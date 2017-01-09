2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Zach Randolph hopes the Grizzlies will go with the duo of Marc Gasol and him more often. "I think teams are happy with the way we're playing, taking pressure off of them honestly," Randolph told ESPN. "Some guys told me on that other teams: 'Shoot, we're happy y'all guys aren't playing together anymore. It gives us a break.' ... It's already been proven. We've done proved enough and showed it. I think that's not the question. It's just coach wanting to play different and do a different style." Coach David Fizdale, who stuck with the duo down the stretch and in overtime of Memphis' comeback win Friday over the Warriors, points to perimeter defense as the primary concern with the old-school lineup. Memphis is plus-25 in 278 minutes with Gasol and Randolph as a pairing. "I'll make a deal with them," Fizdale said. "I will say, 'Hey, if you guys show me you can defend the 3-point line when you are out there together, then I will play you together more."

Grizzlies 88, Jazz 79 (final). Mike Conley leads Memphis with 19 points and 9 assists as the Grizzlies take a 2-1 lead in the season series.

Grizzlies 63, Jazz 51 after three quarters. Memphis hit two 3s in the final few seconds, including bank shot by Vince Carter at the buzzer.

Grizzlies 42, Jazz 35 at the half. It's a predictably low-scoring affair between two of the NBA's slowest-paced, toughest-defending teams.

Signs of life from Chandler Parsons for second straight game. He has 9 points on 3-of-3 FG. "About time," a fan mutters behind press row.

Grizzlies C Marc Gasol starts off 4-of-5 from the floor. He was 4-of-22 the last time he faced Rudy Gobert and the Jazz.

Grizzlies PF/C Brandan Wright recently started full-speed individual workouts and hopes to make his season debut this month. He is rehabilitating from surgery on his left ankle.

Grizzlies SF Chandler Parsons will play vs. the Jazz despite missing shootaround due to an illness.

Chandler Parsons (illness) did not participate in the Grizzlies' shootaround. His status for tonight's game vs. Jazz is to be determined.

The Marc Gasol/Zach Randolph pairing, which rookie Grizzlies coach David Fizdale has used selectively, played a critical role in Memphis' comeback win over the Warriors. The Grizzlies were plus-24 in 23 minutes with Gasol and Randolph on the floor together, and Fizdale stuck with the old-school look in crunch time and overtime. Randolph, who has transitioned into a sixth man role and hasn't closed many games this season, scored 12 of his season-high 27 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as the Grizzlies exploited Golden State's small-ball lineup.

Entering Friday, NBA teams had won 662 consecutive regular-season games when leading by at least 19 points entering the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies trailed the Warriors by 19, 98-79, after three quarters Friday but won in overtime. Memphis is the first team to win after entering the fourth quarter down by at least 19 points since the Pacers defeated the Cavaliers on April 9, 2013, after trailing by 20 points entering the fourth quarter.

Draymond Green: "We got some things to correct to be a championship team, and right now we're not."

Draymond Green said "our fourth-quarter offense has been atrocious." Says he's actullay glad they lost so they can learn and get better.

The Grizzlies trailed by 19 points entering the 4th quarter but won, matching the largest comeback entering the 4th in franchise history (2002 against Trail Blazers). They outscored the Warriors 49-21 in overtime.

