Monday's Heat News: Offense still an issue in loss to Clippers
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Heat from around the web.
J.J. Redick scored 25 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Miami Heat 98-86 on Sunday for their fourth straight victory.
ESPN Sources: An MRI came back negative on the left foot of Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson. He will be day-to-day.
ESPN Sources: Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson underwent X-ray on foot and results came back negative. He's getting an MRI today and will be out Sunday vs. Los Angeles Clippers.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra criticized the ejection of Goran Dragic after a scuffle with Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson, who was also ejected. Lakers coach Luke Walton downplayed the altercation.
Lou Williams scored 24 points and Luol Deng added 19 points and 14 rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers' fourth victory in 20 games, 127-100 over the Miami Heat on Friday night.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson and Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic have each been ejected midway through the third quarter after nearly coming to blows after Clarkson pushed Dragic to the court. Both players had to be separated after the initial incident, and multiple other players from each team nearly became involved in what could've easily turned into a brawl near the Lakers' bench.
The Heat's Hassan Whiteside suffered from near-constant headaches and double vision after getting accidentally poked in the right eye by the Celtics' Jae Crowder in Boston on Dec. 30.
Chris Bosh, who has been sidelined since Feburary because of complications related to blood clots, is searching "for what I'm looking for."
Jorge Sedano and Kevin Pelton discuss the Bulls' win over the Cavs and weigh in on Dwyane Wade's comments that the 2016 Finals was LeBron James' defining moment as a player.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Atlanta
|21
|16
|.568
|-
|W6
|Charlotte
|20
|18
|.526
|1.5
|L2
|Washington
|18
|18
|.500
|2.5
|W2
|Orlando
|16
|23
|.410
|6
|L3
|Miami
|11
|28
|.282
|11
|L2
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|11
|28
|.282
|2015-16
|48
|34
|.585
|2014-15
|37
|45
|.451
|2013-14
|54
|28
|.659
|2012-13
|66
|16
|.805
ORACLE Arena - Tue 1/10