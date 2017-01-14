2017 ScheduleAll times ET

McDermott drops career-high 31 in win over Grizzlies (1:05)
Butler splits two defenders, knocks down game winner (0:21)
Gibson throws one down plus the foul (0:20)
Gibson throws it down after assist from Lopez's face (0:24)
Lopez rises up for big block (0:23)
Rondo finds McDermott on a nice bounce pass (0:25)
Allen catches fire against Rockets

Tony Allen dropped a season-high 22 points on Friday on 9-of-10 shooting. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the third time that Allen shot 90 percent or better from the floor in a game for Memphis while attempting at least 10 shots. Only Pau Gasol had as many such games for the Grizzlies.

Conley says MLK accomplished vision of 'one nation' (0:24)
Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Tony Allen credited coach David Fizdale's blunt halftime speech for the Grizzlies' drastic defensive turnaround against the Rockets. Houston shot 58.3% from the floor in the first half and 26.1% in the second half. Allen on Fizdale: "He told guys, 'We need to stop lying to ourselves. We're not playing hard.'"

Grizzlies get best of Harden, Rockets (0:52)

ESPN Stats and Information  

The Grizzlies have 5 wins over the NBA's top-4 teams, the most in the NBA this season. No other team has more than 3 (top-4 teams: Warriors, Spurs, Rockets, Cavaliers).

Daniels admires hands after dagger 3 (0:44)

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Grizzlies 110, Rockets 105 (final). Memphis is 4-0 against the Warriors and Rockets this season after rallying from 24 down at Golden State and 16 down in Houston in an eight-day span.

Allen drops the hammer after Harden's turnover (0:26)

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Tony Allen fouls out with the Grizzlies up six and 3:35 to go. He finished with a season-high 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting. James Harden won't have to deal with Allen's defense down the stretch.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Grizzlies defensive stopper Tony Allen has a season-high 20 points on 8-of-8 shooting midway through the fourth quarter.

Randolph nails fadeaway over Nene (0:18)

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Rockets 85, Grizzlies 83 after three quarters. Memphis outscored Houston 32-21 in the third quarter.

Harden, Harrell catch Grizz sleeping with alley-oop (0:19)
Gasol takes anger out on the rim after elbow (0:23)

