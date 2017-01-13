Monday's Pacers News: Defending Davis will be a tough challenge
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pacers from around the web.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pacers from around the web.
Zach Lowe notes Indiana's troubles trying to find a productive big man rotation. The defense suffers when Al Jefferson and Kevin Seraphin play together. Lowe would like to see the Pacers go smaller. Lowe’s 10 things
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pacers from around the web.
The Pacers suffered their 3rd 25-point loss of the season. Only the Lakers, Magic and 76ers have more 25-point losses this season (each has 4).
Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 10 rebounds and the Nuggets emphatically ended a five-game losing streak with a 140-112 victory over the Pacers on Thursday night in the NBA's Global Games series.
Nuggets on fire as they beat the Pacers 140-112 in London. Jokic top scorer on 22.
Adam Silver revealed Thursday the NBA will take a look at speeding up the end of games, with a focus on retaining younger fans who "have increasingly short attention spans."
At pre-game news conference before Nuggets-Pacers in London, NBA commissioner Adam Silver touts growth of league globally. Hopes to increase number of international regular-season games in future but no concrete plans. Suns-Mavericks (today) and Suns-Spurs will be played in Mexico City (Saturday).
The pre-game court is a sweaty, tense enclosure of anticipation and steely-eyed focus. Pacers and Nuggets players sporadically come and go as they go through their warm-ups with fans draped over the bars of the stand hoping to get autographs and photos.
Nuggets star Danilo Gallinari of Italy visits with retired Arsenal legend Thierry Henry before Denver-Indiana game in London.
Fans from Belgium, Italy at Pacers-Nuggets NBA Global Games matchup in London. 20,000 fans, a sellout, expected at The O2 arena. Tip-off 3 ET.
Pacers pre-game shootaround at Global Games in London. Tip-off at 3 p.m. ET against Nuggets.
Scene in London at The O2, a former museum, for tonight's Pacers-Nuggets game.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pacers from around the web.
The NBA's yearly appearance is a ballyhooed, star-studded event in London, but basketball in general has struggled to gain traction in a country that favors traditionally English sports.
You can't blame the Nuggets and Pacers if they feel sluggish when the play in London, but there are tricks athletes can use to reduce the impact of jet lag and sleep deprivation.
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|20
|19
|.513
|2015-16
|45
|37
|.549
|2014-15
|38
|44
|.463
|2013-14
|56
|26
|.683
|2012-13
|49
|32
|.605
Bankers Life Fieldhouse - Mon 1/16