2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
30-18, 2nd in Pacific
play
Do you want to see DeAndre in 3-point contest? (2:40)
Play
1d

LeBron's rant, Melo's potential & Lakers future

Amin Elhassan gives his take on LeBron's nuclear rant on Charles Barkley, should LeBron have gone public with his complaints? Plus, Amin talks about the Lakers Rebuilding Project and Carmelo's potential.

Play
2d

Ireland: "Clippers should do Melo deal"

Should the Clippers look to make a trade for Carmelo Anthony? Mason and Ireland explain why adding Carmelo Anthony will not change the dynamic of the team.

Play
2d

Should the Clippers reassemble their roster?

Should the Clippers look to reassemble their roster? Eric Davis joins Marcellus and Kelvin to explain why it's time for the Los Angeles Clippers to make a drastic change.

play
Is Carmelo to Clips realistic? (1:17)

Andrew Han ESPN Writer 

DeAndre Jordan on possibly competing in the dunk contest now that he's an All-Star: Yeah, I'm interested. They've reached out to me about it. I have yet to say anything because I'm trying to negotiate something with them right now. Like, if I do the dunk contest, they gotta let me do the 3-point competition or something like that. Or skills challenge. Something. And it's crazy because they don't know. Like, I'm a pretty good passer -- I got dimes. I'm pretty sure I can make that layup. I don't know about the free throw that you gotta shoot. ... But I'm trying to get the 3-point competition. Something to kind of show my skill set.

Play
2d

Conference Finals in Clippers future?

Will the Clippers be able to make the Western Conference Finals with Carmelo Anthony? Plus, the guys explain what's the most important thing a manager does for a team.

Play
2d

Clippers have to make the Carmelo deal

Mason and Ireland joined by Jorge Sedano explain how recent political decisions can impact the world of sports. Plus, Jorge Sedano comments on the upcoming NBA trade deadline.

Play
2d

Keyshawn: Clippers, best spot for Melo

Is Doc Rivers being honest when looking at his Clippers?Plus, Mychal Thompson joins the Morning Show to explain the state of the Lakers and what he'd offer for Butler.

Play
2d

Wiley: "I don't want to lose Rivers"

Which athlete is more recognizable globally: Serena Williams, LeBron James or Cristiano Ronaldo? Plus, Marcellus Wiley explains how the Clippers can get Carmelo to sign.

Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
2dMarc Stein

Power Rankings: Clippers drop two spots

The Clippers slipped to 3-9 without Chris Paul this season, causing them to fall in our rankings. DeAndre Jordan earning his first All-Star appearance helps soften the blow.

Play
2d

Are the Clippers in need of Carmelo Anthony?

Is it more apparent that the Los Angeles Clippers need Carmelo Anthony after this weekend's loss? Keyshawn, Jorge and LZ discuss. Plus, how great of a coach is Steve Kerr?

Play
2d

Isola: Clippers chance on Carmelo

Frank Isola of the N.Y. Daily News talks about the latest in the Carmelo Anthony trade issue in N.Y., why Phil Jackson seems to want him out and whether or not the Clippers have a good shot at signing him.

Play
3d

Should the Clippers trade for Melo?

Andrew Han, Zach Harper and Jordan Heimer try the case for Carmelo Anthony. Should the Clippers risk chemistry and continuity for Melo?

Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

Entre campeones y grandes donqueos

Zach LaVine se convirtió, el pasado año, en bicampeón de volcadas de Juegos de Las Estrellas en la NBA. Mirar

play
Clippers desperately miss CP3 (0:50)
play
Curry drops 43, Warriors stroll past Clippers (2:01)

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Clippers are 3-9 without Chris Paul this season. They are 27-9 with him.

ESPN Stats and Information  

Warriors scored 86 points in 2nd and 3rd quarter combined. Clippers had 74 points through the first 3 quarters.

Team Stats

Points Per Game107.87th
Rebounds Per Game43.516th
Assists Per Game22.513th
Points Allowed103.99th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-173018.625
2015-165329.646
2014-155626.683
2013-145725.695
2012-135626.683

Find Tickets

Clippers @ Suns

Talking Stick Resort Arena - Wed 2/1

1,671 tickets available from $12