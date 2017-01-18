Dragic more comfortable at home

Goran Dragic's 31 points helped lead the Heat past the Mavericks on Thursday in Miami. Dragic averages 22.1 PPG at home and 17.4 PPG on the road. That difference of 4.7 PPG is second in the NBA to Anthony Davis who scores 5.2 fewer points per game on the road, notes the Elias Sports Bureau.