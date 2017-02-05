2017 ScheduleAll times ET

21-30, 4th in Southeast
Whiteside's double-double carries Heat past 76ers (0:41)

Hassan Whiteside is the fifth player with a 30-point, 20-rebound game in Heat history, joining Rony Seikaly (4), Isaac Austin (1), Brian Grant (1) and Alonzo Mourning.

Tyler Johnson flat out denies Gerald Henderson (0:17)
Waiters dishes to Whiteside for and-1 (0:23)
Dragic loses shoe but not the ball (0:28)
Whiteside records double-double, in first quarter (0:56)

Hassan Whiteside finished the 1st quarter with 17 points, the most he has had in any quarter of his career.

2d

Middleton poised to make season debut Wed.

Khris Middleton (hamstring) of the Milwaukee Bucks has been medically cleared to return to game action Wednesday against the visiting Miami Heat.

2d

Hawks' Prince, Heat's Johnson fined $25K each

Hawks forward Taurean Prince and Heat forward James Johnson have each been fined $25,000 by the NBA for their roles in a scuffle during Wednesday's game in Miami.

Heat frustrate Hawks for ninth straight win (1:00)
Scuffle ensues after hard foul on Whiteside (0:58)
play
Reed cleans up for the slam (0:21)
Heat continue their winning ways

Miami remains one of the hottest teams in the NBA after winning its eighth consecutive game (longest active streak) on Monday. It's the Heat's first eight-game win streak since the 2013-14 season.

Heat top Nets to push winning streak to eight (0:59)
6d

Heat push streak to 8, top Nets 104-96

Goran Dragic scored 20 points, Dion Waiters added 19 and the Miami Heat pushed the NBA's longest current winning streak to eight games with a 104-96 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

Dragic puts it in the sky for Whiteside (0:17)
Johnson's block sets up Miami 3 (0:24)

Team Stats

Points Per Game100.427th
Rebounds Per Game43.814th
Assists Per Game21.320th
Points Allowed101.95th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172130.412
2015-164834.585
2014-153745.451
2013-145428.659
2012-136616.805

