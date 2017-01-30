Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer

Hawks 142, Knicks 139 4OT: The Knicks drop a grueling quadruple OT game to the Hawks in Atlanta. Carmelo Anthony scored 45 points, his first 40-point game since 2014, before fouling out in second OT. Four Knicks fouled out (Anthony, Kristaps Porzingis, Joakim Noah and Kyle O'Quinn) in what was only the 11th quadruple OT game in NBA history and the first one the Knicks have played since 1951 against the Rochester Royals. Courtney Lee did his best to keep the Knicks in it with 17 points and 9 rebounds while Brandon Jennings, starting in place of the injured Derrick Rose, had 18 points and 11 assists.