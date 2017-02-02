Wednesday's Lakers News: D'Angelo Russell shines in win over Nuggets
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Lakers from around the web.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Lakers from around the web.
Nick Young scored 23 points, Lou Williams added 21 and the Los Angeles Lakers survived a frantic fourth quarter to snap their seven-game home losing streak against Denver with a 120-116 win.
ESPN Cavaliers Insider Dave McMenamin talks with Steve Mason and John Ireland about LeBron's rant about Charles Barkley and if Lou Williams is a good fit in Cleveland.
Los Angeles police say burglars got away with more than $300,000 worth of jewelry from the home of former Lakers guard Derek Fisher.
Does the Lakers organization have a game plan? Plus, Allen Sliwa identifies potential NBA stars in the league and explains where the 76ers match up against the Lakers.
Amin Elhassan gives his take on LeBron's nuclear rant on Charles Barkley, should LeBron have gone public with his complaints? Plus, Amin talks about the Lakers Rebuilding Project and Carmelo's potential.
Where is the consistency to match D'Angelo Russell's demeanor on the court? Is D'Angelo starting to doubt himself? Marcellus and Kelvin discuss the concerns they have with D'Angelo Russell.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Lakers from around the web.
Allen Sliwa has the latest news regarding D'Angelo Russell and Julius Randle, Luke Walton talks about developing the young core. Are the days over of L.A. being a destination for top free agents?
Serena Winters of Lakers Nation joins Allen Sliwa to discuss what the Lakers should do for the last 32 games of the season. Will the Lakers be active at the NBA trade deadline?
How can the Lakers secure a top 3 pick? Allen Sliwa has an idea. Plus, Lakers reporter Serena Winters joins Allen Sliwa to talk about how the Lakers are focusing on youth development.
Lakers forward Luol Deng on Tuesday night elaborated on his criticism of the executive order issued by President Trump that restricts travel and immigration to the U.S. by non-American citizens.
Mason and Ireland joined by Jorge Sedano explain how recent political decisions can impact the world of sports. Plus, Jorge Sedano comments on the upcoming NBA trade deadline.
Despite Luke Walton's desire to play fast, the Lakers haven't hit triple-figures in 20 of 50 games. The good news is that Brandon Ingram has been able to log a ton of minutes.
Is Doc Rivers being honest when looking at his Clippers?Plus, Mychal Thompson joins the Morning Show to explain the state of the Lakers and what he'd offer for Butler.
Where did the Lakers go wrong? Plus, The Morning Show compares how the Lakers handled Kobe Bryant's extension with how the Heat handled Dwayne Wade's.
Are we about to see what the Los Angeles Lakers are really made of? According The Morning Show, the team has no more excuses, especially coming off a 5 day break.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Golden State
|41
|7
|.854
|-
|W3
|LA Clippers
|30
|18
|.625
|11
|L2
|Sacramento
|19
|30
|.388
|22.5
|L2
|LA Lakers
|17
|34
|.333
|25.5
|W1
|Phoenix
|15
|33
|.313
|26
|L4
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|17
|34
|.333
|2015-16
|17
|65
|.207
|2014-15
|21
|61
|.256
|2013-14
|27
|55
|.329
|2012-13
|45
|37
|.549
Verizon Center - Thu 2/2