2017 ScheduleAll times ET
21-28, 3rd in Atlantic
- 12/15L 103-90
- 12/17L 127-114
- 12/20W 118-111
- 12/22W 106-95
- 12/25L 119-114
- 12/28L 102-98
- 12/30L 104-92
- 12/31L 129-122
- 1/2L 115-103
- 1/4L 105-104
- 1/6W 116-111
- 1/7L 123-109
- 1/9L 110-96
- 1/11L 98-97
- 1/12W 104-89
- 1/15L 116-101
- 1/16L 108-107
- 1/18W 117-106
- 1/19L 113-110
- 1/21L 107-105
- 1/23W 109-103
- 1/25L 103-95
- 1/27W 110-107
- 1/29L 142-139
- 1/31h:mm a z, US/Eastern
- Full Schedule
Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer
Hawks 142, Knicks 139 4OT: The Knicks drop a grueling quadruple OT game to the Hawks in Atlanta. Carmelo Anthony scored 45 points, his first 40-point game since 2014, before fouling out in second OT. Four Knicks fouled out (Anthony, Kristaps Porzingis, Joakim Noah and Kyle O'Quinn) in what was only the 11th quadruple OT game in NBA history and the first one the Knicks have played since 1951 against the Rochester Royals. Courtney Lee did his best to keep the Knicks in it with 17 points and 9 rebounds while Brandon Jennings, starting in place of the injured Derrick Rose, had 18 points and 11 assists.
Millsap, Hawks outlast Anthony, Knicks in 4 OTs
Paul Millsap had a season-high 37 points, including the go-ahead layup with 27 seconds left in the fourth overtime, and the Hawks overcame Carmelo Anthony's season-high 45 to beat the Knicks.
ESPN Stats and Information
Knicks are playing their first quadruple-OT game since Jan. 23, 1951, when they lost to the Rochester Royals.
Rose may miss multiple games with ankle sprain
Derrick Rose, who sprained his left ankle on Friday, will miss the Knicks' game Sunday against the Hawks, and he could be out longer.
Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer
Derrick Rose (sprained left ankle) will not be available to play at Atlanta today. Rose suffered the injury in the second half landing on Kemba Walker's foot on Friday in the Knicks' win over Charlotte.
Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer
The Knicks (21-27) are still only 2 games out of the eighth spot in the East behind Chicago. Carmelo Anthony says "this is that time" for the Knicks to make a playoff push. The Knicks' next four games this coming week are all conference games at Atlanta, at Washington, at Brooklyn and against Cleveland.
The 2016-17 NBA All-No-Trade Team
Marc Stein breaks down who can block trades, plus the latest buzz in the league ahead of the Feb. 23 trade deadline.
Ian Begley ESPN Staff Writer
If we're being fair, those who boo Carmelo Anthony at Madison Square Garden should also direct their ire at Phil Jackson, the architect of the team.
Carmelo: Trade rumors, drama 'mentally draining'
Trade rumors. Fans booing him. Carmelo Anthony has had quite a week. The Knicks star says he is staying calm amid the intense media attention during what he calls a "mentally draining" week.
Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer
Carmelo Anthony spoke about how "mentally draining" it has been playing through all the recent drama and trade rumors and how former Knick legend Patrick Ewing is one of the few who can relate. In the middle of all this, Kristaps Porzingis walked into the Knicks locker room blasting Earth, Wind and Fire's "Boogie Wonderland" to Anthony's amusement.
Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer
Jeff Hornacek described Derrick Rose's sprained ankle as nothing major but did not know if or how long Rose could potentially be out for.
Lee helps Knicks rally to 110-107 victory over Hornets
Carmelo Anthony shook off some boos and a rough shooting night to score 18 points, Courtney Lee added 16 against his ex-team and the New York Knicks beat the Charlotte Hornets 110-107 on Friday.
2016-17 Atlantic Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Toronto
|29
|18
|.617
|-
|W1
|Boston
|29
|18
|.617
|-
|W3
|New York
|21
|28
|.429
|9
|L1
|Philadelphia
|17
|28
|.378
|11
|L1
|Brooklyn
|9
|38
|.191
|20
|L5
Team Leaders 2016-17
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Points Per Game105.515th
Rebounds Per Game46.03rd
Assists Per Game21.519th
Points Allowed108.124th
Injuries
Team History
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|21
|28
|.429
|2015-16
|32
|50
|.390
|2014-15
|17
|65
|.207
|2013-14
|37
|45
|.451
|2012-13
|54
|28
|.659
