Sources: Cavs interested in Melo, won't deal Love
The Cavaliers maintain an interest in Carmelo Anthony but only if a deal with the Knicks can be struck without Kevin Love, sources told ESPN.
The Cavaliers maintain an interest in Carmelo Anthony but only if a deal with the Knicks can be struck without Kevin Love, sources told ESPN.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Clippers from around the web.
Amin Elhassan gives his take on LeBron's nuclear rant on Charles Barkley, should LeBron have gone public with his complaints? Plus, Amin talks about the Lakers Rebuilding Project and Carmelo's potential.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Clippers from around the web.
Should the Clippers look to make a trade for Carmelo Anthony? Mason and Ireland explain why adding Carmelo Anthony will not change the dynamic of the team.
Should the Clippers look to reassemble their roster? Eric Davis joins Marcellus and Kelvin to explain why it's time for the Los Angeles Clippers to make a drastic change.
DeAndre Jordan on possibly competing in the dunk contest now that he's an All-Star: Yeah, I'm interested. They've reached out to me about it. I have yet to say anything because I'm trying to negotiate something with them right now. Like, if I do the dunk contest, they gotta let me do the 3-point competition or something like that. Or skills challenge. Something. And it's crazy because they don't know. Like, I'm a pretty good passer -- I got dimes. I'm pretty sure I can make that layup. I don't know about the free throw that you gotta shoot. ... But I'm trying to get the 3-point competition. Something to kind of show my skill set.
Will the Clippers be able to make the Western Conference Finals with Carmelo Anthony? Plus, the guys explain what's the most important thing a manager does for a team.
Mason and Ireland joined by Jorge Sedano explain how recent political decisions can impact the world of sports. Plus, Jorge Sedano comments on the upcoming NBA trade deadline.
Is Doc Rivers being honest when looking at his Clippers?Plus, Mychal Thompson joins the Morning Show to explain the state of the Lakers and what he'd offer for Butler.
Which athlete is more recognizable globally: Serena Williams, LeBron James or Cristiano Ronaldo? Plus, Marcellus Wiley explains how the Clippers can get Carmelo to sign.
The Clippers slipped to 3-9 without Chris Paul this season, causing them to fall in our rankings. DeAndre Jordan earning his first All-Star appearance helps soften the blow.
Is it more apparent that the Los Angeles Clippers need Carmelo Anthony after this weekend's loss? Keyshawn, Jorge and LZ discuss. Plus, how great of a coach is Steve Kerr?
Frank Isola of the N.Y. Daily News talks about the latest in the Carmelo Anthony trade issue in N.Y., why Phil Jackson seems to want him out and whether or not the Clippers have a good shot at signing him.
The league vet talks giving up on going to New Orleans, his canceled vacation and his mother's reaction to the news
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Clippers from around the web.
Andrew Han, Zach Harper and Jordan Heimer try the case for Carmelo Anthony. Should the Clippers risk chemistry and continuity for Melo?
Zach LaVine se convirtió, el pasado año, en bicampeón de volcadas de Juegos de Las Estrellas en la NBA. Mirar
The Clippers are 3-9 without Chris Paul this season. They are 27-9 with him.
Stephen Curry scored 25 of his 43 points in the third quarter following his first halfcourt buzzer-beater of the season to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 144-98 rout of the Clippers.
Warriors scored 86 points in 2nd and 3rd quarter combined. Clippers had 74 points through the first 3 quarters.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Golden State
|41
|7
|.854
|-
|W3
|LA Clippers
|30
|18
|.625
|11
|L2
|Sacramento
|19
|30
|.388
|22.5
|L2
|LA Lakers
|17
|34
|.333
|25.5
|W1
|Phoenix
|15
|33
|.313
|26
|L4
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|30
|18
|.625
|2015-16
|53
|29
|.646
|2014-15
|56
|26
|.683
|2013-14
|57
|25
|.695
|2012-13
|56
|26
|.683
Talking Stick Resort Arena - Wed 2/1