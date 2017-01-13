Monday's Heat News: Winslow's shoulder rehab going well
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Heat from around the web.
Jabari Parker had 24 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 19 to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 116-108 on Friday night.
As expected entering this season, the Heat are having a tough time winning. Despite all the losses and injuries, Zach Lowe cites James Johnson's offensive versatility as one of the bright spots. Lowe’s 10 things
The Heat are in a rebuilding mode and several teams, including the Magic, have expressed interest in Goran Dragic, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.
Former NBA star Ray Allen has all his basketball bases covered on his new golf bag! Huskies, Bucks, Sonics, Celtics, and Heat all represented. His golf swing is pretty good too!
A spokesman for the Heat said Miami has not made center Hassan Whiteside available on the trade market.
Stephen Curry had 24 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, Kevin Durant added 28 points and the Golden State Warriors picked it up late to beat the Miami Heat 107-95 on Tuesday night.
Heat center Hassan Whiteside is the first player to have multiple games of 25 points and 20 rebounds this season.
The Heat should start looking forward to a high draft pick. Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, they have a 29 percent chance of getting a top-three selection in this year's loaded draft.
Golden State Warriors will rest guard Klay Thompson tonight against the Miami Heat.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Atlanta
|23
|17
|.575
|-
|W1
|Washington
|20
|19
|.513
|2.5
|W1
|Charlotte
|20
|20
|.500
|3
|L4
|Orlando
|17
|25
|.405
|7
|L1
|Miami
|11
|30
|.268
|12.5
|L4
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|11
|30
|.268
|2015-16
|48
|34
|.585
|2014-15
|37
|45
|.451
|2013-14
|54
|28
|.659
|2012-13
|66
|16
|.805
AmericanAirlines Arena - Tue 1/17