Kevin Pelton ESPN Staff Writer

A wild finish gave the Portland Trail Blazers a 112-109 home win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Blazers had the ball up three when Tony Allen came up with a steal and was fouled. He missed both shots but the Grizzlies recovered and Mike Conley missed a tying 3, allowing Portland to win its third game in a row and move a half-game ahead of the Denver Nuggets for eighth in the West.