20-19, 2nd in Central
George says MLK embodied passion
Can Pacers figure out big man rotation?

Zach Lowe notes Indiana's troubles trying to find a productive big man rotation. The defense suffers when Al Jefferson and Kevin Seraphin play together. Lowe would like to see the Pacers go smaller. Lowe’s 10 things

Should the Nuggets play in London?
Nuggets drop 140 in win over Pacers in London

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Pacers suffered their 3rd 25-point loss of the season. Only the Lakers, Magic and 76ers have more 25-point losses this season (each has 4).

Tom Hamilton Rugby Editor 

Nuggets on fire as they beat the Pacers 140-112 in London. Jokic top scorer on 22.

Gallinari, Faried throw down big dunks on back-to-back possessions
Mudiay's mega-slam highlights Denver's rout of Indiana
4dTom Hamilton

NBA to mull pressing throttle on games' endings

Adam Silver revealed Thursday the NBA will take a look at speeding up the end of games, with a focus on retaining younger fans who "have increasingly short attention spans."

Barton throws no-look lob for Faried alley-oop
Gallinari drains trio of 3's in first three minutes

John Banks ESPN.com 

At pre-game news conference before Nuggets-Pacers in London, NBA commissioner Adam Silver touts growth of league globally. Hopes to increase number of international regular-season games in future but no concrete plans. Suns-Mavericks (today) and Suns-Spurs will be played in Mexico City (Saturday).

Tom Hamilton Rugby Editor 

The pre-game court is a sweaty, tense enclosure of anticipation and steely-eyed focus. Pacers and Nuggets players sporadically come and go as they go through their warm-ups with fans draped over the bars of the stand hoping to get autographs and photos.

John Banks ESPN.com 

Nuggets star Danilo Gallinari of Italy visits with retired Arsenal legend Thierry Henry before Denver-Indiana game in London.

John Banks ESPN.com 

Fans from Belgium, Italy at Pacers-Nuggets NBA Global Games matchup in London. 20,000 fans, a sellout, expected at The O2 arena. Tip-off 3 ET.

John Banks ESPN.com 

Pacers pre-game shootaround at Global Games in London. Tip-off at 3 p.m. ET against Nuggets.

John Banks ESPN.com 

Scene in London at The O2, a former museum, for tonight's Pacers-Nuggets game.

5dIan Chadband

NBA love aside, Brits slow to embrace basketball

The NBA's yearly appearance is a ballyhooed, star-studded event in London, but basketball in general has struggled to gain traction in a country that favors traditionally English sports.

Malone: Nuggets are here to win
5dJim Caple

How athletes stay sharp despite toll of travel

You can't blame the Nuggets and Pacers if they feel sluggish when the play in London, but there are tricks athletes can use to reduce the impact of jet lag and sleep deprivation.

McMillan won't underestimate the Nuggets

Team Stats

Points Per Game106.012th
Rebounds Per Game42.426th
Assists Per Game22.613th
Points Allowed107.123rd

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172019.513
2015-164537.549
2014-153844.463
2013-145626.683
2012-134932.605

