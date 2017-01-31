Wednesday's Heat News: Johnson working way back up to speed
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Heat from around the web.
Miami remains one of the hottest teams in the NBA after winning its eighth consecutive game (longest active streak) on Monday. It's the Heat's first eight-game win streak since the 2013-14 season.
Goran Dragic scored 20 points, Dion Waiters added 19 and the Miami Heat pushed the NBA's longest current winning streak to eight games with a 104-96 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.
Where did the Lakers go wrong? Plus, The Morning Show compares how the Lakers handled Kobe Bryant's extension with how the Heat handled Dwayne Wade's.
Led by Steph Curry's red-hot January, Golden State continues to pull away at No. 1. And where do streaking Miami and four-overtime survivor Atlanta land in this week's rankings?
Goran Dragic scored 23 points, Wayne Ellington added 19 and the Miami Heat pushed the NBA's longest current winning streak to seven games by topping the Detroit Pistons 116-103 on Saturday night.
Goran Dragic had 26 points and 11 assists, Willie Reed scored 20 points and Dion Waiters added 19 to lead the Miami Heat to a 100-88 victory over the bickering Chicago Bulls on Friday.
There is a chance Dion Waiters could play for the Miami Heat for many years.
LeBron James is the last man standing among the four players with the longest All-Star game streaks going into this season. Bosh has not appeared in a game this season, Paul is injured and Wade's résumé did not earn him a spot.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Washington
|28
|20
|.583
|-
|W5
|Atlanta
|28
|20
|.583
|-
|W1
|Charlotte
|23
|26
|.469
|5.5
|L5
|Miami
|19
|30
|.388
|9.5
|W8
|Orlando
|19
|31
|.380
|10
|L1
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|19
|30
|.388
|2015-16
|48
|34
|.585
|2014-15
|37
|45
|.451
|2013-14
|54
|28
|.659
|2012-13
|66
|16
|.805
AmericanAirlines Arena - Wed 2/1