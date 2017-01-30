Andrew Han ESPN Writer

DeAndre Jordan on possibly competing in the dunk contest now that he's an All-Star: Yeah, I'm interested. They've reached out to me about it. I have yet to say anything because I'm trying to negotiate something with them right now. Like, if I do the dunk contest, they gotta let me do the 3-point competition or something like that. Or skills challenge. Something. And it's crazy because they don't know. Like, I'm a pretty good passer -- I got dimes. I'm pretty sure I can make that layup. I don't know about the free throw that you gotta shoot. ... But I'm trying to get the 3-point competition. Something to kind of show my skill set.