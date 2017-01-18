2017 ScheduleAll times ET
2017 Schedule
13-30, 5th in Southeast
- 12/3L 99-92
- 12/6L 114-103
- 12/7L 103-95
- 12/9L 114-84
- 12/10L 105-100
- 12/12W 112-101
- 12/14W 95-89
- 12/16L 102-98
- 12/18L 105-95
- 12/20L 136-130
- 12/22W 115-107
- 12/23L 91-87
- 12/27L 106-94
- 12/29L 91-82
- 12/30L 117-114
- 1/1L 107-98
- 1/3L 99-90
- 1/4W 107-102
- 1/6L 127-100
- 1/8L 98-86
- 1/10L 107-95
- 1/13L 116-108
- 1/17W 109-103
- 1/19W 99-95
- 1/21LIVE!
- Full Schedule
Friday's Heat News: Dragic, Johnson shine in win over Mavs
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Heat from around the web.
Dragic more comfortable at home
Goran Dragic's 31 points helped lead the Heat past the Mavericks on Thursday in Miami. Dragic averages 22.1 PPG at home and 17.4 PPG on the road. That difference of 4.7 PPG is second in the NBA to Anthony Davis who scores 5.2 fewer points per game on the road, notes the Elias Sports Bureau.
Bulls eyeing Bosh? Miami moving Dragic? Here's the latest buzz
With the trade deadline just over a month away, Marc Stein delivers the freshest chatter from around the league.
Dragic scores 32, Heat top Mavericks 99-95
Goran Dragic had 32 points, Tyler Johnson scored 10 of his 23 in the fourth quarter and the Miami Heat topped the Dallas Mavericks 99-95 on Thursday night.
Thursday's Heat News: NBA grants $1.3 million disabled player exception
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Heat from around the web.
De la ilusión al ocaso: El Miami Heat está lejos de lo que solía ser
La ciudad que hace no mucho tiempo se enamoraba de su Super Trío ahora tiene el corazón roto y preguntas sin respuesta mientras su equipo se hunde en el olvido de la NBA. Leer
The Undefeated: What Had Happened Was: 1/18/17
Oh, you don't know? We got you.
Wednesday's Heat News: Whiteside has theory why he didn't get more All-Star votes
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Heat from around the web.
Dragic scores 21 and Heat stun Rockets, 109-103
Goran Dragic had 21 points and eight assists, Wayne Ellington scored 18 off the bench and the Heat overcame another triple-double from James Harden to beat the Rockets 109-103 on Tuesday night.
Injury-depleted Heat sign F White to 10-day deal
The Heat, who have been dealing with injuries to Chris Bosh and others, have signed forward Okaro White to a 10-day contract.
Tuesday's Heat News: Rockets, Harden will provide a tough test
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Heat from around the web.
Obama Moments, Rip and Rose, Whiteside v Embiid, ASG Cities
Amin Elhassan and BIG Wos welcome in Clinton Yates to talk about Obama's best moments, Rip Hamilton's Rose comments, Whiteside vs Embiid. Black Tray and Mariano join the show.
2016-17 Southeast Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Atlanta
|25
|18
|.581
|-
|W1
|Washington
|23
|19
|.548
|1.5
|W4
|Charlotte
|22
|21
|.512
|3
|W2
|Orlando
|18
|27
|.400
|8
|W1
|Miami
|13
|30
|.302
|12
|W2
Team Leaders 2016-17
Team Stats
Points Per Game98.629th
Rebounds Per Game44.210th
Assists Per Game21.122nd
Points Allowed102.68th
Injuries
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|13
|30
|.302
|2015-16
|48
|34
|.585
|2014-15
|37
|45
|.451
|2013-14
|54
|28
|.659
|2012-13
|66
|16
|.805
