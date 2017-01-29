Entre campeones y grandes donqueos
Zach LaVine se convirtió, el pasado año, en bicampeón de volcadas de Juegos de Las Estrellas en la NBA. Mirar
Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle, who missed Thursday's loss at Utah because of an illness, has been diagnosed with pneumonia, the Lakers announced Saturday. Randle will be restricted from all activities for the next two-to-three days and will have a follow-up examination Monday.
Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry had the top-selling NBA jersey in China last season among active players. He was No. 2 overall, sandwiched between legends Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.
ESPN NBA Analyst Jeff Van Gundy calls in to talk about the Clippers big 3, the young Lakers, Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James and more.
The NBA corrected a scoring error made last week in the Los Angeles Lakers' home victory over the Indiana Pacers.
Lakers are protecting their two 1st round picks if they finish in the bottom 3, so why not play for the picks? Plus, Sedano explains why they should consider trading Williams.
Would you trade D'Angelo Russell for Jahlil Okafor? Who would the Los Angeles Lakers be better off with? The Morning Show debates.
Where are the Los Angeles Lakers vocal leaders? Keyshawn, Jorge and LZ breakdown the Lakers loss and explain where the team's issues continue to stem from.
Los Angeles dropped to 1-19 in games scoring fewer than 100 points after Thursday's 96-88 loss in Utah. Luke Walton's team averages 98.9 points per game in losses, compared to 113.8 in wins.
Andy Kamenetzky and Eric Davis react to the Lakers loss against the Jazz and wonder if the Lakers need a superstar. Plus, the guys talk about the drama in the NBA and make predictions for the Super Bowl.
Is Carmelo Anthony coming to the Clippers? Plus, ESPN NBA Analyst Brian Windhorst joins The Morning Show to elaborate on the Lakers Rebuilding Project and explain the drama between Rondo, Wade and Butler.
Scoop Jackson joins Mornings with Keyshawn, Jorge and LZ to talk about the Bulls situation, where will Rondo go? Plus, Scoop analyzes the state of the Lakers and explains how the team can get back on track.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Lakers from around the web.
Gordon Hayward scored 24 points to help the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Lakers 96-88 on Thursday night.
Jazz 96, Lakers 88 (final). Gordon Hayward finishes with a game-high 24 points hours after getting his first All-Star invitation. All-Star snub Rudy Gobert dominated defensively, blocking six shots and grabbing 13 rebounds.
How realistic would it be for Carmelo Anthony to join the Los Angeles Clippers? Plus, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne explains why the Lakers need to protect their future picks.
Ramona Shelburne joins Mason and Ireland to talk about the Lakers' family dynamic and potential changes that might occur in the team's front office in the upcoming year.
Lakers reporter Mike Trudell joins Jorge Sedano and Kevin Pelton to discuss the question of whether the Lakers should tank, how that would be received in L.A. and more.
Did the Lakers do Byron Scott wrong? Does he have something against D'Angelo Russell? The Morning Show reacts to his comments and explain why he miscalculated the situation.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver says that he has been told that NBA icon and Golden State Warriors executive board member Jerry West, who was hospitalized earlier this week after reportedly collapsing at a country club, is doing well and should be out of the hospital today.
Will Carmelo Anthony get traded to the Cavaliers? Plus, Spectrum's Chris McGee joins Thompson and Trudell to react to the Lakers' loss and talk about what impresses him most about Luke Walton.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Golden State
|40
|7
|.851
|-
|W2
|LA Clippers
|30
|18
|.625
|10.5
|L2
|Sacramento
|19
|28
|.404
|21
|W1
|LA Lakers
|16
|34
|.320
|25.5
|L3
|Phoenix
|15
|32
|.319
|25
|L3
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|16
|34
|.320
|2015-16
|17
|65
|.207
|2014-15
|21
|61
|.256
|2013-14
|27
|55
|.329
|2012-13
|45
|37
|.549
