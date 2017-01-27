2017 ScheduleAll times ET
- 12/12W 112-101
- 12/14W 95-89
- 12/16L 102-98
- 12/18L 105-95
- 12/20L 136-130
- 12/22W 115-107
- 12/23L 91-87
- 12/27L 106-94
- 12/29L 91-82
- 12/30L 117-114
- 1/1L 107-98
- 1/3L 99-90
- 1/4W 107-102
- 1/6L 127-100
- 1/8L 98-86
- 1/10L 107-95
- 1/13L 116-108
- 1/17W 109-103
- 1/19W 99-95
- 1/21W 109-97
- 1/23W 105-102
- 1/25W 109-106
- 1/27W 100-88
- 1/28W 116-103
Heat extend win streak to 7, top Pistons 116-103
Goran Dragic scored 23 points, Wayne Ellington added 19 and the Miami Heat pushed the NBA's longest current winning streak to seven games by topping the Detroit Pistons 116-103 on Saturday night.
Goran Dragic leads Heat to 6th straight, 100-88 over Bulls
Goran Dragic had 26 points and 11 assists, Willie Reed scored 20 points and Dion Waiters added 19 to lead the Miami Heat to a 100-88 victory over the bickering Chicago Bulls on Friday.
NBA Rumor Central: Will Dion Waiters stay with Heat beyond this season?
There is a chance Dion Waiters could play for the Miami Heat for many years.
Friday's Heat News: All-Star streak ends
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Heat from around the web.
LeBron keeps ASG streak alive
LeBron James is the last man standing among the four players with the longest All-Star game streaks going into this season. Bosh has not appeared in a game this season, Paul is injured and Wade's résumé did not earn him a spot.
Thursday's Heat News: Decisions looming on Chris Bosh
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Heat from around the web.
Waiters scores 24, Heat erase 18-point deficit to beat Nets
Dion Waiters scored 14 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, including the clinching 3 with 6.8 seconds left, and the Heat overcame an 18-point deficit to beat the Nets, 109-106 on Wednesday.
2016-17 Southeast Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Atlanta
|27
|20
|.574
|-
|L1
|Washington
|26
|20
|.565
|0.5
|W3
|Charlotte
|23
|25
|.479
|4.5
|L4
|Orlando
|18
|30
|.375
|9.5
|L3
|Miami
|18
|30
|.375
|9.5
|W7
Team Leaders 2016-17
Team Stats
Points Per Game99.528th
Rebounds Per Game43.812th
Assists Per Game21.123rd
Points Allowed102.37th
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|18
|30
|.375
|2015-16
|48
|34
|.585
|2014-15
|37
|45
|.451
|2013-14
|54
|28
|.659
|2012-13
|66
|16
|.805
