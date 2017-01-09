Darren Rovell ESPN Senior Writer
1st picture of Paul George's signature shoe, which will hit stores later this year ($110). Has a bobber lacelock for his love of fishing.
1st picture of Paul George's signature shoe, which will hit stores later this year ($110). Has a bobber lacelock for his love of fishing.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pacers from around the web.
Paul George and Jeff Teague each scored 19 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 123-109 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night.
On Thursday, Jeff Teague and Myles Turner became the third pair of Pacers to have at least 20 points/15 assists and 20 points/15 rebounds in the same game, Elias Sports Bureau notes. They're the first since Jalen Rose and Jermaine O'Neal in 2001.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pacers from around the web.
The second-year center dominated during the Pacers' 121-109 win over the Nets on Thursday night. It was his third game of 25-or-more points this season.
Jeff Teague had 21 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds, and Myles Turner finished with 25 points and 15 boards as the Indiana Pacers beat the Brooklyn Nets 121-109 on Thursday night.
Indiana sent the rookie forward to its affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. The 50th overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft has averaged only 5.1 minutes in 15 appearances for the Pacers this season NBA.com
With eight games on Thursday's NBA slate, we guide you to the stars and value plays that should be in your lineups.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pacers from around the web.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pacers from around the web.
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|20
|18
|.526
|2015-16
|45
|37
|.549
|2014-15
|38
|44
|.463
|2013-14
|56
|26
|.683
|2012-13
|49
|32
|.605
O2 ARENA - Thu 1/12