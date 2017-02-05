2017 ScheduleAll times ET
2017 Schedule
31-20, 2nd in Pacific
- 12/18L 117-110
- 12/20W 119-102
- 12/22W 106-101
- 12/23L 90-88
- 12/25L 111-102
- 12/26L 106-102
- 12/28L 102-98
- 12/30L 140-116
- 12/31L 114-88
- 1/2W 109-98
- 1/4W 115-106
- 1/6W 106-98
- 1/8W 98-86
- 1/11W 105-96
- 1/14W 113-97
- 1/16W 120-98
- 1/19L 104-101
- 1/21L 123-98
- 1/23W 115-105
- 1/24L 121-110
- 1/28L 144-98
- 2/1W 124-114
- 2/2L 133-120
- 2/5L 107-102
- 2/6h:mm a z, US/Eastern
- Full Schedule
Pierce comes back in for a 3 in Garden finale
Paul Pierce hits a 3-pointer over Isaiah Thomas in closing seconds of the Clippers' loss to the Celtics on Sunday, Pierce's last game at TD Garden.
Pierce on his final return to Boston and more
Clipper F Paul Pierce talks about his farewell tribute from the Celtics, his career in Boston and playing his final game in the city that he began his career.
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
Paul Pierce on his final 3-pointer at the Garden and an emotional day in Boston.
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
Doc Rivers on Paul Pierce's late-game 3-pointer: "That only happens here [in Boston] ... For Paul, that was perfect."
Bye, bye to Boston
Paul Pierce, a 10-time All-Star during his 15 seasons with the Celtics, made what should be his final appearance at TD Garden on Sunday afternoon with the Clippers. He played five minutes, his only points coming on a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left. Box score
Celtics say goodbye to Pierce, beat Clippers 107-102
Isaiah Thomas scored 28 points to lead the Celtics to their seventh straight win, 107-102 over the Los Angeles Clippers in former C's star Paul Pierce's likely final game in Boston.
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
Paul Pierce checked back into Sunday's game against the Celtics with 19.8 seconds to play and, scoreless to that point, hit a 3-pointers as the Garden crowd went bonkers. What a way to send Piece out on his final game at the Garden. Final: Celtics 107, Clippers 102.
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
Paul Pierce can't hold back tears as video celebrating his career in Boston rolls during first timeout. Pierce blew kisses to the Garden crowd, which chanted, "Thank you, Paul!" as play resumed.
2016-17 Pacific Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Golden State
|43
|8
|.843
|-
|L1
|LA Clippers
|31
|20
|.608
|12
|L2
|Sacramento
|20
|31
|.392
|23
|W1
|LA Lakers
|17
|36
|.321
|27
|L2
|Phoenix
|16
|35
|.314
|27
|L1
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game108.46th
Rebounds Per Game43.416th
Assists Per Game22.513th
Points Allowed104.710th
Injuries
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|31
|20
|.608
|2015-16
|53
|29
|.646
|2014-15
|56
|26
|.683
|2013-14
|57
|25
|.695
|2012-13
|56
|26
|.683
StubHub
Find Tickets
Clippers @ Raptors
Air Canada Centre - Mon 2/6