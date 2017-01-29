Entre campeones y grandes donqueos
Zach LaVine se convirtió, el pasado año, en bicampeón de volcadas de Juegos de Las Estrellas en la NBA. Mirar
Zach LaVine se convirtió, el pasado año, en bicampeón de volcadas de Juegos de Las Estrellas en la NBA. Mirar
The Clippers are 3-9 without Chris Paul this season. They are 27-9 with him.
Stephen Curry scored 25 of his 43 points in the third quarter following his first halfcourt buzzer-beater of the season to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 144-98 rout of the Clippers.
Warriors scored 86 points in 2nd and 3rd quarter combined. Clippers had 74 points through the first 3 quarters.
And that will likely be it for Stephen Curry. He doesn't start fourth quarter with team up 43 on Clippers, the same amount of points he has.
Per Warriors, 51-foot halfcourt shot Stephen Curry hit to end half was his first from 40+ feet this season. Made four 40+ footers last year.
Steph Curry ends the 2nd quarter on a behind the back dribble, followed by a half court swish. 72-51 Warriors ahead of the Clippers at halftime
Surprising use of hack-a-DeAndre Jordan after a made Curry 3
Klay Thompson drives on Mo Speights, gets an And 1. Warriors are easily moving through the Clipper defense, lead 44-29
Warriors were mistake prone in that quarter but getting open shots easily. Lead Clippers 31-22
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Golden State
|40
|7
|.851
|-
|W2
|LA Clippers
|30
|18
|.625
|10.5
|L2
|Sacramento
|19
|28
|.404
|21
|W1
|LA Lakers
|16
|34
|.320
|25.5
|L3
|Phoenix
|15
|32
|.319
|25
|L3
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|30
|18
|.625
|2015-16
|53
|29
|.646
|2014-15
|56
|26
|.683
|2013-14
|57
|25
|.695
|2012-13
|56
|26
|.683
Talking Stick Resort Arena - Wed 2/1