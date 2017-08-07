McShay's 2018 NFL draft position rankings: Top 10 defensive tackles

Insider

The college football season is inching closer, which means the 2018 NFL draft will be here before you know it. The crew from Scouts Inc. and I spent the summer scouring tape and ranking the top draft prospects at each position.

Each day over the next two weeks, we'll roll out a new position, starting Monday with defensive tackles. We'll hit defense this week and offense next week. And, remember: these are preliminary rankings -- there's no telling who will emerge this season.

Note: Underclassmen are marked with an asterisk.

Defensive tackles

1. Maurice Hurst, Michigan

Grade: 91

Despite being a backup the past two seasons, Hurst has been extremely productive. He has notched 68 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. While slightly undersized -- listed at 6-foot-2, 282 pounds -- Hurst is a quick and powerful one-gap penetrator who is highly disruptive against the run. He has a powerful upper body and disengages quickly. He projects as future NFL starter and top-40 pick.