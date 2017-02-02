2017 ScheduleAll times ET

25-22, 2nd in Central
2dMarc Stein

Power Rankings: Pacers rise three spots

Indiana just misses the top 10 this week. The Pacers were quietly 9-4 in January and capped off the month with a nice win over the Rockets, that featured Paul George at his two-way best.

George throws down a dunk worth framing (0:34)
George, Pacers blowout Rockets (1:16)
Rockets have no answer for Robinson above the rim in Pacers' win (0:18)
George puts Capela on a poster in win (0:30)
George spins and beats halftime buzzer (0:28)
Teague goes over the shoulder to set up Robinson's jam (0:26)
Teague goes on a lob spree (0:39)
Turner gets hoop and the harm (0:21)
Pacers rally to top Kings in OT (1:38)
George sinks go-ahead shot to lift Pacers (0:25)
George misses potential game-winning shot (0:48)
Barnes, McMillan exchange words (0:30)
Cousins drains the 3 despite foul (0:18)
Young winds back for the monster slam (0:20)
5dZach Lowe

10 things: Is this the end of Monta Ellis?

The Pacers' veteran guard is averaging only 8.9 points per game this season, lowest since his rookie season (6.8 PPG). Ellis' free throws and assists are down, and if he doesn't have the ball, he is useless.

George scores 32 in Pacers' win (1:25)

Team Stats

Points Per Game105.913th
Rebounds Per Game41.627th
Assists Per Game22.414th
Points Allowed106.623rd

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172522.532
2015-164537.549
2014-153844.463
2013-145626.683
2012-134932.605

