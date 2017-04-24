Insider

With the 2017 NFL draft rapidly approaching, I've been making calls to my sources in the league to get a sense for when some of the big-name prospects could come off the board. I've compiled a bunch notes from those conversations below, starting with one of the questions I get the most ...

1. How many QBs will go in Round 1? My guess is three, based on talking to folks in the league: North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky, Clemson's Deshaun Watson and Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes. The one name I keep hearing a bunch is Cal's Davis Webb. Some people like him a lot more than I do. I'm not sure that means he'll go in Round 1, but he's a name to keep an eye on.

2. Alabama ILB Reuben Foster and Florida State RB Dalvin Cook are two players who have gotten a lot of attention in draft circles for off-field concerns. Their status varies depending on the team you're talking to, but Cook appears to have the potential to fall a little bit more than Foster. Here's the latest based on what I've heard:

On Foster: One person I spoke to said the Indianapolis Colts could end up being the parachute pick for Foster at No. 15 overall, given how they're trying to overhaul the defensive side of the ball. If he doesn't go there, the Redskins two picks later could be in play.

On Cook: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers really like Cook and will strongly consider him if he's on the board at No. 19. The concerns with Cook are who he surrounds himself with, so keeping him in the state of Florida would be a risk, considering that's where he went to college and grew up (Miami).

3. Are the Browns really waffling on taking Myles Garrett No. 1 overall?