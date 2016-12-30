Grizzlies' Gasol day-to-day after ankle sprain
Grizzlies center Marc Gasol exited Memphis' 112-98 win over the Sacramento Kings after spraining his left ankle. After the game, Gasol said he would be day-to-day until his return.
Mike Conley had 22 points and eight rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a big third quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 112-98 on Saturday.
Memphis hasn't allowed an opposing player to record a triple-double in over two seasons -- 176 consecutive games, to be exact. That's the longest active streak in the NBA. (Elias)
This was an odd night for Russell Westbrook, well beyond his getting ejected from a lopsided loss.
Marc Gasol scored 25 points and the Memphis Grizzlies took advantage of Russell Westbrook's ejection, dominating the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 114-80 victory Thursday night.
Russell Westbrook has been ejected early in the third quarter against the Grizzlies after picking up back-to-back technical fouls. He exits with 21 points, 5 rebounds and 0 assists (plus 6 turnovers) in 23 minutes. Westbrook was arguing about he shot clock resetting on an apparent airball.
Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook goes for his 16th triple-double of the season tonight. He has not recorded one vs the Grizzlies in 26 career games. In fact, the Grizzlies have gone 175 games without allowing a triple-double, the longest active streak in the NBA according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Grizzlies PG Mike Conley will miss his second consecutive game due to a left big toe injury. Coach David Fizdale told the media after morning shootaround that he expected Conley to play against the Thunder, but the point guard has been ruled out.
Russell Westbrook has yet to record a triple-double in 26 career regular season games against Memphis, however he does have three triple-doubles against the Grizzlies in the playoffs. The Grizz have the longest active streak without allowing a triple-double.
Grizzlies PG Mike Conley will play tonight against the Thunder, coach David Fizdale told the Memphis media after shootaround. Conley missed one game due to a toe injury.
Basketball binds Memphians together, and connects them to the rest of the world
Memphis has been a playoff team in each of the past six seasons. ESPN's BPI expects first-year head coach David Fizdale to lead his troops to a seventh straight appearance.
With Mike Conley nursing an injured left big toe, the Grizzlies recalled rookie PG Wade Baldwin from the D-League Iowa Energy. Conley sat out Tuesday's loss to the Celtics.
Serbian forward Rade Zagorac is expected to sign with the Memphis Grizzlies next year after spending this season playing for the Mega Leks.
STAPLES Center - Tue 1/3