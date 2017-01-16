2017 ScheduleAll times ET
2017 Schedule
32-11, 2nd in Southwest
- 12/2W 128-110
- 12/5W 107-106
- 12/7W 134-95
- 12/9W 102-99
- 12/10W 109-87
- 12/12W 122-118
- 12/14W 132-98
- 12/16W 122-100
- 12/17W 111-109
- 12/20L 102-100
- 12/21W 125-111
- 12/23L 115-109
- 12/26W 131-115
- 12/27W 123-107
- 12/30W 140-116
- 12/31W 129-122
- 1/2W 101-91
- 1/5W 118-116
- 1/6W 100-93
- 1/8W 129-122
- 1/10W 121-114
- 1/11L 119-105
- 1/13L 110-105
- 1/15W 137-112
- 1/17h:mm a z, US/Eastern
- Full Schedule
ESPN Stats and Information
Sunday marked the first time that 2 different players recorded a triple-double, while also tallying 7 turnovers on the same day (Harden, Westbrook), since individual turnovers were first tracked in the 1977-78 season (via Elias Sports Bureau).
Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer
Houston's 32 victories are second-most in the league and the Rockets are two back in the loss column from the No.2 seeded Spurs. The Rockets road victory at the Nets was their 16th of the season, tied for second-most in NBA.
Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer
After scoring 105 points in each of the previous two losses, Houston exploded for 137 points in its win at Brooklyn.
Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer
The Rockets and Nets combined for 88 three-point attempts on Sunday, tying the NBA record for most combined attempts. The Rockets have been involved in all 3 games tied with 88 attempts according to ESPN stats and info.
Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer
Rockets are 19-2 when James Harden records a triple-double in his career with the team.
Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer
Rockets end two-game losing streak with 137-112 victory over the Nets. James Harden recorded his 12th triple-double of the season. All five Rockets scored in double figures. Rockets have scored at least 130 points seven times this season. Rockets are 7-0 when scoring at least 130-points.
ESPN Stats and Information
Entering this season, Hakeem Olajuwon owned the Rockets career record for triple-doubles with 14. James Harden is now three triple-doubles away from having more triple-doubles this season than any Rocket had in their entire Houston career.
Harden's 12th triple-double helps Rockets end 2-game skid
James Harden had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in his 12th triple-double and the Rockets easily ended their first losing streak of the season by beating the Brooklyn Nets 137-112.
ESPN Stats and Information
With his seventh assist tonight, James Harden is tied for the second-fewest games to reach 1,000 points and 500 assists in a single season in NBA history. He's the quickest to do it since Tiny Archibald in 1972-73 according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
ESPN Stats and Information
Against the Nets on Sunday, the Rockets put up their fifth 70-point first half of the season. They have the most 70-point first halves in the NBA this season.
Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer
When asked what he thinks now that he sees much of the NBA playing the way he's known for, Mike D'Antoni interrupted and said with a chuckle, "(The way) that got me fired? I thought that Is what you were going to say (smiling). It is always nice to know that you are not completely crazy when you are doing things. But a lot of people have been doing it before me and a lot of people will do it after and do it better. That is just the way I thought we should play, the way the game should look and you do have to have the players, talent and management and everybody has to go on that, the star players, the management, coaches, owner. Everybody wants to play a certain way because it is different and it was weird and now it is catching on a little bit."
Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer
Mike D'Antoni on whether he looks back on his time with Jeremy Lin and thinks it was kind of fun: "It wasn't kind of fun. It was really fun. As a coach, it was fun doing it. Was really proud of him and what he has done and it couldn't happen to a better person. It goes deep. That is why you coach for a guy, moments like that and people like him."
Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer
Kenny Atkinson on Mike D'Antoni's offensive mind: "He was ahead of the game, even before analytics."
Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer
Brook Lopez will not play tonight against Houston due to rest. Jeremy Lin (hamstring) remains out as well.
Source: Rockets to make bid for All-Star Game
The Rockets will make a bid to host the 2020 or 2021 NBA All-Star Game, a source confirmed to ESPN.
All about double-doubles
James Harden recorded a double-double in 19 consecutive games before his streak came to an end Friday night. That's the fourth-most in Rockets history behind Elvin Hayes, Moses Malone and Hakeem Olajuwon.
MVP race starts to heat up
Both Russell Westbrook and James Harden are playing some of the best basketball of their careers. Westbrook is averaging a triple-double, while Harden has notched 11 of his own and leads the NBA in assists per game.
2016-17 Southwest Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|San Antonio
|31
|9
|.775
|-
|L1
|Houston
|32
|11
|.744
|0.5
|W1
|Memphis
|25
|18
|.581
|7.5
|L1
|New Orleans
|16
|25
|.390
|15.5
|L1
|Dallas
|13
|27
|.325
|18
|W2
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game114.92nd
Rebounds Per Game44.39th
Assists Per Game25.72nd
Points Allowed107.624th
Injuries
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|32
|11
|.744
|2015-16
|41
|41
|.500
|2014-15
|56
|26
|.683
|2013-14
|54
|28
|.659
|2012-13
|45
|37
|.549
StubHub
Find Tickets
Rockets @ Heat
AmericanAirlines Arena - Tue 1/17