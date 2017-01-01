2017 ScheduleAll times ET
2017 Schedule
22-14, 2nd in Pacific
- 11/18W 121-115
- 11/19W 102-95
- 11/21W 123-115
- 11/23W 124-104
- 11/25L 108-97
- 11/27L 91-70
- 11/29L 127-122
- 12/1W 113-94
- 12/2W 114-96
- 12/4L 111-102
- 12/7L 115-98
- 12/10W 133-105
- 12/12W 121-120
- 12/14W 113-108
- 12/16W 102-98
- 12/18L 117-110
- 12/20W 119-102
- 12/22W 106-101
- 12/23L 90-88
- 12/25L 111-102
- 12/26L 106-102
- 12/28L 102-98
- 12/30L 140-116
- 12/31L 114-88
- 1/2h:mm a z, US/Eastern
- Full Schedule
Westbrook leads Thunder past Clippers 114-88
Russell Westbrook had 17 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds for his NBA-best 16th triple-double of the season, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 114-88 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Royce Young ESPN Staff Writer
With 2:45 left in a 33-point game, Russell Westbrook and Mo Speights picked up double technicals for yelling at each other across the court from their respective benches. The significant thing is, this is Westbrook's 11th technical, putting him within five of a one-game suspension.
Royce Young ESPN Staff Writer
Alex Abrines, who has emerged as a key shooter for the Thunder (4-5 from 3 tonight), had to leave the game late in the third quarter after taking a hard fall into the baseline photographers following a drive to the basket.
ESPN Stats and Information
The Thunder finished the first half shooting 12-of-18 on Russell Westbrook's passes, including 8-of-11 on open looks. Oklahoma City scored 29 transition points in the first half, eight more than it has had in any half this season.
Royce Young ESPN Staff Writer
Russell Westbrook finally has the elusive first half triple-double: 11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in just 19 minutes. He comes up short of Jim Tucker's record for fastest ever (1955), but it's still Westbrook's 16th of the season. The Thunder lead the Clippers 69-40 at half.
Royce Young ESPN Staff Writer
Russell Westbrook has the fastest triple-double in NBA history in range. After just 10 minutes he's at 6 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. The fastest ever came from Jim Tucker in 17 minutes in 1955.
ESPN Stats and Information
The Clippers are at the Thunder tonight, and based on recent history, that means we should expect a close game. The last three meetings each were decided by two points (Thunder are 2-1).
Royce Young ESPN Staff Writer
Chris Paul is out tonight against the Thunder. Doc Rivers says Wes Johnson is "probably" out, but is still a gametime decision.
OKC's Oladipo nets 15 pts. in return to lineup
Thunder guard Victor Oladipo returned Saturday against the Clippers after missing the past nine games with a sprained right wrist. Oladipo scored 15 points and added four rebounds.
Royce Young ESPN Staff Writer
After missing almost three weeks with a sprained right wrist, Victor Oladipo is available to play tonight against the Clippers.
Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer
Austin Rivers on his ejection.
James Harden has triple-double, Rockets top Clippers 140-116
James Harden had a triple-double with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists and the Houston Rockets rolled to a 140-116 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.
Like father, like son: Both Rivers get ejected
Clippers coach Doc Rivers and son Austin both were ejected in the first half of Friday night's loss in Houston.
2016-17 Pacific Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Golden State
|29
|5
|.853
|-
|W2
|LA Clippers
|22
|14
|.611
|8
|L6
|Sacramento
|14
|19
|.424
|14.5
|L2
|LA Lakers
|12
|24
|.333
|18
|L2
|Phoenix
|10
|24
|.294
|19
|L1
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game108.05th
Rebounds Per Game43.318th
Assists Per Game22.115th
Points Allowed103.112th
Injuries
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|22
|14
|.611
|2015-16
|53
|29
|.646
|2014-15
|56
|26
|.683
|2013-14
|57
|25
|.695
|2012-13
|56
|26
|.683
StubHub
Find Tickets
Clippers vs Suns
STAPLES Center - Mon 1/2