2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
31-22, 3rd in Southwest
play
Shorthanded Grizz come out on top against Wolves (0:45)

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

The Grizzlies will rest Marc Gasol, Tony Allen and Chandler Parsons tonight against the Timberwolves.

Layne Murdoch/NBAE/Getty Images
2dRoyce Young

Russell Westbrook paints another masterpiece

Yes, there was another triple-double, but it was alternating between facilitator and hero that made Russell Westbook's Friday great for the Thunder.

play
Westbrook's 25th triple-double leads Thunder past Grizzlies (1:26)

Royce Young ESPN Staff Writer 

An MVP-ish performance from Russell Westbrook as OKC beats Memphis 114-102 behind a closing 21-4 run. Westbrook scored 15 straight in the final 2:34 of the game, notching his 25th triple-double of the season, 37 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.

play
Westbrook drains two crucial 3-pointers (1:08)
play
Collison's hustle leaves him bloodied (0:37)

Royce Young ESPN Staff Writer 

Russell Westbrook has his 25th triple-double of the season, 21-10-11 with 6:50 left in the fourth quarter. After not ever having one against the Grizzlies (regular season), Westbrook has two in his last two games against Memphis.

play
Randolph throws Adams an elbow (0:24)
play
Westbrook quickly scoops up his own rebound and scores (0:18)

Royce Young ESPN Staff Writer 

Russell Westbrook is doing his part to snap the Thunder's offense out of its funk, going for 10-7-8 in the first half against the Grizzlies as OKC leads 58-48.

play
Adams skies to the rim for Westbrook's lob (0:17)
play
Oladipo drives and finishes with authority (0:23)
play
Westbrook's assist game on point (0:28)
play
Oladipo, Adams team up for alley-oop (0:17)
play
Gasol leads Grizzlies to easy win over Nuggets (0:43)
play
Gasol spins for the and-1 layup (0:20)
play
Parsons breezes through Nuggets for layup (0:22)
play
Murray hangs for hoop and foul (0:26)
play
Faried hustles for lay-in (0:20)

Team Stats

Points Per Game100.725th
Rebounds Per Game43.218th
Assists Per Game20.725th
Points Allowed99.83rd

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-173122.585
2015-164240.512
2014-155527.671
2013-145032.610
2012-135626.683

Find Tickets

Grizzlies vs Spurs

FedExForum - Mon 2/6

890 tickets available from $12