Thursday's Pacers News: Glenn Robinson III to compete in Slam Dunk contest
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pacers from around the web.
ESPN's Zach Lowe gives Paul George his fourth All-Star nod. The Pacers swingman remains one of the best two-way players in the NBA averaging 22.2 points and six rebounds per game this season. Lowe’s All-Stars
If Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid aren't added to the All-Star Game roster as reserves, they'll be available to play in the Rising Stars Challenge.
ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives Indiana only a 39 percent chance to reach the playoffs for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.
Carmelo Anthony scored 26 points and broke a tie with a turnaround baseline jumper with 23.4 seconds left to give the New York Knicks a rare victory at Indiana, as they beat the Pacers 109-103.
Jeff Teague's strong play as of late has the Pacers 7-3 since Dec. 30. But two of those losses, surrendering 140 points to the Nuggets in London and losing to the Lakers in LA, probably sting. Week 14 Power Rankings
ESPN's Marc Stein expects Paul George to make his fourth All-Star appearance this season. The Pacers' versatile forward continues to be one of the best two-way players in the NBA. Stein’s All-Star reserves
George Hill scored a season-high 30 points and the Utah Jazz led wire-to-wire in a 109-100 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.
Lou Williams scored 27 points, Nick Young hit five 3-pointers and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped their five-game losing streak with a 108-96 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|22
|22
|.500
|2015-16
|45
|37
|.549
|2014-15
|38
|44
|.463
|2013-14
|56
|26
|.683
|2012-13
|49
|32
|.605