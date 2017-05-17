How NFL teams should unleash top rookies

Insider

Now that the draft is over, coaches around the NFL are searching for ways to utilize their rookies. With Deshaun Watson in Houston, coach Bill O'Brien has a versatile weapon at quarterback who will need to be put in advantageous situations to produce numbers as a rookie.

I went to the pro tape to find proven schemes that would help the following 10 rookies excel this season in the NFL: Watson (Houston), S/LB Jabrill Peppers (Cleveland), TE O.J. Howard (Tampa Bay), RB Christian McCaffrey (Carolina), S Jamal Adams (New York Jets), WR Corey Davis (Tennessee), RB Dalvin Cook (Minnesota), TE Evan Engram (New York Giants), CB Kevin King (Green Bay) and WR Mike Williams (L.A. Chargers). Let's take a look.

Along with the standard pro-style schemes we see on the Houston tape, O'Brien and his offensive staff can facilitate more production with concepts that fit Watson's athleticism and ability to anticipate throwing windows. Think of more movement passes (sprint, boot), RPOs (run-pass options) and QB-designed runs. That's how you cater the playbook to match the athleticism of Watson while generating stress for opposing defenses. Want an example? Check out this scheme from Andy Reid's offense in Kansas City versus the Jets' man-coverage defense:

This pairs a counter-run scheme with a basic slant-flat (or bubble) route concept. The run action removes the second-level defenders and gives QB Alex Smith an easy read. Take the open window and hit the slant (yellow circle). All day.

We know Watson will have to show steady development in the Texans' core offensive playbook to win the No. 1 job coming out of camp. However, given Watson's mobility and the system he ran at Clemson, O'Brien should look to the Chiefs' playbook -- as well as the Seahawks' and Cowboys' -- to find plays that mesh with the rookie QB's skill set.