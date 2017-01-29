2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
16-34, 4th in Pacific
Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

Entre campeones y grandes donqueos

Zach LaVine se convirtió, el pasado año, en bicampeón de volcadas de Juegos de Las Estrellas en la NBA. Mirar

Baxter Holmes ESPN Staff Writer 

Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle, who missed Thursday's loss at Utah because of an illness, has been diagnosed with pneumonia, the Lakers announced Saturday. Randle will be restricted from all activities for the next two-to-three days and will have a follow-up examination Monday.

Play
2d

Why the Lakers should play for picks

Lakers are protecting their two 1st round picks if they finish in the bottom 3, so why not play for the picks? Plus, Sedano explains why they should consider trading Williams.

Play
2d

Keyshawn on Lakers: No consistent hunger

Where are the Los Angeles Lakers vocal leaders? Keyshawn, Jorge and LZ breakdown the Lakers loss and explain where the team's issues continue to stem from.

AP Photo/Kim Raff

Lakers fail to reach century mark again

Los Angeles dropped to 1-19 in games scoring fewer than 100 points after Thursday's 96-88 loss in Utah. Luke Walton's team averages 98.9 points per game in losses, compared to 113.8 in wins.

Play
2d

Do the Lakers need a superstar?

Andy Kamenetzky and Eric Davis react to the Lakers loss against the Jazz and wonder if the Lakers need a superstar. Plus, the guys talk about the drama in the NBA and make predictions for the Super Bowl.

Play
2d

Windhorst on the Lakers Rebuilding Project

Is Carmelo Anthony coming to the Clippers? Plus, ESPN NBA Analyst Brian Windhorst joins The Morning Show to elaborate on the Lakers Rebuilding Project and explain the drama between Rondo, Wade and Butler.

Play
2d

Scoop Jackson on state of the Lakers

Scoop Jackson joins Mornings with Keyshawn, Jorge and LZ to talk about the Bulls situation, where will Rondo go? Plus, Scoop analyzes the state of the Lakers and explains how the team can get back on track.

play
Gobert puts on block party in win over Lakers (1:12)
play
Hayward sends home a monstrous slam in win (0:17)

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Jazz 96, Lakers 88 (final). Gordon Hayward finishes with a game-high 24 points hours after getting his first All-Star invitation. All-Star snub Rudy Gobert dominated defensively, blocking six shots and grabbing 13 rebounds.

play
Clarkson and Zubac perform the pick-and-roll with ease (0:21)
play
Favors sets up Gobert with a one-handed jam (0:19)
Play
3d

Carmelo to the Clippers?

How realistic would it be for Carmelo Anthony to join the Los Angeles Clippers? Plus, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne explains why the Lakers need to protect their future picks.

Play
3d

Will the Lakers shake up the front office?

Ramona Shelburne joins Mason and Ireland to talk about the Lakers' family dynamic and potential changes that might occur in the team's front office in the upcoming year.

Play
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
3d

NBA Lockdown: Trudell on Lakers' tanking dilemma

Lakers reporter Mike Trudell joins Jorge Sedano and Kevin Pelton to discuss the question of whether the Lakers should tank, how that would be received in L.A. and more.

Play
3d

Byron on D'Angelo: He needs to grow up

Did the Lakers do Byron Scott wrong? Does he have something against D'Angelo Russell? The Morning Show reacts to his comments and explain why he miscalculated the situation.

Baxter Holmes ESPN Staff Writer 

NBA commissioner Adam Silver says that he has been told that NBA icon and Golden State Warriors executive board member Jerry West, who was hospitalized earlier this week after reportedly collapsing at a country club, is doing well and should be out of the hospital today.

Play
3d

McGee on Lakers: This team has potential

Will Carmelo Anthony get traded to the Cavaliers? Plus, Spectrum's Chris McGee joins Thompson and Trudell to react to the Lakers' loss and talk about what impresses him most about Luke Walton.

Team Stats

Points Per Game103.620th
Rebounds Per Game43.911th
Assists Per Game20.526th
Points Allowed110.026th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-171634.320
2015-161765.207
2014-152161.256
2013-142755.329
2012-134537.549

Find Tickets

Lakers vs Nuggets

STAPLES Center - Tue 1/31

543 tickets available from $55