2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
24-22, 2nd in Central
play
Pacers rally to top Kings in OT (1:38)
play
George sinks go-ahead shot to lift Pacers (0:25)
play
George misses potential game-winning shot (0:48)
play
Barnes, McMillan exchange words (0:30)
play
Cousins drains the 3 despite foul (0:18)
play
Young winds back for the monster slam (0:20)
Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
2dZach Lowe

10 things: Is this the end of Monta Ellis?

The Pacers' veteran guard is averaging only 8.9 points per game this season, lowest since his rookie season (6.8 PPG). Ellis' free throws and assists are down, and if he doesn't have the ball, he is useless.

play
George scores 32 in Pacers' win (1:25)
play
Turner won't let Wiggins or LaVine get anything off (0:31)
play
Towns shows the touch with this scoop (0:15)
play
Timberwolves' hustle leads to Muhammad alley-oop jam (0:32)
play
Towns scores, draws foul off long Rubio pass (0:22)
ESPN Stats & Info

Rest of Eastern Conference squad named

The NBA announced the reserves for the Eastern Conference for the Feb. 19 All-Star game. Kevin Love makes his first All-Star appearance as a Cavalier while Kemba Walker makes his first overall.

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
3dKevin Pelton

Will new deal for Paul George be max mistake?

With a new rule, NBA teams can keep superstars and pay more than ever before, and Paul George could qualify for this new max. Kevin Pelton breaks it down whether or not he'll be worth it.

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Lowe pencils PG 13 as All-Star

ESPN's Zach Lowe gives Paul George his fourth All-Star nod. The Pacers swingman remains one of the best two-way players in the NBA averaging 22.2 points and six rebounds per game this season. Lowe's All-Stars

Team Stats

Points Per Game105.614th
Rebounds Per Game41.627th
Assists Per Game22.315th
Points Allowed106.823rd

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172422.522
2015-164537.549
2014-153844.463
2013-145626.683
2012-134932.605

Find Tickets

Pacers vs Rockets

Bankers Life Fieldhouse - Sun 1/29

100 tickets available from $24