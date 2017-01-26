2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Blazers honor '77 championship team in win over Lakers (1:07)
McCollum knocks down go-ahead 3-pointer (0:24)
Calderon passes the ball to a wide-open referee (0:19)
Plumlee airballs free throw (0:17)
Williams knocks down tough 3 while drawing foul (0:28)
Lillard drains long 3 with ease (0:17)

Baxter Holmes ESPN Staff Writer 

The Portland Trail Blazers are honoring the 1977 championship team tonight during their nationally-televised game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Here, ex-Trail Blazers star Bill Walton gathers with some of his former title-winning teammates. (Pic via Bill Walton's Twitter: @BillWalton)

ESPN Stats & Info

Blazers favored big at home over Lakers

ESPN's BPI gives Portland a 77 percent chance to beat Los Angeles at home on Wednesday. This is the third meeting this month between the teams with Portland winning each of the first two meetings by an average of 15 points per game.

Should Lakers want Kobe's help? (2:32)
14h

Lakers at the crossroads

The Morning Show explains the changing landscape of the NBA, why accumulating assets is vital and why the Lakers would be better served if they tried getting a top-three pick.

14h

Walton on tanking: 'I don't believe in it'

The Morning Show explains why the Lakers should tank, especially when the team has a 52 percent chance of keeping its top-three pick, otherwise owed to the 76ers from the Steve Nash trade.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
15hBaxter Holmes

Source: Nance Jr. won't be in dunk contest

The Lakers' Larry Nance Jr. won't compete in the All-Star dunk contest, sources tell ESPN. Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown also declined the invitation.

Baxter Holmes ESPN Staff Writer 

Rookie forward Brandon Ingram and second-year point guard D'Angelo Russell -- the No. 2 overall picks in each of the past two NBA drafts -- will represent the Los Angeles Lakers on the U.S. Team roster in the league's BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge on Feb. 18 during NBA All-Star 2017 in New Orleans. The event, now in its third year, pits 10 first-and-second year NBA players from the U.S. against 10 first-and-second year NBA players who hail from other countries.

16h

Lakers: Where are the superstars?

Are there any superstars on the Lakers? Thompson and Trudell react to Luke Walton's comments in regards to tanking and preview the Super Bowl. Plus, Dabo Swinney compares Deshawn Watson and Michael Jordan.

Kellerman: Kobe's presence could demoralize Lakers (2:01)
18h

Where do the Lakers go from here?

Were the Lakers overpaid in free agency? Plus, ESPN senior writer Ramona Shelburne joins the Morning Show to explain the ways a team can tank a season and what moves the Lakers management can take.

18h

Who should be running the Lakers?

Who should lead the purple and gold? Plus, ESPN commentator Michael Wilbon joins Keyshawn, Jorge and LZ to explain the state of the Lakers and how athletes are trying to beat Father Time .

Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports
22hKevin Pelton

How far are the Lakers from winning?

The Lakers hit a new low in a 49-point loss on Sunday. Does the team have any true stars? How does it acquire them? Kevin Pelton breaks down the view from rock bottom.

Team Stats

Points Per Game104.018th
Rebounds Per Game43.812th
Assists Per Game20.626th
Points Allowed110.327th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-171633.327
2015-161765.207
2014-152161.256
2013-142755.329
2012-134537.549

