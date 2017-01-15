2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Jordan goes 20-and-20 against Lakers

DeAndre Jordan's 24 points and 21 boards helped the Clippers get past the Lakers. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the first 20-20 game by a Clipper against the Lakers since Elton Brand had 35 points and 20 rebounds in 2004.

Arash Markazi ESPN Senior Writer 

Chris Paul and his son after the game. I don't think we can call him "Little Chris" for too much longer.

Arash Markazi ESPN Senior Writer 

Today for the third time in Staples Center history the Lakers, Clippers and Kings all played at their home arena on the same day.

Arash Markazi ESPN Senior Writer 

What advice would Doc Rivers have for the Los Angeles Chargers? "Win." He said there is enough room and fans in L.A. for two NFL teams.

Doc's advice to Chargers: 'Win' (0:56)

Arash Markazi ESPN Senior Writer 

The Los Angeles Clippers' court is now being removed after playing the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. The Los Angeles Kings will play the Winnipeg Jets on the ice underneath the court in less than three hours.

2dJovan Buha

Chargers' new logo, TE jeered at Lakers-Clippers

During their game with the Lakers on Saturday, the Clippers showed the new Los Angeles Chargers' logo on their video screen, and the Staples Center crowd promptly booed.

Paul, Jordan strong in Clippers' win (0:49)
Jordan slams one-handed alley-oop (0:21)
Randle hangs and hits to beat halftime buzzer (0:22)

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Clippers' DeAndre Jordan has his seventh career 20-point, 20-rebound game, tying Elton Brand for the most among Clippers players since the team moved to Los Angeles from San Diego before the 1984-85 season.

Jordan gets way above the rim on alley-oop (0:33)

Arash Markazi ESPN Senior Writer 

The Winnipeg Jets are unloading their equipment for their game against the Los Angeles Kings while the Lakers and Clippers are playing.

Arash Markazi ESPN Senior Writer 

Redick passes up 3, finds Jordan for dunk (0:16)

Kevin Arnovitz ESPN Staff Writer 

Clippers power forward Blake Griffin ran light sprints along the sideline during warm-ups at Staples Center on Saturday morning. His right knee, which underwent arthroscopic surgery on December 20 to remove loose bodies, showed no ill effects. The Clippers had set the timetable for Griffin's return at the time of the procedure at 4-6 weeks. Tuesday will mark the four-week point.

Jovan Buha ESPN Editor 

Lakers guard Lou Williams is starting in place of Luol Deng (rest) against the Clippers.

Jovan Buha ESPN Editor 

Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng (rest) will not play against the Clippers on Saturday, according to head coach Luke Walton. Walton has not named Deng's replacement in the starting lineup yet.

Crawford 'in awe' of having KG around (0:42)
