LeBron on Melo: 'I just want him to be happy'
Whether or not Carmelo Anthony remains in New York, LeBron James said he just wants the best for his friend, whose name has been discussed in potential trades, including with LeBron's Cavs.
Derrick Rose on how he'd react if the Knicks traded Carmelo Anthony: "For me, my job is to come in and play. (I'd feel) disappointment, yeah, because I got to know him and I understand what type of guy he is, how much he loves his family, how much he loves the sport and how much he loves the game. I understand that this is a business. I'm not a part of the front office. I can't make them (calls). That's how I feel."
Would Derrick Rose be upset if he had to miss Saturday's game against Cleveland on ABC? "Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. This is my year. This is when you prove yourself in games like this. I missed a few of these games. But I can't let it get to me mentally. It's a part of the plan and I got to listen to my body." Rose, a free agent this summer, has missed the past three games with an ankle injury and is doubtful to play against the Cavs.
Derrick Rose acknowledged that he's a possible trade target because he's in the final year of his contract -- but it's not something he's worried about. "It's something me and my agent haven't talked about. I haven't talked to (GM) Steve (Mills) or the front office about it. It's something that hasn't been out there. It's a thought, like it's a one-year deal. It's a business. Just got to wait and see."
Derrick Rose on the possibility of the Knicks trading Carmelo and embarking on a rebuild: "I'm on a one-year deal so I can't talk that much about it. The rebuild could be me going too. I don't know. My job is to focus whenever I'm on the court, just try to win games, try to be positive, try to get better every day. Like I said from the beginning, I'm chasing something. I'm trying to get back to myself and I'm trying to play consistent games."
Derrick Rose says Carmelo Anthony has been handling trade rumors "well." "He's coming out here scoring 30 points for 6, 7 games. That let's you know he's focused and he's keyed in."
Despite weeks of rumors that the NBA champions have been in trade talks with the New York Knicks, Kevin Love doesn't believe the Cleveland Cavaliers will trade him.
Kevin Love told reporters Friday that he will return to the court Saturday against the New York Knicks after missing the last two games with lower back spasms. "We're hoping we got a pretty good handle on it now," Love said. "I do feel like we have it under control."
Derrick Rose was limited in practice on Friday. Knicks officially list point guard as questionable against Cavs on Saturday. Rose said he planned on running on Thursday and Friday to test sprained ankle.
Jeff Hornacek doesn't seem optimistic that Derrick Rose will play tomorrow against Cleveland. Final decision will be made after shootaround.
Derrick Rose (ankle) was limited in practice and is listed as questionable for tomorrow against the Cavs, the Knicks say. He has missed the past three games with an ankle injury.
Wow. Ex-Knick Tim Hardaway Jr. had 33 points, including 23 in the fourth, to help Atlanta beat Houston tonight. Phil Jackson traded Hardaway in 2015 for the rights to Jerian Grant, who was later traded as part of a package for Derrick Rose. The Knicks could certainly use a scorer like Hardaway Jr. right now.
Kristaps Porzingis will participate in the NBA Skills Challenge during All-Star weekend. The three-round competition tests dribbling, passing, agility and three-point-shooting skills, and will feature a head-to-head, bracket-style format. Porzingis will be on one side of the bracket with four other big men and the four other wings/guards will be on the other side.
The Knicks are only 1.5 games out of 8th place in the Eastern Conference, but fans may not want to get their hopes up. ESPN's analytics department gives NYK an 8.1 percent chance of making the playoffs at this point in time. They project the Knicks record at 35-47. That would be a disastrous outcome for Phil Jackson & Co. but would give the organization the chance to land a top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
As the Knicks pulled off a comeback win against the Nets, Carmelo Anthony found himself in an unfamiliar position: cheering from the bench.
Kristaps Porzingis had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and joined a group of mostly substitutes who led a big fourth-quarter turnaround that carried the Knicks to a 95-90 victory over the Nets.
