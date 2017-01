Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer

Jeff Hornacek said he thought there was "body contact" by Eric Bledsoe on Derrick Rose on the drive to the basket near the end and it wasn't called. "I don't know if they treat guys differently because they say, 'OK, he's a great player, he should be able to make that shot," Hornacek said. "It's still body contact. I don't know what the difference is between a guy who pump fakes and leans into somebody, that's body contact and they call that."