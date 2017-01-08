2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Paul drops 18 assists in win over Heat (1:06)
Paul launches a no-look assist to Speights (0:19)
Waiters tossed after elbow to Redick's head in loss (0:33)
Clippers get two quick buckets before the buzzer (0:20)
Jordan spins and finishes the alley-oop (0:17)
Paul earns 8,000th career assist on Speights one-handed slam (0:16)

Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer 

ESPN Sources: An MRI came back negative on the left foot of Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson. He will be day-to-day.

Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer 

ESPN Sources: Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson underwent X-ray on foot and results came back negative. He's getting an MRI today and will be out Sunday vs. Los Angeles Clippers.

3dBaxter Holmes

Spoelstra: Decision to eject Dragic 'disgraceful'

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra criticized the ejection of Goran Dragic after a scuffle with Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson, who was also ejected. Lakers coach Luke Walton downplayed the altercation.

play
Clarkson, Dragic ejections overshadow Lakers' victory (1:17)
play
Clarkson, Dragic ejected after on-court altercation in Lakers' win (0:46)

Baxter Holmes ESPN Staff Writer 

Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson and Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic have each been ejected midway through the third quarter after nearly coming to blows after Clarkson pushed Dragic to the court. Both players had to be separated after the initial incident, and multiple other players from each team nearly became involved in what could've easily turned into a brawl near the Lakers' bench.

play
Johnson's transition slam embarrasses Lakers (0:24)
play
Clarkson, Ingram team up for powerful oop (0:29)
play
Robinson throws down perfectly timed putback (0:22)
3d

Whiteside rejoins Heat after scary eye-poke injury

The Heat's Hassan Whiteside suffered from near-constant headaches and double vision after getting accidentally poked in the right eye by the Celtics' Jae Crowder in Boston on Dec. 30.

play
What's next for Chris Bosh? (1:43)
4d

NBA Lockdown: What Is LeBron's Defining Moment?

Jorge Sedano and Kevin Pelton discuss the Bulls' win over the Cavs and weigh in on Dwyane Wade's comments that the 2016 Finals was LeBron James' defining moment as a player.

