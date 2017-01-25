Thursday's Clippers News: Woodson: 'We'll bounce back'
Blake Griffin made his return to the Clippers lineup on Tuesday. The five-time All-Star forward showed signs of rust shooting only 3-for-11 from the field with six turnovers.
Nerlens Noel scored 19 points, Richaun Holmes had 18 and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Los Angeles Clippers 121-110 on Tuesday night.
ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects LA to finish with its fourth consecutive 50-win season. With Blake Griffin likely to return soon, expect the Clippers to remain on their current pace.
Blake Griffin is expected to play his first game since Dec. 18 at Wizards. The Clippers are 19-7 (.731 win pct) with Griffin this season and 11-9 (.550) without him.
Austin Rivers scored 27 points and Jamal Crawford broke out of a shooting slump with 19, helping the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Atlanta Hawks 115-105 on Monday night.
Blake Griffin returned from right knee surgery Tuesday night, scoring 12 points in 29 minutes of the team's 121-110 loss to the 76ers.
"The Clippers are contenders" has carried a large "if healthy" asterisk in recent years, but they're finally investing in ways to mitigate that.
LA drops four spots, out of the top ten, to No. 11 this week. Losing Chris Paul is massive, as the guard leads the NBA in net efficiency. Blake Griffin is set to return this week and needs to keep the Clippers afloat. Week 14 Power Rankings
Chris Paul finished fifth among guards in the All-Star fan vote. ESPN's Marc Stein expects the Clippers' point guard to earn his 10th consecutive All-Star nod, but will be replaced due to his thumb injury. Stein’s All-Star reserves
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Golden State
|39
|7
|.848
|-
|W1
|LA Clippers
|30
|17
|.638
|9.5
|L1
|Sacramento
|18
|27
|.400
|20.5
|W2
|Phoenix
|15
|30
|.333
|23.5
|L1
|LA Lakers
|16
|33
|.327
|24.5
|L2
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|30
|17
|.638
|2015-16
|53
|29
|.646
|2014-15
|56
|26
|.683
|2013-14
|57
|25
|.695
|2012-13
|56
|26
|.683
ORACLE Arena - Sat 1/28