2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
22-14, 3rd in Southwest
Bill Baptist/NBAE/Getty Images
5hESPN.com news services

Grizzlies' Gasol day-to-day after ankle sprain

Grizzlies center Marc Gasol exited Memphis' 112-98 win over the Sacramento Kings after spraining his left ankle. After the game, Gasol said he would be day-to-day until his return.

play
Grizzlies handle Cousins, Kings on road (1:19)
play
Cousins draws foul, only to be T'd up (0:50)
play
Cousins steals from Gasol, comes away with breakaway dunk (0:20)
play
Cousins and Randolph in the zone, continue playing after the whistle (0:20)
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

No stat-sheet stuffing vs. the Grizz

Memphis hasn't allowed an opposing player to record a triple-double in over two seasons -- 176 consecutive games, to be exact. That's the longest active streak in the NBA. (Elias)

play
Westbrook ejected in Thunder's loss to Grizzlies (1:35)
play
Westbrook ejected after double technical in OKC's loss (0:40)

Royce Young ESPN Staff Writer 

Russell Westbrook has been ejected early in the third quarter against the Grizzlies after picking up back-to-back technical fouls. He exits with 21 points, 5 rebounds and 0 assists (plus 6 turnovers) in 23 minutes. Westbrook was arguing about he shot clock resetting on an apparent airball.

play
Westbrook struggles in first quarter with six turnovers (0:35)
play
Extra effort pays off for Westbrook bucket (0:38)

ESPN Stats and Information  

Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook goes for his 16th triple-double of the season tonight. He has not recorded one vs the Grizzlies in 26 career games. In fact, the Grizzlies have gone 175 games without allowing a triple-double, the longest active streak in the NBA according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Grizzlies PG Mike Conley will miss his second consecutive game due to a left big toe injury. Coach David Fizdale told the media after morning shootaround that he expected Conley to play against the Thunder, but the point guard has been ruled out.

Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Can Russ notch triple-double vs. Griz?

Russell Westbrook has yet to record a triple-double in 26 career regular season games against Memphis, however he does have three triple-doubles against the Grizzlies in the playoffs. The Grizz have the longest active streak without allowing a triple-double.

  • Grizzlies - 175
  • Jazz - 114
  • Timberwolves - 73
(Elias Sports Bureau)

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Grizzlies PG Mike Conley will play tonight against the Thunder, coach David Fizdale told the Memphis media after shootaround. Conley missed one game due to a toe injury.

ESPN's Basketball Power Index

Grizz's postseason habit should continue

Memphis has been a playoff team in each of the past six seasons. ESPN's BPI expects first-year head coach David Fizdale to lead his troops to a seventh straight appearance.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

With Mike Conley nursing an injured left big toe, the Grizzlies recalled rookie PG Wade Baldwin from the D-League Iowa Energy. Conley sat out Tuesday's loss to the Celtics.

play
Most Undefeated Sports Moments of 2016 (6:33)

Team Stats

Points Per Game98.229th
Rebounds Per Game43.716th
Assists Per Game20.126th
Points Allowed97.62nd

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172214.611
2015-164240.512
2014-155527.671
2013-145032.610
2012-135626.683

Find Tickets

Grizzlies @ Lakers

STAPLES Center - Tue 1/3

1,614 tickets available from $42

ESPN Fan Shop Powered By

  • adidas Men's Memphis Grizzlies Zach Randolph#50 Road Navy Replica JerseyPrice: $70.00 Shop

  • adidas Men's Memphis Zach Randolph #50 Navy T-ShirtPrice: $32.00 Shop