27-20, 3rd in Southwest
Vince Carter throws back the clock (0:29)
Vince Carter dunking through the ages (2:25)
Gasol drops 42 points on Raptors in win (1:16)
Gasol stays effective on back-to-back plays (0:41)
Vintage Vinsanity electrifies crowd with double spin move (0:26)

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

The Grizzlies will be without PF JaMychal Green (left knee) and G Troy Daniels (right knee) tonight against the Raptors. SF Chandler Parsons is listed as doubtful due to soreness in his left knee. That is not the knee on which Parsons has had a pair of surgeries, but a bone bruise in his left knee caused him to miss a month earlier this season.

The hype behind Vinsanity (2:56)
Carter recalls his dunk heard round the world (0:19)
ESPN Stats & Info

Griz continue to grind through season

ESPN's BPI projects Memphis to finish with 44 wins and a playoff berth for the sixth consecutive season. The Grizzlies allow the third-fewest points per game (99.4).

Grizzlies drop two spots in Power Rankings

Memphis ranks tenth this week. The Grizzlies have two players in Mike Conley and Marc Gasol deserving of an All-Star berth. Sadly, there likely won't be room for both, but Marc Stein thinks Conley can make it. Week 14 Power Rankings

Will Mike Conley earn first All-Star nod?

ESPN's Marc Stein believes the Grizzlies' point guard is deserving of finally being named a NBA All-Star. Conely is the highest paid player, for now, and so far he's been worth every penny for Memphis this season. Stein’s All-Star reserves

Rockets bounce back to beat Grizzlies (0:54)
Brewer slams it over Carter (0:22)
Gasol takes his frustrations out on Harden in loss (0:25)
Harden feeds Harrell for easy dunk (0:15)
Nene steals and scores with thunderous dunk (0:24)
Gasol leads Grizz to easy win over Kings (1:02)
Randolph hits a 'gimme' to beat the third-quarter buzzer (0:34)

Team Stats

Points Per Game99.727th
Rebounds Per Game43.8Tied-14th
Assists Per Game20.725th
Points Allowed99.43rd

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172720.574
2015-164240.512
2014-155527.671
2013-145032.610
2012-135626.683

