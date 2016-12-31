2017 ScheduleAll times ET
2017 Schedule
16-18, 3rd in Central
- 11/14W 88-69
- 11/16W 103-93
- 11/18L 116-96
- 11/20W 115-111
- 11/21L 120-83
- 11/23L 96-85
- 11/25W 118-97
- 11/27W 91-70
- 11/30L 131-109
- 12/4W 111-102
- 12/5L 142-106
- 12/7W 109-94
- 12/9L 111-103
- 12/10W 118-111
- 12/12W 110-94
- 12/14L 95-89
- 12/15L 102-95
- 12/17W 105-90
- 12/19W 107-105
- 12/20L 118-111
- 12/22L 109-102
- 12/26L 90-85
- 12/28L 111-105
- 12/30W 111-101
- 1/1h:mm a z, US/Eastern
Young looks good from long distance
Thad Young's 3-point shot is the best of his 10-year NBA career. That's a credit to Nate McMillan during a Pacers season that thus far hasn't boasted many bright spots. Zach Lowe's 10 things
George brings back fun for Pacers in 111-101 win over Bulls
Paul George scored 32 points, including 11 in the final 4 1/2 minutes Friday, to help the Indiana Pacers snap a four-game losing streak with a 111-101 victory over the Chicago Bulls.
Friday's Pacers News: George aims to make basketball fun again
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pacers from around the web.
The Undefeated: Myles Turner is trying to help keep the homeless W.A.R.M. this winter
The emerging Indiana Pacers star is giving back to the community during the coldest months
Thursday's Pacers News: Myles Turner rips refs after loss to Wizards
Wall scores 36 points as Wizards hold off Pacers, 111-105
John Wall had 36 points and 11 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards held off the Indiana Pacers 111-105 on Wednesday night despite playing the second half without Bradley Beal.
Will Pacers miss the playoff?
Indiana continues to hover around No. 8 seed in the East Conference. ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects the Pacers with only a 38 percent chance to reach the postseason for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.
George handed $15K fine for 'little brother' talk
Paul George and Nate McMillan were fined a combined $25,000 for publicly criticizing the officials following a Monday loss to the Bulls.
Wednesday's Pacers News: Indiana needs to capitalize on upcoming schedule
Pacers slip in Power Rankings
Indiana drops to No. 14 in our Power Rankings. Despite the fall, Marc Stein is focusing on Myles Turner's progression. He's on pace the join a group of stars as the fifth player aged 20 or under to average 15 PPG and 2 BPG. Week 10 Power Rankings
Tuesday's Pacers News: Nate McMillan: 'They've got to give us more respect'
George: Refs give Pacers 'little brother' treatment
Paul George says the Pacers don't get the benefit of the doubt on foul calls and are treated like the "little brother" of the NBA.
Mirotic, Wade lead Bulls over Pacers 90-85 to snap skid at 3
Dwyane Wade scored 21 points, Nikola Mirotic added a season-high 20 and the Chicago Bulls survived a poor shooting performance for a 90-85 victory over the Indiana Pacers Monday night.
Monday's Pacers News: Rodney Stuckey expected to return against Bulls
2016-17 Central Standings
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game104.118th
Rebounds Per Game42.424th
Assists Per Game22.115th
Points Allowed105.820th
Injuries
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|16
|18
|.471
|2015-16
|45
|37
|.549
|2014-15
|38
|44
|.463
|2013-14
|56
|26
|.683
|2012-13
|49
|32
|.605
