Round 4, Pick 1
Needs
- CB
- RB
- OLB
- ILB
- OG
Best Available
Round 4, Pick 1
Round 4, Pick 1
Needs
- CB
- RB
- OLB
- ILB
- OG
Best Fit
Round 4, Pick 1
Round 4, Pick 1
Needs
- CB
- RB
- OLB
- ILB
- OG
• Round 1: Thursday, April 27, 8 p.m. ET • Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m. ET • Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29, Noon ET Location: Philadelphia Art Museum Steps
Check out Mel Kiper's final rankings of the best prospects in the 2017 draft. They go much deeper than his usual 25. This one goes to 300.
• 2016 - Coverage | Picks | Player Rankings • 2015 - Coverage | Picks | Player Rankings • 2014 - Coverage | Picks | Player Rankings • 2013 - Coverage | Picks | Player Rankings • 2012 - Coverage | Picks | Player Rankings • 2011 - Coverage | Picks | Player Rankings • 2010 - Coverage | Picks | Player Rankings • 2009 - Coverage | Picks | Player Rankings
Todd McShay hits his biggest steals, favorite fits and biggest surprises, and explains why the Cowboys should be thrilled with their Day 2 haul.
The NFL draft crew gauges what the Browns will get out of QB DeShone Kizer and how it will determine the success of Cleveland's draft, but don't expect to see him in 2017.
Russell Wilson's wife Ciara has given birth to their daugther, Sienna Princess Wilson.
New Chargers WR Mike Williams treks out to Los Angeles and tours his new stomping grounds.
Former Auburn DT Montravius Adams was taken by the Packers with the No. 93 pick Friday night, about eight hours after he witnessed the birth of his firstborn, Montravius Jr.
Despite picking two cornerbacks in the draft on Friday, Jerry Jones shot down rumors of the Cowboys trying to deal veteran corner Orlando Scandrick.