2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
18-30, 4th in Southeast
Heat win seventh straight with victory over Pistons (1:34)
20h

Heat extend win streak to 7, top Pistons 116-103

Goran Dragic scored 23 points, Wayne Ellington added 19 and the Miami Heat pushed the NBA's longest current winning streak to seven games by topping the Detroit Pistons 116-103 on Saturday night.

Reed's jam puts the cherry on top of Johnson's perfect pass (0:27)
Drummond hangs on the rim just a bit too long (0:36)
Whiteside comes up with big rejection on Drummond (0:17)
Bulls' tumultuous week continues with 'worst game' (1:14)
Butler struggles as Bulls fall to Heat (1:21)
Johnson throws down the alley-oop slam in transition (0:24)
Dragic takes it all the way for easy lay-in (0:20)
Butler picks up foul and takes himself out of the game (0:33)
Butler block leads to Bulls alley-oop jam (0:32)
ESPN Stats & Info

LeBron keeps ASG streak alive

LeBron James is the last man standing among the four players with the longest All-Star game streaks going into this season. Bosh has not appeared in a game this season, Paul is injured and Wade's résumé did not earn him a spot.

Stugotz couldn't be less surprised by Wade complaining (1:33)
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
Brook Lopez lights out from 3 (0:20)

Team Stats

Points Per Game99.528th
Rebounds Per Game43.812th
Assists Per Game21.123rd
Points Allowed102.37th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-171830.375
2015-164834.585
2014-153745.451
2013-145428.659
2012-136616.805

