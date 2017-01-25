2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
22-22, 2nd in Central
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Lowe pencils PG 13 as All-Star

ESPN's Zach Lowe gives Paul George his fourth All-Star nod. The Pacers swingman remains one of the best two-way players in the NBA averaging 22.2 points and six rebounds per game this season. Lowe’s All-Stars

ESPN Stats & Info

Can Pacers hang on to playoff spot?

ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives Indiana only a 39 percent chance to reach the playoffs for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.

Melo and the Knicks come out on top (1:33)
Ellis rolls ankle on Porzingis' shoe in loss (0:48)
Turner can't hold on to ball in loss to Knicks (0:29)
Miles hits a luscious putback slam (0:21)
Noah knows his missed free throw is ugly (0:22)
AP Photo/Ben Margot

Pacers remain No. 14 in Power Rankings

Jeff Teague's strong play as of late has the Pacers 7-3 since Dec. 30. But two of those losses, surrendering 140 points to the Nuggets in London and losing to the Lakers in LA, probably sting. Week 14 Power Rankings

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Stein gives PG 13 All-Star nod

ESPN's Marc Stein expects Paul George to make his fourth All-Star appearance this season. The Pacers' versatile forward continues to be one of the best two-way players in the NBA. Stein’s All-Star reserves

George lets refs hear it after picking up sixth foul (0:41)
Gobert embarrasses Teague with major block (0:19)
Ingles' no-look feed sets up Gobert for huge finish (0:17)
Jazz crash boards, Gobert capitalizes with slam (0:26)
Lakers snap five-game slide, cruise past Pacers (1:12)
Young shows the swagger after his fifth 3-pointer in win (0:19)
Black absorbs the contact and finishes the layup (0:20)
Turner muscles in for the layup (0:27)

Team Stats

Points Per Game105.415th
Rebounds Per Game41.827th
Assists Per Game22.414th
Points Allowed106.823rd

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172222.500
2015-164537.549
2014-153844.463
2013-145626.683
2012-134932.605

