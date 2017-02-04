2017 ScheduleAll times ET
17-36, 4th in Pacific
- 12/17L 119-108
- 12/20L 117-113
- 12/22L 115-107
- 12/23L 109-90
- 12/25W 111-102
- 12/27L 102-100
- 12/29L 101-89
- 1/1L 123-114
- 1/3W 116-102
- 1/5L 118-109
- 1/6W 127-100
- 1/8W 111-95
- 1/10L 108-87
- 1/12L 134-94
- 1/14L 113-97
- 1/15L 102-97
- 1/17L 127-121
- 1/20W 108-95
- 1/22L 122-73
- 1/25L 105-98
- 1/26L 96-88
- 1/31W 120-116
- 2/2L 116-108
- 2/3L 113-107
Cavaliers hoping for post-deadline, free-agent magic
It's no secret the Cleveland Cavaliers are seeking another point guard and big man, but it might not happen through a trade.
NBA Rumor Central: Cavs have great interest in Jose Calderon, Andrew Bogut
With the Cavs in need of more depth on their bench, ESPN's Marc Stein is reporting that the team has two targets it is closely monitoring.
In current and all-time battle, Celtics ahead of Lakers
The Celtics broke a statistically unlikely tie with the Lakers on Friday night to become the all-time winningest team in NBA history.
Thomas scores 38 points, Celtics beat Lakers 113-107
Isaiah Thomas scored 17 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter and the surging Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers 113-107 on Friday night for their sixth consecutive victory.
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
Celtics 113, Lakers 107: Another night, another monster fourth-quarter effort from Isaiah Thomas, who scored 17 of his game-high 38 points in the final frame.
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
Isaiah Thomas with his 19th 30-point game this season. He's still got a ways to go to match Larry Bird's team record. (Via StatMuse)
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas not waiting for the fourth quarter to get hot. Thomas scored 12 first-quarter points on 5-of-8 shooting. Thomas looking to be the first Celtics player to score 40 or more in three consecutive games. End of 1st: Lakers 30, Celtics 29.
Game Preview: Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics
The Lakers and Celtics enter Friday's matchup tied for most regular-season wins in NBA history, each with 3,252.
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
Boston coach Brad Stevens on Celtics and Lakers being tied in all-time wins: "It's unbelievable. It's a unique enough rivalry that, 100 years from now, it will probably be tied again."
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
Celtics guard Avery Bradley is out again for Boston on Friday night. Bradley has missed 13 of the Boston's last 14 games due to an Achilles injury. Said coach Brad Stevens: "Avery did a few workouts Wednesday, was really sore yesterday so he didn't do as much yesterday. But feels good today. … We're still progressing at a conservative rate. We want him feeling 110 percent." The Celtics will have Kelly Olynyk back after he missed Wednesday's game with a shoulder strain.
Baxter Holmes ESPN Staff Writer
The Celtics passed out some pretty impressive stats leading up to tonight's game against the Lakers (8 p.m. ET on ESPN). Specifically, they noted that the probability of both teams entering today with an equal number of all-time wins -- as each team does at 3,252 each, tied for the most in NBA history -- is 1 in 8,292.
Johnson joins the Lakers, once again
Thompson and Trudell share their thoughts on Magic Johnson being part of the Los Angeles Lakers once again, look back at last night's Lakers loss and give thoughts on Klay Thompson's potential. Plus, the guys preview this weekend's big game.
Celtics favored over Lakers at home
The Lakers have played the Celtics tough lately, posting a 4-2 record over the past three seasons. However, ESPN's BPI projects Boston with an 86 percent chance to win tonight. Watch on ESPN/WatchESPN at 8 p.m. ET.
The maturation and ascension of Luke Walton
Kevin Arnovitz and Baxter Holmes on the unique story of Luke Walton's rise from NBA player brat to the head coach of the Lakers.
2016-17 Pacific Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Golden State
|43
|8
|.843
|-
|L1
|LA Clippers
|31
|19
|.620
|11.5
|L1
|Sacramento
|20
|31
|.392
|23
|W1
|LA Lakers
|17
|36
|.321
|27
|L2
|Phoenix
|16
|35
|.314
|27
|L1
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game104.118th
Rebounds Per Game44.112th
Assists Per Game20.626th
Points Allowed110.327th
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|17
|36
|.321
|2015-16
|17
|65
|.207
|2014-15
|21
|61
|.256
|2013-14
|27
|55
|.329
|2012-13
|45
|37
|.549
