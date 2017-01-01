Ian Begley ESPN Staff Writer

Rockets 129, Knicks 122: The Knicks tried to weather the James Harden storm (53 points, 17 assists, 16 rebounds), but fell short and fell under .500. New York (16-17) has lost 6 straight road games and four straight overall. They dropped this one without Kristaps Porzingis (sore Achilles) and Courtney Lee (sore wrist). Carmelo Anthony (knee) sat out the second half. All three should be back shortly but, at full health or not, the Knicks have not looked like a good team lately.