2017 ScheduleAll times ET
29-15, 2nd in Pacific
- 12/2W 114-96
- 12/4L 111-102
- 12/7L 115-98
- 12/10W 133-105
- 12/12W 121-120
- 12/14W 113-108
- 12/16W 102-98
- 12/18L 117-110
- 12/20W 119-102
- 12/22W 106-101
- 12/23L 90-88
- 12/25L 111-102
- 12/26L 106-102
- 12/28L 102-98
- 12/30L 140-116
- 12/31L 114-88
- 1/2W 109-98
- 1/4W 115-106
- 1/6W 106-98
- 1/8W 98-86
- 1/11W 105-96
- 1/14W 113-97
- 1/16W 120-98
- 1/19L 104-101
- 1/21LIVE!
- Full Schedule
Chris Paul out with thumb surgery, and will the Clippers be okay?
Andrew Han, Zach Harper and Jordan Heimer cancel the panic alarm after Chris Paul's thumb surgery and evaluate the loss to the Timberwolves.
Griffin expects to return during Clippers road trip
Clippers power forward Blake Griffin, who underwent a procedure to remove loose bodies from his right knee on Dec. 20, said on Saturday that he's ready to return to action.
Clippers among teams linked to Tucker
P.J. Tucker could be a hot name on the trade market before the Feb. 23 trade deadline. Doc Rivers is one of Tucker's biggest admirers, but the cost of a first-round pick could be too much for the Clippers. Stein's notes
Friday's Clippers News: Team effort will be needed with Paul sidelined
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Clippers from around the web.
Andrew Han ESPN Writer
After the Clippers loss to the Timberwolves, Doc Rivers was asked if Blake Griffin could play on the upcoming 5-game road trip: "Yeah, there is... we're going to run him around tomorrow. He's going to do some contact work but it's not going to be full court because we're not going to practice. But I didn't ask the trainers, so I don't know what they think right now."
Towns leads Timberwolves past injury-depleted Clippers
Karl-Anthony Towns scored 37 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 45 seconds left, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers 104-101 on Thursday night.
Andrew Han ESPN Writer
DeAndre Jordan is up to a career-high 27 points on 12-for-15 shooting. He's just 3-for-8 from the free throw line though, as the Timberwolves have been mercilessly fouling the C to slow the Clipper down.
Andrew Han ESPN Writer
The Timberwolves closed a 12-point deficit down to 2 points against the Clippers in the third. How? A combined 19 points from Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins in the quarter.
Andrew Han ESPN Writer
One player that had been picking up the slack with so many Clippers starters in and out of the lineup is Austin Rivers. Off the bench the younger Rivers has averaged 8.5 points and 35.9 percent from deep. As a starter? 16.5 points and 42.3 percent from 3. He's up to 15 points midway through the third quarter.
Andrew Han ESPN Writer
Austin Rivers hit Nemanja Bjelica with a snappy in-out move off a pick-and-roll and Bjelica's ankles went out for the count.
Andrew Han ESPN Writer
If you have a +12.1 net rating differential, and shooting 52.4 percent from the field, you'd like to think you're up by more than 3 points. But that's where the Timberwolves are through one quarter. The good news (if you're Minnesota) is Andrew Wiggins is scoring and getting to the line with ease.
Andrew Han ESPN Writer
The Clippers started Raymond Felton and Austin Rivers in their first game without Chris Paul, out 6-to-8 weeks from thumb surgery. Going small against the Timberwolves wings of Zach LaVine and Andrew Wiggins has led to mixed results. The Clippers lead late in the first quarter, but the Wolves front court had 21 points on 9-for-12 shooting.
Thumbs up on giving Chris Paul NOLA slot
It would be the proper nod to the injured star, Kevin Pelton writes. It would technically be Paul's 10th straight All-Star appearance and third in the city in which he began his NBA career. Pelton's All-Star reserves (Insider)
Andrew Han ESPN Writer
Jamal Crawford warming up in advance of Clippers-Timberwolves.
NBA Lockdown: Don't lose sight of KD's dominance
Jorge Sedano, Amin Elhassan and Kevin Pelton discuss how Kevin Durant has become the alpha in Golden State, Joel Embiid's All-Star candidacy, brutal injuries, the Knicks and more.
Thursday's Clippers News: Time to regroup after losing Paul
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Clippers from around the web.
FiveThirtyEight: The Clippers Aren't The Clippers Without Chris Paul
This is Back of the Envelope, FiveThirtyEight's home for shorter, quicker posts. The L.A.
Steph and KD, Bad Luck Clippers, Melo Knicks, Rubio
Rachel Nichols, Ethan Strauss, Tom Haberstroh, Zach Harper and BIG Wos on the Steph KD dynamic on the court, Chris Paul's injury and the Clippers hopes, and the Knicks drama.
2016-17 Pacific Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Golden State
|37
|6
|.860
|-
|W6
|LA Clippers
|29
|15
|.659
|8.5
|L1
|Sacramento
|16
|26
|.381
|20.5
|L4
|LA Lakers
|16
|31
|.340
|23
|W1
|Phoenix
|14
|29
|.326
|23
|W1
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game108.16th
Rebounds Per Game43.914th
Assists Per Game22.514th
Points Allowed102.17th
Injuries
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|29
|15
|.659
|2015-16
|53
|29
|.646
|2014-15
|56
|26
|.683
|2013-14
|57
|25
|.695
|2012-13
|56
|26
|.683
