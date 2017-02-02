2017 ScheduleAll times ET

What to expect from the 2017 dunk contest field (1:14)
1d

ASG: Gordon to dunk; Thompson in 3-pt. contest

Aaron Gordon will once again take part in the All-Star weekend's dunk contest, while the 3-point contest will feature defending champ Klay Thompson and 2013 winner Kyrie Irving,

1dNBA Insiders

Top 25 under 25: Myles Turner

Amin Elhassan, Kevin Pelton and David Thorpe ranked their top 25 players under age 25 to create this new list of the league's elite young talent. Where did the Pacers' big man land?

Cold spell for George comes in Florida

Paul George struggled from the floor during the Pacers' road win over the Magic on Wednesday. According to Elias, the last player to be held to single digits after entering a regular-season game with a streak of at least four straight games scoring 30+ points was Kevin Durant in February 2009.

Pacers top Magic for fourth straight win (0:44)
Young punishes rim with left hand (0:22)
Myles Turner punts ball into stands (0:21)
Gordon left wide open for dunk (0:20)
4dMarc Stein

Power Rankings: Pacers rise three spots

Indiana just misses the top 10 this week. The Pacers were quietly 9-4 in January and capped off the month with a nice win over the Rockets, that featured Paul George at his two-way best.

George throws down a dunk worth framing (0:34)
George, Pacers blowout Rockets (1:16)
Rockets have no answer for Robinson above the rim in Pacers' win (0:18)
George puts Capela on a poster in win (0:30)
George spins and beats halftime buzzer (0:28)
Teague goes over the shoulder to set up Robinson's jam (0:26)
Teague goes on a lob spree (0:39)
Turner gets hoop and the harm (0:21)
Pacers rally to top Kings in OT (1:38)

Points Per Game105.813th
Rebounds Per Game41.527th
Assists Per Game22.513th
Points Allowed106.322nd

YEARWLPCT
2016-172622.542
2015-164537.549
2014-153844.463
2013-145626.683
2012-134932.605

