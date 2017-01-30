2017 ScheduleAll times ET

Hawks 142, Knicks 139 4OT: The Knicks drop a grueling quadruple OT game to the Hawks in Atlanta. Carmelo Anthony scored 45 points, his first 40-point game since 2014, before fouling out in second OT. Four Knicks fouled out (Anthony, Kristaps Porzingis, Joakim Noah and Kyle O'Quinn) in what was only the 11th quadruple OT game in NBA history and the first one the Knicks have played since 1951 against the Rochester Royals. Courtney Lee did his best to keep the Knicks in it with 17 points and 9 rebounds while Brandon Jennings, starting in place of the injured Derrick Rose, had 18 points and 11 assists.

Millsap, Hawks outlast Anthony, Knicks in 4 OTs

Paul Millsap had a season-high 37 points, including the go-ahead layup with 27 seconds left in the fourth overtime, and the Hawks overcame Carmelo Anthony's season-high 45 to beat the Knicks.

Knicks are playing their first quadruple-OT game since Jan. 23, 1951, when they lost to the Rochester Royals.

Derrick Rose (sprained left ankle) will not be available to play at Atlanta today. Rose suffered the injury in the second half landing on Kemba Walker's foot on Friday in the Knicks' win over Charlotte.

The Knicks (21-27) are still only 2 games out of the eighth spot in the East behind Chicago. Carmelo Anthony says "this is that time" for the Knicks to make a playoff push. The Knicks' next four games this coming week are all conference games at Atlanta, at Washington, at Brooklyn and against Cleveland.

If we're being fair, those who boo Carmelo Anthony at Madison Square Garden should also direct their ire at Phil Jackson, the architect of the team.

Carmelo: Trade rumors, drama 'mentally draining'

Trade rumors. Fans booing him. Carmelo Anthony has had quite a week. The Knicks star says he is staying calm amid the intense media attention during what he calls a "mentally draining" week.

Carmelo Anthony spoke about how "mentally draining" it has been playing through all the recent drama and trade rumors and how former Knick legend Patrick Ewing is one of the few who can relate. In the middle of all this, Kristaps Porzingis walked into the Knicks locker room blasting Earth, Wind and Fire's "Boogie Wonderland" to Anthony's amusement.

Jeff Hornacek described Derrick Rose's sprained ankle as nothing major but did not know if or how long Rose could potentially be out for.

Points Per Game105.515th
Rebounds Per Game46.03rd
Assists Per Game21.519th
Points Allowed108.124th

YEARWLPCT
2016-172128.429
2015-163250.390
2014-151765.207
2013-143745.451
2012-135428.659

