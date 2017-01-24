2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Heat use massive fourth quarter to top Nets (1:10)
Waiters ices Nets with rainbow 3-pointer (0:42)
Booker spins, slams, flexes (0:20)
LeVert destroys Ellington's ankles with nasty move in loss (0:22)
Lopez on fire from deep in first half (0:41)
Kilpatrick nails corner 3 at the buzzer (0:24)
Brook Lopez lights out from 3 (0:20)
ESPN Stats & Info

Will Heat earn top-3 pick?

ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives Miami a 20 percent chance to land a top-3 pick in the NBA Draft this summer. The Heat are on pace to miss the playoffs for the second time in six seasons.

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
2d

Coach's tough love awakens Heat's Dion Waiters

Of all the similarities that Dion Waiters sees between Jim Boeheim and Erik Spoelstra, the one that particularly stands out is how neither coach is afraid to challenge him.

2d

NBA Lockdown: LeBron's Criticisms, Miami-Waiters County

Jorge Sedano, Amin Elhassan and Israel Gutierrez discuss LeBron's criticisms and a potential conspiracy theory, "Miami-Waiters County," Steve Kerr's ASG voting gripe and more. Plus, Amin's first open letter of 2017.

Monday a night of upsets in the NBA (1:00)
Heat top Warriors in fourth-quarter dramatics (1:45)
Waiters sinks game winner over Warriors (0:55)

ESPN Stats and Information  

Dion Waiters is the 1st player in franchise history with 30 points and 5 3-pointers made in back-to-back games.

Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer 

South Beach does in another visitor, but this time Golden State Warriors. Miami Heat victorious, 105-102. Warriors' 7th loss. Waiters 33.

Chris Haynes ESPN Staff Writer 

Dion Waiters drains a huge three to put Miami Heat up 105-102 on Golden State Warriors with .6 seconds left in game.

Team Stats

Points Per Game99.229th
Rebounds Per Game44.09th
Assists Per Game21.023rd
Points Allowed102.57th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-171630.348
2015-164834.585
2014-153745.451
2013-145428.659
2012-136616.805

