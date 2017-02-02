2017 ScheduleAll times ET

17-34, 4th in Pacific
Swaggy P shouts out D'Angelo Russell after win (0:28)
Lakers squeak past Nuggets to end three-game slide (1:00)
Swaggy P stretches out for one-handed dunk in win (0:24)
Ingram rises up for one-handed jam (0:23)
19h

McMenamin: LeBron vs Charles Barkley

ESPN Cavaliers Insider Dave McMenamin talks with Steve Mason and John Ireland about LeBron's rant about Charles Barkley and if Lou Williams is a good fit in Cleveland.

Is Julius Randle a sneaky, buy-low fantasy option? (0:52)
1d

Sliwa: 76ers are well ahead of the Lakers

Does the Lakers organization have a game plan? Plus, Allen Sliwa identifies potential NBA stars in the league and explains where the 76ers match up against the Lakers.

1d

LeBron's rant, Melo's potential & Lakers future

Amin Elhassan gives his take on LeBron's nuclear rant on Charles Barkley, should LeBron have gone public with his complaints? Plus, Amin talks about the Lakers Rebuilding Project and Carmelo's potential.

1d

D'Angelo Russell's game is still loading

Where is the consistency to match D'Angelo Russell's demeanor on the court? Is D'Angelo starting to doubt himself? Marcellus and Kelvin discuss the concerns they have with D'Angelo Russell.

2d

Is L.A. still a destination for top free agents?

Allen Sliwa has the latest news regarding D'Angelo Russell and Julius Randle, Luke Walton talks about developing the young core. Are the days over of L.A. being a destination for top free agents?

2d

Winters on the Lakers' next steps

Serena Winters of Lakers Nation joins Allen Sliwa to discuss what the Lakers should do for the last 32 games of the season. Will the Lakers be active at the NBA trade deadline?

2d

Lakers slip away further from playoffs

How can the Lakers secure a top 3 pick? Allen Sliwa has an idea. Plus, Lakers reporter Serena Winters joins Allen Sliwa to talk about how the Lakers are focusing on youth development.

Nichols: Immigration ban is NBA issue (1:53)
2dBaxter Holmes

Deng: Important to speak out, represent refugees

Lakers forward Luol Deng on Tuesday night elaborated on his criticism of the executive order issued by President Trump that restricts travel and immigration to the U.S. by non-American citizens.

History of Lakers-Celtics rivalry (4:24)
play
Celtics, Lakers set NBA standard (1:55)
2d

Clippers have to make the Carmelo deal

Mason and Ireland joined by Jorge Sedano explain how recent political decisions can impact the world of sports. Plus, Jorge Sedano comments on the upcoming NBA trade deadline.

2dMarc Stein

Power Rankings: Lakers remain No. 29

Despite Luke Walton's desire to play fast, the Lakers haven't hit triple-figures in 20 of 50 games. The good news is that Brandon Ingram has been able to log a ton of minutes.

2d

Keyshawn: Clippers, best spot for Melo

Is Doc Rivers being honest when looking at his Clippers?Plus, Mychal Thompson joins the Morning Show to explain the state of the Lakers and what he'd offer for Butler.

2d

Kobe's extension, Lakers fatal flaw

Where did the Lakers go wrong? Plus, The Morning Show compares how the Lakers handled Kobe Bryant's extension with how the Heat handled Dwayne Wade's.

2d

No more excuses for the purple and gold

Are we about to see what the Los Angeles Lakers are really made of? According The Morning Show, the team has no more excuses, especially coming off a 5 day break.

Team Stats

Points Per Game104.019th
Rebounds Per Game43.912th
Assists Per Game20.626th
Points Allowed110.227th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-171734.333
2015-161765.207
2014-152161.256
2013-142755.329
2012-134537.549

