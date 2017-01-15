Jovan Buha ESPN Editor

Lakers practice ran short Friday, as the team had a long, productive film session going over their mistakes from Thursday's 134-94 loss to the Spurs. Lou Williams said his biggest takeaway was disappointment in the team's lack of competitiveness regardless of the scoreboard: "You're going to get your [expletive] kicked every once in awhile. That's just the reality of it. The effort has to be there. Mentally, we just have to compete every night. Even if we had played really well last night, we probably wouldn't have won that game just based on how well the Spurs were playing and the caliber of team they are. But we want to show we compete every night, and I don't think competitively we matched up."