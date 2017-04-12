On The Clock
Green Bay Packers
Rd 4 not started
Round 4, Pick 1

Round 4, Pick 1

Needs

  • CB
  • RB
  • OLB
  • ILB
  • OG
2016 Record: 10-6, 1st in NFC North
Next Pick
Round 4, Pick 28

Best Available

Round 4, Pick 1

QB
Joshua DobbsJ. Dobbs
6'3"216 lbsTennesseeTENN
5POS RK
63OVR RK
79GRADE

Round 4, Pick 1

2016 Record: 10-6, 1st in NFC North

Best Fit

Round 4, Pick 1

RB
Samaje PerineS. Perine
5'11"233 lbsOklahomaOKLA
6POS RK
71OVR RK
77GRADE

Round 4, Pick 1

2016 Record: 10-6, 1st in NFC North

Draft Information

  • April 27 - 29, Coverage: ESPN/ESPN2


    • Round 1: Thursday, April 27, 8 p.m. ET
    • Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m. ET
    • Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29, Noon ET

    Location: Philadelphia Art Museum Steps

NFL Draft Rankings

Draft History

