Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Carmelo Anthony on possibly waiving his no-trade clause: "I mean, if they want to go in a different direction, that's something that I have to consider. I would have to consider that. Like I said, all the talk that's going on right now, that's out of my control. Nobody called me. Nobody got in contact with any of my representation or anything like that, so it's something that I don't worry about. I'm not thinking about that right now."

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Carmelo Anthony isn't concerned that rumors involving him will affect the Knicks' focus. "I'm not worried about that, because it's something that I can control and we can control that. It's something that we talk about, something that we discuss amongst each other, something that we don't want to bring in this locker room, something that we won't let bring in this locker room. The guys on the team understand that. We discuss that. We talk about that amongst each other, so I know where their heads [are] at. "It's something that we talk about, something that we discuss and something that we won't let affect us out there on the court. We won't lose games because of we're thinking about something that's happening off the court."

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Carmelo Anthony, asked if he feels Knicks management is trying to passive-aggressively push him out of New York: "I don't know. I don't know. I honestly don't know. That's something that's out of my control at this point."

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Mavs 103, Knicks 95 (final). Dallas has won five of its last seven games. Carmelo Anthony scored 30 but was shut out in the fourth quarter.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Mavs 78, Knicks 74 after three quarters. Dirk Nowitzki: 19 points, 8-12 FG. Kristaps Porzingis: 6 points, 2-5 FG

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Mavs 30, Knicks 25 after a quarter. Carmelo Anthony has shrugged off another round of trade rumors to score 14 points. Seth Curry: 12 points

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Kristaps Porzingis on playing in Rising Stars Challenge again: "The big dream is the All-Star [Game]. This is one step closer to being there, I hope soon."

Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer 

Kristaps Porzingis is the only Knick to make the Rising Stars Challenge. No Nets made the rookie-sophomore game.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Carmelo Anthony's reaction to LeBron James' comments about not having time to waste: "I don't think anybody wants to wait, to be honest with you. I'm in a different situation than him. He's won. He's just coming off of a championship, so for him to say he'll be 33 and doesn't have time to wait, he must have a different type of plan, a different goal, a different mindset of winning now and taking advantage of it."

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Would Carmelo Anthony feel his career was complete without a title? "Me personally, I wouldn't say I would be satisfied with it," Anthony said. "It would be something that I'll always think about – shoulda, coulda, woulda. But I don't know how to answer that when my career is [not] over with. It's hard to answer that right now when you're in the midst of your career."

ESPN Stats & Info

New York nightmare in numbers

After beginning the season with lofty aspirations, the Knicks are given just a 10 percent chance to make the playoffs by ESPN's BPI. Even worse, there is only a five percent chance that they land a top-3 pick.

Tim MacMahon ESPN Staff Writer 

Kristaps Porzingis on potentially playing more center: "I am a 4. I've been playing 4 my whole NBA career. Moving to the 5, I'm comfortable with it. I feel like a lot of times I have an advantage over a 5 offensively. Sometimes, it's tough for me defensively against a big 5, but I think as I get stronger I'll be able to play the 5 more and have even more advantage playing from outside against a 5."

Team Stats

Points Per Game105.414th
Rebounds Per Game46.03rd
Assists Per Game21.519th
Points Allowed108.125th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172027.426
2015-163250.390
2014-151765.207
2013-143745.451
2012-135428.659

