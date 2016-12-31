2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
16-18, 3rd in Central
Teague dishes out 17 assists in Pacers win (0:40)
Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

Young looks good from long distance

Thad Young's 3-point shot is the best of his 10-year NBA career. That's a credit to Nate McMillan during a Pacers season that thus far hasn't boasted many bright spots. Zach Lowe's 10 things

Turner too much for Butler in the post (0:19)
Butler hits a cutting Wade for the dunk (0:18)
Turner drops the two-handed slam (0:20)
Wall leads Wizards past Pacers (1:33)
Wall's fancy move leads to Gortat dunk (0:26)
Turner blocks on one end, dunks at other (0:24)
ESPN Stats & Info

Will Pacers miss the playoff?

Indiana continues to hover around No. 8 seed in the East Conference. ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects the Pacers with only a 38 percent chance to reach the postseason for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Pacers slip in Power Rankings

Indiana drops to No. 14 in our Power Rankings. Despite the fall, Marc Stein is focusing on Myles Turner's progression. He's on pace the join a group of stars as the fifth player aged 20 or under to average 15 PPG and 2 BPG. Week 10 Power Rankings

Youngmisuk not buying Pacers as 'little brother' to NBA (0:51)
Bulls hold off Pacers to snap three-game skid (1:14)
Wade's steal and dunk is cherry on top of Bulls' win (0:29)
Butler gets the steal and turns it into an easy dunk (0:19)

Team Stats

Points Per Game104.118th
Rebounds Per Game42.424th
Assists Per Game22.115th
Points Allowed105.820th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-171618.471
2015-164537.549
2014-153844.463
2013-145626.683
2012-134932.605

