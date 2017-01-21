Andrew Han ESPN Writer

Luke Walton is not a doctor, but based on his observations, Larry Nance Jr. is close to returning: "Larry looked good today. He looked good today. He did the whole practice today. I'll call him questionable." Asked if there was anything Nance had to do to get back to playing, Walton said, "Yeah, he's gotta get cleared by the training staff and the doctors. I just said 'questionable' because he looked good today. So, you gotta talk to them about whether he's gonna be cleared or not. The way I saw him play today, he looked like he could play. But that's not a medical opinion, that's just me watching him play basketball."