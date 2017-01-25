Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer

The Grizzlies will be without PF JaMychal Green (left knee) and G Troy Daniels (right knee) tonight against the Raptors. SF Chandler Parsons is listed as doubtful due to soreness in his left knee. That is not the knee on which Parsons has had a pair of surgeries, but a bone bruise in his left knee caused him to miss a month earlier this season.