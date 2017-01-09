Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer

Zach Randolph hopes the Grizzlies will go with the duo of Marc Gasol and him more often. "I think teams are happy with the way we're playing, taking pressure off of them honestly," Randolph told ESPN. "Some guys told me on that other teams: 'Shoot, we're happy y'all guys aren't playing together anymore. It gives us a break.' ... It's already been proven. We've done proved enough and showed it. I think that's not the question. It's just coach wanting to play different and do a different style." Coach David Fizdale, who stuck with the duo down the stretch and in overtime of Memphis' comeback win Friday over the Warriors, points to perimeter defense as the primary concern with the old-school lineup. Memphis is plus-25 in 278 minutes with Gasol and Randolph as a pairing. "I'll make a deal with them," Fizdale said. "I will say, 'Hey, if you guys show me you can defend the 3-point line when you are out there together, then I will play you together more."