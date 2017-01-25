2017 ScheduleAll times ET
2017 Schedule
27-20, 3rd in Southwest
- 12/8W 88-86
- 12/10W 110-89
- 12/13L 103-86
- 12/14W 93-85
- 12/16L 96-92
- 12/18L 82-73
- 12/20L 112-109
- 12/21W 98-86
- 12/23W 115-109
- 12/26L 112-102
- 12/27L 113-103
- 12/29W 114-80
- 12/31W 112-98
- 1/3L 116-102
- 1/4L 115-106
- 1/6W 128-119
- 1/8W 88-79
- 1/11L 103-95
- 1/13W 110-105
- 1/15L 108-104
- 1/18L 104-101
- 1/20W 107-91
- 1/21L 119-95
- 1/25W 101-99
- 1/27h:mm a z, US/Eastern
- Full Schedule
Gasol scores a career-high 42 to lead Grizzlies past Raptors
Marc Gasol scored a career-high 42 points, including the deciding two free throws with 36 seconds left, as the Memphis Grizzlies sent Toronto to its fifth straight loss with a 101-99 victory over
Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer
The Grizzlies will be without PF JaMychal Green (left knee) and G Troy Daniels (right knee) tonight against the Raptors. SF Chandler Parsons is listed as doubtful due to soreness in his left knee. That is not the knee on which Parsons has had a pair of surgeries, but a bone bruise in his left knee caused him to miss a month earlier this season.
Griz continue to grind through season
ESPN's BPI projects Memphis to finish with 44 wins and a playoff berth for the sixth consecutive season. The Grizzlies allow the third-fewest points per game (99.4).
Grizzlies' NBA D-League team starts 17-18 season
The Memphis Grizzlies will own and run the NBA Development League's newest team starting with the 2017-18 season.
Monday's Grizzlies News: D-League team coming to the Mid-South
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Grizzlies from around the web.
Grizzlies drop two spots in Power Rankings
Memphis ranks tenth this week. The Grizzlies have two players in Mike Conley and Marc Gasol deserving of an All-Star berth. Sadly, there likely won't be room for both, but Marc Stein thinks Conley can make it. Week 14 Power Rankings
Will Mike Conley earn first All-Star nod?
ESPN's Marc Stein believes the Grizzlies' point guard is deserving of finally being named a NBA All-Star. Conely is the highest paid player, for now, and so far he's been worth every penny for Memphis this season. Stein’s All-Star reserves
Chandler Parsons' mom sends funny pregame advice on how to guard James Harden
Before the Grizzlies played James Harden and the Houston Rockets Saturday night, Chandler Parsons' mom sent him a funny text message on how to guard Harden.
Dekker scores career-best 30 leading Rockets past Grizzlies
Sam Dekker scored a career-high 30 points, James Harden added 29 points and 10 assists and the Rockets leaned on their usual 3-point offense to beat the Grizzlies 119-95 on Saturday night.
Marc Gasol compares his latest dunk to Michael Jordan's in 'Space Jam'
Memphis Grizzlies star Marc Gasol rarely dunks, but when he does, he feels like His Airness.
Gasol, Conley lead Grizzlies to easy win over Kings
Marc Gasol had 28 points and nine rebounds, Mike Conley added 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and the Grizzlies coasted to a 107-91 victory over the Kings on Friday night.
2016-17 Southwest Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|San Antonio
|36
|9
|.800
|-
|W5
|Houston
|34
|15
|.694
|4
|L2
|Memphis
|27
|20
|.574
|10
|W1
|New Orleans
|18
|28
|.391
|18.5
|L1
|Dallas
|16
|29
|.356
|20
|W2
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game99.727th
Rebounds Per Game43.8Tied-14th
Assists Per Game20.725th
Points Allowed99.43rd
Injuries
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|27
|20
|.574
|2015-16
|42
|40
|.512
|2014-15
|55
|27
|.671
|2013-14
|50
|32
|.610
|2012-13
|56
|26
|.683
StubHub
Find Tickets
Grizzlies @ Trail Blazers
Moda Center - Fri 1/27