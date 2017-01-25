2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Not the return Griffin had in mind

Blake Griffin made his return to the Clippers lineup on Tuesday. The five-time All-Star forward showed signs of rust shooting only 3-for-11 from the field with six turnovers.

76ers rally past Clippers to spoil Griffin's return (1:11)
Kevin Hart and Philly crowd amused by Jordan's air-ball (0:21)
Jordan and Griffin team up for lob (0:21)
Griffin with strong follow dunk in Clippers' loss (0:26)
Holmes emphatically blocks Griffin (0:17)
Noel soars for the alley-oop jam (0:21)
Holmes throws down alley-oop (0:22)
How the Clippers are trying to reverse the injury curse (1:28)
Clippers eyeing another 50-win season

ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects LA to finish with its fourth consecutive 50-win season. With Blake Griffin likely to return soon, expect the Clippers to remain on their current pace.

Blake Griffin is expected to play his first game since Dec. 18 at Wizards. The Clippers are 19-7 (.731 win pct) with Griffin this season and 11-9 (.550) without him.

Clippers end two-game skid with win over Hawks (1:16)
Jordan blocks Schroder twice (0:18)
Schroder draws foul on crafty reverse (0:26)
Jordan on the spot for putback jam (0:21)
Clippers slip in Power Rankings

LA drops four spots, out of the top ten, to No. 11 this week. Losing Chris Paul is massive, as the guard leads the NBA in net efficiency. Blake Griffin is set to return this week and needs to keep the Clippers afloat. Week 14 Power Rankings

Expect CP3 to continue All-Star streak

Chris Paul finished fifth among guards in the All-Star fan vote. ESPN's Marc Stein expects the Clippers' point guard to earn his 10th consecutive All-Star nod, but will be replaced due to his thumb injury. Stein’s All-Star reserves

Team Stats

Points Per Game108.06th
Rebounds Per Game43.8Tied-14th
Assists Per Game22.413th
Points Allowed103.08th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-173017.638
2015-165329.646
2014-155626.683
2013-145725.695
2012-135626.683

