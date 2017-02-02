Wednesday's Pacers News: Turner's blocked shots a key this season
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pacers from around the web.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pacers from around the web.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pacers from around the web.
Indiana just misses the top 10 this week. The Pacers were quietly 9-4 in January and capped off the month with a nice win over the Rockets, that featured Paul George at his two-way best.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pacers from around the web.
Paul George had 33 points and nine rebounds while hounding James Harden on defense most of the night, leading the Indiana Pacers to a 120-101 rout of the Houston Rockets on Sunday.
Paul George scored 12 of Indiana's last 16 points and finished with 33 and the Pacers overcame a 16-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings 115-111 in overtime Friday night.
The NBA corrected a scoring error made last week in the Los Angeles Lakers' home victory over the Indiana Pacers.
The Pacers' veteran guard is averaging only 8.9 points per game this season, lowest since his rookie season (6.8 PPG). Ellis' free throws and assists are down, and if he doesn't have the ball, he is useless.
Oh, you don't know? We got you.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pacers from around the web.
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|25
|22
|.532
|2015-16
|45
|37
|.549
|2014-15
|38
|44
|.463
|2013-14
|56
|26
|.683
|2012-13
|49
|32
|.605
Amway Center - Wed 2/1