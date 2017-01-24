Thursday's Heat News: Decisions looming on Chris Bosh
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Heat from around the web.
Dion Waiters scored 14 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, including the clinching 3 with 6.8 seconds left, and the Heat overcame an 18-point deficit in the final period to beat the Nets,
The Warriors travel to Charlotte on Wednesday to take on the Hornets, who they've beaten in the past four matchups between the two teams.
The Heat star is a company man in his hometown as owner of Starbucks and Subways and more
ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives Miami a 20 percent chance to land a top-3 pick in the NBA Draft this summer. The Heat are on pace to miss the playoffs for the second time in six seasons.
Of all the similarities that Dion Waiters sees between Jim Boeheim and Erik Spoelstra, the one that particularly stands out is how neither coach is afraid to challenge him.
Jorge Sedano, Amin Elhassan and Israel Gutierrez discuss LeBron's criticisms and a potential conspiracy theory, "Miami-Waiters County," Steve Kerr's ASG voting gripe and more. Plus, Amin's first open letter of 2017.
Oh, you don't know? We got you
The draft is loaded with point guards. That could change the way NBA teams approach the Feb. 23 trade deadline.
Dion Waiters' 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left capped his 33-point effort, and the Miami Heat beat Golden State 105-102 on Monday night to end the Warriors' seven-game winning streak.
Dion Waiters is the 1st player in franchise history with 30 points and 5 3-pointers made in back-to-back games.
South Beach does in another visitor, but this time Golden State Warriors. Miami Heat victorious, 105-102. Warriors' 7th loss. Waiters 33.
Dion Waiters drains a huge three to put Miami Heat up 105-102 on Golden State Warriors with .6 seconds left in game.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Atlanta
|27
|19
|.587
|-
|W1
|Washington
|25
|20
|.556
|1.5
|W2
|Charlotte
|23
|23
|.500
|4
|L2
|Orlando
|18
|29
|.383
|9.5
|L2
|Miami
|16
|30
|.348
|11
|W5
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|16
|30
|.348
|2015-16
|48
|34
|.585
|2014-15
|37
|45
|.451
|2013-14
|54
|28
|.659
|2012-13
|66
|16
|.805
United Center - Fri 1/27