2017 Schedule
29-21, 3rd in Southwest
Conley's career night sparks Grizzlies past Suns (1:01)
Conley tosses up the alley-oop to Ennis (0:17)
Grizzlies' bench loses it on Randolph's dunk in win (0:24)
Chriss unleashes the windmill in loss (0:17)
Vinsanity has impressive dunk after whistle in win (0:18)
Len puts down the monster putback slam (0:24)
2dMarc Stein

Power Rankings: Grizzlies rise one spot

Marc Gasol's huge week caps off Memphis' rise. Gasol dropped the Grizzlies' first 40-point game since Rudy Gay in 2009 and picked up his third All-Star selection. But Marc Stein believes Mike Conley was more deserving of the spot.

2d

Grizzlies ink G Douglas to 10-day contract

The Memphis Grizzlies signed veteran guard Toney Douglas to a 10-day contract and waived forward Troy Williams, who appeared in 24 games this season.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

The Grizzlies are signing PG Toney Douglas to a 10-day deal to return after he played six games for them earlier this season. Undrafted rookie SF Troy Williams will be released to create a roster spot. Memphis went 5-1 in games Douglas played, as the veteran averaged 5.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists while Mike Conley was out due to a back injury.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Grizzlies C/PF Brandan Wright plans to make his season debut Monday night in Phoenix, sources told ESPN. He has been sidelined while recovering from ankle surgery.

Randolph's season-high 28 propels Grizz to win (1:44)

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Grizzlies 102, Jazz 95 (final). Zach Randolph scored a season-high 28 points off the Memphis bench. Mike Conley had nine of his 23 points in the final five minutes.

Hood calls bank at end of third quarter (0:34)

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Grizzlies 80, Jazz 74 after three quarter. Marc Gasol's sizzling streak continues with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

Lyles' steal leads to Hill jam (0:30)

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Grizzlies 52, Jazz 43 at the half. Zach Randolph (14 points, 7-11 FG, 5 rebounds) has dominated off the Memphis bench. Utah has missed Derrick Favors' defense with him sitting out due to rest.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Jazz 27, Grizzlies 26 after a quarter. Alec Burks (7 points in 5 minutes) continues his recent trend of efficient scoring off Utah bench.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Grizzlies C/PF Brandan Wright (ankle) will wait at least one more game to make his season debut. "It's close," coach David Fizdale said. "He's day to day."

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Grizzlies C/PF Brandan Wright could make his season debut tonight in Utah following ankle surgery. He is listed as questionable against the Jazz. SF Chandler Parsons (planned rest) and C Deyonta Davis (personal reasons) are out.

Team Stats

Points Per Game100.226th
Rebounds Per Game43.517th
Assists Per Game20.725th
Points Allowed99.53rd

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172921.580
2015-164240.512
2014-155527.671
2013-145032.610
2012-135626.683

