8hKevin Arnovitz

Griffin expects to return during Clippers road trip

Clippers power forward Blake Griffin, who underwent a procedure to remove loose bodies from his right knee on Dec. 20, said on Saturday that he's ready to return to action.

Clippers among teams linked to Tucker

P.J. Tucker could be a hot name on the trade market before the Feb. 23 trade deadline. Doc Rivers is one of Tucker's biggest admirers, but the cost of a first-round pick could be too much for the Clippers. Stein's notes

Andrew Han ESPN Writer 

After the Clippers loss to the Timberwolves, Doc Rivers was asked if Blake Griffin could play on the upcoming 5-game road trip: "Yeah, there is... we're going to run him around tomorrow. He's going to do some contact work but it's not going to be full court because we're not going to practice. But I didn't ask the trainers, so I don't know what they think right now."

Andrew Han ESPN Writer 

DeAndre Jordan is up to a career-high 27 points on 12-for-15 shooting. He's just 3-for-8 from the free throw line though, as the Timberwolves have been mercilessly fouling the C to slow the Clipper down.

Andrew Han ESPN Writer 

The Timberwolves closed a 12-point deficit down to 2 points against the Clippers in the third. How? A combined 19 points from Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins in the quarter.

Andrew Han ESPN Writer 

One player that had been picking up the slack with so many Clippers starters in and out of the lineup is Austin Rivers. Off the bench the younger Rivers has averaged 8.5 points and 35.9 percent from deep. As a starter? 16.5 points and 42.3 percent from 3. He's up to 15 points midway through the third quarter.

Andrew Han ESPN Writer 

Austin Rivers hit Nemanja Bjelica with a snappy in-out move off a pick-and-roll and Bjelica's ankles went out for the count.

Andrew Han ESPN Writer 

If you have a +12.1 net rating differential, and shooting 52.4 percent from the field, you'd like to think you're up by more than 3 points. But that's where the Timberwolves are through one quarter. The good news (if you're Minnesota) is Andrew Wiggins is scoring and getting to the line with ease.

Andrew Han ESPN Writer 

The Clippers started Raymond Felton and Austin Rivers in their first game without Chris Paul, out 6-to-8 weeks from thumb surgery. Going small against the Timberwolves wings of Zach LaVine and Andrew Wiggins has led to mixed results. The Clippers lead late in the first quarter, but the Wolves front court had 21 points on 9-for-12 shooting.

Thumbs up on giving Chris Paul NOLA slot

It would be the proper nod to the injured star, Kevin Pelton writes. It would technically be Paul's 10th straight All-Star appearance and third in the city in which he began his NBA career. Pelton's All-Star reserves (Insider)

Andrew Han ESPN Writer 

Jamal Crawford warming up in advance of Clippers-Timberwolves.

