Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. is skipping his final season of eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

Walker, a fourth-year junior who redshirted in 2013, announced his decision Friday night on Twitter.

ESPN's Mel Kiper rates Walker as the No. 6 draft-eligible inside linebacker. Walker earned second-team All-Big Ten honors this fall following a breakout 2015 season in which he finished fourth nationally in tackles for loss (20.5) and earned third-team AP All-America honors.

Walker recorded 105 tackles this season, including 10 for loss and two sacks, and had a team-high four forced fumbles.

The Miami native is expected to earn his degree this spring.

"We're so proud of Anthony, and thrilled for the Walker family," Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said in a prepared statement. "He's cemented a spot as one of the best players in Northwestern football history, will earn his degree this spring and has the opportunity to pursue his dream."