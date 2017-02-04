2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
17-36, 4th in Pacific
play
Magic: Lakers can change with one superstar (1:08)
play
Thomas takes over in the fourth of Celts' win (1:33)
play
Thomas knows great players perform best late (1:21)
play
Thomas finishes Lakers with up and under and-1 (0:34)

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Celtics 113, Lakers 107: Another night, another monster fourth-quarter effort from Isaiah Thomas, who scored 17 of his game-high 38 points in the final frame.

play
Ingram fakes a pass, steps through a layup (0:27)

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Isaiah Thomas with his 19th 30-point game this season. He's still got a ways to go to match Larry Bird's team record. (Via StatMuse)

play
Thomas bobs and weaves to the hoop before the half (0:32)
play
Crowder flexes after basket over Ingram (0:20)
play
Olynyk loads up for a slam in C's win (0:24)
play
Rozier drains a 3 to beat the first-quarter buzzer (0:30)

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas not waiting for the fourth quarter to get hot. Thomas scored 12 first-quarter points on 5-of-8 shooting. Thomas looking to be the first Celtics player to score 40 or more in three consecutive games. End of 1st: Lakers 30, Celtics 29.

play
Smart rips it and dunks it in (0:19)
play
Young banks a 3 to beat the shot clock (0:27)

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Boston coach Brad Stevens on Celtics and Lakers being tied in all-time wins: "It's unbelievable. It's a unique enough rivalry that, 100 years from now, it will probably be tied again."

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Celtics guard Avery Bradley is out again for Boston on Friday night. Bradley has missed 13 of the Boston's last 14 games due to an Achilles injury. Said coach Brad Stevens: "Avery did a few workouts Wednesday, was really sore yesterday so he didn't do as much yesterday. But feels good today. … We're still progressing at a conservative rate. We want him feeling 110 percent." The Celtics will have Kelly Olynyk back after he missed Wednesday's game with a shoulder strain.

Baxter Holmes ESPN Staff Writer 

The Celtics passed out some pretty impressive stats leading up to tonight's game against the Lakers (8 p.m. ET on ESPN). Specifically, they noted that the probability of both teams entering today with an equal number of all-time wins -- as each team does at 3,252 each, tied for the most in NBA history -- is 1 in 8,292.

Play
2d

Johnson joins the Lakers, once again

Thompson and Trudell share their thoughts on Magic Johnson being part of the Los Angeles Lakers once again, look back at last night's Lakers loss and give thoughts on Klay Thompson's potential. Plus, the guys preview this weekend's big game.

ESPN Stats & Info

Celtics favored over Lakers at home

The Lakers have played the Celtics tough lately, posting a 4-2 record over the past three seasons. However, ESPN's BPI projects Boston with an 86 percent chance to win tonight. Watch on ESPN/WatchESPN at 8 p.m. ET.

Team Stats

Points Per Game104.118th
Rebounds Per Game44.112th
Assists Per Game20.626th
Points Allowed110.327th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-171736.321
2015-161765.207
2014-152161.256
2013-142755.329
2012-134537.549

Find Tickets

Lakers @ Knicks

Madison Square Garden - Mon 2/6

1,146 tickets available from $86