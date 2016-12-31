Florida State withstands a thrilling Michigan comeback with Dalvin Cook totaling 207 yards and Deondre Francois teaming up with Nyqwan Murray for the winning touchdown in a 33-32 Capital One Orange Bowl victory. (3:18)

Florida State junior running back Dalvin Cook announced Saturday that he's making himself eligible for the NFL draft.

Cook, rated the No. 2 running back in player rankings for the 2017 NFL draft by both ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay, wrapped up his college career by winning the Orange Bowl MVP trophy after rushing for 145 yards and gaining 207 total yards in a 33-32 victory over Michigan on Friday night.

"Last night was the best game of my life. Unbelievable," Cook said Saturday during a live video announcement on Instagram. "... These last three years at Florida State was the best three years of my life, man. After much consideration, I just want to tell everybody I will be taking my talents to the 2017 NFL draft."

Cook, who has rushed for 4,464 yards in his three seasons, showed no ill effects from offseason shoulder surgery as he was the centerpiece of the Florida State offense, breaking his own school single-season rushing record with 1,765 yards and 19 touchdowns -- the most among Power 5 conference running backs. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry.

McShay and Kiper only rank LSU's Leonard Fournette ahead of Cook in their position rankings, while he is the seventh-best player overall on McShay's draft board and is eighth overall in Kiper's rankings.

Florida State running back Dalvin Cook tallied 4,464 rushing yards and 46 touchdowns in his three seasons for the Seminoles. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Cook not only presents a threat on the ground, but also has become a consistent pass-catcher for the Seminoles this season. He finished third among Florida State's receivers during the regular season with 30 catches. Twice he topped 100 receiving yards in a game.

He's the only player in ACC history to finish with more than 4,000 rushing yards in three seasons, and just the second overall to reach that mark.

"Dalvin is a slasher at the highest level, at the best level," Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said of Cook prior to the Orange Bowl. "(He's) tough, breaks tackles, runs through tackles, low, athletic, does it all."

ESPN's Jared Shanker contributed to this report.