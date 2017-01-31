2017 ScheduleAll times ET

30-21, 3rd in Southwest
Gasol leads Grizzlies to easy win over Nuggets (0:43)
Gasol spins for the and-1 layup (0:20)
Parsons breezes through Nuggets for layup (0:22)
Murray hangs for hoop and foul (0:26)
Faried hustles for lay-in (0:20)
Conley's career night sparks Grizzlies past Suns (1:01)
Conley tosses up the alley-oop to Ennis (0:17)
Grizzlies' bench loses it on Randolph's dunk in win (0:24)
Chriss unleashes the windmill in loss (0:17)
Vinsanity has impressive dunk after whistle in win (0:18)
Len puts down the monster putback slam (0:24)
Last week's top-10 performers

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets was the league's best player last week, according to John Hollinger's game score statistic. However, an injury has since cut short the big man's roll.

4dMarc Stein

Power Rankings: Grizzlies rise one spot

Marc Gasol's huge week caps off Memphis' rise. Gasol dropped the Grizzlies' first 40-point game since Rudy Gay in 2009 and picked up his third All-Star selection. But Marc Stein believes Mike Conley was more deserving of the spot.

4d

Grizzlies ink G Douglas to 10-day contract

The Memphis Grizzlies signed veteran guard Toney Douglas to a 10-day contract and waived forward Troy Williams, who appeared in 24 games this season.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

The Grizzlies are signing PG Toney Douglas to a 10-day deal to return after he played six games for them earlier this season. Undrafted rookie SF Troy Williams will be released to create a roster spot. Memphis went 5-1 in games Douglas played, as the veteran averaged 5.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists while Mike Conley was out due to a back injury.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Grizzlies C/PF Brandan Wright plans to make his season debut Monday night in Phoenix, sources told ESPN. He has been sidelined while recovering from ankle surgery.

play
Randolph's season-high 28 propels Grizz to win (1:44)

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Grizzlies 102, Jazz 95 (final). Zach Randolph scored a season-high 28 points off the Memphis bench. Mike Conley had nine of his 23 points in the final five minutes.

Team Stats

Points Per Game100.625th
Rebounds Per Game43.516th
Assists Per Game20.825th
Points Allowed99.53rd

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-173021.588
2015-164240.512
2014-155527.671
2013-145032.610
2012-135626.683

