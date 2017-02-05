2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Celtics drop Clippers in Pierce's final game in Boston (1:58)
Brian Babineau/NBAE/Getty Images
Chris Forsberg

Pierce comes back in for a 3 in Garden finale

Paul Pierce hits a 3-pointer over Isaiah Thomas in closing seconds of the Clippers' loss to the Celtics on Sunday, Pierce's last game at TD Garden.

Rivers describes 'perfect' Pierce ending (0:36)
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Paul Pierce on his final 3-pointer at the Garden and an emotional day in Boston.

Pierce has memorable final moments in TD Garden (0:57)
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Doc Rivers on Paul Pierce's late-game 3-pointer: "That only happens here [in Boston] ... For Paul, that was perfect."

Pierce grateful for appreciation showed by Celtics fans (1:22)
nba

Bye, bye to Boston

Paul Pierce, a 10-time All-Star during his 15 seasons with the Celtics, made what should be his final appearance at TD Garden on Sunday afternoon with the Clippers. He played five minutes, his only points coming on a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left. Box score

Pierce caps Boston farewell with 3-pointer (0:43)
Pierce enters game for last time at TD Garden (0:37)

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Paul Pierce checked back into Sunday's game against the Celtics with 19.8 seconds to play and, scoreless to that point, hit a 3-pointers as the Garden crowd went bonkers. What a way to send Piece out on his final game at the Garden. Final: Celtics 107, Clippers 102.

Brown takes it right at Griffin (0:28)
Thomas clinches 35th straight game with 20 points (0:21)
Griffin caps fastbreak with alley-oop to Jordan (0:19)
TD Garden chants 'We want Paul' (0:21)
Crowder reads Griffin's pass all the way (0:19)
Thomas' no-look dish sets up Horford 3 (0:22)
Brown's spin move too much for Redick (0:22)
Griffin takes page out of CP3's playbook with nifty pass (0:20)
Pierce emotional after ovation (0:34)
Thomas drills 3 over Pierce (0:18)
Pierce kisses center court prior to start of final game in Boston (0:20)

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Paul Pierce can't hold back tears as video celebrating his career in Boston rolls during first timeout. Pierce blew kisses to the Garden crowd, which chanted, "Thank you, Paul!" as play resumed.

