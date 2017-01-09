2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Darren Rovell ESPN Senior Writer 

1st picture of Paul George's signature shoe, which will hit stores later this year ($110). Has a bobber lacelock for his love of fishing.

Teague and Turner form dynamic duo

On Thursday, Jeff Teague and Myles Turner became the third pair of Pacers to have at least 20 points/15 assists and 20 points/15 rebounds in the same game, Elias Sports Bureau notes. They're the first since Jalen Rose and Jermaine O'Neal in 2001.

Monster night for Myles Turner

The second-year center dominated during the Pacers' 121-109 win over the Nets on Thursday night. It was his third game of 25-or-more points this season.

Pacers assign Georges Niang to D-League

Indiana sent the rookie forward to its affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. The 50th overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft has averaged only 5.1 minutes in 15 appearances for the Pacers this season NBA.com

