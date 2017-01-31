Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer

The Grizzlies are signing PG Toney Douglas to a 10-day deal to return after he played six games for them earlier this season. Undrafted rookie SF Troy Williams will be released to create a roster spot. Memphis went 5-1 in games Douglas played, as the veteran averaged 5.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists while Mike Conley was out due to a back injury.