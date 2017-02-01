Photos: New York, Taiwan and the Knicks during peak Linsanity
Take a look back at Jeremy Lin's 26-game run with the New York Knicks in 2012 with photos from that February and March.
Having to deal with daily talk about his future in New York, Carmelo Anthony said he understood why Charles Barkley's criticisms annoyed LeBron James.
Carmelo Anthony was 10-17 from the field on Tuesday night. The rest of the Knicks were 24-76 (31.6%)
The fed up Knicks fan carrying the sign came over to where the New York media was sitting at Verizon Center and kept screaming, "Fire Phil Jackson!" at the end of the game.
Jeff Hornacek said Kristaps Porzingis was throwing up before the game, tried to come out to warm up but felt sick again and was scratched from the game.
Bradley Beal went shot for shot with Carmelo Anthony and then some as the Wizards blew out the Knicks 117-101 Tuesday night to move into a tie for first place in the Southeast Division.
Wizards 117, Knicks 101: Carmelo Anthony started out hot but nothing can stop Washington at home these days. The Wizards won at home for the 15th straight time as six players scored in double figures led by Bradley Beal's 28 points and John Wall's 15 points and 13 assists. Anthony finished with 26 points but the Knicks were no match without Derrick Rose (ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness), especially after they lost in quadruple OT on Sunday in Atlanta.
With the Knicks trailing by 20, one Knicks fan here in D.C. has seen enough. He keeps screaming during a timeout while holding this sign up.
Wizards guard John Wall had as many assists in the first half as the Knicks (9)
Kristaps Porzingis is a late scratch and will not play against Washington due to illness. Willy Hernangomez will start for the Knicks.
Zach talks to Chris Herring of FiveThirtyEight about Carmelo Anthony trade talks, slumping teams, and the perils of playing at home.
Carmelo Anthony on good friend LeBron James being the target of criticism from the likes of Charles Barkley and finally responding: "We all are human. Even though we are considered these kind of superheroes, super athletes, and nothing is supposed to affect us and we just go through life just taking it on the chin, it affects us in certain ways."
Los Angeles police say burglars got away with more than $300,000 worth of jewelry from the home of former Lakers guard Derek Fisher.
Asked what he would do if he had a chance to play for a contender alongside one of his good friends, Carmelo Anthony said that would be "difficult" one to answer.
Carmelo Anthony reiterates that in order for him to consider waiving his no-trade clause, the Knicks would have to want to go into a different direction and rebuild.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Boston
|30
|18
|.625
|-
|W4
|Toronto
|30
|19
|.612
|0.5
|W1
|New York
|21
|29
|.420
|10
|L2
|Philadelphia
|18
|29
|.383
|11.5
|W1
|Brooklyn
|9
|39
|.188
|21
|L6
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|21
|29
|.420
|2015-16
|32
|50
|.390
|2014-15
|17
|65
|.207
|2013-14
|37
|45
|.451
|2012-13
|54
|28
|.659
Barclays Center - Wed 2/1