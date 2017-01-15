2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
15-30, 4th in Pacific
Arash Markazi ESPN Senior Writer 

Today for the third time in Staples Center history the Lakers, Clippers and Kings all played at their home arena on the same day.

Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports
2dJovan Buha

Chargers' new logo, TE jeered at Lakers-Clippers

During their game with the Lakers on Saturday, the Clippers showed the new Los Angeles Chargers' logo on their video screen, and the Staples Center crowd promptly booed.

Arash Markazi ESPN Senior Writer 

The Winnipeg Jets are unloading their equipment for their game against the Los Angeles Kings while the Lakers and Clippers are playing.

Arash Markazi ESPN Senior Writer 

Jovan Buha ESPN Editor 

Lakers guard Lou Williams is starting in place of Luol Deng (rest) against the Clippers.

Jovan Buha ESPN Editor 

Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng (rest) will not play against the Clippers on Saturday, according to head coach Luke Walton. Walton has not named Deng's replacement in the starting lineup yet.

Jovan Buha ESPN Editor 

Lakers practice ran short Friday, as the team had a long, productive film session going over their mistakes from Thursday's 134-94 loss to the Spurs. Lou Williams said his biggest takeaway was disappointment in the team's lack of competitiveness regardless of the scoreboard: "You're going to get your [expletive] kicked every once in awhile. That's just the reality of it. The effort has to be there. Mentally, we just have to compete every night. Even if we had played really well last night, we probably wouldn't have won that game just based on how well the Spurs were playing and the caliber of team they are. But we want to show we compete every night, and I don't think competitively we matched up."

Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo

Julius Randle’s pick-and-roll versatility

Lakers coach Luke Walton wants to see Randle develop good habits and set hard screens, but Zach Lowe is impressed by the young forward's athletic ability to slip a screen and make a play at the rim. Lowe’s 10 things

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Lakers' 134–94 loss at San Antonio on Thursday was their 5th by a margin of at least 40 points over the last 4 seasons. In the franchise's first 65 seasons in the NBA, the Lakers lost a total of 4 games by at least 40 points, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Team Stats

Points Per Game104.318th
Rebounds Per Game43.815th
Assists Per Game20.626th
Points Allowed110.226th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-171530.333
2015-161765.207
2014-152161.256
2013-142755.329
2012-134537.549

