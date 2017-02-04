2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Boston coach Brad Stevens on Celtics and Lakers being tied in all-time wins: "It's unbelievable. It's a unique enough rivalry that, 100 years from now, it will probably be tied again."

Celtics guard Avery Bradley is out again for Boston on Friday night. Bradley has missed 13 of the Boston's last 14 games due to an Achilles injury. Said coach Brad Stevens: "Avery did a few workouts Wednesday, was really sore yesterday so he didn't do as much yesterday. But feels good today. … We're still progressing at a conservative rate. We want him feeling 110 percent." The Celtics will have Kelly Olynyk back after he missed Wednesday's game with a shoulder strain.

The Celtics passed out some pretty impressive stats leading up to tonight's game against the Lakers (8 p.m. ET on ESPN). Specifically, they noted that the probability of both teams entering today with an equal number of all-time wins -- as each team does at 3,252 each, tied for the most in NBA history -- is 1 in 8,292.

6h

Johnson joins the Lakers, once again

Thompson and Trudell share their thoughts on Magic Johnson being part of the Los Angeles Lakers once again, look back at last night's Lakers loss and give thoughts on Klay Thompson's potential. Plus, the guys preview this weekend's big game.

ESPN Stats & Info

Celtics favored over Lakers at home

The Lakers have played the Celtics tough lately, posting a 4-2 record over the past three seasons. However, ESPN's BPI projects Boston with an 86 percent chance to win tonight. Watch on ESPN/WatchESPN at 8 p.m. ET.

10hChad Ford and Kevin Pelton

What if Lakers and Celtics win the NBA draft lottery?

Would the Celtics and Lakers draft star PGs Lonzo Ball and Markelle Fultz? Or stick with Isaiah Thomas and D'Angelo Russell? Chad Ford and Kevin Pelton debate.

Wizards top Lakers for 16th straight home win (1:08)
Wall pulls a clutch jumper over Russell in win (0:19)

Williams dribbles between a defender's legs in Lakers' win (0:36)

ESPN Stats and Information  

Among the 8 Three-Point Shootout contestants, Kemba Walker, C.J. McCollum and Nick Young rank in the top 3 in three-point percentage in 3 of the 5 shooting areas, the most among the 8 contestants.

Deng takes advantage of Beal's loose shoe with dunk (0:30)
Bradley, Wall and Gortat shine in 3-play sequence (0:43)
1d

ASG: Gordon to dunk; Thompson in 3-pt. contest

Aaron Gordon will once again take part in the All-Star weekend's dunk contest, while the 3-point contest will feature defending champ Klay Thompson and 2013 winner Kyrie Irving,

Lakers swingman Nick Young has been chosen to compete in the 3-point contest on Feb. 18 during NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans. He's the third Laker to compete in the contest and first since Byron Scott in 1988. Entering Thursday, Young ranks ninth in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting a career-best 42.4 percent from long range. Young has made the 11th-most threes in the NBA this year (128).

Russell's quick outlet pass to Clarkson ends in dunk (0:17)
Mozgov swats Wall into stands (0:18)
The beautiful game through Luke Walton's eyes (1:22)

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Lakers enter Thursday's game at Washington tied with the Celtics for the most wins by a franchise in NBA history: 3,252. Los Angeles enters the game having lost 10 consecutive road games, whereas the Wizards have won 15 home games in succession. It seems highly possible that the Lakers and Celtics will break their tie for most wins when they meet Friday (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/WatchESPN).

