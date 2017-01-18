2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
13-30, 5th in Southeast
Magic reveals his Mount Rushmore of NBA coaches (1:08)
Dragic more comfortable at home

Goran Dragic's 31 points helped lead the Heat past the Mavericks on Thursday in Miami. Dragic averages 22.1 PPG at home and 17.4 PPG on the road. That difference of 4.7 PPG is second in the NBA to Anthony Davis who scores 5.2 fewer points per game on the road, notes the Elias Sports Bureau.

Dragic leads Heat to win over the Mavericks (1:09)
Waiters hooks up Whiteside, Babbitt with two nice passes (0:38)
McGruder, Whiteside team up for the oop (0:15)
Nowitzki shoots over Ellington for 3 (0:21)
De la ilusión al ocaso: El Miami Heat está lejos de lo que solía ser

La ciudad que hace no mucho tiempo se enamoraba de su Super Trío ahora tiene el corazón roto y preguntas sin respuesta mientras su equipo se hunde en el olvido de la NBA. Leer

Harden impresses again with 13th triple-double in loss (0:59)
SVP Vault rewinds game 5 of Mavericks-Heat NBA Finals (3:52)
Heat overcome monster Harden effort in win (1:09)
4d

Dragic scores 21 and Heat stun Rockets, 109-103

Goran Dragic had 21 points and eight assists, Wayne Ellington scored 18 off the bench and the Heat overcame another triple-double from James Harden to beat the Rockets 109-103 on Tuesday night.

Harden drives in for another bucket (0:25)
Harden works through the D for a nice layup in loss (0:22)
Dekker dunks it home for Houston (0:20)
Harden sets up Ariza for early layup (0:20)
D-Wade's top 10 moments (2:05)

Team Stats

Points Per Game98.629th
Rebounds Per Game44.210th
Assists Per Game21.122nd
Points Allowed102.68th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-171330.302
2015-164834.585
2014-153745.451
2013-145428.659
2012-136616.805

