2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
15-26, 4th in Pacific
play
Balanced Lakers beat Magic (1:18)
play
Randle provides extraordinary chase-down block in win (0:17)
play
Payton scoops loose ball, hits halftime buzzer-beater (0:24)
play
Clarkson dazzles with drive and dunk (0:31)
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
3dBaxter Holmes

Spoelstra: Decision to eject Dragic 'disgraceful'

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra criticized the ejection of Goran Dragic after a scuffle with Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson, who was also ejected. Lakers coach Luke Walton downplayed the altercation.

play
Clarkson, Dragic ejections overshadow Lakers' victory (1:17)
play
Clarkson, Dragic ejected after on-court altercation in Lakers' win (0:46)

Baxter Holmes ESPN Staff Writer 

Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson and Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic have each been ejected midway through the third quarter after nearly coming to blows after Clarkson pushed Dragic to the court. Both players had to be separated after the initial incident, and multiple other players from each team nearly became involved in what could've easily turned into a brawl near the Lakers' bench.

play
Johnson's transition slam embarrasses Lakers (0:24)
play
Clarkson, Ingram team up for powerful oop (0:29)
play
Robinson throws down perfectly timed putback (0:22)
Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Lou Williams' patented 'Lou-for-1'

Zach Lowe loves the art of Lou Williams getting two possessions out the last 30 seconds of a quarter. First it's a 3 and then he buys himself enough time to beat the buzzer with a runner. Lowe's 10 things

Play
3d

Lakers: Season growing pains

Jorge and LZ discuss Brandon Ingram's positive progress and explain why this Lakers season needs to be measured a little differently this year.

play
Blazers come out on top over Lakers (0:57)
play
Randle dances off defender (0:28)
play
Lillard sneaks a pass to Harkless (0:19)
play
Mozgov doing big man things against Blazers (0:31)

Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer 

ESPN Sources: Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard to return tonight against Los Angeles Lakers. Missed last five games with ankle sprain.

Team Stats

Points Per Game105.316th
Rebounds Per Game44.212th
Assists Per Game20.725th
Points Allowed109.826th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-171526.366
2015-161765.207
2014-152161.256
2013-142755.329
2012-134537.549

Find Tickets

Lakers vs Trail Blazers

STAPLES Center - Tue 1/10

1,637 tickets available from $35

ESPN Fan Shop Powered By

  • adidas Men's L.A. Lakers Kobe Bryant #24 Road Purple Replica JerseyPrice: $70.00 Shop

  • adidas Men's L.A. Lakers Kobe Bryant #24 Home Gold Replica JerseyPrice: $70.00 Shop