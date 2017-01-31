Tuesday's Grizzlies News: Conley shines in win over Suns
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Grizzlies from around the web.
Mike Conley scored a career-high 38 points, Memphis just missed a franchise record with 16 3-pointers and the Grizzlies rolled past the Phoenix Suns, 115-96 on Monday night.
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets was the league's best player last week, according to John Hollinger's game score statistic. However, an injury has since cut short the big man's roll.
Marc Gasol's huge week caps off Memphis' rise. Gasol dropped the Grizzlies' first 40-point game since Rudy Gay in 2009 and picked up his third All-Star selection. But Marc Stein believes Mike Conley was more deserving of the spot.
The Memphis Grizzlies signed veteran guard Toney Douglas to a 10-day contract and waived forward Troy Williams, who appeared in 24 games this season.
The Grizzlies are signing PG Toney Douglas to a 10-day deal to return after he played six games for them earlier this season. Undrafted rookie SF Troy Williams will be released to create a roster spot. Memphis went 5-1 in games Douglas played, as the veteran averaged 5.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists while Mike Conley was out due to a back injury.
Grizzlies C/PF Brandan Wright plans to make his season debut Monday night in Phoenix, sources told ESPN. He has been sidelined while recovering from ankle surgery.
Memphis sixth man Zach Randolph continued his best month of the season with a 28-point performance in Saturday's victory at Utah.
Zach Randolph scored a season-high 28 points, Marc Gasol added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Utah Jazz 102-95 on Saturday night.
Grizzlies 102, Jazz 95 (final). Zach Randolph scored a season-high 28 points off the Memphis bench. Mike Conley had nine of his 23 points in the final five minutes.
Grizzlies 80, Jazz 74 after three quarter. Marc Gasol's sizzling streak continues with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting.
Grizzlies 52, Jazz 43 at the half. Zach Randolph (14 points, 7-11 FG, 5 rebounds) has dominated off the Memphis bench. Utah has missed Derrick Favors' defense with him sitting out due to rest.
Jazz 27, Grizzlies 26 after a quarter. Alec Burks (7 points in 5 minutes) continues his recent trend of efficient scoring off Utah bench.
Grizzlies C/PF Brandan Wright (ankle) will wait at least one more game to make his season debut. "It's close," coach David Fizdale said. "He's day to day."
Grizzlies C/PF Brandan Wright could make his season debut tonight in Utah following ankle surgery. He is listed as questionable against the Jazz. SF Chandler Parsons (planned rest) and C Deyonta Davis (personal reasons) are out.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|San Antonio
|37
|11
|.771
|-
|W1
|Houston
|36
|16
|.692
|3
|W1
|Memphis
|29
|21
|.580
|9
|W2
|New Orleans
|19
|30
|.388
|18.5
|L2
|Dallas
|18
|30
|.375
|19
|W2
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|29
|21
|.580
|2015-16
|42
|40
|.512
|2014-15
|55
|27
|.671
|2013-14
|50
|32
|.610
|2012-13
|56
|26
|.683
Pepsi Center - Wed 2/1