Monday's Lakers News: Larry Nance Jr.: 'I'm feeling better every day'
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Lakers from around the web.
Julius Randle scored 19 points and rookie Brandon Ingram matched his career high with 17 in the Los Angeles Lakers' 111-95 victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra criticized the ejection of Goran Dragic after a scuffle with Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson, who was also ejected. Lakers coach Luke Walton downplayed the altercation.
Lou Williams scored 24 points and Luol Deng added 19 points and 14 rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers' fourth victory in 20 games, 127-100 over the Miami Heat on Friday night.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson and Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic have each been ejected midway through the third quarter after nearly coming to blows after Clarkson pushed Dragic to the court. Both players had to be separated after the initial incident, and multiple other players from each team nearly became involved in what could've easily turned into a brawl near the Lakers' bench.
Andy and Brian Kamenetzky discuss the Lakers at the halfway point, the core kids' potential and the Kyle Korver trade.
Zach Lowe loves the art of Lou Williams getting two possessions out the last 30 seconds of a quarter. First it's a 3 and then he buys himself enough time to beat the buzzer with a runner. Lowe's 10 things
Jorge and LZ discuss Brandon Ingram's positive progress and explain why this Lakers season needs to be measured a little differently this year.
C.J. McCollum had 27 points and Damian Lillard returned from a sprained ankle with 21 points and 10 assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 118-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
ESPN Sources: Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard to return tonight against Los Angeles Lakers. Missed last five games with ankle sprain.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Golden State
|32
|6
|.842
|-
|W1
|LA Clippers
|26
|14
|.650
|7
|W4
|Sacramento
|15
|22
|.405
|16.5
|L3
|LA Lakers
|15
|26
|.366
|18.5
|W2
|Phoenix
|12
|26
|.316
|20
|L1
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|15
|26
|.366
|2015-16
|17
|65
|.207
|2014-15
|21
|61
|.256
|2013-14
|27
|55
|.329
|2012-13
|45
|37
|.549
