Baxter Holmes ESPN Staff Writer

Rookie forward Brandon Ingram and second-year point guard D'Angelo Russell -- the No. 2 overall picks in each of the past two NBA drafts -- will represent the Los Angeles Lakers on the U.S. Team roster in the league's BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge on Feb. 18 during NBA All-Star 2017 in New Orleans. The event, now in its third year, pits 10 first-and-second year NBA players from the U.S. against 10 first-and-second year NBA players who hail from other countries.