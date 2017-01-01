2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
22-14, 2nd in Pacific
play
Westbrook on another triple-double achievement (0:43)
play
Thunder cruise to win behind Westbrook's first-half triple-double (1:03)
5h

Westbrook leads Thunder past Clippers 114-88

Russell Westbrook had 17 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds for his NBA-best 16th triple-double of the season, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 114-88 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Royce Young ESPN Staff Writer 

With 2:45 left in a 33-point game, Russell Westbrook and Mo Speights picked up double technicals for yelling at each other across the court from their respective benches. The significant thing is, this is Westbrook's 11th technical, putting him within five of a one-game suspension.

Royce Young ESPN Staff Writer 

Alex Abrines, who has emerged as a key shooter for the Thunder (4-5 from 3 tonight), had to leave the game late in the third quarter after taking a hard fall into the baseline photographers following a drive to the basket.

play
Westbrook collects a first-half triple-double in win (0:31)
play
Abrines sinks buzzer beater from near half court (0:28)

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Thunder finished the first half shooting 12-of-18 on Russell Westbrook's passes, including 8-of-11 on open looks. Oklahoma City scored 29 transition points in the first half, eight more than it has had in any half this season.

play
Adams' outlet pass leads to Westbrook's layup (0:20)

Royce Young ESPN Staff Writer 

Russell Westbrook finally has the elusive first half triple-double: 11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in just 19 minutes. He comes up short of Jim Tucker's record for fastest ever (1955), but it's still Westbrook's 16th of the season. The Thunder lead the Clippers 69-40 at half.

play
Sabonis blocks, Oladipo knocks down 3 (0:30)

Royce Young ESPN Staff Writer 

Russell Westbrook has the fastest triple-double in NBA history in range. After just 10 minutes he's at 6 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. The fastest ever came from Jim Tucker in 17 minutes in 1955.

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Clippers are at the Thunder tonight, and based on recent history, that means we should expect a close game. The last three meetings each were decided by two points (Thunder are 2-1).

Royce Young ESPN Staff Writer 

Chris Paul is out tonight against the Thunder. Doc Rivers says Wes Johnson is "probably" out, but is still a gametime decision.

Layne Murdoch/NBAE/Getty Images
14hRoyce Young

OKC's Oladipo nets 15 pts. in return to lineup

Thunder guard Victor Oladipo returned Saturday against the Clippers after missing the past nine games with a sprained right wrist. Oladipo scored 15 points and added four rebounds.

Royce Young ESPN Staff Writer 

After missing almost three weeks with a sprained right wrist, Victor Oladipo is available to play tonight against the Clippers.

play0:33

Calvin Watkins ESPN Staff Writer 

Austin Rivers on his ejection.

play
Harden drops triple-double in big win over Clippers (1:34)
play
Harden goes between-the-leg to Harrell for huge dunk (0:30)
play
Harden sets up Harrell for huge alley-oop (0:17)
play
DeAndre flies through the lane for massive dunk and-1 (0:25)
play
Like father like son, both Rivers get tossed in Clippers' loss (0:43)
play
Harden cuts through lane, hits tough layup (0:18)

Team Stats

Points Per Game108.05th
Rebounds Per Game43.318th
Assists Per Game22.115th
Points Allowed103.112th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172214.611
2015-165329.646
2014-155626.683
2013-145725.695
2012-135626.683

Find Tickets

Clippers vs Suns

STAPLES Center - Mon 1/2

1,640 tickets available from $16

ESPN Fan Shop Powered By

  • adidas Youth L.A. Clippers Blake Griffin #32 Road Red Replica JerseyShop

  • adidas Youth L.A. Clippers Chris Paul #3 Road Red Replica JerseyShop