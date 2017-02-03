2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
31-19, 2nd in Pacific
8hKevin Pelton

Pelton mail: Time to rethink Austin Rivers?

Kevin Pelton debuts his new weekly NBA mailbag, where he answers your questions on Austin Rivers, Nick Young, the worst NBA All-Star using MLB rules and more.

play
Pierce expecting emotional final game in Boston (0:41)
play
Curry, Durant get double-doubles in win over Clippers (2:05)
play
Warriors' passing becomes contagious (0:55)
play
Speights denied hard ... by the rim (0:19)
play
Iguodala scoops in improbable buzzer-beater (0:15)
play
Curry makes magic on wild and-1 in victory (0:15)

Jovan Buha ESPN Editor 

A Warriors-heavy crowd broke out a "War-riors!" chant in the final moments of Golden State's 133-120 win over the Clippers. It was met with scant boos.

play
What to expect from the 2017 dunk contest field (1:14)

Jovan Buha ESPN Editor 

Blake Griffin (9,435 points) passed Bob McAdoo (9,434) for No. 2 on the Clippers' all-time scoring leaderboard with a 19-foot jumper at the 5:58 mark of the third quarter, per the team. He's still a ways away from franchise leader Randy Smith (12,735).

play
Griffin flies in for dunk on Looney in loss (0:18)
play
Jordan levels Curry when drawing the pick (0:27)

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

65-55 Warriors over the Clippers at halftime. GSW run was interrupted by Blake Griffin flying over Kevon Looney for a majestic jam

play
Jordan preparing for the dunk contest with an alley-oop jam (0:20)

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Warriors lead the Clippers 50-43. Clips have stayed close thanks to some great play from JJ Redick (4 3-pointers so far)

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

45-34 Warriors over the Clippers and everyone's getting involved. James Michael McAdoo just threw down a jam from the dunker position (baseline). He's 3-of-3

play
McGee goes up for the put down (0:18)

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Warriors struggle from deep but still end 1st quarter leading the Clippers 33-22, mostly on account of forcing the Clips into 7 TOs

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Warriors lead Clippers 20-15, thanks in part to rookie Patrick McCaw hitting his first 2 3-point attempts. Warriors are playing crisply and the Clippers are playing sloppily so far

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Warriors open with 3 straight steals

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

With Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia out, it's Patrick McCaw and JaVale McGee getting the start tonight against the Clippers

ESPN Stats and Information  

Clippers center DeAndre Jordan has nearly 9 times as many dunks as the other Slam Dunk Contest participants.

Team Stats

Points Per Game108.46th
Rebounds Per Game43.417th
Assists Per Game22.514th
Points Allowed104.711th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-173119.620
2015-165329.646
2014-155626.683
2013-145725.695
2012-135626.683

