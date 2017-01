Ian Begley ESPN Staff Writer

Pacers 123, Knicks 109: this was another bad night for the Knicks defense in season full of them so far. The Pacers average 106 points per game but put up 123 against New York -- including 96 through three quarters. Defending the perimeter and pick and roll were big issues for New York once again tonight. A few more games like this and maybe New York becomes a seller at the trade deadline.