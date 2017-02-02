Friday's Pacers News: Improved defense a key during winning streak
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pacers from around the web.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pacers from around the web.
Aaron Gordon will once again take part in the All-Star weekend's dunk contest, while the 3-point contest will feature defending champ Klay Thompson and 2013 winner Kyrie Irving,
Amin Elhassan, Kevin Pelton and David Thorpe ranked their top 25 players under age 25 to create this new list of the league's elite young talent. Where did the Pacers' big man land?
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pacers from around the web.
Paul George struggled from the floor during the Pacers' road win over the Magic on Wednesday. According to Elias, the last player to be held to single digits after entering a regular-season game with a streak of at least four straight games scoring 30+ points was Kevin Durant in February 2009.
C.J. Miles scored 16 points, Glenn Robinson III added 14 and the Indiana Pacers held on to beat the Orlando Magic 98-88 on Wednesday night.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pacers from around the web.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pacers from around the web.
Indiana just misses the top 10 this week. The Pacers were quietly 9-4 in January and capped off the month with a nice win over the Rockets, that featured Paul George at his two-way best.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pacers from around the web.
Paul George had 33 points and nine rebounds while hounding James Harden on defense most of the night, leading the Indiana Pacers to a 120-101 rout of the Houston Rockets on Sunday.
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|26
|22
|.542
|2015-16
|45
|37
|.549
|2014-15
|38
|44
|.463
|2013-14
|56
|26
|.683
|2012-13
|49
|32
|.605
Bankers Life Fieldhouse - Sat 2/4