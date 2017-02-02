2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
28-22, 2nd in Central
Pacers make easy work of Pistons (1:01)
Tobias Harris breaks his own ankles (0:15)
Robinson III turning up for the dunk competition (0:27)
Nets head coach gets technical for kicking basketball in loss (0:23)
Teague, George lead Pacers to fifth straight win (1:19)
Lopez blows past Turner for two-handed jam (0:15)
Teague throws up no-look shot (0:23)
What to expect from the 2017 dunk contest field (1:14)
Cole Burston for ESPN
3d

ASG: Gordon to dunk; Thompson in 3-pt. contest

Aaron Gordon will once again take part in the All-Star weekend's dunk contest, while the 3-point contest will feature defending champ Klay Thompson and 2013 winner Kyrie Irving,

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
3dNBA Insiders

Top 25 under 25: Myles Turner

Amin Elhassan, Kevin Pelton and David Thorpe ranked their top 25 players under age 25 to create this new list of the league's elite young talent. Where did the Pacers' big man land?

nba

Cold spell for George comes in Florida

Paul George struggled from the floor during the Pacers' road win over the Magic on Wednesday. According to Elias, the last player to be held to single digits after entering a regular-season game with a streak of at least four straight games scoring 30+ points was Kevin Durant in February 2009.

Pacers top Magic for fourth straight win (0:44)
Young punishes rim with left hand (0:22)
Myles Turner punts ball into stands (0:21)
Gordon left wide open for dunk (0:20)
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli
6dMarc Stein

Power Rankings: Pacers rise three spots

Indiana just misses the top 10 this week. The Pacers were quietly 9-4 in January and capped off the month with a nice win over the Rockets, that featured Paul George at his two-way best.

George throws down a dunk worth framing (0:34)

Team Stats

Points Per Game105.814th
Rebounds Per Game41.727th
Assists Per Game22.414th
Points Allowed105.618th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172822.560
2015-164537.549
2014-153844.463
2013-145626.683
2012-134932.605

