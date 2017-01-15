Monday's Clippers News: Slowing Westbrook will be a tough challenge
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Clippers from around the web.
DeAndre Jordan's 24 points and 21 boards helped the Clippers get past the Lakers. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the first 20-20 game by a Clipper against the Lakers since Elton Brand had 35 points and 20 rebounds in 2004.
On MLK Day, Doc Rivers reflects on Martin Luther King Jr., his causes and what can be passed on to Rivers' team and family.
Chris Paul and his son after the game. I don't think we can call him "Little Chris" for too much longer.
Today for the third time in Staples Center history the Lakers, Clippers and Kings all played at their home arena on the same day.
What advice would Doc Rivers have for the Los Angeles Chargers? "Win." He said there is enough room and fans in L.A. for two NFL teams.
The Los Angeles Clippers' court is now being removed after playing the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. The Los Angeles Kings will play the Winnipeg Jets on the ice underneath the court in less than three hours.
During their game with the Lakers on Saturday, the Clippers showed the new Los Angeles Chargers' logo on their video screen, and the Staples Center crowd promptly booed.
DeAndre Jordan scored 24 points on 12-of-13 shooting, and the Los Angeles Clippers shot 52 percent to cruise past the Lakers 113-97 on Saturday and improve to 6-0 in 2017.
The Clippers' DeAndre Jordan has his seventh career 20-point, 20-rebound game, tying Elton Brand for the most among Clippers players since the team moved to Los Angeles from San Diego before the 1984-85 season.
The Winnipeg Jets are unloading their equipment for their game against the Los Angeles Kings while the Lakers and Clippers are playing.
Clippers power forward Blake Griffin ran light sprints along the sideline during warm-ups at Staples Center on Saturday morning. His right knee, which underwent arthroscopic surgery on December 20 to remove loose bodies, showed no ill effects. The Clippers had set the timetable for Griffin's return at the time of the procedure at 4-6 weeks. Tuesday will mark the four-week point.
Lakers guard Lou Williams is starting in place of Luol Deng (rest) against the Clippers.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng (rest) will not play against the Clippers on Saturday, according to head coach Luke Walton. Walton has not named Deng's replacement in the starting lineup yet.
Andrew Han, Zach Harper, Jordan Heimer and Dan Woike ponder if the early season Clippers are the real Clippers, if there are trades to be made and being the last to know about things.
Tras un desastroso cierre de 2016, los Clippers han sido capaces de recuperar parte del camino deshecho con cinco triunfos consecutivos en el 2017. Leer
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Golden State
|34
|6
|.850
|-
|W3
|LA Clippers
|28
|14
|.667
|7
|W6
|Sacramento
|16
|24
|.400
|18
|L2
|LA Lakers
|15
|30
|.333
|21.5
|L4
|Phoenix
|13
|27
|.325
|21
|W1
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|28
|14
|.667
|2015-16
|53
|29
|.646
|2014-15
|56
|26
|.683
|2013-14
|57
|25
|.695
|2012-13
|56
|26
|.683
STAPLES Center - Mon 1/16