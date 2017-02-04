2017 ScheduleAll times ET
2017 Schedule
31-22, 3rd in Southwest
- 12/20L 112-109
- 12/21W 98-86
- 12/23W 115-109
- 12/26L 112-102
- 12/27L 113-103
- 12/29W 114-80
- 12/31W 112-98
- 1/3L 116-102
- 1/4L 115-106
- 1/6W 128-119
- 1/8W 88-79
- 1/11L 103-95
- 1/13W 110-105
- 1/15L 108-104
- 1/18L 104-101
- 1/20W 107-91
- 1/21L 119-95
- 1/25W 101-99
- 1/27L 112-109
- 1/28W 102-95
- 1/30W 115-96
- 2/1W 119-99
- 2/3L 114-102
- 2/4W 107-99
- 2/6h:mm a z, US/Eastern
- Full Schedule
Green sparks short-handed Grizzlies over Timberwolves 107-99
JaMychal Green scored a career-high 29 points and the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies grinded out a 107-99 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.
Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer
The Grizzlies will rest Marc Gasol, Tony Allen and Chandler Parsons tonight against the Timberwolves.
Russell Westbrook paints another masterpiece
Yes, there was another triple-double, but it was alternating between facilitator and hero that made Russell Westbook's Friday great for the Thunder.
Westbrook's 38, triple-double lead Thunder past Grizzlies
Russell Westbrook scored 19 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter and had a triple-double to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder past the Memphis Grizzlies 114-102 on Friday night.
Royce Young ESPN Staff Writer
An MVP-ish performance from Russell Westbrook as OKC beats Memphis 114-102 behind a closing 21-4 run. Westbrook scored 15 straight in the final 2:34 of the game, notching his 25th triple-double of the season, 37 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.
Royce Young ESPN Staff Writer
Russell Westbrook has his 25th triple-double of the season, 21-10-11 with 6:50 left in the fourth quarter. After not ever having one against the Grizzlies (regular season), Westbrook has two in his last two games against Memphis.
Royce Young ESPN Staff Writer
Russell Westbrook is doing his part to snap the Thunder's offense out of its funk, going for 10-7-8 in the first half against the Grizzlies as OKC leads 58-48.
Thursday's Grizzlies News: Gasol plays big in win over Nuggets
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Grizzlies from around the web.
Gasol scores 24 as Grizzlies beat Nuggets, 119-99
Marc Gasol scored 24 points, Mike Conley had 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the short-handed Denver Nuggets 119-99 on Wednesday night.
Tuesday's Grizzlies News: Conley shines in win over Suns
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Grizzlies from around the web.
2016-17 Southwest Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|San Antonio
|39
|11
|.780
|-
|W3
|Houston
|37
|17
|.685
|4
|W1
|Memphis
|31
|22
|.585
|9.5
|W1
|Dallas
|20
|30
|.400
|19
|W4
|New Orleans
|19
|32
|.373
|20.5
|L4
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game100.725th
Rebounds Per Game43.218th
Assists Per Game20.725th
Points Allowed99.83rd
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|31
|22
|.585
|2015-16
|42
|40
|.512
|2014-15
|55
|27
|.671
|2013-14
|50
|32
|.610
|2012-13
|56
|26
|.683
StubHub
Find Tickets
Grizzlies vs Spurs
FedExForum - Mon 2/6