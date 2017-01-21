2017 ScheduleAll times ET
2017 Schedule
16-31, 4th in Pacific
- 12/7L 134-95
- 12/9L 119-115
- 12/11L 118-112
- 12/12L 116-92
- 12/14L 107-97
- 12/16W 100-89
- 12/17L 119-108
- 12/20L 117-113
- 12/22L 115-107
- 12/23L 109-90
- 12/25W 111-102
- 12/27L 102-100
- 12/29L 101-89
- 1/1L 123-114
- 1/3W 116-102
- 1/5L 118-109
- 1/6W 127-100
- 1/8W 111-95
- 1/10L 108-87
- 1/12L 134-94
- 1/14L 113-97
- 1/15L 102-97
- 1/17L 127-121
- 1/20W 108-96
- 1/22h:mm a z, US/Eastern
Lou Williams provides spark off bench
The Lakers' veteran guard scored a game-high 27 points in Friday's win over Indiana. It was Williams' seventh game of 25 points or more off the bench this season (most in the NBA).
Baxter Holmes ESPN Staff Writer
Lakers coach Luke Walton had a ton of praise for Lakers rookie forward Brandon Ingram after Friday's win over Indiana:
Williams, Young lead Lakers to 108-96 win over Pacers
Lou Williams scored 27 points, Nick Young hit five 3-pointers and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped their five-game losing streak with a 108-96 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
Lakers' Russell to have MRI for hurt right knee
Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell suffered a mild MCL sprain in his right knee as well as a strained right calf in the team's win on Friday night. He is scheduled for an MRI on Saturday.
Watch: Pacers slight BPI favorites over Lakers
The Pacers won their home matchup with the Lakers on Nov. 1, but ESPN's Basketball Power Index sees Friday's rematch at Staples Center as basically a toss-up. (Watch live at 10:30 p.m. ESPN/WatchESPN)
Lakers forward Nance Jr. (knee) cleared to play
After missing the past 16 games with a bone bruise in his left knee, Los Angeles Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. has been cleared to practice and to play in limited minutes.
Bryant: Beyond the game of basketball
Kobe Bryant joins Stephen A. Smith to talk about his upcoming ventures, the evolution of the game of basketball and how the Los Angeles Lakers can resurrect themselves.
Mitch Kupchak on Lakers rebuild
What did Magic say to Jeanie? Plus, Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak talks about trade possibilities and explains what the organization needs to do in order to have a successful rebuilding process.
Friday's Lakers News: Ingram: 'I definitely need to keep shooting and trusting myself'
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Lakers from around the web.
Andrew Han ESPN Writer
Larry Nance Jr. getting in some extra shots after a full practice.
Andrew Han ESPN Writer
Luke Walton is not a doctor, but based on his observations, Larry Nance Jr. is close to returning: "Larry looked good today. He looked good today. He did the whole practice today. I'll call him questionable." Asked if there was anything Nance had to do to get back to playing, Walton said, "Yeah, he's gotta get cleared by the training staff and the doctors. I just said 'questionable' because he looked good today. So, you gotta talk to them about whether he's gonna be cleared or not. The way I saw him play today, he looked like he could play. But that's not a medical opinion, that's just me watching him play basketball."
Thursday's Lakers News: Randle still figuring out how to play
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Lakers from around the web.
Ramona Shelburne on Lakers' future
Ramona Shelburne discusses Jeanie Buss' meeting with Magic Johnson as it relates to the Lakers' future. Is Magic moving in to a Lakers office? Plus, Ramona sheds light on Carmelo's meeting with Phil and explains whether the no-trade policy for the Lakers is still in place.
Wednesday's Lakers News: Walton doesn't feel need to change starting-five
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Lakers from around the web.
2016-17 Pacific Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Golden State
|37
|6
|.860
|-
|W6
|LA Clippers
|29
|15
|.659
|8.5
|L1
|Sacramento
|16
|26
|.381
|20.5
|L4
|LA Lakers
|16
|31
|.340
|23
|W1
|Phoenix
|13
|29
|.310
|23.5
|L2
Team Leaders 2016-17
Team Stats
Points Per Game104.717th
Rebounds Per Game43.913th
Assists Per Game20.924th
Points Allowed110.227th
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|16
|31
|.340
|2015-16
|17
|65
|.207
|2014-15
|21
|61
|.256
|2013-14
|27
|55
|.329
|2012-13
|45
|37
|.549
