Game Preview: Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics
The Lakers and Celtics enter Friday's matchup tied for most regular-season wins in NBA history, each with 3,252.
Boston coach Brad Stevens on Celtics and Lakers being tied in all-time wins: "It's unbelievable. It's a unique enough rivalry that, 100 years from now, it will probably be tied again."
Celtics guard Avery Bradley is out again for Boston on Friday night. Bradley has missed 13 of the Boston's last 14 games due to an Achilles injury. Said coach Brad Stevens: "Avery did a few workouts Wednesday, was really sore yesterday so he didn't do as much yesterday. But feels good today. … We're still progressing at a conservative rate. We want him feeling 110 percent." The Celtics will have Kelly Olynyk back after he missed Wednesday's game with a shoulder strain.
The Celtics passed out some pretty impressive stats leading up to tonight's game against the Lakers (8 p.m. ET on ESPN). Specifically, they noted that the probability of both teams entering today with an equal number of all-time wins -- as each team does at 3,252 each, tied for the most in NBA history -- is 1 in 8,292.
The Lakers have played the Celtics tough lately, posting a 4-2 record over the past three seasons. However, ESPN's BPI projects Boston with an 86 percent chance to win tonight. Watch on ESPN/WatchESPN at 8 p.m. ET.
John Wall scored 33 points and had 11 assists, Bradley Beal added 23 points and Marcin Gortat tied his season high with 21 to lead the Washington Wizards over the Los Angeles Lakers 116-108.
The Lakers enter Thursday's game at Washington tied with the Celtics for the most wins by a franchise in NBA history: 3,252. Los Angeles enters the game having lost 10 consecutive road games, whereas the Wizards have won 15 home games in succession. It seems highly possible that the Lakers and Celtics will break their tie for most wins when they meet Friday (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/WatchESPN).
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Golden State
|43
|7
|.860
|-
|W5
|LA Clippers
|31
|19
|.620
|12
|L1
|Sacramento
|19
|30
|.388
|23.5
|L2
|LA Lakers
|17
|35
|.327
|27
|L1
|Phoenix
|15
|34
|.306
|27.5
|L5
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|17
|35
|.327
|2015-16
|17
|65
|.207
|2014-15
|21
|61
|.256
|2013-14
|27
|55
|.329
|2012-13
|45
|37
|.549
TD Garden - Fri 2/3