2017 ScheduleAll times ET
2017 Schedule
22-20, 2nd in Central
- 11/30L 131-109
- 12/4W 111-102
- 12/5L 142-106
- 12/7W 109-94
- 12/9L 111-103
- 12/10W 118-111
- 12/12W 110-94
- 12/14L 95-89
- 12/15L 102-95
- 12/17W 105-90
- 12/19W 107-105
- 12/20L 118-111
- 12/22L 109-102
- 12/26L 90-85
- 12/28L 111-105
- 12/30W 111-101
- 1/1W 117-104
- 1/3W 121-116
- 1/5W 121-109
- 1/7W 123-109
- 1/12L 140-112
- 1/16W 98-95
- 1/18W 106-100
- 1/20L 108-96
Williams, Young lead Lakers to 108-96 win over Pacers
Lou Williams scored 27 points, Nick Young hit five 3-pointers and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped their five-game losing streak with a 108-96 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
Watch: Pacers slight BPI favorites over Lakers
The Pacers won their home matchup with the Lakers on Nov. 1, but ESPN's Basketball Power Index sees Friday's rematch at Staples Center as basically a toss-up. (Watch live at 10:30 p.m. ESPN/WatchESPN)
George deserves All-Star return
This would be Paul George's fourth straight appearance while playing a full season. Kevin Pelton endorses that selection despite George's modest numbers this season. Pelton's All-Star reserves (Insider)
Thursday's Pacers News: Teague plays big in win over Kings
Thursday's Pacers News: Teague plays big in win over Kings
George helps Pacers rally past Kings 106-100 win
Paul George scored 24 points, Jeff Teague had 22 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers used a big second half to beat the Sacramento Kings 106-100 on Wednesday night.
Wednesday's Pacers News: Teague's improved rebounding a key this season
Wednesday's Pacers News: Teague's improved rebounding a key this season
Tuesday's Pacers News: Turner won't back down from tough opponents
Tuesday's Pacers News: Turner won't back down from tough opponents
Teague, George help Pacers hold off Pelicans 98-95
Jeff Teague fell just short of the first triple double of his career Monday, and Paul George scored 20 points to help the Indiana Pacers hold off the New Orleans Pelicans 98-95.
2016-17 Central Standings
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game105.514th
Rebounds Per Game42.127th
Assists Per Game22.713th
Points Allowed106.623rd
Injuries
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|22
|20
|.524
|2015-16
|45
|37
|.549
|2014-15
|38
|44
|.463
|2013-14
|56
|26
|.683
|2012-13
|49
|32
|.605
