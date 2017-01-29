2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Grizzlies C/PF Brandan Wright plans to make his season debut Monday night in Phoenix, sources told ESPN. He has been sidelined while recovering from ankle surgery.

Randolph's season-high 28 propels Grizz to win

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Grizzlies 102, Jazz 95 (final). Zach Randolph scored a season-high 28 points off the Memphis bench. Mike Conley had nine of his 23 points in the final five minutes.

Hood calls bank at end of third quarter

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Grizzlies 80, Jazz 74 after three quarter. Marc Gasol's sizzling streak continues with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

Lyles' steal leads to Hill jam

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Grizzlies 52, Jazz 43 at the half. Zach Randolph (14 points, 7-11 FG, 5 rebounds) has dominated off the Memphis bench. Utah has missed Derrick Favors' defense with him sitting out due to rest.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Jazz 27, Grizzlies 26 after a quarter. Alec Burks (7 points in 5 minutes) continues his recent trend of efficient scoring off Utah bench.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Grizzlies C/PF Brandan Wright (ankle) will wait at least one more game to make his season debut. "It's close," coach David Fizdale said. "He's day to day."

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Grizzlies C/PF Brandan Wright could make his season debut tonight in Utah following ankle surgery. He is listed as questionable against the Jazz. SF Chandler Parsons (planned rest) and C Deyonta Davis (personal reasons) are out.

Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer 

Trail Blazers President Chris McGowan issues statement to ESPN regarding the team's tweet that sparked Chandler Parsons-CJ McCollum exchange.

1d

McCollum, Parsons get involved in Twitter spat

A social media feud was launched Friday between C.J. McCollum and Chandler Parsons over a video of Parsons shooting an air ball on a 3-point attempt during Friday's game in Portland.

Kevin Pelton ESPN Staff Writer 

Memphis Grizzlies PG Mike Conley on non-call that was given to the Portland Trail Blazers on replay: "I can say I felt like I got fouled but at the end of the game I've got to make better decisions and try to make plays for our team to win."

Blazers hold on to beat Grizzlies
Conley misses game-tying 3-pointer in loss

Kevin Pelton ESPN Staff Writer 

A wild finish gave the Portland Trail Blazers a 112-109 home win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Blazers had the ball up three when Tony Allen came up with a steal and was fouled. He missed both shots but the Grizzlies recovered and Mike Conley missed a tying 3, allowing Portland to win its third game in a row and move a half-game ahead of the Denver Nuggets for eighth in the West.

Lillard on fire with three straight from deep in win

Kevin Pelton ESPN Staff Writer 

It's Lillard Time in Portland. Damian Lillard has 13 points in the fourth quarter, including three 3s, to give the Blazers a 106-103 lead with 2:58 left.

Crabbe completes 4-point play

Kevin Pelton ESPN Staff Writer 

An Allen Crabbe 3-pointer gives the Blazers back the lead, 90-88. Crabbe has 23 points, his third time this season with 20-plus.

Kevin Pelton ESPN Staff Writer 

A 9-0 run has given the Grizzlies their largest lead over the Blazers, 88-85, with 10:50 to play. Memphis trailed by as many as 18.

