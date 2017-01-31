Hawks' Prince, Heat's Johnson fined $25K each
Hawks forward Taurean Prince and Heat forward James Johnson have each been fined $25,000 by the NBA for their roles in a scuffle during Wednesday's game in Miami.
Hawks forward Taurean Prince and Heat forward James Johnson have each been fined $25,000 by the NBA for their roles in a scuffle during Wednesday's game in Miami.
Kevin Pelton, BIG Wos, Zach Harper, Mariano Bivins, Kaileigh Brandt and Justin Verrier answer questions from Twitter.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Heat from around the web.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Heat from around the web.
The Heat could move Derrick Williams off the roster in order to keep Okaro White.
Goran Dragic scored 27 points, Dion Waiters added 20 and the Miami Heat pushed the NBA's longest current winning streak to nine games by easing past the Atlanta Hawks 116-93 on Wednesday night.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Heat from around the web.
Miami remains one of the hottest teams in the NBA after winning its eighth consecutive game (longest active streak) on Monday. It's the Heat's first eight-game win streak since the 2013-14 season.
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Heat from around the web.
Goran Dragic scored 20 points, Dion Waiters added 19 and the Miami Heat pushed the NBA's longest current winning streak to eight games with a 104-96 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.
Where did the Lakers go wrong? Plus, The Morning Show compares how the Lakers handled Kobe Bryant's extension with how the Heat handled Dwayne Wade's.
Led by Steph Curry's red-hot January, Golden State continues to pull away at No. 1. And where do streaking Miami and four-overtime survivor Atlanta land in this week's rankings?
The latest notes, updates and analysis on the Heat from around the web.
Goran Dragic scored 23 points, Wayne Ellington added 19 and the Miami Heat pushed the NBA's longest current winning streak to seven games by topping the Detroit Pistons 116-103 on Saturday night.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Washington
|29
|20
|.592
|-
|W6
|Atlanta
|29
|21
|.580
|0.5
|W1
|Charlotte
|23
|27
|.460
|6.5
|L6
|Miami
|20
|30
|.400
|9.5
|W9
|Orlando
|19
|32
|.373
|11
|L2
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|20
|30
|.400
|2015-16
|48
|34
|.585
|2014-15
|37
|45
|.451
|2013-14
|54
|28
|.659
|2012-13
|66
|16
|.805
AmericanAirlines Arena - Sat 2/4