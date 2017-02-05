2017 ScheduleAll times ET
21-30, 4th in Southeast
- 12/18L 105-95
- 12/20L 136-130
- 12/22W 115-107
- 12/23L 91-87
- 12/27L 106-94
- 12/29L 91-82
- 12/30L 117-114
- 1/1L 107-98
- 1/3L 99-90
- 1/4W 107-102
- 1/6L 127-100
- 1/8L 98-86
- 1/10L 107-95
- 1/13L 116-108
- 1/17W 109-103
- 1/19W 99-95
- 1/21W 109-97
- 1/23W 105-102
- 1/25W 109-106
- 1/27W 100-88
- 1/28W 116-103
- 1/30W 104-96
- 2/1W 116-93
- 2/4W 125-102
Heat win 10th straight behind Whiteside's 30-20
Hassan Whiteside scored 30 points and grabbed 20 rebounds and the Miami Heat pushed their winning streak to 10 games with an easy 125-102 win.
ESPN Stats and Information
Hassan Whiteside is the fifth player with a 30-point, 20-rebound game in Heat history, joining Rony Seikaly (4), Isaac Austin (1), Brian Grant (1) and Alonzo Mourning.
ESPN Stats and Information
Hassan Whiteside finished the 1st quarter with 17 points, the most he has had in any quarter of his career.
Middleton poised to make season debut Wed.
Khris Middleton (hamstring) of the Milwaukee Bucks has been medically cleared to return to game action Wednesday against the visiting Miami Heat.
Hawks' Prince, Heat's Johnson fined $25K each
Hawks forward Taurean Prince and Heat forward James Johnson have each been fined $25,000 by the NBA for their roles in a scuffle during Wednesday's game in Miami.
The Friday Mailbag: Roll It Back
Kevin Pelton, BIG Wos, Zach Harper, Mariano Bivins, Kaileigh Brandt and Justin Verrier answer questions from Twitter.
Friday's Heat News: Waiters thriving with Spoelstra as his coach
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Heat from around the web.
Thursday's Heat News: Strong defense a key during winning streak
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Heat from around the web.
NBA Rumor Central: Why Heat are shopping Derrick Williams
The Heat could move Derrick Williams off the roster in order to keep Okaro White.
No contest: Heat push streak to 9, roll Hawks 116-93
Goran Dragic scored 27 points, Dion Waiters added 20 and the Miami Heat pushed the NBA's longest current winning streak to nine games by easing past the Atlanta Hawks 116-93 on Wednesday night.
Wednesday's Heat News: Johnson working way back up to speed
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Heat from around the web.
Heat continue their winning ways
Miami remains one of the hottest teams in the NBA after winning its eighth consecutive game (longest active streak) on Monday. It's the Heat's first eight-game win streak since the 2013-14 season.
Tuesday's Heat News: Dragic, Waiters shine in win over Nets
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Heat from around the web.
Heat push streak to 8, top Nets 104-96
Goran Dragic scored 20 points, Dion Waiters added 19 and the Miami Heat pushed the NBA's longest current winning streak to eight games with a 104-96 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.
2016-17 Southeast Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Washington
|30
|20
|.600
|-
|W7
|Atlanta
|30
|21
|.588
|0.5
|W2
|Charlotte
|23
|28
|.451
|7.5
|L7
|Miami
|21
|30
|.412
|9.5
|W10
|Orlando
|20
|33
|.377
|11.5
|L1
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game100.427th
Rebounds Per Game43.814th
Assists Per Game21.320th
Points Allowed101.95th
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|21
|30
|.412
|2015-16
|48
|34
|.585
|2014-15
|37
|45
|.451
|2013-14
|54
|28
|.659
|2012-13
|66
|16
|.805
