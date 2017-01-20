2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Green is playing hard and smart

Zach Lowe is impressed by JaMychal Green's play. Most of all, he loves how Green smells out opportunities for offensive rebounds and capitalizes on them. Lowe's 10 things

Marc Gasol deserves All-Star return

It would be his third appearance in the past six seasons. Kevin Pelton endorses the selection for Gasol's combination of inside defense and play-making ability. Pelton's All-Star reserves (Insider)

3dAmara Baptist, as told to Doug Williams

Meet Grizzlies social media guru Amara Baptist

As the Memphis Grizzlies' social media producer, Amara Baptist's job includes trying to get Mike Conley and Marc Gasol into the All-Star Game and tweeting Vince Carter dunks.

Grizzlies drop two spots in Power Rankings

Memphis lands at No. 8 this week. The Grizzlies are 4-0 against West powers Golden State and Houston but have a losing record against the weaker Eastern Conference. Week 13 Power Rankings

