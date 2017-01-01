Knicks enter 2017 at a crossroads
The New York Knicks have a chance to bounce back from their recent struggles. But they need to find some answers on defense to do so.
The Knicks (16-17) enter the New Year under .500 for the fourth straight season and for the 12th time in 15 seasons (discounting the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season).
James Harden tied Wilt Chamberlain for the most points in a triple-double in NBA history, scoring 53 points to go with 17 assists and 16 boards in the Rockets' 129-122 win over the Knicks.
Rockets 129, Knicks 122: The Knicks tried to weather the James Harden storm (53 points, 17 assists, 16 rebounds), but fell short and fell under .500. New York (16-17) has lost 6 straight road games and four straight overall. They dropped this one without Kristaps Porzingis (sore Achilles) and Courtney Lee (sore wrist). Carmelo Anthony (knee) sat out the second half. All three should be back shortly but, at full health or not, the Knicks have not looked like a good team lately.
A night after handing out just one assist, Derrick Rose has a team-high 7 against Houston tonight. His penetration and distribution have helped New York stay in this game despite being down three starters. The Knicks trail by five with 8 minutes to go, trying their best to weather James Harden and his 45 points.
James Harden has 40 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists through three quarters. It's the fifth time in his career that he has at least 40 points through three quarters, most recently done Nov. 7, 2015, at the Clippers.
Say this much for Brandon Jennings: he doesn't quit. A night after his worst performance as a Knick (5 points vs. New Orleans), Jennings has 26 tonight against Houston. He's been a lone bright spot for New York and has led the Knicks to within 8 points of the Rockets.
Carmelo Anthony is finished for the night. He has a sore left knee, suffered Friday night at New Orleans. Anthony had seven points on three of 11 shooting.
Jeff Hornacek told reporters that Carmelo Anthony bumped knees with an opponent last night against New Orleans. He was wincing a bit in the first half against the Rockets after hitting knees again so it's not a huge surprise that he'll sit out for the second half.
The Knicks say Carmelo Anthony will not return in the second half due to a sore left knee.
The Knicks are having their best offensive game in 10 days and are still down 14 at the half. Yes, Houston's offense is other-worldly, but Knicks coaches have to be upset by BYJ's perimeter defense. The Rockets have hit 15 of 28 3-pointers.
The Rockets have exposed some of the Knicks' flaws on defense. Two Knicks lost track of Ryan Anderson on a screen and he ended up hitting an open three off of a behind-the-back pass from James Harden. Later, the Knicks struggled to get set in transition and Corey Brewer ended with an uncontested dunk. Houston is up 8 after trailing by 10 in the 1st quarter.
Carmelo Anthony isolates a lot, but that's often not a bad thing. You saw that in a second-quarter sequence tonight, when Anthony, in isolation, drew a double team and found Justin Holiday for a 3-pointer. Anthony has three assists in 12 minutes.
Brandon Jennings has hit all five of his shots early on. He and Derrick Rose have combined for 16 points on 7-for-8 shooting. Jeff Hornacek appears to have made the right call in starting Jennings, though it's worth noting that the Jennings-Rose backcourt has had issues on defense.
The Knicks are off to a surprisingly strong start in Houston. Down two starters (Porzingis, Courtney Lee), New York has found success getting into the paint. Joakim Noah rolled to the basket after setting a screen, which is what coaches would like him to do, and drew a foul. New York is up six early on.
With the Rockets and Knicks missing a combined three starters, we have some lineup changes. Rockets: Trevor Ariza, Ryan Anderson, Montrezl Harrell, James Harden and Corey Brewer. Knicks: Carmelo Anthony, Lance Thomas, Joakim Noah, Brandon Jennings and Derrick Rose.
A sore left Achilles kept New York Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis out of Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets.
The Knicks say that Courtney Lee (sore right wrist), Kyle O'Quinn (flu-like symptoms) and Kristaps Porzingis (sore left Achilles) are out tonight against Houston. This is not the injury news coach Jeff Hornacek had hoped for. The club has lost three in a row, exhibiting poor defense in each loss, and is facing one of the best offensive teams in the league tonight.
Carmelo Anthony, Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick Rose all scored at least 20 points in the Knicks' loss to the Pelicans on Friday. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the fourth time that trio scored 20 or more in the same game this season. They're 1-3 in such contests.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Toronto
|22
|10
|.688
|-
|L2
|Boston
|20
|14
|.588
|3
|W1
|New York
|16
|17
|.485
|6.5
|L4
|Philadelphia
|8
|24
|.250
|14
|W1
|Brooklyn
|8
|24
|.250
|14
|L2
|YEAR
|W
|L
|PCT
|2016-17
|16
|17
|.485
|2015-16
|32
|50
|.390
|2014-15
|17
|65
|.207
|2013-14
|37
|45
|.451
|2012-13
|54
|28
|.659
Madison Square Garden - Mon 1/2