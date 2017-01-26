2017 ScheduleAll times ET
2017 Schedule
16-33, 5th in Pacific
- 12/11L 118-112
- 12/12L 116-92
- 12/14L 107-97
- 12/16W 100-89
- 12/17L 119-108
- 12/20L 117-113
- 12/22L 115-107
- 12/23L 109-90
- 12/25W 111-102
- 12/27L 102-100
- 12/29L 101-89
- 1/1L 123-114
- 1/3W 116-102
- 1/5L 118-109
- 1/6W 127-100
- 1/8W 111-95
- 1/10L 108-87
- 1/12L 134-94
- 1/14L 113-97
- 1/15L 102-97
- 1/17L 127-121
- 1/20W 108-96
- 1/22L 122-73
- 1/25L 105-98
- 1/26h:mm a z, US/Eastern
- Full Schedule
Lillard, McColllum lead Trail Blazers over Lakers 105-98
Damian Lillard scored 24 points and the Trail Blazers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 105-98 on Wednesday night, capping Portland's celebration of the 40th anniversary of the team's 1977 NBA title.
Baxter Holmes ESPN Staff Writer
The Portland Trail Blazers are honoring the 1977 championship team tonight during their nationally-televised game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Here, ex-Trail Blazers star Bill Walton gathers with some of his former title-winning teammates. (Pic via Bill Walton's Twitter: @BillWalton)
Baxter Holmes ESPN Staff Writer
Rookie forward Brandon Ingram and second-year point guard D'Angelo Russell -- the No. 2 overall picks in each of the past two NBA drafts -- will represent the Los Angeles Lakers on the U.S. Team roster in the league's BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge on Feb. 18 during NBA All-Star 2017 in New Orleans. The event, now in its third year, pits 10 first-and-second year NBA players from the U.S. against 10 first-and-second year NBA players who hail from other countries.
2016-17 Pacific Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Golden State
|39
|7
|.848
|-
|W1
|LA Clippers
|30
|17
|.638
|9.5
|L1
|Sacramento
|18
|27
|.400
|20.5
|W2
|Phoenix
|15
|30
|.333
|23.5
|L1
|LA Lakers
|16
|33
|.327
|24.5
|L2
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game104.018th
Rebounds Per Game43.812th
Assists Per Game20.626th
Points Allowed110.327th
Injuries
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|16
|33
|.327
|2015-16
|17
|65
|.207
|2014-15
|21
|61
|.256
|2013-14
|27
|55
|.329
|2012-13
|45
|37
|.549
