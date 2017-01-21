2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
16-31, 4th in Pacific
Magic reveals his Mount Rushmore of NBA coaches (1:08)
Lou Williams provides spark off bench

The Lakers' veteran guard scored a game-high 27 points in Friday's win over Indiana. It was Williams' seventh game of 25 points or more off the bench this season (most in the NBA).

Lakers snap five-game slide, cruise past Pacers (1:12)

Baxter Holmes ESPN Staff Writer 

Lakers coach Luke Walton had a ton of praise for Lakers rookie forward Brandon Ingram after Friday's win over Indiana:

Young shows the swagger after his fifth 3-pointer in win (0:19)
Black absorbs the contact and finishes the layup (0:20)
Turner muscles in for the layup (0:27)
Young leaves the game with injury (0:25)
21hBaxter Holmes

Lakers' Russell to have MRI for hurt right knee

Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell suffered a mild MCL sprain in his right knee as well as a strained right calf in the team's win on Friday night. He is scheduled for an MRI on Saturday.

Ingram proves too much for Ellis in the post (0:15)
Russell leaves game after landing awkwardly (0:46)
ESPN Stats & Info

Watch: Pacers slight BPI favorites over Lakers

The Pacers won their home matchup with the Lakers on Nov. 1, but ESPN's Basketball Power Index sees Friday's rematch at Staples Center as basically a toss-up. (Watch live at 10:30 p.m. ESPN/WatchESPN)

22hBaxter Holmes

Lakers forward Nance Jr. (knee) cleared to play

After missing the past 16 games with a bone bruise in his left knee, Los Angeles Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. has been cleared to practice and to play in limited minutes.

1d

Bryant: Beyond the game of basketball

Kobe Bryant joins Stephen A. Smith to talk about his upcoming ventures, the evolution of the game of basketball and how the Los Angeles Lakers can resurrect themselves.

1d

Mitch Kupchak on Lakers rebuild

What did Magic say to Jeanie? Plus, Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak talks about trade possibilities and explains what the organization needs to do in order to have a successful rebuilding process.

Kobe's 81 steals spotlight from NFL's Championship Sunday (1:21)
Andrew Han ESPN Writer 

Larry Nance Jr. getting in some extra shots after a full practice.

Andrew Han ESPN Writer 

Luke Walton is not a doctor, but based on his observations, Larry Nance Jr. is close to returning: "Larry looked good today. He looked good today. He did the whole practice today. I'll call him questionable." Asked if there was anything Nance had to do to get back to playing, Walton said, "Yeah, he's gotta get cleared by the training staff and the doctors. I just said 'questionable' because he looked good today. So, you gotta talk to them about whether he's gonna be cleared or not. The way I saw him play today, he looked like he could play. But that's not a medical opinion, that's just me watching him play basketball."

3d

Ramona Shelburne on Lakers' future

Ramona Shelburne discusses Jeanie Buss' meeting with Magic Johnson as it relates to the Lakers' future. Is Magic moving in to a Lakers office? Plus, Ramona sheds light on Carmelo's meeting with Phil and explains whether the no-trade policy for the Lakers is still in place.

Magic meets with Buss to talk Lakers basketball (1:44)
Nuggets hand Lakers fifth consecutive loss (1:00)

