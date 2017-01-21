2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
22-20, 2nd in Central
Lakers snap five-game slide, cruise past Pacers (1:12)
Young shows the swagger after his fifth 3-pointer in win (0:19)
Black absorbs the contact and finishes the layup (0:20)
Turner muscles in for the layup (0:27)
Young leaves the game with injury (0:25)
Ingram proves too much for Ellis in the post (0:15)
Russell leaves game after landing awkwardly (0:46)
Watch: Pacers slight BPI favorites over Lakers

The Pacers won their home matchup with the Lakers on Nov. 1, but ESPN's Basketball Power Index sees Friday's rematch at Staples Center as basically a toss-up. (Watch live at 10:30 p.m. ESPN/WatchESPN)

George deserves All-Star return

This would be Paul George's fourth straight appearance while playing a full season. Kevin Pelton endorses that selection despite George's modest numbers this season. Pelton's All-Star reserves (Insider)

Kings lose Gay to Achilles injury in loss to Pacers (2:05)
3d

George helps Pacers rally past Kings 106-100 win

Paul George scored 24 points, Jeff Teague had 22 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers used a big second half to beat the Sacramento Kings 106-100 on Wednesday night.

Cousins gets first triple-double of the season in loss (0:19)
George outlets a pass to Young for dunk (0:24)
Gay carried off the court to locker room (0:33)
No one around Gay who pumps a jam (0:18)
Barnes throws a Hail Mary, Temple beats buzzer (0:28)
Ellis steals and scores a reverse layup (0:23)
George powers over Cousins with a slam (0:25)
Pacers hold on to top the Pelicans at home (1:13)
Davis leaves game after taking hard fall in loss (0:43)

Team Stats

Points Per Game105.514th
Rebounds Per Game42.127th
Assists Per Game22.713th
Points Allowed106.623rd

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172220.524
2015-164537.549
2014-153844.463
2013-145626.683
2012-134932.605

