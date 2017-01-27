2017 ScheduleAll times ET
2017 Schedule
24-22, 2nd in Central
- 12/9L 111-103
- 12/10W 118-111
- 12/12W 110-94
- 12/14L 95-89
- 12/15L 102-95
- 12/17W 105-90
- 12/19W 107-105
- 12/20L 118-111
- 12/22L 109-102
- 12/26L 90-85
- 12/28L 111-105
- 12/30W 111-101
- 1/1W 117-104
- 1/3W 121-116
- 1/5W 121-109
- 1/7W 123-109
- 1/12L 140-112
- 1/16W 98-95
- 1/18W 106-100
- 1/20L 108-95
- 1/21L 109-100
- 1/23L 109-103
- 1/26W 109-103
- 1/27W 115-111
- 1/29h:mm a z, US/Eastern
- Full Schedule
George's finishing flurry leads Pacers past Kings in OT
Paul George scored 12 of Indiana's last 16 points and finished with 33 and the Pacers overcame a 16-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings 115-111 in overtime Friday night.
NBA fixes scoring error in Lakers-Pacers game
The NBA corrected a scoring error made last week in the Los Angeles Lakers' home victory over the Indiana Pacers.
10 things: Is this the end of Monta Ellis?
The Pacers' veteran guard is averaging only 8.9 points per game this season, lowest since his rookie season (6.8 PPG). Ellis' free throws and assists are down, and if he doesn't have the ball, he is useless.
The Undefeated: What Had Happened Was: 1/27/17
Oh, you don't know? We got you.
Friday's Pacers News: George leads way in win over Timberwolves
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pacers from around the web.
George leads Pacers over Timberwolves, 109-103
Paul George scored 32 points after being picked for his fourth All-Star game to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 109-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night.
Rest of Eastern Conference squad named
The NBA announced the reserves for the Eastern Conference for the Feb. 19 All-Star game. Kevin Love makes his first All-Star appearance as a Cavalier while Kemba Walker makes his first overall.
Will new deal for Paul George be max mistake?
With a new rule, NBA teams can keep superstars and pay more than ever before, and Paul George could qualify for this new max. Kevin Pelton breaks it down whether or not he'll be worth it.
LaVine won't be defending dunk contest title
The NBA dunk king is giving up his crown.
Hayward, Jordan garner first NBA All-Star nods
Gordon Hayward and DeAndre Jordan were among 14 reserves selected by the league's coaches for the All-Star Game that will be played in New Orleans on Feb. 19.
Thursday's Pacers News: Glenn Robinson III to compete in Slam Dunk contest
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pacers from around the web.
Lowe pencils PG 13 as All-Star
ESPN's Zach Lowe gives Paul George his fourth All-Star nod. The Pacers swingman remains one of the best two-way players in the NBA averaging 22.2 points and six rebounds per game this season. Lowe's All-Stars
Towns, Embiid highlight Rising Stars rosters
If Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid aren't added to the All-Star Game roster as reserves, they'll be available to play in the Rising Stars Challenge.
Wednesday's Pacers News: Paul George: 'I don't think booing is the solution'
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Pacers from around the web.
2016-17 Central Standings
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game105.614th
Rebounds Per Game41.627th
Assists Per Game22.315th
Points Allowed106.823rd
Injuries
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|24
|22
|.522
|2015-16
|45
|37
|.549
|2014-15
|38
|44
|.463
|2013-14
|56
|26
|.683
|2012-13
|49
|32
|.605
StubHub
Find Tickets
Pacers vs Rockets
Bankers Life Fieldhouse - Sun 1/29