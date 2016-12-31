2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Thomas makes Celtics history with 29-point fourth quarter in win (0:59)
Thomas goes off for 52 in win over Heat (1:25)
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Brad Stevens on Isaiah Thomas' "remarkable" night.

Thomas drains ninth 3-pointer, gets to 50 points in Celtics' win (0:53)
Rozier's steal leads to Brown's dunk (0:23)

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas now with a career-high 45 points vs the Heat.

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Isaiah Thomas, who needed overtime to score a career-high 44 points earlier this month, is up to 40 points behind eight 3-pointers with 5 minutes to go in Friday's game against the Heat.

Richardson steals the ball and rises for the slam (0:21)

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Another big offensive quarter for Isaiah Thomas, who scored 14 of his 19 first-half points in the second quarter against the Miami Heat. Both teams playing ugly on second night of back-to-back but Thomas pushed Celtics out front at end of half. Halftime: Celtics 52, Heat 48.

Brown shakes off McGruder and finishes with the layup (0:20)
Richardson stuffs Thomas' layup against the glass (0:19)

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (back) is out versus the Boston Celtics. Both Miami and Boston (Avery Bradley) playing without member of their starting backcourt.

Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer 

Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (illness) is out versus the Miami Heat. Marcus Smart elevates to a starting role.

Team Stats

Points Per Game98.428th
Rebounds Per Game44.99th
Assists Per Game21.023rd
Points Allowed101.77th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-171024.294
2015-164834.585
2014-153745.451
2013-145428.659
2012-136616.805

