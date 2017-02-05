2017 ScheduleAll times ET

22-30, 3rd in Atlantic

Ian Begley ESPN Staff Writer 

How does Carmelo Anthony escape the drama and trade rumors of the last two weeks? "My son, family, friends. Those are things, people that keep me positive, keep me happy," he said late Saturday. "And then when I get to the gym it's just all about basketball and being around kind of my teammates and seeing the vibe is still there between us, between everybody. Everybody is still positive about what we have going on and what we're trying to do. So that's the way I'm dealing with it."

Ian Begley ESPN Staff Writer 

Carmelo Anthony says he's "still keeping it mellow" but the losses and trade discussions surrounding him are "testing" his will:

Ian Begley ESPN Staff Writer 

Jeff Hornacek said he likes pairing Willy Hernangomez with Brandon Jennings so he may start Kyle O'Quinn at center tomorrow. No final decision has been made yet.

Ian Begley ESPN Staff Writer 

Jeff Hornacek said Derrick Rose practiced today and 'looked good.' He's likely to play tomorrow against the Lakers. Joakim Noah (hamstring) is out.

17hIan Begley

Melo: Knicks' struggles, rumors 'testing my will'

Knicks star Carmelo Anthony said after a loss to the Cavaliers that the trade rumors around him are testing his will but that he is getting "stronger throughout the process."

Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer 

Kevin Love laughing about whether he let out some pent up frustration on his dunk, dealing with trade rumors and LeBron James' "unbelievable" pass.

Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer 

Carmelo Anthony, wearing a hat that says "Till Death Do Us" on it, was asked about fans getting on him again at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. "It's been happening as of late," said Anthony, who has shot 12-of-42 in the past two games. "I mean, you are what the (New York newspapers) back page says you are. Fans read that. And they react to that. I got to get in the gym tomorrow and work on my shot (so) they won't boo me."

Ian Begley ESPN Staff Writer 

Carmelo on dealing with Knicks' struggles and the trade rumors swirling around him: "It's testing my will. It's testing me as a human being but it also is making me stronger." He says he has to dig deep to focus and lead the Knicks amid the trade rumors and their slide over the past six weeks. The Knicks have talked to at least three teams about trading Anthony.

Ian Begley ESPN Staff Writer 

Brandon Jennings on the Knicks' game against the Lakers on Monday: "It's a must-win game. It seems like we keep saying every game is a must-win game."

Ian Begley ESPN Staff Writer 

Cavs 111, Knicks 104: LeBron James had another masterpiece at Madison Square Garden, with 32 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in the Cavs' win. James has won 10 straight games at MSG in a Cavs uniform, the longest streak for a visitor in the same uniform. The Knicks fall to 22-30 but amazingly remain within striking distance for a playoff spot in the East.

Ian Begley ESPN Staff Writer 

The Knicks cut the lead to five with a minute to play but LeBron James made a pass that only LeBron James can make on the ensuing possession, finding Kevin Love open for a 3-pointer. Love hit the shot in front of the Knicks bench, with Joakim Noah screaming in his ear, to seemingly seal this win.

Ian Begley ESPN Staff Writer 

Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis have combined to shoot 8-for-27 thus far tonight. That's not a winning equation for New York. The Knicks needed a strong night from one of their two forwards to have a chance against Cleveland.

Ian Begley ESPN Staff Writer 

Carmelo Anthony is set to check back in with 4:11 to play and the Knicks down 11. It's noteworthy that Jeff Hornacek waiting so long to get Anthony in. Anthony sat out the entire fourth quarter against the Nets on Wednesday, too.

Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer 

Carmelo Anthony about to check back into game for first time in fourth quarter with Knicks trailing by 11 with 4:11 remaining.

Ian Begley ESPN Staff Writer 

Brandon Jennings is not letting the Knicks go quietly. He has 10 points in the last four minutes and has helped the Knicks cut Cleveland's lead to 11 with 9:53 to play. Jennings and the Knicks' second unit are orchestrating the comeback. At what point does Jeff Hornacek go back to Carmelo Anthony?

Ian Begley ESPN Staff Writer 

Brandon Jennings scores five points late in the third quarter to give the Knicks a small sign of life heading into the fourth quarter. They trail by 16 heading into the fourth. It will be interesting to see if Jeff Hornacek goes with Carmelo Anthony early on the fourth quarter to try to spark a comeback.

Ian Begley ESPN Staff Writer 

Wow. I know Cleveland is good but this is a very poor showing for the Knicks. They're down 24 to a Cleveland team that's missing Kyrie Irving. This is yet another night that has to leave management wondering what to do with this team. This showing provides more evidence that Phil Jackson should be building for the future rather than trying to win this season.

