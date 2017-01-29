2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
30-18, 2nd in Pacific
Entre campeones y grandes donqueos

Zach LaVine se convirtió, el pasado año, en bicampeón de volcadas de Juegos de Las Estrellas en la NBA. Mirar

Clippers desperately miss CP3 (0:50)
Curry drops 43, Warriors stroll past Clippers (2:01)

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Clippers are 3-9 without Chris Paul this season. They are 27-9 with him.

ESPN Stats and Information  

Warriors scored 86 points in 2nd and 3rd quarter combined. Clippers had 74 points through the first 3 quarters.

Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer 

And that will likely be it for Stephen Curry. He doesn't start fourth quarter with team up 43 on Clippers, the same amount of points he has.

Curry nails back-to-back triples (0:30)
Rivers can't stop Curry from converting and-1 (0:23)

Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer 

Per Warriors, 51-foot halfcourt shot Stephen Curry hit to end half was his first from 40+ feet this season. Made four 40+ footers last year.

Curry sinks half-court buzzer-beater, celebrates in style in win (0:46)

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Steph Curry ends the 2nd quarter on a behind the back dribble, followed by a half court swish. 72-51 Warriors ahead of the Clippers at halftime

Draymond swats Griffin, streaks for big dunk (0:26)
Griffin somehow hits off-balance shot while falling (0:22)

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Surprising use of hack-a-DeAndre Jordan after a made Curry 3

Curry splits the D, finishes with crafty move (0:23)

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Klay Thompson drives on Mo Speights, gets an And 1. Warriors are easily moving through the Clipper defense, lead 44-29

DeAndre powers it home over McCaw (0:22)

Ethan Sherwood Strauss ESPN Staff Writer 

Warriors were mistake prone in that quarter but getting open shots easily. Lead Clippers 31-22

Durant leads McGee for transition slam (0:20)
Curry pulls up from distance (0:16)
CP3 hates not playing (1:20)
Should the Clippers add Melo? (2:14)
Rivers willing to do whatever it takes to improve Clippers (0:37)

Team Stats

Points Per Game107.87th
Rebounds Per Game43.514th
Assists Per Game22.513th
Points Allowed103.910th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-173018.625
2015-165329.646
2014-155626.683
2013-145725.695
2012-135626.683

