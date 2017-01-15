Monday's Lakers News: Trips back-and-forth to D-Fenders has drained Zubac
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Lakers from around the web.
Tobias Harris scored 23 points and hit a decisive 3-pointer with 30.5 seconds to play, and the Detroit Pistons snapped a three-game losing streak with a 102-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers
Today for the third time in Staples Center history the Lakers, Clippers and Kings all played at their home arena on the same day.
During their game with the Lakers on Saturday, the Clippers showed the new Los Angeles Chargers' logo on their video screen, and the Staples Center crowd promptly booed.
DeAndre Jordan scored 24 points on 12-of-13 shooting, and the Los Angeles Clippers shot 52 percent to cruise past the Lakers 113-97 on Saturday and improve to 6-0 in 2017.
The Winnipeg Jets are unloading their equipment for their game against the Los Angeles Kings while the Lakers and Clippers are playing.
Lakers guard Lou Williams is starting in place of Luol Deng (rest) against the Clippers.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng (rest) will not play against the Clippers on Saturday, according to head coach Luke Walton. Walton has not named Deng's replacement in the starting lineup yet.
Lakers practice ran short Friday, as the team had a long, productive film session going over their mistakes from Thursday's 134-94 loss to the Spurs. Lou Williams said his biggest takeaway was disappointment in the team's lack of competitiveness regardless of the scoreboard: "You're going to get your [expletive] kicked every once in awhile. That's just the reality of it. The effort has to be there. Mentally, we just have to compete every night. Even if we had played really well last night, we probably wouldn't have won that game just based on how well the Spurs were playing and the caliber of team they are. But we want to show we compete every night, and I don't think competitively we matched up."
Lakers coach Luke Walton wants to see Randle develop good habits and set hard screens, but Zach Lowe is impressed by the young forward's athletic ability to slip a screen and make a play at the rim. Lowe’s 10 things
The Lakers' 134–94 loss at San Antonio on Thursday was their 5th by a margin of at least 40 points over the last 4 seasons. In the franchise's first 65 seasons in the NBA, the Lakers lost a total of 4 games by at least 40 points, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Golden State
|34
|6
|.850
|-
|W3
|LA Clippers
|28
|14
|.667
|7
|W6
|Sacramento
|16
|24
|.400
|18
|L2
|LA Lakers
|15
|30
|.333
|21.5
|L4
|Phoenix
|13
|27
|.325
|21
|W1
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|15
|30
|.333
|2015-16
|17
|65
|.207
|2014-15
|21
|61
|.256
|2013-14
|27
|55
|.329
|2012-13
|45
|37
|.549
STAPLES Center - Tue 1/17