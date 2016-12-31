2017 ScheduleAll times ET
2017 Schedule
10-24, 5th in Southeast
- 11/17W 96-73
- 11/19W 114-111
- 11/21L 101-94
- 11/23L 107-84
- 11/25W 90-81
- 11/26L 110-107
- 11/28L 112-104
- 11/30W 106-98
- 12/1W 111-110
- 12/3L 99-92
- 12/6L 114-103
- 12/7L 103-95
- 12/9L 114-84
- 12/10L 105-100
- 12/12W 112-101
- 12/14W 95-89
- 12/16L 102-98
- 12/18L 105-95
- 12/20L 136-130
- 12/22W 115-107
- 12/23L 91-87
- 12/27L 106-94
- 12/29L 91-82
- 12/30L 117-114
- 1/1h:mm a z, US/Eastern
- Full Schedule
Heat's Whiteside leaves game after poke to eye
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside left Friday's game at Boston after being poked in the right eye and did not return.
Thomas scores 52 for Celtics in 117-114 win over Miami
Isaiah Thomas scored 29 of his career-high 52 points in the fourth quarter, setting a club record for points in a period and leading Boston to a 117-114 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night.
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
Brad Stevens on Isaiah Thomas' "remarkable" night.
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas now with a career-high 45 points vs the Heat.
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
Isaiah Thomas, who needed overtime to score a career-high 44 points earlier this month, is up to 40 points behind eight 3-pointers with 5 minutes to go in Friday's game against the Heat.
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
Another big offensive quarter for Isaiah Thomas, who scored 14 of his 19 first-half points in the second quarter against the Miami Heat. Both teams playing ugly on second night of back-to-back but Thomas pushed Celtics out front at end of half. Halftime: Celtics 52, Heat 48.
Heat signed Spoelstra to extension in offseason
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra signed an extension with the team in the offseason, terms of which were not disclosed, according to local reports.
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (back) is out versus the Boston Celtics. Both Miami and Boston (Avery Bradley) playing without member of their starting backcourt.
Chris Forsberg ESPN Staff Writer
Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (illness) is out versus the Miami Heat. Marcus Smart elevates to a starting role.
Friday's Heat News: Poor shooting, turnovers keys in loss to Hornets
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Heat from around the web.
Third-quarter dominance leads Hornets past Heat, 91-82
Nicolas Batum had 16 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, providing a spark during a big third quarter that carried the Hornets to a 91-82 victory over the Heat on Thursday night.
2016-17 Southeast Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Charlotte
|19
|15
|.559
|-
|L1
|Atlanta
|17
|16
|.515
|1.5
|W2
|Washington
|16
|16
|.500
|2
|W3
|Orlando
|15
|19
|.441
|4
|L1
|Miami
|10
|24
|.294
|9
|L4
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game98.428th
Rebounds Per Game44.99th
Assists Per Game21.023rd
Points Allowed101.77th
Injuries
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|10
|24
|.294
|2015-16
|48
|34
|.585
|2014-15
|37
|45
|.451
|2013-14
|54
|28
|.659
|2012-13
|66
|16
|.805
StubHub
Find Tickets
Heat vs Pistons
AmericanAirlines Arena - Sun 1/1