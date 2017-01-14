The Undefeated: Lionel Hollins on life after the Grizzlies and Nets
'Maybe somebody will give me an opportunity to coach again. If they don't, I've had a grand life'
Doug McDemott scored a career-high 31 points, Jimmy Butler had a pair of key baskets in the closing minute and the Chicago Bulls beat the Memphis Grizzlies 108-104 on Sunday night.
Tony Allen dropped a season-high 22 points on Friday on 9-of-10 shooting. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the third time that Allen shot 90 percent or better from the floor in a game for Memphis while attempting at least 10 shots. Only Pau Gasol had as many such games for the Grizzlies.
With a 4-0 record against the Rockets and Warriors, Memphis could be the team no one in the West will want to face come playoff time.
Houston dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season, and Friday's loss to Memphis revealed matchup problems with the Grizzlies.
Tony Allen credited coach David Fizdale's blunt halftime speech for the Grizzlies' drastic defensive turnaround against the Rockets. Houston shot 58.3% from the floor in the first half and 26.1% in the second half. Allen on Fizdale: "He told guys, 'We need to stop lying to ourselves. We're not playing hard.'"
Tony Allen scored a season-high 22 points, Mike Conley added 17 and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied from a 15-point, third-quarter deficit for a 110-105 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday.
The Grizzlies have 5 wins over the NBA's top-4 teams, the most in the NBA this season. No other team has more than 3 (top-4 teams: Warriors, Spurs, Rockets, Cavaliers).
Grizzlies 110, Rockets 105 (final). Memphis is 4-0 against the Warriors and Rockets this season after rallying from 24 down at Golden State and 16 down in Houston in an eight-day span.
Tony Allen fouls out with the Grizzlies up six and 3:35 to go. He finished with a season-high 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting. James Harden won't have to deal with Allen's defense down the stretch.
Grizzlies defensive stopper Tony Allen has a season-high 20 points on 8-of-8 shooting midway through the fourth quarter.
Rockets 85, Grizzlies 83 after three quarters. Memphis outscored Houston 32-21 in the third quarter.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|San Antonio
|31
|9
|.775
|-
|L1
|Houston
|32
|11
|.744
|0.5
|W1
|Memphis
|25
|18
|.581
|7.5
|L1
|New Orleans
|16
|25
|.390
|15.5
|L1
|Dallas
|13
|27
|.325
|18
|W2
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|25
|18
|.581
|2015-16
|42
|40
|.512
|2014-15
|55
|27
|.671
|2013-14
|50
|32
|.610
|2012-13
|56
|26
|.683
