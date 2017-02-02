2017 ScheduleAll times ET
2017 Schedule
28-22, 2nd in Central
- 12/15L 102-95
- 12/17W 105-90
- 12/19W 107-105
- 12/20L 118-111
- 12/22L 109-102
- 12/26L 90-85
- 12/28L 111-105
- 12/30W 111-101
- 1/1W 117-104
- 1/3W 121-116
- 1/5W 121-109
- 1/7W 123-109
- 1/12L 140-112
- 1/16W 98-95
- 1/18W 106-100
- 1/20L 108-95
- 1/21L 109-100
- 1/23L 109-103
- 1/26W 109-103
- 1/27W 115-111
- 1/29W 120-101
- 2/1W 98-88
- 2/3W 106-97
- 2/4W 105-84
George scores 21 to lead Pacers to 6th straight win
Paul George scored 21 points, helping the Indiana Pacers extend their season-best winning streak to six games with a 105-84 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.
George's double-double leads Pacers over Nets 106-97
Paul George scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Jeff Teague had 24 points and the Indiana Pacers beat the Brooklyn Nets 106-97 on Friday night.
ASG: Gordon to dunk; Thompson in 3-pt. contest
Aaron Gordon will once again take part in the All-Star weekend's dunk contest, while the 3-point contest will feature defending champ Klay Thompson and 2013 winner Kyrie Irving,
Top 25 under 25: Myles Turner
Amin Elhassan, Kevin Pelton and David Thorpe ranked their top 25 players under age 25 to create this new list of the league's elite young talent. Where did the Pacers' big man land?
Cold spell for George comes in Florida
Paul George struggled from the floor during the Pacers' road win over the Magic on Wednesday. According to Elias, the last player to be held to single digits after entering a regular-season game with a streak of at least four straight games scoring 30+ points was Kevin Durant in February 2009.
Pacers hold on to beat Magic 98-88 on the road
C.J. Miles scored 16 points, Glenn Robinson III added 14 and the Indiana Pacers held on to beat the Orlando Magic 98-88 on Wednesday night.
Power Rankings: Pacers rise three spots
Indiana just misses the top 10 this week. The Pacers were quietly 9-4 in January and capped off the month with a nice win over the Rockets, that featured Paul George at his two-way best.
2016-17 Central Standings
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game105.814th
Rebounds Per Game41.727th
Assists Per Game22.414th
Points Allowed105.618th
Injuries
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|28
|22
|.560
|2015-16
|45
|37
|.549
|2014-15
|38
|44
|.463
|2013-14
|56
|26
|.683
|2012-13
|49
|32
|.605
