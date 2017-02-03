2017 ScheduleAll times ET

2017 Schedule
22-29, 3rd in Atlantic
David Richard/USA TODAY Sports
53mIan Begley

LeBron on Melo: 'I just want him to be happy'

Whether or not Carmelo Anthony remains in New York, LeBron James said he just wants the best for his friend, whose name has been discussed in potential trades, including with LeBron's Cavs.

Ian Begley ESPN Staff Writer 

Derrick Rose on how he'd react if the Knicks traded Carmelo Anthony: "For me, my job is to come in and play. (I'd feel) disappointment, yeah, because I got to know him and I understand what type of guy he is, how much he loves his family, how much he loves the sport and how much he loves the game. I understand that this is a business. I'm not a part of the front office. I can't make them (calls). That's how I feel."

Ian Begley ESPN Staff Writer 

Would Derrick Rose be upset if he had to miss Saturday's game against Cleveland on ABC? "Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. This is my year. This is when you prove yourself in games like this. I missed a few of these games. But I can't let it get to me mentally. It's a part of the plan and I got to listen to my body." Rose, a free agent this summer, has missed the past three games with an ankle injury and is doubtful to play against the Cavs.

Ian Begley ESPN Staff Writer 

Derrick Rose acknowledged that he's a possible trade target because he's in the final year of his contract -- but it's not something he's worried about. "It's something me and my agent haven't talked about. I haven't talked to (GM) Steve (Mills) or the front office about it. It's something that hasn't been out there. It's a thought, like it's a one-year deal. It's a business. Just got to wait and see."

Ian Begley ESPN Staff Writer 

Derrick Rose on the possibility of the Knicks trading Carmelo and embarking on a rebuild: "I'm on a one-year deal so I can't talk that much about it. The rebuild could be me going too. I don't know. My job is to focus whenever I'm on the court, just try to win games, try to be positive, try to get better every day. Like I said from the beginning, I'm chasing something. I'm trying to get back to myself and I'm trying to play consistent games."

Ian Begley ESPN Staff Writer 

Derrick Rose says Carmelo Anthony has been handling trade rumors "well." "He's coming out here scoring 30 points for 6, 7 games. That let's you know he's focused and he's keyed in."

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
8hESPN.com news services

Love expects to be in Cleveland 'for long time'

Despite weeks of rumors that the NBA champions have been in trade talks with the New York Knicks, Kevin Love doesn't believe the Cleveland Cavaliers will trade him.

Dave McMenamin ESPN Staff Writer 

Kevin Love told reporters Friday that he will return to the court Saturday against the New York Knicks after missing the last two games with lower back spasms. "We're hoping we got a pretty good handle on it now," Love said. "I do feel like we have it under control."

Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer 

Derrick Rose was limited in practice on Friday. Knicks officially list point guard as questionable against Cavs on Saturday. Rose said he planned on running on Thursday and Friday to test sprained ankle.

Ian Begley ESPN Staff Writer 

Jeff Hornacek doesn't seem optimistic that Derrick Rose will play tomorrow against Cleveland. Final decision will be made after shootaround.

Ian Begley ESPN Staff Writer 

Derrick Rose (ankle) was limited in practice and is listed as questionable for tomorrow against the Cavs, the Knicks say. He has missed the past three games with an ankle injury.

Ian Begley ESPN Staff Writer 

Wow. Ex-Knick Tim Hardaway Jr. had 33 points, including 23 in the fourth, to help Atlanta beat Houston tonight. Phil Jackson traded Hardaway in 2015 for the rights to Jerian Grant, who was later traded as part of a package for Derrick Rose. The Knicks could certainly use a scorer like Hardaway Jr. right now.

Ian Begley ESPN Staff Writer 

Kristaps Porzingis will participate in the NBA Skills Challenge during All-Star weekend. The three-round competition tests dribbling, passing, agility and three-point-shooting skills, and will feature a head-to-head, bracket-style format. Porzingis will be on one side of the bracket with four other big men and the four other wings/guards will be on the other side.

Play
1d

No Love, No Deal.

The Knicks are still trying to pry Kevin Love out of Cleveland for Carmelo Anthony, but Bomani wonders why the Knicks still haven't talked to Melo.

Ian Begley ESPN Staff Writer 

The Knicks are only 1.5 games out of 8th place in the Eastern Conference, but fans may not want to get their hopes up. ESPN's analytics department gives NYK an 8.1 percent chance of making the playoffs at this point in time. They project the Knicks record at 35-47. That would be a disastrous outcome for Phil Jackson & Co. but would give the organization the chance to land a top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

play
On this date: Kobe drops 61 at MSG (1:34)
play
Knicks hand Nets 10th consecutive home loss (1:26)
play
Nets' LeVert dribbles behind-the-back, finishes with floater (0:18)

Team Stats

Points Per Game105.812th
Rebounds Per Game46.72nd
Assists Per Game21.719th
Points Allowed108.525th

Team History

YEARWLPCT
2016-172229.431
2015-163250.390
2014-151765.207
2013-143745.451
2012-135428.659

Find Tickets

Knicks vs Cavaliers

Madison Square Garden - Sat 2/4

1,101 tickets available from $184