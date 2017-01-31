2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Heat continue their winning ways

Miami remains one of the hottest teams in the NBA after winning its eighth consecutive game (longest active streak) on Monday. It's the Heat's first eight-game win streak since the 2013-14 season.

Heat push streak to 8, top Nets 104-96

Goran Dragic scored 20 points, Dion Waiters added 19 and the Miami Heat pushed the NBA's longest current winning streak to eight games with a 104-96 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

Kobe's extension, Lakers fatal flaw

Where did the Lakers go wrong? Plus, The Morning Show compares how the Lakers handled Kobe Bryant's extension with how the Heat handled Dwayne Wade's.

Heat extend win streak to 7, top Pistons 116-103

Goran Dragic scored 23 points, Wayne Ellington added 19 and the Miami Heat pushed the NBA's longest current winning streak to seven games by topping the Detroit Pistons 116-103 on Saturday night.

ESPN Stats & Info

LeBron keeps ASG streak alive

LeBron James is the last man standing among the four players with the longest All-Star game streaks going into this season. Bosh has not appeared in a game this season, Paul is injured and Wade's résumé did not earn him a spot.

Team Stats

Points Per Game99.628th
Rebounds Per Game43.615th
Assists Per Game21.122nd
Points Allowed102.17th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-171930.388
2015-164834.585
2014-153745.451
2013-145428.659
2012-136616.805

