Kevin Pelton debuts his new weekly NBA mailbag, where he answers your questions on Austin Rivers, Nick Young, the worst NBA All-Star using MLB rules and more.
Stephen Curry scored 29 points despite making just three 3-pointers, Kevin Durant added 26 points and 10 assists, and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 133-120 Thursday.
A Warriors-heavy crowd broke out a "War-riors!" chant in the final moments of Golden State's 133-120 win over the Clippers. It was met with scant boos.
Blake Griffin (9,435 points) passed Bob McAdoo (9,434) for No. 2 on the Clippers' all-time scoring leaderboard with a 19-foot jumper at the 5:58 mark of the third quarter, per the team. He's still a ways away from franchise leader Randy Smith (12,735).
65-55 Warriors over the Clippers at halftime. GSW run was interrupted by Blake Griffin flying over Kevon Looney for a majestic jam
Warriors lead the Clippers 50-43. Clips have stayed close thanks to some great play from JJ Redick (4 3-pointers so far)
45-34 Warriors over the Clippers and everyone's getting involved. James Michael McAdoo just threw down a jam from the dunker position (baseline). He's 3-of-3
Warriors struggle from deep but still end 1st quarter leading the Clippers 33-22, mostly on account of forcing the Clips into 7 TOs
Warriors lead Clippers 20-15, thanks in part to rookie Patrick McCaw hitting his first 2 3-point attempts. Warriors are playing crisply and the Clippers are playing sloppily so far
Warriors open with 3 straight steals
With Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia out, it's Patrick McCaw and JaVale McGee getting the start tonight against the Clippers
Clippers center DeAndre Jordan has nearly 9 times as many dunks as the other Slam Dunk Contest participants.
