 rebounds in his first game back in Houston since signing with Atlanta in the offseason, leading the Hawks to a 113-108 victory over the Rockets.
The Hawks trailed 97-77 with 8:25 left, but outscored the Rockets 36-11 the rest of the way. The Hawks are the 2nd team in the NBA to have multiple wins after trailing by 20 points this season. The Pacers have also done it multiple times.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|San Antonio
|38
|11
|.776
|-
|W2
|Houston
|36
|17
|.679
|4
|L1
|Memphis
|30
|21
|.588
|9
|W3
|Dallas
|19
|30
|.388
|19
|W3
|New Orleans
|19
|31
|.380
|19.5
|L3
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|36
|17
|.679
|2015-16
|41
|41
|.500
|2014-15
|56
|26
|.683
|2013-14
|54
|28
|.659
|2012-13
|45
|37
|.549
