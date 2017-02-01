2017 ScheduleAll times ET

21-29, 3rd in Atlantic
Carmelo Anthony was 10-17 from the field on Tuesday night. The rest of the Knicks were 24-76 (31.6%)

Ohm Youngmisuk ESPN Staff Writer 

The fed up Knicks fan carrying the sign came over to where the New York media was sitting at Verizon Center and kept screaming, "Fire Phil Jackson!" at the end of the game.

Jeff Hornacek said Kristaps Porzingis was throwing up before the game, tried to come out to warm up but felt sick again and was scratched from the game.

Wizards 117, Knicks 101: Carmelo Anthony started out hot but nothing can stop Washington at home these days. The Wizards won at home for the 15th straight time as six players scored in double figures led by Bradley Beal's 28 points and John Wall's 15 points and 13 assists. Anthony finished with 26 points but the Knicks were no match without Derrick Rose (ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness), especially after they lost in quadruple OT on Sunday in Atlanta.

With the Knicks trailing by 20, one Knicks fan here in D.C. has seen enough. He keeps screaming during a timeout while holding this sign up.

Wizards guard John Wall had as many assists in the first half as the Knicks (9)

Kristaps Porzingis is a late scratch and will not play against Washington due to illness. Willy Hernangomez will start for the Knicks.

Carmelo Anthony on good friend LeBron James being the target of criticism from the likes of Charles Barkley and finally responding: "We all are human. Even though we are considered these kind of superheroes, super athletes, and nothing is supposed to affect us and we just go through life just taking it on the chin, it affects us in certain ways."

Asked what he would do if he had a chance to play for a contender alongside one of his good friends, Carmelo Anthony said that would be "difficult" one to answer.

Carmelo Anthony reiterates that in order for him to consider waiving his no-trade clause, the Knicks would have to want to go into a different direction and rebuild.

