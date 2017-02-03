Ian Begley ESPN Staff Writer

Would Derrick Rose be upset if he had to miss Saturday's game against Cleveland on ABC? "Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. This is my year. This is when you prove yourself in games like this. I missed a few of these games. But I can't let it get to me mentally. It's a part of the plan and I got to listen to my body." Rose, a free agent this summer, has missed the past three games with an ankle injury and is doubtful to play against the Cavs.