2017 Schedule
11-30, 5th in Southeast
Greek Freak shines in Bucks' win (1:07)
Whiteside reaches high for alley-oop two-hand slam (0:20)
Greek Freak at it again, falling after the dunk (0:17)
Greek Freak strong to the basket for two dunks in win (0:29)
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Miami's jack-of-all-trades

As expected entering this season, the Heat are having a tough time winning. Despite all the losses and injuries, Zach Lowe cites James Johnson's offensive versatility as one of the bright spots. Lowe’s 10 things

DJ Khaled's keys to success for his Heat (1:00)

Michael Collins ESPN Senior Writer 

Former NBA star Ray Allen has all his basketball bases covered on his new golf bag! Huskies, Bucks, Sonics, Celtics, and Heat all represented. His golf swing is pretty good too!

Warriors top Heat, improve to 33-6 (1:38)
5d

Curry, Durant lead Warriors past Heat 107-95

Stephen Curry had 24 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, Kevin Durant added 28 points and the Golden State Warriors picked it up late to beat the Miami Heat 107-95 on Tuesday night.

ESPN Stats and Information  

Heat center Hassan Whiteside is the first player to have multiple games of 25 points and 20 rebounds this season.

Zaza's hustle leads to Iguodala dunk (0:36)
Draymond glides to rim for one-handed hammer (0:17)
Johnson rises up for dunk over Curry in loss (0:21)
Curry doing Curry things with long 3-pointer (0:23)
Durant emphatically throws one down (0:20)
Curry drains 3 after Green's defensive effort (0:20)
ESPN Stats & Info

Heat out of playoff hunt, per BPI

The Heat should start looking forward to a high draft pick. Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, they have a 29 percent chance of getting a top-three selection in this year's loaded draft.

Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer 

Golden State Warriors will rest guard Klay Thompson tonight against the Miami Heat.

Team Stats

Points Per Game98.329th
Rebounds Per Game44.112th
Assists Per Game21.222nd
Points Allowed102.89th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-171130.268
2015-164834.585
2014-153745.451
2013-145428.659
2012-136616.805

