Wyoming Cowboys running back Brian Hill will skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

Hill, who ranks third in the FBS in rushing with 1,860 yards, made the announcement Monday on Twitter.

Several outlets reported last week that Hill would declare for the draft, but the running back told the Casper Star Tribune that he didn't reach his decision until Sunday. He had nine 100-yard rushing performances this season and two games with more than 200 rushing yards. Hill set Wyoming's single-season and career records for both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

"This has been a dream of mine for a while now, and through hard work and dedication that dream finally has a chance to become a reality," Hill said in a prepared statement. "I would like to give thanks to God for none of this would be possible without Him. I would like to thank my mom for being here for me through whatever: [Wyoming head coach Craig] Bohl, [running backs coach Mike] Bath and the rest of the coaching staff for believing in me; and my teammates who are all my brothers for life -- I couldn't have chosen a better family."